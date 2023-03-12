Restaurant header imageView gallery

Water + Flour

1,670 Reviews

$$

1015 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

SPICY BRAZILIAN
KALE & CAULI SALAD (V)
DIABLO WRAP


SALADS

CAESER SALAD (V)

CAESER SALAD (V)

$8.00

crispy romaine, parmesan croutons, tomatoes, kalamata olives, parmesan, classic caeser dressing

CALI CHOPPED SALAD (V)

CALI CHOPPED SALAD (V)

$9.00

crispy chopped mixed greens, grapes, walnuts, green & red peppers, chopped veggies, gorgonzola crumbles, red wine vinaigrette

KALE & CAULI SALAD (V)

KALE & CAULI SALAD (V)

$10.00

shredded kale, cauliflower avocado rice, chopped romaine, walnuts, dried cranberries, shaved goat cheese, smashed avocado, balsamic cashew vinaigrette

LITTLE GEMS SALAD (GF)

$10.00

Little gem and radicchio lettuce, orange, pistachio, shaved parmesan, white balsamic cashew dressing.

SMALL PLATES

MISO SOUP (DF)

MISO SOUP (DF)

$4.00

miso broth, scallions, tofu, mushrooms

AHI TUNA NIGIRI

AHI TUNA NIGIRI

$11.00

2 pieces of ahi tuna with sticky rice

AHI TUNA SASHIMI

AHI TUNA SASHIMI

$11.00

3 pieces of ahi tuna

ASIAN WATER GUACAMOLE (GF, DF)

ASIAN WATER GUACAMOLE (GF, DF)

$11.00

sesame seeds, togarashi, fresh tortilla chips, carrot, cucumber, jicama

CRISPY RICE WITH AHI TUNA

CRISPY RICE WITH AHI TUNA

$10.00

sriracha aioli, crispy shallot, pickled red onion, scallion

EDAMAME (GF, V)

EDAMAME (GF, V)

$8.00

steamed and sprinkled with salt

FOCACCIA (V)

FOCACCIA (V)

$6.00

house-made with a tomato dip

GARLIC EDAMAME (GF, V)

GARLIC EDAMAME (GF, V)

$8.00

roasted garlic lime butter

JIMMY'S TRADITIONAL MEATBALLS

$11.00

Pomodoro, parmesan cheese.

STEAK QUESADILLA

STEAK QUESADILLA

$11.00

grilled steak, cilantro, bean puree, roasted bell pepper, jalapeño jack cheese

SUNOMONO SALAD (GF, DF)

SUNOMONO SALAD (GF, DF)

$9.00

fresh sunomono-style cucumber, sesame seed, crab, cilantro, radish, sesame

TWO IMPOSSI-BALLS (PB)

TWO IMPOSSI-BALLS (PB)

$11.00Out of stock

Impossible meat, house-made basil-pomodoro, almond ricotta

UPTOWN PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

UPTOWN PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

french fries, truffle, garlic aioli

YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$11.00

2 pieces of yellowtail and sticky rice

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$11.00

3 pieces of yellowtail

FRESH PASTA

BASIL POMODORO PASTA (PB, DF)

BASIL POMODORO PASTA (PB, DF)

$16.00

with ricotta or plant-based ricotta

BROCCOLINI & SAUSAGE PASTA

BROCCOLINI & SAUSAGE PASTA

$19.00

extra virgin olive oil, panko bread crumbs, pepper flakes, parmesan

CACIO PEPE PASTA (V)

CACIO PEPE PASTA (V)

$17.00

fresh crushed black pepper, parmesan, seasoned bread crumbs

MUSHROOM MARSALA PASTA (V)

MUSHROOM MARSALA PASTA (V)

$18.00

marsala wine-mushroom sauce

PESTO VERDE PASTA (V)

PESTO VERDE PASTA (V)

$16.00

parmesan, walnut bail-pesto, fresh arugula, lemon

PLANT-BASED ALFREDO PASTA (PB, DF)

PLANT-BASED ALFREDO PASTA (PB, DF)

$17.00

creamy vegan alfredo sauce, plant-based mozzarella

TRUFFLE THREE CHEESE PASTA (V)

TRUFFLE THREE CHEESE PASTA (V)

$18.00

parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, panko bread crumbs, truffle oil

VODKA TOMATO PASTA (V)

VODKA TOMATO PASTA (V)

$16.00

creamy tomato sauce, garlic, basil, parmesan

BRICK OVEN PIZZA

All of our 12" crust is made with naturally fermented sourdough, crafted locally by Gulfcoast Sourdough. We also serve a locally crafted vegetarian (contains dairy), gluten free crust (+2.00)
HOT & SWEET PIZZA

HOT & SWEET PIZZA

$16.00

pomodoro sauce, charred pepperoni, mozzarella, Mike's Hot Honey

MARSALA PIZZA

MARSALA PIZZA

$15.00

sliced chicken, mozzarella, marsala wine-mushroom sauce

PLANT-BASED AVOCADO TOASTA (PB)

PLANT-BASED AVOCADO TOASTA (PB)

$17.00

smashed avocado, grape tomato, red onion, cracked black pepper, cilantro, lime, jalapeño, sliced radish

PLANT-BASED MUSHROOM WHITE PIZZA (PB)

PLANT-BASED MUSHROOM WHITE PIZZA (PB)

$16.00

sliced mushrooms, onion, cracked black pepper, plant-based almond ricotta, truffle oil drizzle, plant-based mozzarella

PLANT-BASED SIMPLE PIZZA (PB)

PLANT-BASED SIMPLE PIZZA (PB)

$14.00Out of stock

fresh tomato, plant-based almond ricotta, fresh basil

SIMPLE PIZZA (V)

SIMPLE PIZZA (V)

$14.00

pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of plant-based mozzarella or traditional mozzarella

TUSCAN PIZZA

TUSCAN PIZZA

$16.00

pomodoro sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, basil

CALIFORNIA BOWLS

CHICKEN & BROCCOLINI (GF, DF)

CHICKEN & BROCCOLINI (GF, DF)

$17.00

grilled natural chicken, jalapeño slices, cashews, sesame seeds, mixed veggies, onion, broccolini, lime ginger soy sauce

FITNESS (GF, DF)

FITNESS (GF, DF)

$17.00

blackened natural chicken, charred broccolini, roasted broccoli, cauliflower, lime vinaigrette, fiesta pico de gallo, side of hot sauce

HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA

HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA

$19.00

sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli

MEXICAN (GF)

MEXICAN (GF)

$17.00

grilled natural chicken, warm black beans, cheddar cheese, fiesta pico de gallo, avocado, lime sour cream, toasted pepitas, side of balsamic vinaigrette

TAKE ME TO TERRI TOWN (DF)

TAKE ME TO TERRI TOWN (DF)

$18.00

teriyaki-marinated steak, watershestnuts, broccoli, corn, carrot, cilantro, sesame aioli (recommended with warm Udon noodles)

THAI (DF)

THAI (DF)

$17.00

thai-marinted natural chicken, scallion, jicama, carrot & mango mix, fresh cilantro, crisp wontons, curry peanut sauce, togarashi

THE ORIGINAL POKE (DF)

THE ORIGINAL POKE (DF)

$19.00

sushi grade ahi tuna or hamachi, crispy shallot, kale slaw, cilantro, diced jicama, cucumber, white onion, green onion, sesame seeds, chili oil drizzle, choice of sauce mix-in: jalapeño-lime dressing | sriracha aioli | sweet ginger sauce

SPICY BRAZILIAN

SPICY BRAZILIAN

$17.00

spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar, crispy jalapeño, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing

HOLD-ABLE

CALIFORNIA STEAK BURRITO

CALIFORNIA STEAK BURRITO

$12.00

onion, jack cheese, mexican fries, cilantro, avocado crema, pico de gallo

CALIFORNIA CLUB WRAP

CALIFORNIA CLUB WRAP

$9.50

grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, honey mustard dipping sauce

ALAMO BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP

ALAMO BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP

$9.50

blackened chicken, sauteed onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms, jalapeño jack cheese, lemon-turmeric rice, creamy horseradish dipping sauce

ALAMO GRILLED STEAK WRAP

ALAMO GRILLED STEAK WRAP

$11.00

grilled steak, sauteed onions, green and red peppers, mushrooms, jalapeño jack cheese, lemon-turmeric rice, creamy horseradish dipping sauce

DIABLO WRAP

DIABLO WRAP

$9.50

natural chicken, avocado, mozzarella, lemon-turmeric rice, chipotle tomato dipping sauce

VERDURA WRAP

VERDURA WRAP

$10.00

crispy tofu, avocado cauliflower rice, seasonal vegetables, kale slaw, dried cranberries, plant-based ricotta, balsamic vinaigrette

SIMPLE SUSHI ROLLS

AHI TUNA + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER ROLL

AHI TUNA + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER ROLL

$10.00

ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber

AHI TUNA ROLL

AHI TUNA ROLL

$9.00

ahi tuna

AVOCADO ROLL

AVOCADO ROLL

$7.00

avocado

CRAB + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER + SCALLION ROLL

CRAB + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER + SCALLION ROLL

$9.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, scallion

SALMON ROLL

SALMON ROLL

$9.00

salmon

SPICY AHI TUNA + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER ROLL

SPICY AHI TUNA + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER ROLL

$10.00

spicy ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber

SPICY AHI TUNA + TEMPURA ONION + AVOCADO ROLL

SPICY AHI TUNA + TEMPURA ONION + AVOCADO ROLL

$10.00

spicy ahi tuna, tempura onion, avocado

SPICY AHI TUNA ROLL

SPICY AHI TUNA ROLL

$9.00

spicy ahi tuna

SPICY SALMON + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER ROLL

SPICY SALMON + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER ROLL

$9.00

spicy salmon, avocado, cucumber

SPICY SALMON ROLL

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$9.00

spicy salmon

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$9.00

spicy yellowtail hamachi

TEMPURA SHRIMP + CUCUMBER ROLL

TEMPURA SHRIMP + CUCUMBER ROLL

$9.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber

YELLOWTAIL + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER ROLL

YELLOWTAIL + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER ROLL

$10.00

yellowtail hamachi, avocado, cucumber

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$9.00

yellowtail hamachi

ROLLS THAT SPARK JOY

DINO & JIMMY ROLL

DINO & JIMMY ROLL

$15.00

alaskan crab meat, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, scallion, kabayaki glaze, sriracha aioli, sesame aioli

GREEN PEACE ROLL

GREEN PEACE ROLL

$9.00

nori out, avocado, cucumber, tempura onions, carrots, watermelon radish, truffle oil, lime, sriracha aioli and togarashi

HEAVENLY GATES ROLL

HEAVENLY GATES ROLL

$15.00

spicy sushi grade ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado, fresh jalapeno, topped with spicy ahi tuna, lime & sriracha aioli

SPICY DIABLO ROLL

SPICY DIABLO ROLL

$15.00Out of stock

spicy ahi tuna, tempura onion, avocado, beet tobiko, scallion, sriracha aioli

VOLCANO ROLL

VOLCANO ROLL

$15.00

alaskan crab meat, cucumber, scallion, cream cheese, tempura onion, wonton flakes, avocado, warm seafood dip, kabayaki glaze, sriracha aioli

VEGGIE SIDES

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER (PB, GF)

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER (PB, GF)

$7.00

garlic, lemon, pepper

ROASTED BROCCOLINI (PB, GF)

ROASTED BROCCOLINI (PB, GF)

$7.00

olive oil, red pepper flakes, lemon, garlic

KIDS MENU

kids sized cheese pizza

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.95

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$6.95

kids sized pepperoni pizza

KIDS PASTA

$6.95

three cheese macaroni

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.95

house made chicken tenders, french fries

KIDS FIT FOR KIDS

$6.95

grill chicken, broccoli

KIDS WRAP

$6.95

cheddar cheese, grilled chicken

DESSERTS

BUDINO

BUDINO

$8.00

Warm focaccia bread pudding, raisins, caramelized apples, cream, condensed milk drizzle.

CHOCOLATE TOFFEE MOUSSE CAKE

CHOCOLATE TOFFEE MOUSSE CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate, Kahlua, whipped cream.

HOMEMADE TIRAMISU

HOMEMADE TIRAMISU

$7.00

Creamy layered ladyfinger cookies, mascarpone cheese, coffee, eggs, liquor, cocoa powder.

LIMONCELLO CAKE

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$8.00

Fluffy sponge cake, layers of lemon curd, cream cheese, served with lemon mint sauce.

BEVERAGES

COKE (12oz CAN)

COKE (12oz CAN)

$2.50
DIET COKE (12oz CAN)

DIET COKE (12oz CAN)

$2.50Out of stock
SPRITE (12oz CAN)

SPRITE (12oz CAN)

$2.50
CRG BOTTLED WATER

CRG BOTTLED WATER

$2.00Out of stock
SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER

SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER

$3.00
SARATOGA STILL WATER

SARATOGA STILL WATER

$3.00
REDBULL

REDBULL

$4.00
REDBULL SUGAR FREE

REDBULL SUGAR FREE

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Water + Flour offers fresh local pasta, brick oven pizza made with naturally fermented sourdough & the freshest sushi along with our original bowls. We are committed to healthy, lighter, full-flavored cuisine with an emphasis on gluten-free and plant-based options.

Website

Location

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

Gallery
Water + Flour image
Water + Flour image
Water + Flour image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Soul - Sweet Soul
orange star4.6 • 527
1101 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Lucky Tigre - Lucky Tigre
orange starNo Reviews
1101 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE
orange starNo Reviews
930 S. HOWARD AVE Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 1,989
930 S HOWARD AVE TAMPA, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Green Lemon -
orange starNo Reviews
915 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 1,989
930 S HOWARD AVE TAMPA, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Sweet Soul - Sweet Soul
orange star4.6 • 527
1101 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Deck Pizza
orange star4.8 • 24
2202 W Platt Street Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
International
review star
No reviews yet
Seminole Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Downtown Tampa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Ybor City
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
USF
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Busch Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Tampa
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
West Tampa
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston