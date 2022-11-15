Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Water into Wine, Bistro & Lounge
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
At Water Into Wine in Knoxville You Can Enjoy Over 200 Wines on Our Menu, Fresh, Hand-Crafted Cocktails by Our Mixologist, as well as a Full Bar with an Expansive Bourbon Selection for Our Patrons, Local Craft Beer, Bottled Beer and Artisanal Fine Foods by Our Local Professional Executive Chef. W2W is a locally owned eatery in Knoxville, TN with seasonal Artisan Cheese Boards, Healthy Salads and Small Plates. Over 200 Wines on the Menu Changing Monthly.
607 N Campbell Station Rd, Knoxville, TN 37934
