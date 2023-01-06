Restaurant header imageView gallery

Water Street Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

141 Water Street

Laconia, NH 03246

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BREAKFAST MONTY
BREAKFAST BURRITO
CLUB SANDWICH

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED SODA/WATER

$3.00

COFEE

$2.99

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.99

ICE COFFEE

$3.99

ICED TEA

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

LG CHOC MILK

$3.29

LG FRESH SQZ JUICE

$5.99

LG JUICE

$2.99

LG MILK

$2.99

SM CHOC MILK

$2.69

SM FRESH SQZ JUICE

$3.99

SM JUICE

$2.79

SM MILK

$2.59

SODA

$2.99

TEA

$3.29

XLG CHOC MILK (16OZ)

$4.29

XLG JUICE (16OZ)

$3.99

XLG MILK (16OZ)

$3.79

EGGS

1 EGG

$7.49

1 Large Egg W/ Choice Of Side And Toast

2 EGG

$7.99

2 Large Egg W/ Choice Of Side And Toast

3 EGG

$8.49

3 Large Egg W/ Choice Of Side And Toast

1 EGG W/ MEAT

$9.49

1 Large Egg W/ Choice Of Meat, Side And Toast

2 EGG W/ MEAT

$9.99

2 Large Egg W/ Choice Of Meat, Side And Toast

3 EGG W/ MEAT

$10.49

3 Large Egg W/ Choice Of Meat, Side And Toast

OMELETTES

BACON/CHZ OMELET

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Bacon And American Cheese

BLACKSTONE OMELET

$13.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Bacon, Tomatoes, American Cheese Topped W/ Hollandaise

BROC/CHZ OMELET

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Broccoli And American Cheese

CALIFORNIA OMELET

$14.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Chicken, Broccoli, American Cheese Topped W/ Hollandaise

CHEESE OMELET

$9.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ American Cheese

CHEF'S OMELET

$13.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, American Cheese Topped W/ Sausage Gravy

COWBOY OMELET

$15.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Prime Rib, Onions, Peppers, American Cheese Topped W/ Chipotle Sauce

FLORENTINE OMELET

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Spinach, Tomatoes, And Feta Cheese

GOURMET OMELET

$13.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Bacon, Onion, Mushroom, And American Cheese

HAM/CHZ OMELET

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Ham And American Cheese

HASH/CHZ OMELET

$13.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Homemade Corn Beef Hash And American Cheese

JOHN DALY OMELET

$14.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Pulled Pork, Onion, Bacon, American Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Topped W/ BBQ Sauce

LOADED OMELET

$15.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Onion, Pepper, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Ham, Sausage, Bacon, American Cheese

LOB/OSCAR OMELET

$19.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Lobster, Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Topped W/ Hollandaise

LOW COUNTRY OMELET

$13.99

NOT AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW

PLAIN OMELET

$10.99

3 Egg Omelette

SAUSAGE/CHZ OMELET

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Sausage And American Cheese

SMOKEHOUSE OMELET

$13.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Bacon, Onion, Mushroom, Smoky Gouda Cheese Topped W/ Bacon Aioli

SPANISH OMELET

$13.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Sausage, Onions, Peppers, And American Cheese

SPINACH/CHZ OMELET

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Spinach And American Cheese

STEAK/CHZ OMELET

$18.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Steak Tips And American Cheese

VEGGIE OMELET

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Onion, Pepper, Tomatoes, Spinach, Broccoli, Mushrooms, And American Cheese

WESTERN OMELET

$12.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Ham, Onions, And Peppers

SHRIMP FAJITA OMELET SPEC

$14.99

Weekly Omelette Special

WILBUR OMELET

$14.99

3 Egg Omelette W/ Ham, Sausage, Bacon, American Cheese

FT/PANCAKE/WAFFLE

1 BAN CHOC CHIP CAKES

$6.49

2 BAN CHOC CHIP CAKES

$8.49

3 BAN CHOC CHIP CAKES

$9.99

1 BLUE CAKE

$6.49

2 BLUE CAKES

$8.49

3 BLUE CAKES

$9.99

1 CHOC CHIP CAKES

$6.49

2 CHOC CHIP CAKES

$8.49

3 CHOC CHIP CAKES

$9.99

1 CRAN/BLUE CAKE

$6.49

2 CRAN/BLUE CAKES

$8.49

3 CRAN/BLUE CAKES

$9.99

1 PANCAKE

$5.49

2 PANCAKES

$7.49

3 PANCAKES

$8.99

1 STRAW CAKE

$6.49

2 STRAW CAKES

$8.49

3 STRAW CAKES

$9.99

1 ULTIMATE FRENCH TST

$6.99

2 ULTIMATE FRENCH TST

$8.99

3 ULTIMATE FRENCH TST

$10.99

1 FRENCH TOAST

$5.49

2 FRENCH TOAST

$7.49

3 FRENCH TOAST

$8.99

FRENCH TST SPEC

$7.99

1/2 CAKE/FRENCH TST SPEC

$6.99

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.99

WAFFLE SPECIAL

$10.99

WAFFLE STACKER

$11.99

REAL MAPLE SYRUP

$1.99

PANCAKE SPECIAL

$9.99

BFAST SANDWICHES

B.E.L.T. SANDWICH

$9.99

BIG MOUTH SANDWICH

$7.79

BIG MOUTH W/MEAT

$9.99

BREAKFAST BURGER

$12.99

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.99

BREAKFAST MONTY

$9.99

BRKFAST SANDWHICH SPEC

$10.99

EGG/CHZ SAND

$7.49

EGG/CHZ SAND W/MEAT

$9.29

WESTERN SAND

$10.99

EGGS BENEDICT

BENNY

$11.99

BENNY BLACKSTONE

$12.99

BENNY FLORENTINE

$12.99

BENNY IRISH

$12.99

BENNY LOBSTER

$18.99

BENNY PRIME

$16.99

BENNY SANTA FE

$12.99

BENNY SOUTHERN BOY

$12.99

BENNY VEGGIE

$12.99

HEALTHY START BENNY

$13.99

JENNY BENNY

$12.99

LOB OSCAR BENNY

$18.99

SPECIAL BENNY

$12.99

STK TIP BENNY

$17.99

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE TOAST

$3.09

SIDE HOMEFRIES

$3.79

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.29

LOAF OF BREAD

$6.99

OATMEAL

$6.29

SIDE 1 EGG

$2.25

SIDE 2 EGGS

$2.95

SIDE BACON

$3.99

SIDE BEAN

$3.79

SIDE CHOPPED STEAK

$9.99

SIDE COTTAGE CHZ

$3.29

SIDE FRUIT

$4.29

SIDE HAM

$3.99

SIDE HASH BROWNS

$3.79

SIDE HOLLANDAISE

$1.99

SIDE HOMEMADE HASH

$4.99

SIDE LOADED HOMEFRIES

$6.29

SIDE PINT

$7.00

SIDE QUART

$11.00

SIDE POLISH BEANS

$3.79

SIDE PORK PIE

$7.99

SIDE PR HASH

$7.59

SIDE PRIME RIB

$12.99

SIDE SALSA

$0.99

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.99

SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.99

SIDE SAUSAGE PATTY

$3.99

SIDE SCALLOP POTATO

$3.79

SIDE SLICED TOMATO

$0.89

SIDE SMASHED BRWNS

$4.59

SIDE STK TIPS

$11.99

SIDE SWT POT BROWNS

$4.59

SIDE VEGGIE HASH

$4.99

SIDE VEGTABLE

$3.29

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.40

YOG GRAN PARFAIT

$6.99

REAL MAPLE SYRUP

$1.99

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

#1 EGG SPECIAL

$6.99

AVOCADO TST

$10.99

BRKFAST BOWL SPECIAL

$14.99

BRKFAST QUESADILLA

$14.99

BRKFAST SANDWHICH SPEC

$10.99

CAFE SPECIAL

$13.99

FRENCH TST SPEC

$7.99

CHIPPED BEEF

$10.99

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$11.99

PORK PIE

$10.99

PR HASH

$14.99

CREPE SPECIAL

$12.99

KIELBASA HASH

$14.99

APPETIZER/SOUP/SALAD

BLUE CHZ WEDGE

$10.99

BOWL OF CHOWDER

$6.99

BOWL OF SOUP

$4.99

BUFF CHX TENDER APP

$10.99

CAESAR SALAD

$14.99

CHIPS

$5.99

CHX NACHOS

$12.99

CHX TENDER APP

$9.99

CHX/CHZ QUESADILLA

$12.99

CHZ QUESADILLA

$8.99

COBB SALAD

$14.99

CRISPY CHX SALAD

$14.99

CUP OF CHOWDER

$5.99

CUP OF SOUP

$3.99

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

GRILLED CHZ +SOUP

$10.99

LG TOSSED SALAD

$8.99

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$13.99

PULLED PORK QUESADILLA

$13.99

QUESADILLA SPECIAL

$13.99

SALAD SPECIAL

SIDE SALAD

$5.99

SOUTHY EGG ROLL APP

$9.99

STK NACHOS

$13.99

STK/CHZ QUESADILLA

$13.99

FRIED PICKLES

$8.99

LUNCH SANDWICHES

BLT SANDWICH

$9.99

BUFF CHX WRAP

$13.99

CHEESEBURGER WRAP

$12.99

CHX BREAST SANDWICH

$13.99

CHX SALAD SANDWICH

$8.99

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.99

CUBAN SANDWICH

$12.99

FIREHOUSE CHX SANDWICH

$13.99

GREEK CHX WRAP

$13.99

GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP

$12.99

HADDOCK SANDWICH

$12.99

LOBSTER ROLL

$19.99

MELT SPECIAL

$15.99

NOREASTER WRAP

$12.99

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$12.99

REUBEN SANDWICH

$12.99

SMOKEHOUSE REUBEN

$12.99

STK & CHZ SUB

$13.99

TUNA MELT

$12.99

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$8.99

TUNA SUPREME

$12.99

TURKEY BLT WRAP

$12.99

TURKEY MELT PANINI

$12.99

TURKEY REUBEN

$12.99

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.99

WILMINGTON WRAP

$13.99

WINNY SKINNY WRAP

$12.99

SANDWHICH SPECIAL

$13.99

MEATBALL SUB

$12.99

BURGERS

BACADO BURGER

$12.99

BURGER SPECIAL

$12.99

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$14.99

HAMBURGER

$9.99

MATTERHORN BURGER

$11.99

MIKE BURGER

$11.99

PATTY MELT

$11.99

RODEO BURGER

$12.99

VEGGIE BURGER

$9.99

WESTERN BURGER

$12.99

LUNCH ENTREES

BROILED HADDOCK

$17.99

BUFF CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.99

FRIED HADDOCK PLATE

$17.99

HADDOCK NUGGETS

$13.99

LOBSTER MAC&CHZ

$19.99

LUNCH PORK PIE

$10.99

LUNCH PRIME RIB

$15.99

MACARONI AND CHZ

$12.99

QUESADILLA SPECIAL

$12.99

SPECIAL MAC AND CHZ

$14.99

STEAK TIPS

$16.99

TURKEY DINNER

$12.99

AMERICAN CHOP SUEY

$9.99

MOMMAS MEATLOAF

$13.99

LUNCH SIDES

QUART OF CHOWDER

$18.00

QUART OF SOUP

$12.00

SIDE BEANS

$3.79

SIDE CHIPS

$3.99

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.79

SIDE COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.79

SIDE DIRTY FRIES

$7.99

SIDE FRIES

$3.99

SIDE GRAVY

$0.89

SIDE LOB MAC AND CHEESE

$14.99

SIDE MACARONI AND CHZ

$7.99

SIDE MASHED

$3.79

SIDE ONION RINGS

$3.99

SIDE POLISH BEANS

$3.79

SIDE PORK PIE

$6.49

SIDE SALSA

$0.99

SIDE SWT POT FRIES

$4.49

SIDE VEGETABLE

$3.79

KIDS MENU

KIDS 1 EGG

$4.99

KIDS 1 EGG W/MEAT

$5.99

KIDS 1/2 WAFFLE

$5.99

KIDS CAKE

$5.49

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

KIDS CHX FINGERS

$6.99

KIDS FISH AND CHIPS

$7.99

KIDS FRENCH

$5.49

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS PB & J

$4.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

American style breakfast and lunch with creative weekly specials

Location

141 Water Street, Laconia, NH 03246

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GoodNatured Juice and Smoothie Bar - Laconia - 569 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
569 Main St Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Hectors Fine Food and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
53 Beacon Street West Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Sal’s Pizza, Laconia
orange star4.4 • 465
360 Union Street Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
405 Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 819
delivering to 405 Pub & Grill Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Shooter's Tavern
orange star4.1 • 719
190 Daniel Webster Hwy Belmont, NH 03220
View restaurantnext
Winni Grille
orange starNo Reviews
650 Laconia Rd Tilton, NH 03276
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laconia

405 Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 819
delivering to 405 Pub & Grill Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Sal’s Pizza, Laconia
orange star4.4 • 465
360 Union Street Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Weirs Diner
orange star4.0 • 191
1208 Weirs Blvd Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Bar Salida - 21 Weeks Street
orange star4.4 • 34
21 Weeks Street Laconia, NH 03246
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laconia
Gilford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Meredith
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Tilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Hooksett
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston