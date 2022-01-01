Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Water Street Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

56 Water Street

Woods Hole, MA 02543

Popular Items

BABY GEM SALAD
BEETS & BURRATA
BLUEFISH PATE

APPS + SNACKS

ROSEMARY FOCACCIA

ROSEMARY FOCACCIA

$8.00

Baked in house daily and served with whipped ricotta.

BLUEFISH PATE

BLUEFISH PATE

$15.00

Our house recipe is always a favorite! Served with house-made beer mustard, pickles, and crostini.

BABY GEM SALAD

BABY GEM SALAD

$16.00

Baby gem lettuce, avocado, cucumber, ricotta salata, lentils,  and our house-made walnut vinaigrette.

PORK BELLY

PORK BELLY

$18.00

fried jammy egg, salsa verde

BLACK BASS TEMPURA

BLACK BASS TEMPURA

$18.00

crab & corn relish, sweet soy

SEA SCALLOPS

$19.00

Cauliflower, Pistachios, Apple, Chili-caper vinaigrette

BEETS & BURRATA

$16.00

Granny Smith apple, sunflower seeds, honey rosemary vinaigrette

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$13.00

BABY BACK RIBS

$15.00

brown sugar, chili oil, bread & butter cauliflower

MAINS

SEARED YELLOWFIN TUNA

SEARED YELLOWFIN TUNA

$44.00

seared rare tuna, chickpeas, summer squash, za'atar, basmati rice, red pepper coulis

ROAST HADDOCK

ROAST HADDOCK

$39.00

Served over shiitake and oyster mushrooms, canellini beans, and pancetta in a Parmesan broth.

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$30.00

smoked onion soubise, lacinto kale, herb salad

LONG ISLAND DUCK

LONG ISLAND DUCK

$36.00

Roasted breast and confit leg, coconut red curry, butternut squash, fingerling potatoes, broccolini, cilantro

SIRLOIN STRIP STEAK

SIRLOIN STRIP STEAK

$48.00

Grilled Romaine, Slow Roasted Tomato, Sweet Onion, Buttermilk, Great Hill Blue Cheese

WATER STREET BURGER

WATER STREET BURGER

$26.00

Topped with braised short rib,  smoked gouda, and roasted tomato. All of our burgers are a signature blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib, house-ground and hand-formed, on a potato bun with house aioli, and served togarashi spiced French fries and a pickle.

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE

CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE

$10.00

salted caramel, puffed rice

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$10.00

Our house-made vanilla ice cream between two layers of rich chocolate (gluten free!) cookie.

APPLE FRANGIPANE

$10.00

Toasted Almonds, Apple Butter, Ginger Buttermilk Ice Cream

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Fulfilling take-out orders 5:00-8:45 Wednesday-Saturday. Our menu is designed around sourcing the very best ingredients and supporting local food sources to create dishes that are both interesting and comforting. Everything is made from scratch by hand by our talented cooks who put their hearts into these dishes. Thank you for supporting our mission to make food that is wholesome, connected, and heartfelt.

56 Water Street, Woods Hole, MA 02543

Directions

Water Street Kitchen image
Banner pic
Water Street Kitchen image
Water Street Kitchen image

