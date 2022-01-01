Water Street Waffle Co. 107 Water Street
No reviews yet
107 Water Street
Belton, TX 76513
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Pickle Stackers
Served with house made ranch
Jalapeño Chorizo Balls
6 potato balls with chorizo, jalapeño, and cheddar cheese
Bourbon Maple Biscuits
3 biscuits covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with our house made bourbon maple syrup
Fried Green Tomatoes 2PC
Fresh green tomatoes fried to golden perfection. Served with a side of our house made red pepper jelly
Fried Green Tomatoes 4PC
Fresh green tomatoes fried to golden perfection. Served with a side of our house made red pepper jelly
Fried Green Tomatoes 6PC
Fresh green tomatoes fried to golden perfection. Served with a side of our house made red pepper jelly
Appetizer Sampler
Choose three appetizers to share!
Sandwiches
The Tony Montana
A savory liege waffle layered with smoked pulled pork, shaved Black Forest ham, Swiss and Gruyère cheese, dill pickles, topped with bacon and dressed with our secret sauce.
Water Street Waffle Sandwich
A waffle sandwich with 3 strips of bacon, 2 over hard eggs, cheddar cheese, and drizzled with Vermont maple syrup.
Monte Cristo Waffle
Shaved Black Forest ham, bacon, smoked turkey, Muenster cheese and provolone, layered between a liege waffle with a house made red pepper jelly spread.
Sweet Waffles & Bites
Strawberries And Cream
Sweet liege waffle topped with fresh strawberries, vanilla marscapone cream, a sweet strawberry drizzle, and local toasted Texas pecans.
Cinnamon Waffle
Sweet liege waffle coated in fresh melted butter and cinnamon sugar, topped with a cream cheese glaze.
Lemon Blueberry
Sweet liege waffle topped with a handcrafted blueberry compote, marscapone cream, and drizzled with a fresh made lemon curd and lemon zest.
Plain Waffle
Waffle Bites
Choose 3 Flavors
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Mini Plain Waffle
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Fruity Pebble Waffle
Jalapeño Cornbread Waffle
Pumpkin Spice Waffle
Apple Cinnamon Waffle
Specialties
BLT
A liege waffle layered with our house made red pepper jelly, bacon, 2 eggs to order, then topped with our fresh made fried green tomatoes. Served with a side of house potatoes.
The Original
A liege waffle topped with white Vermont cheddar, Vermont maple syrup, house made chicken sausage, 2 eggs to order and a side of house potatoes.
Rue Bourbon
A liege waffle topped with a fried chicken thigh, covered with out house made bourbon maple syrup. Served with 2 eggs to order and a side of house potatoes.
SouthwesternWaffle
A jalapeño cornbread waffle layered with cheddar cheese, black beans, house potatoes, and 2 eggs to order. Topped with green Chile, cheddar cheese, and fresh green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and jalapeños.
The Little Terminators
3 open faced waffle sliders:(1)Served with bourbon bacon, any style egg, and muenster cheese. (1)House made chicken sausage, any style egg, sautéed veggies, and Gouda cheese. (1)Served with pork sausage, any style egg, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese
The Dirty South
A liege waffle layered with a southern fried chicken thigh, our house made pepper gravy, and 2 eggs to order. Served with a side of house potatoes.
Drunken Master Skillet
Made with our home style house potatoes with sautéed peppers, jalapeños, and onions, with house made chicken sausage, pork sausage, and bacon, with pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with 2 eggs any style and our house made bourbon maple syrup.
Biscuits And Gravy
3 buttery biscuits covered with a house made peppered sausage gravy, topped with 3 eggs any style.
The Great Bambino
4 strips of bacon, 3 eggs any style, 2 liege waffles or 3 slices of country toast, and a side of house potatoes and Vermont maple syrup.
Pulled Pork BBQ Skillet
House potatoes piled high with smoked pulled pork, sauteed green onions and peppers, pepper jack, and cheddar cheese, topped with two eggs and drizzled with BBQ Sauce.
Cajun Eggs Benedict
A savory liege waffle topped with bacon, 2 eggs to order, covered in our famous Cajun Hollandaise sauce. Served with a side of house potatoes.
Build Your Own
BYO Skillets
All start off with a pile of house potatoes with onions and peppers, 2 eggs any style, your choice of bacon, pork sausage or chicken sausage, and your choice of white vermont cheese, pepper jack, or cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Platter
2 eggs any style, 2 slices of buttered toast or a plain sweet liege waffle, your choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage. All served with a side of house potatoes, and vermont maple syrup.
Omelets
Veggie Lovers
3 egg omelet filled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and white vermont cheddar. Topped with 2 fried green tomatoes.
Carnivore Delight
3 egg omelet filled with sautéed onions, peppers, bacon, pork sausage, house made chicken sausage, and cheddar cheese.
SouthwesternOmelet
3 egg omelet filled with sautéed peppers, onions, fresh diced jalapeños, and our house made chicken sausage. All topped with green Chile, pepper jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a side of jalapeños and sour cream.
PB&J(Pulled Pork, BBQ, Jalapeños)
3 egg omelet filled with smoked pulled pork, house made bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese. Topped with fresh made fried jalapeño coins and drizzled with bbq sauce.
BYO Omelet
3 egg omelet filled with your choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage, onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, cheddar, white vermont, or pepper jack.
Avocado Toast
Plain Jane
A slice of thick country toast covered with fresh avocados.
The Italian
Country toast topped with fresh avocado, mozzarella, garden fresh tomatoes, then drizzled with a balsamic vinegar and sprinkled with fresh basil and cracked pepper.
Water Street Avocado Toast
Avocado, 2 eggs any style, bacon, micro greens, drizzled with a house made avocado mayo.
Kid's Menu
Kids BYO Waffle
1 mini plain waffle, egg any style, choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage, served with a side of house potatoes.
Kids Skillet
Seasoned potatoes layered with cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage, and topped with an egg any way you want.
Kids Waffle Bites Platter
3 mini waffles served with bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage.
Kids Fruity Pebbles Waffle Platter
Our pint size waffle topped with fresh made strawberry sauce, sweet whipped cream, fruity pebbles, and drizzled with white chocolate! Served with scrambled egg and choice of bacon or sausage.
Kids Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Platter
Our pint sized buttery waffle dipped in cinnamon sugar topped with a sweet whipped cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, then drizzled with our special cinnamon cream cheese sauce. Served with scrambled egg and choice of bacon or sausage.
Kids Fried Chicken Platter
Chicken Tenders with a side of eggs and house potatoes.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with a side of house potatoes.
Sides
Avocado
Country Toast
Side of Green Chile
Bourbon Bacon
Regular Bacon
Pork Sausage
Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage
Side of Fruit
Cinnamon Toast
House Made Chicken Sausage
Hollandaise
Hand Battered Chicken Thigh
One Egg
Two Eggs
One Biscuit
Two Biscuits
House Potatoes
Pepper Gravy
Sausage Gravy
Bourbon Maple Syrup
Butter
Bananas
Strawberries
Blueberry Compote
Jalapeño
Red Pepper Jelly
Spinach
Sour Cream
Side of Marscapone
Side of Sauce
Skillets
Drunken Master Skillet
Made with our home style house potatoes with sautéed peppers, jalapeños, and onions, with house made chicken sausage, pork sausage, and bacon, with pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with 2 eggs any style and our house made bourbon maple syrup.
Veggie Lovers Skillet
Southwestern Skillet
Drinks
Coffee
Drip Brew
Americano
Espresso brewed over hot water.
Latte
Espresso and steamed milk. Choose Iced for a double espresso shot with milk and ice!
Cappuccino
Espresso and steamed milk with extra foam.
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk, for a stronger coffee flavor.
Chai Tea Latte
Add Espresso for a dirty Chai!
Flower Child
A latte with Lavender and Honey
Gris Gris
A latte with Honey and Cayenne
Waffle Co Original
A latte with Butter Pecan and Maple
Hot Chocolate
Shot of espresso
London Fog
Whipped Cream
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
We serve specialty liege waffles and other made from scratch breakfast food!
107 Water Street, Belton, TX 76513