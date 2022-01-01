Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Water Street Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
25 Water Street, Plymouth, MA 02360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1081 - Kingston Dual
No Reviews
182 Summer Street Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurant