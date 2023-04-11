Water Shed- MD imageView gallery
Seafood

Water Shed- MD 337 High Street

review star

No reviews yet

337 High Street

Chestertown, MD 21620

Prelude

Cobb Salad

$49.00

Avocado Toast

$49.00

She Crab Soup

$49.00

Stracciatella & Prosciutto

$49.00Out of stock

Mixed Berry Parfait

$49.00

Entree

Eggs Benedict

Crabcake

Quiche

Short Rib

Biscuits & Gravy

Waffle

Kids Eggs

$10.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$8.00

Kids Waffle

$10.00

Kids Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Kids Tenders & Pasta

$10.00

Dessert

Cannoli

Creme Brulee

Opera Cake

Kids Brownie & Ice Cream

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:50 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:50 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

337 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620

Water Shed- MD image

