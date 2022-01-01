Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Water Street Bagel Co.

509 Reviews

$

239 E Water St.

Syracuse, NY 13202

Popular Items

The ONE EGG Bacon Classic
The Western
Cold Brew Coffee by Salt City Coffee

Bagels

Plain' (v)

$1.85

Everything' (v)

$1.85

Cinnamon Raisin' (v)

$1.85

English Muffin' (v)

$1.85

Onion' (v)

$1.85

Poppy Seed' (v)

$1.85

Rosemary Salt' (v)

$1.85

Spicy Everything' (v)

$1.85

Sesame Seed' (v)

$1.85
Little Northern Bakehouse Gluten Free Plain Bagel'

Little Northern Bakehouse Gluten Free Plain Bagel'

$2.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served All Day!
The ONE EGG Bacon Classic

The ONE EGG Bacon Classic

$6.35

Double smoked bacon, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The ONE EGG Classic-Sausage

The ONE EGG Classic-Sausage

$6.35

Sausage, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The ONE EGG Classic-Ham

The ONE EGG Classic-Ham

$6.35

Ham, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Egg & Cheese (2 eggs)

Egg & Cheese (2 eggs)

$5.85

2 eggs, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Egg White & Cheese

Egg White & Cheese

$5.85
Nice 'n Spicy

Nice 'n Spicy

$6.75

Double Smoked Bacon, fresh egg, in-house pickled jalapenos, Sriracha sauce and pepper jack cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Nova Salmon

Nova Salmon

$12.25

Acme Smoked Nova Salmon from Brooklyn, NY, fresh ripe tomato, red onion, capers, dill cream cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Basic "Lox"

The Basic "Lox"

$10.00

Acme Smoked Nova Salmon from Brooklyn, NY, and plain cream cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Power Up

Power Up

$6.75

Fresh sliced banana, almond butter from “Once Again Nut Butter”, & pure honey drizzle on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Maple

The Maple

$6.75

Sausage, 1 egg, 100% pure maple syrup drizzle from 'Dutch Hill Maple' and Cheddar Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Western

The Western

$6.85

Double smoked bacon, egg, red & green peppers, red onions, cheddar cheese and house made chipotle sauce on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Spicy Vegan

The Spicy Vegan

$10.00

Vegan Beyond Meat Sausage Patty, vegan Tofutti Cream Cheese, avocado, red peppers, red onions, & Franks Red Hot Sauce **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

**Vegan Patty with Egg**

**Vegan Patty with Egg**

$6.00

Beyond Meat Vegan Patty and one egg **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Jersey

The Jersey

$6.75

Taylor Ham, Egg, American Cheese, Salt, Pepper, Ketchup

Lunch Sandwiches

Served All Day!
The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$8.75

Thinly sliced pastrami, egg, swiss cheese, & Guldens spicy brown mustard on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey, crispy double smoked bacon, roasted red peppers, bibb lettuce, Cheddar cheese, & ranch dressing on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Clark

The Clark

$9.25Out of stock

Thinly sliced rare roast beef, Cheddar cheese, red onion, house made horseradish mayo on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Cranberry

The Cranberry

$9.00

Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey, house made cranberry spread, sliced Granny Smith apples, bibb lettuce, cheddar cheese, & honey mustard on**Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Caprese Turkey

Caprese Turkey

$9.25

Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey, fresh mozzarella, spinach, fresh ripe tomato, house made pesto mayo, & balsamic drizzle on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Super Veggie

Super Veggie

$7.75

Fresh cucumbers, spinach, tomato, red onion, sprouts, & roasted garlic humus on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

BLT

BLT

$7.75

Double smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, & mayo on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Full Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

Full Pepperoni Pizza Bagel

$7.65

Seasoned pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, cup & char pepperoni slices on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Full Cheese Pizza Bagel

Full Cheese Pizza Bagel

$6.25

Seasoned pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Vermonter

The Vermonter

$8.50

Maple aioli, Granny Smith Apples, cheddar cheese, double smoked bacon, & Mesquite Turkey on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Daily Specials

Ham and Swiss

Ham and Swiss

$7.00

Thinly sliced Ham off the bone, Spicy Gulden Mustard, Dill pickle chips, & swiss cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Jalapeño Popper

Jalapeño Popper

$7.50

Our house made Jalapeno Cream Cheese, cheddar cheese, double smoked bacon, & house made pickled jalapenos on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$6.75

Thinly sliced ham, 1 egg, Swiss cheese, & Pure Maple Syrup drizzle from "Dutch Hill Maple" on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Danny Boy SPECIAL

The Danny Boy SPECIAL

$9.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced Roast Beef, cheddar cheese, Granny Smith Apples, mayo, & red onions on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Di Parma

The Di Parma

$6.75

1 egg, mozzarella cheese, garlic mayo, spinach, & Prosciutto on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The ADK

The ADK

$8.50

Thinly sliced ham, bacon, egg, cheddar, & house made honey walnut cream cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Buffy

The Buffy

$7.50

Scallion Cream Cheese, red onions, sprouts, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, & cucumbers, on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The United

The United

$8.25
The Crunchy Onion

The Crunchy Onion

$9.00Out of stock

Garlic Aioli, thinly sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomatoes, & crispy onions on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.

The Hot Honey Egg

The Hot Honey Egg

$8.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, Scallion Cream Cheese, & Mikes Hot Honey

The Luna

The Luna

$8.75

Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Crunchy Onions, Bibb Lettuce, and Honey Mustard

Grab & Go's

8 oz Plain Cream Cheese

8 oz Plain Cream Cheese

$5.25
8 oz Specialty Cream Cheese

8 oz Specialty Cream Cheese

$6.25
Dirty Potato Chips

Dirty Potato Chips

$2.00

Beverages

Cold Brew Coffee by Salt City Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee by Salt City Coffee

$3.50
Hot Coffee by SkyTop *USDA Organic Medium Roast Peru Paltachayoc

Hot Coffee by SkyTop *USDA Organic Medium Roast Peru Paltachayoc

$2.75
Premium Hot Coco

Premium Hot Coco

$2.75Out of stock
*Organic* Hot Tea by Equal Exchange

*Organic* Hot Tea by Equal Exchange

$2.50
Soda

Soda

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.85
2% Byrne Dairy Milk

2% Byrne Dairy Milk

$2.25
Byrne Dairy Chocolate Milk 12 Oz

Byrne Dairy Chocolate Milk 12 Oz

$2.25
Pure Leaf Iced Tea (18.5 oz)

Pure Leaf Iced Tea (18.5 oz)

$2.80
Kombucha Peach Mint

Kombucha Peach Mint

$4.50

Tropicana (12oz)

$2.80

T-Shirts

Black

Black

Green

Blue

Zip- Ups

Heather Grey Zip Up

Heather Grey Zip Up

$40.00

WSB Patch

WSB Patch

WSB Patch

$5.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$16.00
Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

$16.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 am
Central New York's first ever wood fired bagel shop!

239 E Water St., Syracuse, NY 13202

Water Street Bagel Co. image
Water Street Bagel Co. image
Water Street Bagel Co. image
Water Street Bagel Co. image

