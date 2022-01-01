  • Home
  • /
  • Belton
  • /
  • Water Street Waffle Co. - 107 Water Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Water Street Waffle Co. 107 Water Street

review star

No reviews yet

107 Water Street

Belton, TX 76513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Platter
The Dirty South
Waffle Bites

Appetizers

Fried Pickle Stackers

$9.00

Served with house made ranch

Jalapeño Chorizo Balls

Jalapeño Chorizo Balls

$10.00

6 potato balls with chorizo, jalapeño, and cheddar cheese

Bourbon Maple Biscuits

$8.50

3 biscuits covered in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with our house made bourbon maple syrup

Fried Green Tomatoes 2PC

$4.00

Fresh green tomatoes fried to golden perfection. Served with a side of our house made red pepper jelly

Fried Green Tomatoes 4PC

$7.00

Fresh green tomatoes fried to golden perfection. Served with a side of our house made red pepper jelly

Fried Green Tomatoes 6PC

$10.00

Fresh green tomatoes fried to golden perfection. Served with a side of our house made red pepper jelly

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$14.00

Choose three appetizers to share!

Sandwiches

The Tony Montana

$15.75

A savory liege waffle layered with smoked pulled pork, shaved Black Forest ham, Swiss and Gruyère cheese, dill pickles, topped with bacon and dressed with our secret sauce.

Water Street Waffle Sandwich

$13.75

A waffle sandwich with 3 strips of bacon, 2 over hard eggs, cheddar cheese, and drizzled with Vermont maple syrup.

Monte Cristo Waffle

Monte Cristo Waffle

$15.75

Shaved Black Forest ham, bacon, smoked turkey, Muenster cheese and provolone, layered between a liege waffle with a house made red pepper jelly spread.

Sweet Waffles & Bites

Strawberries And Cream

Strawberries And Cream

$11.25

Sweet liege waffle topped with fresh strawberries, vanilla marscapone cream, a sweet strawberry drizzle, and local toasted Texas pecans.

Cinnamon Waffle

$8.00

Sweet liege waffle coated in fresh melted butter and cinnamon sugar, topped with a cream cheese glaze.

Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$11.75

Sweet liege waffle topped with a handcrafted blueberry compote, marscapone cream, and drizzled with a fresh made lemon curd and lemon zest.

Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$7.00
Waffle Bites

Waffle Bites

$8.50

Choose 3 Flavors

Chocolate Chip Waffle

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.50

Mini Plain Waffle

$3.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$11.75
Fruity Pebble Waffle

Fruity Pebble Waffle

$11.75

Jalapeño Cornbread Waffle

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Waffle

$11.75

Apple Cinnamon Waffle

$11.75Out of stock

Specialties

BLT

BLT

$13.75

A liege waffle layered with our house made red pepper jelly, bacon, 2 eggs to order, then topped with our fresh made fried green tomatoes. Served with a side of house potatoes.

The Original

$13.00

A liege waffle topped with white Vermont cheddar, Vermont maple syrup, house made chicken sausage, 2 eggs to order and a side of house potatoes.

Rue Bourbon

Rue Bourbon

$14.00

A liege waffle topped with a fried chicken thigh, covered with out house made bourbon maple syrup. Served with 2 eggs to order and a side of house potatoes.

SouthwesternWaffle

SouthwesternWaffle

$13.75

A jalapeño cornbread waffle layered with cheddar cheese, black beans, house potatoes, and 2 eggs to order. Topped with green Chile, cheddar cheese, and fresh green onions. Served with a side of sour cream and jalapeños.

The Little Terminators

The Little Terminators

$14.00

3 open faced waffle sliders:(1)Served with bourbon bacon, any style egg, and muenster cheese. (1)House made chicken sausage, any style egg, sautéed veggies, and Gouda cheese. (1)Served with pork sausage, any style egg, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese

The Dirty South

$14.00

A liege waffle layered with a southern fried chicken thigh, our house made pepper gravy, and 2 eggs to order. Served with a side of house potatoes.

Drunken Master Skillet

$14.50

Made with our home style house potatoes with sautéed peppers, jalapeños, and onions, with house made chicken sausage, pork sausage, and bacon, with pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with 2 eggs any style and our house made bourbon maple syrup.

Biscuits And Gravy

Biscuits And Gravy

$13.75

3 buttery biscuits covered with a house made peppered sausage gravy, topped with 3 eggs any style.

The Great Bambino

The Great Bambino

$16.00

4 strips of bacon, 3 eggs any style, 2 liege waffles or 3 slices of country toast, and a side of house potatoes and Vermont maple syrup.

Pulled Pork BBQ Skillet

Pulled Pork BBQ Skillet

$15.00

House potatoes piled high with smoked pulled pork, sauteed green onions and peppers, pepper jack, and cheddar cheese, topped with two eggs and drizzled with BBQ Sauce.

Cajun Eggs Benedict

$13.75Out of stock

A savory liege waffle topped with bacon, 2 eggs to order, covered in our famous Cajun Hollandaise sauce. Served with a side of house potatoes.

Build Your Own

BYO Skillets

$13.75

All start off with a pile of house potatoes with onions and peppers, 2 eggs any style, your choice of bacon, pork sausage or chicken sausage, and your choice of white vermont cheese, pepper jack, or cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Platter

$11.00

2 eggs any style, 2 slices of buttered toast or a plain sweet liege waffle, your choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage. All served with a side of house potatoes, and vermont maple syrup.

Omelets

Veggie Lovers

$13.75

3 egg omelet filled with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and white vermont cheddar. Topped with 2 fried green tomatoes.

Carnivore Delight

$13.75

3 egg omelet filled with sautéed onions, peppers, bacon, pork sausage, house made chicken sausage, and cheddar cheese.

SouthwesternOmelet

$13.75

3 egg omelet filled with sautéed peppers, onions, fresh diced jalapeños, and our house made chicken sausage. All topped with green Chile, pepper jack cheese, and green onions. Served with a side of jalapeños and sour cream.

PB&J(Pulled Pork, BBQ, Jalapeños)

PB&J(Pulled Pork, BBQ, Jalapeños)

$14.00

3 egg omelet filled with smoked pulled pork, house made bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese. Topped with fresh made fried jalapeño coins and drizzled with bbq sauce.

BYO Omelet

$14.00

3 egg omelet filled with your choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage, onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, cheddar, white vermont, or pepper jack.

Avocado Toast

Plain Jane

$9.00

A slice of thick country toast covered with fresh avocados.

The Italian

The Italian

$12.75

Country toast topped with fresh avocado, mozzarella, garden fresh tomatoes, then drizzled with a balsamic vinegar and sprinkled with fresh basil and cracked pepper.

Water Street Avocado Toast

$12.75

Avocado, 2 eggs any style, bacon, micro greens, drizzled with a house made avocado mayo.

Kid's Menu

Kids BYO Waffle

$7.00

1 mini plain waffle, egg any style, choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage, served with a side of house potatoes.

Kids Skillet

$8.00

Seasoned potatoes layered with cheddar cheese, your choice of bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage, and topped with an egg any way you want.

Kids Waffle Bites Platter

$7.00

3 mini waffles served with bacon, pork sausage, or chicken sausage.

Kids Fruity Pebbles Waffle Platter

$8.00

Our pint size waffle topped with fresh made strawberry sauce, sweet whipped cream, fruity pebbles, and drizzled with white chocolate! Served with scrambled egg and choice of bacon or sausage.

Kids Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle Platter

$8.00

Our pint sized buttery waffle dipped in cinnamon sugar topped with a sweet whipped cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, then drizzled with our special cinnamon cream cheese sauce. Served with scrambled egg and choice of bacon or sausage.

Kids Fried Chicken Platter

$8.00

Chicken Tenders with a side of eggs and house potatoes.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with a side of house potatoes.

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Country Toast

$3.00

Side of Green Chile

$3.00

Bourbon Bacon

$4.00

Regular Bacon

$3.50

Pork Sausage

$3.50

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast

$4.00

House Made Chicken Sausage

$3.50

Hollandaise

$3.50Out of stock

Hand Battered Chicken Thigh

$5.00

One Egg

$1.25

Two Eggs

$2.50

One Biscuit

$1.75

Two Biscuits

$3.50

House Potatoes

$2.50

Pepper Gravy

$2.50

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Bourbon Maple Syrup

$1.50

Butter

$0.75

Bananas

$1.00

Strawberries

$1.00

Blueberry Compote

$2.00

Jalapeño

$0.75

Red Pepper Jelly

$2.25

Spinach

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Marscapone

$2.00

Side of Sauce

$0.75

Skillets

Drunken Master Skillet

$14.50

Made with our home style house potatoes with sautéed peppers, jalapeños, and onions, with house made chicken sausage, pork sausage, and bacon, with pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with 2 eggs any style and our house made bourbon maple syrup.

Veggie Lovers Skillet

$13.75

Southwestern Skillet

$13.75

Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Water Cup

Coffee

Drip Brew

$2.00

Americano

$3.00

Espresso brewed over hot water.

Latte

Latte

$5.00

Espresso and steamed milk. Choose Iced for a double espresso shot with milk and ice!

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso and steamed milk with extra foam.

Cortado

$3.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk, for a stronger coffee flavor.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Add Espresso for a dirty Chai!

Flower Child

$6.50

A latte with Lavender and Honey

Gris Gris

$6.50

A latte with Honey and Cayenne

Waffle Co Original

$6.50

A latte with Butter Pecan and Maple

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Shot of espresso

$3.00

London Fog

$4.50

Whipped Cream

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve specialty liege waffles and other made from scratch breakfast food!

Website

Location

107 Water Street, Belton, TX 76513

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Gin at Nolan Creek
orange star3.7 • 1,188
219 South East Street Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Daiquiri Fusion - Belton - 608 E Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
608 E Central Ave, Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A
orange star4.1 • 67
2608 N. Main St, Ste A Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Dough Re Mi - Edible Cookie Dough
orange star4.9 • 61
2415 North Main Street Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Backporch Drafthouse Temple - 4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70
orange starNo Reviews
4501 S GEN BRUCE DR STE 70 TEMPLE, TX 76502
View restaurantnext
Warm Cookie Company - 7348 West Adam’s Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7348 West Adams Avenue Temple, TX 76502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Belton

Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A
orange star4.1 • 67
2608 N. Main St, Ste A Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Dough Re Mi - Edible Cookie Dough
orange star4.9 • 61
2415 North Main Street Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Belton
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Waco
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston