Bars & Lounges

Water Witch Bar

392 Reviews

$$

163 W. 900 S.

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

TO GO DRINKS

EGG NOG - TO GO (500ml)

EGG NOG - TO GO (500ml)

$16.00Out of stock

WW NOG MIX 500ml, makes about 4 servings of egg nog: Scotty's Nog is spoken about with hushed whispers in the SLC bar community. Organic eggs, raw sugar, real cream and secret spices, WOW! Should hold cold for a few weeks. Don't be afraid, try it with traditional rum, or with your favorite spirit.

ZOMBIE - TO GO (500ml)

ZOMBIE - TO GO (500ml)

$16.00Out of stock

Scoop's Zombie! This is a potion so mysterious even many Witches don't know the actual ingredients. We do know that it contains a house made Falernum, grapefruit, lime, a host of other flavors and is great with Rum, LOTS OF RUM of various types! THIS DRINK BASE IS A WHOLE BUNCH OF SPOOKY HOLIDAY MYSTERY!

TODDY - TO GO (500ml)

TODDY - TO GO (500ml)

$14.00Out of stock

MMMMMMmmmm. Warm fuzzy feelings all over. 'Tis a thing we all need so badly this year! This Toddy mix is our house cold weather staple. Great with Agave, whisky, brandy (Sean's Favorite) and maybe a little dash of your favorite digestif! We prefer a little smooch of Waterpocket's Notom!

WITCH MIX - ALL 3 + Sticker + Tee

WITCH MIX - ALL 3 + Sticker + Tee

$60.00Out of stock

ONE EACH OF: TODDY BASE, YOG'S NOG BASE, ZOMBIE BASE!

MERCH

YOG SHORT SLEEVE

$25.00

YOG LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

HANDS LOGO BLACK TEE

$25.00

HANDS LOGO WHITE TEE

$25.00

WORDS LOGO BLACK TEE

$25.00

WORDS LOGO WHITE TEE

$25.00

WHITE HOODIE

$55.00

YOG ZIP UP

$55.00

WW GREEN BEANIE

$15.00

WW DAD HAT

$15.00

WW GREEN LOGO HAT

$15.00

WW LOGO PIN

$5.00

WW XMAS PIN

$5.00

WW STICKER

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Water Witch, Your friendly neighborhood bar

Website

Location

163 W. 900 S., Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

