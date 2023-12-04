Restaurant info

Water Oak Cafe & Bakery will greet you with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee & the sweet scent of baked treats. Our menu boasts a wide selection of chef created breakfast, brunch, & lunch options to cater to every taste. We also offer a range of beers, wine, and boozy brunch drinks. The star of the show is our bakery section, where you'll find a mouthwatering array of pastries, cookies, cakes, and pies. For those looking for heartier options, we offer artisanal bread, savory quiches, and sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients. Our dedicated & friendly staff are here to make your experience exceptional. They can help you choose the perfect pairing of coffee and pastry or provide recommendations based on your preferences. If you're in a hurry or want to enjoy our treats at home, we offer convenient takeaway options. You can also find a selection of gift items, perfect for sharing the love of our cafe & bakery with friends & family.