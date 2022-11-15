Bars & Lounges
American
Water Street Tavern
400 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Rated 2.4 stars on YELP!
Location
132 S Water St, Kent, OH 44240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Cuyahoga Falls
No Reviews
740 Monroe Falls Ave Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View restaurant