Water Street Kitchen and Bar is located right on the water in beautiful East Greenwich Marina. With an outdoor waterfront deck and a second floor dining room with a beautiful view of the marina, you have plenty of options to enjoy the spectacular ocean views. We offer a diverse menu with a variety of delicious options, but our specialty is New England seafood, locally sourced and prepared fresh every day. The key to excellent food is high quality ingredients, so we use only the very best. Water Street Kitchen and Bar is open year round, serving New England seafood every day. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to stop by for dinner, planning a special evening with loved ones, or just want to try some amazing seafood, come visit us. We look forward to seeing you!