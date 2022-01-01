Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Water Street Cafe

181 Reviews

$$

143 Water Street

Stonington, CT 06378

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers / Soups

Escargot Pot Pie

$12.00

Chowder

$8.00

Tuna Tartar

$15.00

Faux Gras

$10.00

WINGS!

$13.00

Raw Bar

Buck-A-Shuck

$1.00

Clams

$1.50

Clams W/Pasta

$21.00

Coconut Mussels w/Pasta

$16.00

Dozen Oysters

$25.00

Oysters

$2.50

Steamed Clams

$12.00

Shrimp

$2.50

Salads

1/2 Water St.Caesar Salad

$5.00

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Local Greens

$8.00

Tofu Salad

$16.00

Tomato Goat Chz

$13.00

Tom/mozz

$12.00

Water St.Caesar Salad

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Beet Salad

$13.00

Kale Salad

$13.00

Entrees

Duck Salad

$21.00

Duck&Scallop

$34.00

London Broil

$25.00

Petit Filet

$32.00

Scallops

$34.00

Skillet Chicken

$20.00

Tuna

$36.00

Salmon

$34.00

Fluke

$29.00

Beef & Shrimp

$29.00

Pork

$25.00

BBQ / Burgers

Cafe Burger

$13.00

Gr Cheese & Soup

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$15.00

House Chili

$15.00

Cacoila

$13.00

Cottage Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

Asian Vegetables

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Spinach

$6.00

Water Street Fries

$7.00

Side Verts

$6.00

Sauteed Kale

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Chard

$7.00

Polenta

$7.00

Dessert

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Belgian Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

Classic Creme Brulee

$8.00

Coconut Walnut Wafer Cake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Kelsey's Top Hat

$10.00

Seasonal Fruit Dessert

$9.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Icecream sundae

$6.00

Special

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00

Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

New American cuisine

Website

Location

143 Water Street, Stonington, CT 06378

Directions

Gallery
Water Street Cafe image
Water Street Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sift Bake Shop - HOLIDAY ORDERING
orange starNo Reviews
5 Water Street Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurantnext
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
orange star4.0 • 275
27 Coogan Blvd Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurantnext
The Fisherman at Long Point
orange starNo Reviews
937 Groton Long Point Road Groton, CT 06340
View restaurantnext
Paddy's Beach Club
orange star3.9 • 965
159 Atlantic Avenue Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio - 37 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
37 Main Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vetranos
orange star4.2 • 615
130 Granite St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stonington

Noah's - 113 Water Street
orange star4.5 • 1,320
113 Water Street Stonington, CT 06378
View restaurantnext
Saltwater Farm Vineyard - 349 Elm St
orange star4.6 • 167
349 Elm St Stonington, CT 06378
View restaurantnext
Woodfellas Pizza & Wings
orange star4.0 • 81
22 Bayview Ave Stonington, CT 06378
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stonington
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Block Island
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston