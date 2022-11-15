Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Water Street Tavern

400 Reviews

$

132 S Water St

Kent, OH 44240

Popular Items

Impossible Burger
Black and Blue Burger
Crispy Cheese Curds

Starters

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.00

five crisp pickle spears breaded in-house with chipotle-ranch dipping sauce

Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Crispy Cheese Curds

$8.00

Onion Ring Basket

$6.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Fry Baskets

Loaded Baked Potato Fry Basket

$7.50

Crinkle cut fries, cheese sauce, sour cream, chives

Poutine

$8.00

Crinkle cut fries, cheese curds, brown gravy

Crinkle Cut Fries BASKET

$3.50

America's #1 Fry - The crispy golden outside and fluffy inside

Tater Tots BASKET

$4.50

The lunchroom classic is back. Grated potatoes formed into "tots" and fried to a golden crisp.

Chicken

a pair of pumpkin spice breaded crispy chicken “sliders” with carmelized onions and homemade apple butter on warm cake donuts
Original

Original

$7.50

with mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun

Spicy

Spicy

$7.50

with Spicy Tavern Sauce and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun

Hot

Hot

$8.00

covered in Nashville Hot sauce with mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted brioche roll

Hot & Spicy

Hot & Spicy

$8.00

covered in Nashville Hot sauce with pickles on a freshly toasted brioche bun

Buffalo

$8.00

Buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, pickles, brioche roll

Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

House breaded with your choice of dipping sauce and a fresh fried cake donut

Mac & Cheese

all mac & cheese dishes start with a base of cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce
Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$8.50

cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy chicken tenders drenched in Buffalo-style hot sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Nashville Hot Mac

Nashville Hot Mac

$8.50

crispy hot chicken tenders covered in Nashville Hot Sauce on cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce with pickle chips

Cheese On Cheese On Cheese Mac

Cheese On Cheese On Cheese Mac

$7.50

cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce topped with breaded cheese curds and shredded Monterey Jack-Cheddar cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$8.50

crispy chicken tenders and chopped bacon on top of cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce and dusted with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning

Mexican Street Corn Mac

$8.50

crispy breaded corn nuggets, Saxon seasoning, shredded Monterey Jack-Cheddar blend and lime crema on cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce

Super Smash Burgers

all burgers are made with a double smashed patty unless noted and served on a brioche bun
Bacon BBQ Burger

Bacon BBQ Burger

$8.00

bacon, BBQ sauce, American cheese, crunchy onion ring

Black and Blue Burger

Black and Blue Burger

$8.00

blackened cajun spices, bleu cheese crumbles, burger sauce

Water Street Burger

Water Street Burger

$8.00

candied bacon, white cheddar, shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, burger sauce

Basic B

Basic B

$7.00

American cheese, shredded lettuce, minced onion, burger sauce

Mac Burger

Mac Burger

$8.00

housemade mac & cheese

Poutine Burger

Poutine Burger

$8.00

cheese curds, tots, brown gravy

PB&J Burger

PB&J Burger

$8.00Out of stock

creamy peanut butter, raspberry sauce

Sweet & Spicy Burger

Sweet & Spicy Burger

$8.00Out of stock

raspberry sauce, house pickled jalapeños, white cheddar cheese

Impossible Burger

$8.50

Thursday Burger And Fries

$8.00

Handhelds

Lake Perch Sandwich

$8.00

Topped with housemade tartar sauce and shredded lettuce served on a brioche roll

Plates

Fried Perch Dinner

$11.00+

Served with Old Bay fries, coleslaw, and housemade tartar sauce

Kitchen Sink (NO PULLED PORK)

$12.00

Tots, burger, white cheddar mac & cheese, pulled pork, bacon, crispy onions, spicy tavern sauce, and cheese sauce

Jumbo Crispy Chicken Tender Plates

$11.00+

House breaded crispy chicken tenders served with mac & cheese, coleslaw, and a hot cake donut

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries SIDE

$2.50

America's #1 Fry - the crispy golden outside and fluffy inside

Tater Tots SIDE

$3.00

The lunchroom classic is back. Grated potatoes formed into "tots" and fried to a golden crisp.

Coleslaw

$2.00

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese SIDE

$4.00

cavatappi pasta in our housemade white cheddar cheese sauce

Sauces

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

North Carolina BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Raspberry

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Tavern

$0.50

Sweet Baby Rays BBQ

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Desserts

Hot Cake Donut

$2.50

Fresh fried cake donut served with raspberry dipping sauce.

Daily Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$2.50

Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Two pieces of fried cheesecake served with raspberry sauce.

Drinks

Boylan's Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan's Diet Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan's Creme Soda

$3.00

Boylan's Diet Creme Soda

$3.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan's Orange

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan's Diet Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled water

$1.50
Coca-Cola 20oz bottle

Coca-Cola 20oz bottle

$3.00
Sprite 20oz bottle

Sprite 20oz bottle

$3.00
Pibb Xtra 20oz bottle

Pibb Xtra 20oz bottle

$3.00
Grape Fanta 20oz bottle

Grape Fanta 20oz bottle

$3.00
Diet Coke 20oz bottle

Diet Coke 20oz bottle

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Location

132 S Water St, Kent, OH 44240

Directions

