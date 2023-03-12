Water + Flour
1,670 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Water + Flour offers fresh local pasta, brick oven pizza made with naturally fermented sourdough & the freshest sushi along with our original bowls. We are committed to healthy, lighter, full-flavored cuisine with an emphasis on gluten-free and plant-based options.
Location
1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Gallery