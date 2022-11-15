Restaurant header imageView gallery
Water into Wine, Bistro & Lounge

607 N Campbell Station Rd

Knoxville, TN 37934

Popular Items

Tasting Tuesday Deposit November 22nd

Event Dinner Deposit

Private Table WD Deposit (tax and Gratuity not included)

$130.00Out of stock

Community Table WD Deposit (tax and Gratuity not included)

$120.00Out of stock

Tasting Tuesday Deposit November 22nd

$40.00

Tasting Tuesday Deposit December 13th

$40.00

Tasting Tuesday Deposit December 27th

$40.00

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party December 18th

$40.00

Dips

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Creamy blend of cheeses, loaded with artichoke and spinach served with pita chips.

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese (15)

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese (15)

$15.00

Baked sea salt pretzel bites with our house beer cheese.

Dippity Do

Dippity Do

$14.00

Our three signature dips include our smoked paprika Boursin cheese dip, beer cheese dip, spinach artichoke dip served with pita chips, spinach pita chips, and pretzel bites.

Boards

W2W Cheese Board

W2W Cheese Board

$18.00

An assortment of rotating imported, domestic, & local gourmet cheeses, complimented with fruit, olive, fresh jam or honey, and pita chips.

W2W Charcuterie Board

W2W Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Cured sliced meats, pickled vegetables, pickled mustard seeds, with pita & toasted crostinis.

Soups & Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Arcadian greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, English cucumber slices, baked parmesan chip and your choice of dressing

Power Salad

Power Salad

$13.00

Blend of baby spinach, arugula, kale, assorted nuts and seeds, tomatoes, goat cheese, avocado, boiled egg wedge and your choice of dressing

Small Plates & Sharables

Fall Brie Flat

$12.00

Baby spinach, red onions, toasted. Then topped with our fresh apple-craisin chutney, crumbled goat cheese and drizzled with our seasonal vinaigrette.

Italian Flat

Italian Flat

$13.00

Baked flatbread with our house marinara, Genoa salami, italian cheese blend, topped with fresh basil

Barbecue Pork Flat

$15.00

Smoked boursin cheese, spinach, Baby Rays pulled pork, red onions, sauteed peppers and Monterey cheese.

Mediterranean Flat

Mediterranean Flat

$15.00

Baked flatbread with our house hummus of the moment, caramelized onions, spinach, tomatoes, olives, mushrooms, sauteed red and green peppers, topped with goat cheese

Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms

Spinach & Artichoke Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.00

Large buttons mushrooms filled with creamy artichoke & spinach stuffing.

Italian Meatballs (4)

Italian Meatballs (4)

$16.00

Our hand rolled blend of Italian pork and ground beef, caramelized onions and our W2W seasoning, oven baked and drizzled with our red wine marinara. Topped with Parmesan cheese and chiffonade basil.

Plates

W2W Fall Pasta (Vegetarian)

$17.00

Linguine, tossed in our W2W Parma Rosa Sauce with oven roasted vegetables and topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil. Served with garlic bread.

W2W Meatloaf

$20.00

Our hand rolled blend of Italian pork sausage and ground beef, diced onions and peppers baked and placed on a bed of mashed potatoes. Topped with our fresh marinara, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Beef Tenderloin Medallions (Mid-Rare)

$25.00

Fall Norwegian Salmon

$24.00

Our baked and slightly seasoned Norwegian Salmon topped with our apple-craisin chutney drizzled with our seasonal vinaigrette on a bed of wild rice and vegetable of the day.

Sweets & Cheats

Berrylicious Chocolate Board

Berrylicious Chocolate Board

$13.00

Your choice in Small or Large. A selection of chocolates from local Berrydelicious Chocolates with fresh seasonal fruit. Pairs great with red wine or your favorite cocktail. Could be any combination of dark chocolate-covered Twizzlers drizzled with white chocolate, chocolate-covered fruit, dark chocolate covered bacon.

Bottles of Wine TO-GO (plus tax)

Mystery Bottle RED

$25.00

Mystery Bottle WHITE

$25.00

Three Pears Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Stoneleigh New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Elouan Chardonnay

$43.00

Oregon Territory Pinot Noir

$50.00

Tuck 75 Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

Eshcol by Trefethen Red Blend

$58.00

Duckhorn Merlot

$62.00

Cocktails to-go

Desperate Housewife

Desperate Housewife

$8.00

Svedka Vodka, lime juice, agave, strawberry puree, prosecco

Sour Buffalo

Sour Buffalo

$8.00

Buffalo Trace bourbon, lemon juice, agave, house bitters

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Water Into Wine in Knoxville You Can Enjoy Over 200 Wines on Our Menu, Fresh, Hand-Crafted Cocktails by Our Mixologist, as well as a Full Bar with an Expansive Bourbon Selection for Our Patrons, Local Craft Beer, Bottled Beer and Artisanal Fine Foods by Our Local Professional Executive Chef. W2W is a locally owned eatery in Knoxville, TN with seasonal Artisan Cheese Boards, Healthy Salads and Small Plates. Over 200 Wines on the Menu Changing Monthly.

Website

Location

607 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934

Directions

