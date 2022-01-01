Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Water Street Cafe

25 Water Street

Plymouth, MA 02360

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Water Street Breakfast
Ice Coffee

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.45

Single Egg Breakfast

$5.95

Two Egg Breakfast

$8.95

Water Street Breakfast

$13.95

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Pancakes

$9.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.95

Stawberry Pancakes

$12.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.95

Banana Pancakes

$12.95

Short Stack Pancake

$8.95

Short Stack Blueberry Pancake

$9.95

Short Stack Strawberry Pancake

$9.95

Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.95

Short Stack Banana Pancake

$9.95

Single Pancake

$7.95

Single Blueberry Pancake

$8.95

Single Strawberry Pancake

$8.95

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.95

Single Banana Pancake

$8.95

Short Stack French Toast

$9.95

French Toast

$10.95

Belgian Waffle

$9.95

Crunchy French Toast

$11.95

Blueberry Stuffed Crunchy French Toast

$12.95

Raspberry Stuffed Crunchy French Toast

$12.95

Banana Bread French Toast

$12.95

Short French Toast

$9.95

Single French Toast

$7.95

Steak Tips and Eggs

$15.95

Omelet

$10.95

Oatmeal

$5.95

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$13.95

KID Egg breakfast

$4.95

KID Panckake

$4.95

KID French toast

$4.95

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Homefries

$5.50

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Cream Cheese

$0.95

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Grilled Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Corn Muffin

$2.95

Grilled Corn Muffin

$2.95

Coffee Cake

$3.95

Grilled Coffee Cake

$3.95

Toast

$2.00

Bacon

$4.95

Ham

$4.95

Sausage

$4.95

Sausage Patty

$4.95

Homemade Granola

$4.50

One Egg any style

$2.00

Corned Beef Hash

$8.95

Steak Tips

$8.95

Vanilla Yogurt

$3.95

Salsa

$1.95

Fresh Fruit

$6.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

Peanut Butter

$0.95

Banana Bread

$3.95

Banana Bread Grilled

$3.95

Fresh Strawberries

$6.95

Maple Syrup

$1.00

Grilled Tomato

$3.00

Grilled Spinach

$3.00

Scone

$3.95

Side Chicken Salad

$4.95

Side tuna Sala

$4.95

Cookie

$0.95

Pumpkin Whoopi

$3.95

Brownie

$2.95

Lunch

Water Street Salad

$12.95

Garden Salad

$9.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Bermuda Triangle

$11.95

BLT

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Cheese with Tomato and Bacon

$6.95

The Seventh Heaven

$12.95

Chicken Salad lettuce and cranberry wrap

$12.95

Club Sandwich with Ham

$11.95

Club Sandwich with Turkey

$11.95

Club Sandwich with Roast beef

$11.95

Club Sandwich with Tuna

$11.95

Chicken Salad Club

$12.95

Tom and Wilbur

$12.95

Grilled Tuna Melt

$12.95

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Rueben

$12.95

Grilled Rueben with Turkey

$11.95

BYO Turkey

$10.95

BYO Ham

$10.95

BYO Pastrami

$11.95

BYO Roast Beef

$11.95

BYO Tuna

$10.95

BYO Corned Beef

$11.25

BYO Chicken Salad

$11.95

8oz Burger

$11.95

Cheeseburger Club Wrap

$13.95

Thanksgiving Wrap

$12.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kid Hot Dog

$5.95

Kid Burger

$5.95

Kid PB&J

$5.95

Kid Chicken finger

$5.95

Soup Bowl

$4.95

Soup Cup

$3.95

Soup TOGO

$4.95

Beverages

Whipped Coffee

$6.00

Pepsi

$4.25

Diet Pepsi

$4.25

Root Beer

$4.25

Ginger Ale

$4.25

Mountain Dew

$4.25

Pink Lemonade

$4.25

Sierra Mist

$4.25

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.95

Apple Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

V8 Juice

$4.50

Ice Coffee

$3.95

Fresh Brewed Tea (unsweetened)

$3.95

Hot Coffee

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Apple Cider

$3.95

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Skim Milk

$4.50

Almond Milk

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Sm Coffee TOGO

$2.95

Med Coffee TOGO

$3.25

Large Coffee TOGO

$3.95

Cooler Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Teas

$2.50

Juices

$2.50

Bubbly

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kid Breakfast

Single Egg, Homefries and toast

$5.95

Kid Pancake

$5.95

Single French Toast

$5.95

Kid Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Hot Dog w/ chips

$6.95

Kid Burger

$6.95

PB&J

$6.95

Peanut Butter and Fluff

$6.95

Chicken fingers and chips

$6.95

1/2 Turkey and cheese

$6.95

1/2 Ham and cheese

$6.95
