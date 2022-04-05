Restaurant header imageView gallery

Water Street Grill

486 Reviews

$$

123 Water Street

Williamstown, MA 01267

NA Beverage

Apple

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Club

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.75

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Mocktail

$4.99

Beer

Coors Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Heineken

$4.25

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Pabst Blue

$2.50

Special Bottle

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Non Heine O

$4.25

Laginitas Ipa

$4.25

Bud Light

$3.75

Smash

$7.00

IBC Rootbeer

$3.25

10oz Coors Light

$2.75

10oz Craft

$4.85

10oz Guinness

$6.00

10oz Top Craft

$6.50

16oz Bud Light

$3.75

16oz Craft

$6.50

16oz Guinness

$7.50

16oz Top Craft

$8.25

20oz Bud Light

$4.25

20oz Craft

$7.25

20oz Guinness

$8.25

20oz Top Craft

$9.00

Cocktails

Apple-Tini

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Bloody Maria

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Cuba Libre

$7.00

Daquari

$7.00

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Dirty Shirly

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$7.00

French 75

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin & Tonic

$7.00

Highball

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jamaican Coffee

$7.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$7.00

Lemondrop Martini

$7.00

Long Island

$9.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Negroni

$7.00

Aerpol Spritzer

$9.99

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea breeze

$7.00

Seven & Seven

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Sour

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Liquor

Beefeeter

$8.00

Bombay

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrix

$9.50

St George

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Absenthe

$9.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

DiSorono

$9.00

Elderflower

$7.00

Godvia Dark

$8.00

Godvia White

$8.00

Gran mainer

$8.00

Kaluah

$8.00

Lemonciello

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Rumchatta

$8.00

Sambucca

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Blanco

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Kraken

$9.00

Malibu

$7.50

Well Rum

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.50

Espalon Reposado

$8.50

Espalon Silver

$8.00

Milagro Resposado

$8.50

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Absolute

$8.00

Absolute Lemon

$8.00

Absolute Lime

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.50

Stoli Blueberry

$8.50

Stoli Caramel

$8.50

Stoli Orange

$8.50

Stoli Vanilla

$8.50

Tito's

$8.50

Van Gogh Espresso

$8.50

Well Vodka

$7.00

American Honey

$8.50

Bullet Bourbon

$8.00

Bullet Rye

$8.00

Bushmills

$8.50

Candian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlevit II

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Johnny Black

$11.00

Johnny Red

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Markers Mark

$8.50

Segrams 7

$7.00

Segrams VO

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$8.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Specials & Shots

Drink Special

$9.99

Shot

$4.00

Top Shot

$5.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$9.99

Pinot Noir

$9.99

Red Blend

$9.99

Sav Blac

$9.99

Reisling

$9.99

Chardonnay

$8.99

Merlot

$8.99

Cab Sav

$8.99

Proseco

$9.99

Sangria

$9.99

Kj

$9.99

Cab Sav-Bottle

$31.00

Chardonnay-Bottle

$31.00

Pinot Grigio-Bottle

$36.00

Pinot Noir-Bottle

$36.00

Red Blend-Bottle

$36.00

Riesling-Bottle

$36.00

Sav Blac-Bottle

$36.00

Prosecco- Bottle

$36.00

Baskets

Fresh Baked Ciabatta Rolls

$3.99

Eggplant Fries

$8.99

Encrusted Greenbean Fries

$8.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$5.99

Burgers

Buffalo Burger

$15.99

Vermont cheddar fresh blue cheese jalapeno and buffalo sauce

California Burger

$16.99

Feta cheese, avocado, bacon, cucumber wasabi crème

Create Your Own Burger

$14.99

First 2 toppings included $1.00 for each additional

New England Burger

$14.99

Topped with any cheese plush fresh bacon

Tennessee Burger

$15.99

Swiss cheese bourbon mushroom glaze Asiago cheese sauteed onions

House Specialties

Dinner 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Classic Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Flatbread

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$18.99

Italian Pasta Bake

$18.99

Mussels Marinara

$19.99

Prince Edward Island mussels steamed and tossed in a garlic and basil marinara over linguini dusted with Asiago and Parmesan cheese

Hot Sausage and Chicken Chipotle

$19.99

Steak Gorgonzola Alfredo

$22.99

Tuscan Veggie Pasta Primavera

$18.99

Kids & Desserts

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Penne

$5.99

Kids Linguni

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.99

Apple Pie

$5.99

Chefs Special Dessert

$7.99

Fried Dough

$6.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.99

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Cheesecake Special

$7.99

Lunch

Light Lunch w/ Soup

$9.99

Light Lunch w/ Salad

$9.99

Light Lunch w/ Soup & Salad

$8.99

Whole Sandwich

$11.99

California BLT

$13.99

Caprese Sandwich

$13.99

King of Clubs

$11.99

Fresh sliced turkey or roast beef with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with kettle chips

Lunch 5 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Lunch Fish & Chips

$15.99

Fresh pieces of atlantic cod, fried golden brown and served with waffle fries and house made coleslaw

Lunch Flatbread

$11.99

Lunch Salmon

$19.99

Fresh broiled Salmon served with sauteed veggies

Lunch Scrod

$17.99

Fresh Broiled Scrod with Sauteed Veggies

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.99

Chicken Salad

$15.99

Crispy Thai Shrimp Salad

$18.99

Hand-cut Organic Caesar

$6.99+

Buffalo Chix Salad

$15.99

Black & Blue Salad

$16.99

BLT Salad

$13.99

Caprese Salad

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$17.99

Salads

Hand-cut Organic Caesar

$6.99+

House Organic Salad

$4.99+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Topped with our own BBQ sauce, Swiss cheese and fresh bacon

Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Topped with a Kentucky Bourbon Glaze, sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

California Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Topped with Vermont Cheddar Avocado and Bacon with cucumber wasabi crème

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.99

Battered and coated in panko crumbs fried and topped with our own marinara and three cheese blend

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Blackened and topped with cheddar jack cheese, diced tomato scallions served with chipolte mayo

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.99

Fresh crab and panko crumbs and spices pan seared served with red pepper pesto tartar and waffle fries

Grilled Portabella Mushroom

$13.99

Large organic portabella mushroom grilled and topped with fresh mozzarella and roasted red pepper pesto on grilled ciabatta bread with waffle fries

House Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

Sirloin meatloaf made in house. Grilled and topped with Vermont cheddar, bourbon mushroom sauce, and sauteed onions on grilled ciabatta bread with waffle fries.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Topped with fresh basil pesto, mozzarella and diced tomatoes.

Local Pulled Pork

$13.99

Vermont raised slow roasted pork with BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, sauteed onions on grilled ciabatta bread w/ waffle fries

The Village Reuben

$13.99

Fresh sliced lean New York style Pastrami Swiss, Russian dressing, grilled on rye bread with waffle fries

The Fish Fry

$16.99

Seafood

Broiled Scrod and Crab

$24.99

Fresh Atlantic Scrod topped with our own crab cake choose 2 sides

Clam Scampi Bowl

$19.99

A pound of little neck clams steamed and tossed in white wine, garlic butter, lemon, diced tomatoes, scallions, served over linguini and dusted with Asiago and Parmesan cheese

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Two fresh fried white fish with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipolte sauce and wasabi crème drizzel

Fresh Wild Caught Salmon

$22.99

Broiled and served three ways: fresh herb and citrus butter, Asian sesame glaze, or sweet Thai chili sauce

Mussels Marinara

$19.99

Prince Edward Island mussels steamed and tossed in a garlic and basil marinara over linguini dusted with Asiago and Parmesan cheese

New England Fish Fry

$16.99

Fresh Wild Caught Atlantic Cod topped with mango salsa, on grilled ciabatta bread with waffle fries and coleslaw

Our Famous Fish & Chips

$18.99

Berkshires Best! Fresh pieces of Atlantic cod fried golden brown with waffle fries and house coleslaw or house salad

Thai Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Two crispy Thai shrimp with cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipolte sauce and wasabi crème drizzle

Sides

Side Asian Sesame

$0.75

Side Balsamic

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Crumble

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Chipotle Mayo

$1.25

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Cucumber Wasabi

$0.75

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side Honey Horseradish Dip

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$1.25

Side Honey Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Marinara

$1.25

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Parm Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Ranch

$1.25

Side Red Pepper Remoulade

$0.75

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Roasted Red Potatoes

$2.99

Side Russian

$1.25

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Side Sweet Thai Chili

$0.75

Side Tavern Salad

$2.95

Side Veg

$2.95

Side Waffle Fries

$2.99

Side Eggplant Fries

$3.99

Side Green Bean Fries

$3.99

Side O Rings

$3.99

Side Mushrooms

$0.75

Side Bbq

$0.75

Raw Onions

$1.25

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Basil Pesto

$1.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Soups & Starters

Boston Clam Chowder

$3.99+

House made creamy and fresh with Oyster Crackers

Brew House Beer Pretzels

$6.99

Two soft German pretzels served oven hot and fresh, salted with a side of Pale Ale honey mustard. Perfect with your favorite pint of beer

Calamari

$10.99

Traditional golden brown calamari served with coleslaw and side of tartar or marinara

Caribbean Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Tender gulf shrimp in a crisp coconut batter served with a honey horseradish dipping sauce.

Chicken Tenderloins

$10.99

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Chili-Bowl

$7.99

Chili-Cup

$4.99

Award wining with a kick and topped with grated cheddar, scallions, nacho chips

Crispy Thai Shrimp

$13.99

Jumbo gulf shrimp wrapped in a Thai rice wrap, flash fried light and crispy. Their amazing! Served with a sweet Thai Chili dipping sauce.

Fresh Mozzarella and Tomato With Basil Pesto

$10.99

Fresh Maple Brooke Farm mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil pesto, olive oil, and drizzled with balsamic vinegar reduction.

Guinness Mussels

$12.99

Prince Edward Island mussels steamed in Guinness beer, garlic butter, with a touch of cream. Amazingly tender and flavorful. Served with house ciabatta bread.

Housemade Italian Meatballs

$10.99

Plated in a pool of our own marinara. Topped with Local Ricotta cheese and fresh basil. Or try them with our Bourbon Mushroom Asiago Sauce

Maryland Crab Cakes

$12.99

Two freshly prepared in house cakes. Pan seared and served with fresh colaska and roasted red pepper remoulade.

Seared Wild Caught Ahi Tuna

$12.99

Sushi grade Tuna pan rubbed with toasted

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Chef made

Steamed Clams Scampi

$11.99

One pound of little neck clams in white wine, garlic, butter, and lemon with bread sticks dusted with Asiago cheese.

Ultimate House Nachos

$9.99+

Huge portion of piled high house made tortilla chips. Topped with our own chili, cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno's, scallions, and sour cream

Steak House Cuts

Baby Back Ribs

$18.99

Slow roasted to perfection in our house honey BBQ sauce. Choose 2 sides

Cowboy Steak

$38.99

The king of steaks 16-18oz bone in Rib-eye with the perfect amount of fat marbling with shallot rosemary demi glaze. Choose 2 sides.

Hibachi Tenderloin

$24.99

Hand cut prime tenderloin seared and sliced thick with a smoked teriyaki glaze

House Sirloin Meatloaf

$16.99

Grilled home style meatloaf topped with chipolte ketchup and sauteed onions or bourbon mushroom and Asiago cheese. Choose 2 sides

Sirloin Steak Tips

$21.99

1/2 pound of fresh hand cut tenderloin tips. Broiled in our own Black Diamond Sauce or Bourbon Mushroom Sauce. Choose 2 sides

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Water Street Grill is the perfect choice for casual dining in Williamstown! With a comfortable tavern, fireside dining room, fresh and affordable cuisine, a kids' menu and 21 rotating craft beers on tap, there's something for everyone! (413) 458-2175 Open Daily 11:30 am-11:00pm

123 Water Street, Williamstown, MA 01267

Directions

