Water Street Grill
486 Reviews
$$
123 Water Street
Williamstown, MA 01267
NA Beverage
Apple
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Club
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange
Pineapple
Raspberry Iced Tea
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tonic
Mocktail
Beer
Coors Light
Budweiser
Corona
Corona Light
Hard Seltzer
Heineken
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Pabst Blue
Special Bottle
Twisted Tea
Non Heine O
Laginitas Ipa
Bud Light
Smash
IBC Rootbeer
10oz Coors Light
10oz Craft
10oz Guinness
10oz Top Craft
16oz Bud Light
16oz Craft
16oz Guinness
16oz Top Craft
20oz Bud Light
20oz Craft
20oz Guinness
20oz Top Craft
Cocktails
Apple-Tini
Bay Breeze
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Cosmopolitan
Cuba Libre
Daquari
Dark & Stormy
Dirty Shirly
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Gin & Tonic
Highball
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Jamaican Coffee
Kahlua Sombrero
Lemondrop Martini
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Negroni
Aerpol Spritzer
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea breeze
Seven & Seven
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Sour
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
White Russian
Liquor
Beefeeter
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Hendrix
St George
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Absenthe
Amaretto
Bailey's
DiSorono
Elderflower
Godvia Dark
Godvia White
Gran mainer
Kaluah
Lemonciello
Midori
Rumchatta
Sambucca
Bacardi
Captain Blanco
Captain Morgan
Kraken
Malibu
Well Rum
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Silver
Espalon Reposado
Espalon Silver
Milagro Resposado
Milagro Silver
Well Tequila
Absolute
Absolute Lemon
Absolute Lime
Absolute Pear
Belvedere
Deep Eddy
Deep Eddy Cranberry
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Caramel
Stoli Orange
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Van Gogh Espresso
Well Vodka
American Honey
Bullet Bourbon
Bullet Rye
Bushmills
Candian Club
Crown Royal
Dewars
Glenlevit II
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Black
Johnny Red
Knob Creek
Markers Mark
Segrams 7
Segrams VO
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Specials & Shots
Wine
Pinot Grigio
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Sav Blac
Reisling
Chardonnay
Merlot
Cab Sav
Proseco
Sangria
Kj
Cab Sav-Bottle
Chardonnay-Bottle
Pinot Grigio-Bottle
Pinot Noir-Bottle
Red Blend-Bottle
Riesling-Bottle
Sav Blac-Bottle
Prosecco- Bottle
Baskets
Burgers
Buffalo Burger
Vermont cheddar fresh blue cheese jalapeno and buffalo sauce
California Burger
Feta cheese, avocado, bacon, cucumber wasabi crème
Create Your Own Burger
First 2 toppings included $1.00 for each additional
New England Burger
Topped with any cheese plush fresh bacon
Tennessee Burger
Swiss cheese bourbon mushroom glaze Asiago cheese sauteed onions
House Specialties
Dinner 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Classic Chicken Parmesan
Flatbread
Grilled Chicken Pesto
Italian Pasta Bake
Mussels Marinara
Prince Edward Island mussels steamed and tossed in a garlic and basil marinara over linguini dusted with Asiago and Parmesan cheese
Hot Sausage and Chicken Chipotle
Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo
Tuscan Veggie Pasta Primavera
Kids & Desserts
Lunch
Light Lunch w/ Soup
Light Lunch w/ Salad
Light Lunch w/ Soup & Salad
Whole Sandwich
California BLT
Caprese Sandwich
King of Clubs
Fresh sliced turkey or roast beef with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with kettle chips
Lunch 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Lunch Fish & Chips
Fresh pieces of atlantic cod, fried golden brown and served with waffle fries and house made coleslaw
Lunch Flatbread
Lunch Salmon
Fresh broiled Salmon served with sauteed veggies
Lunch Scrod
Fresh Broiled Scrod with Sauteed Veggies
Roast Beef Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Ahi Tuna Salad
Asian Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad
Crispy Thai Shrimp Salad
Hand-cut Organic Caesar
Buffalo Chix Salad
Black & Blue Salad
BLT Salad
Caprese Salad
Coconut Shrimp Salad
Salads
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Topped with our own BBQ sauce, Swiss cheese and fresh bacon
Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
Topped with a Kentucky Bourbon Glaze, sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese
California Chicken Sandwich
Topped with Vermont Cheddar Avocado and Bacon with cucumber wasabi crème
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Battered and coated in panko crumbs fried and topped with our own marinara and three cheese blend
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Blackened and topped with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato scallions served with chipolte mayo
Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh crab and panko crumbs and spices pan seared served with red pepper pesto tartar and waffle fries
Grilled Portabella Mushroom
Large organic portabella mushroom grilled and topped with fresh mozzarella and roasted red pepper pesto on grilled ciabatta bread with waffle fries
House Meatloaf Sandwich
Sirloin meatloaf made in house. Grilled and topped with Vermont cheddar, bourbon mushroom sauce, and sauteed onions on grilled ciabatta bread with waffle fries.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Topped with fresh basil pesto, mozzarella and diced tomatoes.
Local Pulled Pork
Vermont raised slow roasted pork with BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, sauteed onions on grilled ciabatta bread w/ waffle fries
The Village Reuben
Fresh sliced lean New York style Pastrami Swiss, Russian dressing, grilled on rye bread with waffle fries
The Fish Fry
Seafood
Broiled Scrod and Crab
Fresh Atlantic Scrod topped with our own crab cake choose 2 sides
Clam Scampi Bowl
A pound of little neck clams steamed and tossed in white wine, garlic butter, lemon, diced tomatoes, scallions, served over linguini and dusted with Asiago and Parmesan cheese
Fish Tacos
Two fresh fried white fish with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipolte sauce and wasabi crème drizzel
Fresh Wild Caught Salmon
Broiled and served three ways: fresh herb and citrus butter, Asian sesame glaze, or sweet Thai chili sauce
Mussels Marinara
Prince Edward Island mussels steamed and tossed in a garlic and basil marinara over linguini dusted with Asiago and Parmesan cheese
New England Fish Fry
Fresh Wild Caught Atlantic Cod topped with mango salsa, on grilled ciabatta bread with waffle fries and coleslaw
Our Famous Fish & Chips
Berkshires Best! Fresh pieces of Atlantic cod fried golden brown with waffle fries and house coleslaw or house salad
Thai Shrimp Tacos
Two crispy Thai shrimp with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipolte sauce and wasabi crème drizzle
Sides
Side Asian Sesame
Side Balsamic
Side Bleu Cheese Crumble
Side Blue Cheese
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Coleslaw
Side Cucumber Wasabi
Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Honey Horseradish Dip
Side Honey Mustard
Side Honey Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Marinara
Side Mayo
Side Parm Honey Mustard
Side Ranch
Side Red Pepper Remoulade
Side Rice
Side Roasted Red Potatoes
Side Russian
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Sweet Thai Chili
Side Tavern Salad
Side Veg
Side Waffle Fries
Side Eggplant Fries
Side Green Bean Fries
Side O Rings
Side Mushrooms
Side Bbq
Raw Onions
Side Chips
Side Basil Pesto
Side Sour Cream
Soups & Starters
Boston Clam Chowder
House made creamy and fresh with Oyster Crackers
Brew House Beer Pretzels
Two soft German pretzels served oven hot and fresh, salted with a side of Pale Ale honey mustard. Perfect with your favorite pint of beer
Calamari
Traditional golden brown calamari served with coleslaw and side of tartar or marinara
Caribbean Coconut Shrimp
Tender gulf shrimp in a crisp coconut batter served with a honey horseradish dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenderloins
Chicken Wings
Chili-Bowl
Chili-Cup
Award wining with a kick and topped with grated cheddar, scallions, nacho chips
Crispy Thai Shrimp
Jumbo gulf shrimp wrapped in a Thai rice wrap, flash fried light and crispy. Their amazing! Served with a sweet Thai Chili dipping sauce.
Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato With Basil Pesto
Fresh Maple Brooke Farm mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil pesto, olive oil, and drizzled with balsamic vinegar reduction.
Guinness Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels steamed in Guinness beer, garlic butter, with a touch of cream. Amazingly tender and flavorful. Served with house ciabatta bread.
Housemade Italian Meatballs
Plated in a pool of our own marinara. Topped with Local Ricotta cheese and fresh basil. Or try them with our Bourbon Mushroom Asiago Sauce
Maryland Crab Cakes
Two freshly prepared in house cakes. Pan seared and served with fresh colaska and roasted red pepper remoulade.
Seared Wild Caught Ahi Tuna
Sushi grade Tuna pan rubbed with toasted
Soup of the Day
Chef made
Steamed Clams Scampi
One pound of little neck clams in white wine, garlic, butter, and lemon with bread sticks dusted with Asiago cheese.
Ultimate House Nachos
Huge portion of piled high house made tortilla chips. Topped with our own chili, cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno's, scallions, and sour cream
Steak House Cuts
Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted to perfection in our house honey BBQ sauce. Choose 2 sides
Cowboy Steak
The king of steaks 16-18oz bone in Rib-eye with the perfect amount of fat marbling with shallot rosemary demi glaze. Choose 2 sides.
Hibachi Tenderloin
Hand cut prime tenderloin seared and sliced thick with a smoked teriyaki glaze
House Sirloin Meatloaf
Grilled home style meatloaf topped with chipolte ketchup and sauteed onions or bourbon mushroom and Asiago cheese. Choose 2 sides
Sirloin Steak Tips
1/2 pound of fresh hand cut tenderloin tips. Broiled in our own Black Diamond Sauce or Bourbon Mushroom Sauce. Choose 2 sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Water Street Grill is the perfect choice for casual dining in Williamstown! With a comfortable tavern, fireside dining room, fresh and affordable cuisine, a kids' menu and 21 rotating craft beers on tap, there's something for everyone! (413) 458-2175 Open Daily 11:30 am-11:00pm
123 Water Street, Williamstown, MA 01267