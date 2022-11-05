Restaurant header imageView gallery

Water 2 Wine Buda

304 S MAIN ST STE 103

BUDA, TX 78610

Popular Items

Pom Zen
Salami with Artisan Cheese Charcuterie Board
Black Cab

TASTINGS

BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.00

A flight of four 2 oz pours our wine makers create for you based off your unique palate (or your choice of four).

Bottle

1887 Du Pre

1887 Du Pre

$20.95

Sangiovese with lively cherry fruit, a brisk acidity supported by ample smooth tannins with a deep finish. $7 Glass; $357 Batch

Amarone

Amarone

$31.95

Deep, dark & inviting with rich fruit tones, heavy notes of black cherry, tobacco, and coffee. $10 glass; $525 Batch

Antioch Rye

Antioch Rye

$43.95Out of stock

Hearty Cab aged in a whiskey barrel for a bouquet of rye whiskey taste up front. $12 Glass; $625 Batch

Australian Shiraz

Australian Shiraz

$26.95

Notes of blackberry complimented with pepper. $ 9 Glass; $525 Batch

Black Cab

Black Cab

$26.95

A best seller! Blackberry, black current & raspberry with a hint of chocolate. $9 Glass; $525 Batch

British Columbian Pinot Noir

$24.95

Soft notes of black cherries and fresh strawberries. Silky tannins while subtle notes of pepper and spice round out the finish. $8 Glass; $446 Batch

Chilean Carmenere

Chilean Carmenere

$26.95

Blackberry, oak & a touch of jalapeño. $9 Glass; $525 Batch

Chilean Merlot

Chilean Merlot

$20.95

Upfront cherry notes with smooth vanilla finish. $7 glass; $357 Batch

Chilean Pinot Noir

Chilean Pinot Noir

$26.95

Delicate red berry aromas and a hint of herbiness. $9 Glass; $446 Batch

Diablo Rojo

Diablo Rojo

$20.95

Like BBQ in a glass – oaky, smoky & a little sweet! $7 Glass; $357 Batch

Dragon Fire

Dragon Fire

$24.95

A Fiery take on our Diablo Rojo! Chilean merlot beautifully balanced with spicy fresh emulsified habanero peppers. $8 Glass; $446 Batch

Farmers Alliance

Farmers Alliance

$26.95

Okanagan Meritage Style Off-Dry Red, Perfect for a Brisk Fall evening. Opulent Berry tones with a subtle lasting finish of Allspice.$9 Glass

Hungarian Roots

Hungarian Roots

$36.95

Our special double-oaked Sangiovese from Tuscany, expressive on the palate with lively cherry fruit notes and brisk acidity. $10 Glass; $575 Batch

La Viuda

La Viuda

$26.95

A rustic red wine that exhibits strong aromas and flavors. Notes of herbs such as oregano, pepper and black fruits. $9 Glass; $525 Batch

Lodi Old Vines Zinfandel

Lodi Old Vines Zinfandel

$26.95

Rich & bold with undertones of chocolate and spice. $9 Glass; $525 Batch

Malbec

Malbec

$26.95

Black Plum, clove and charred wood. $9 Glass; $525 Batch

Ranch 11 Cabernet Sauvignon

Ranch 11 Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.95Out of stock

Black currant & dark cherry flavors enhanced w/notes of baking spice & toasted oak with well-integrated tannins. $8 Glass; $446 Batch

Rattlesnake

Rattlesnake

$24.95

A fruit forward blend with firm tannins. Notes of cassis, toast and vanilla flavors from the American oak. $8 Glass; $446 Batch

Reserve

$31.95Out of stock

Medium bodied red blend with star anise and black currant undertones and high tannins. Aromas of Smoke and Clove. Lingering finish of Black licorice and Pepper.

Rosso Fortissimo

Rosso Fortissimo

$26.95

Plum and cherry notes with bold tannins. $9 Glass; $525 Batch

Spanish Tempranillo

Spanish Tempranillo

$26.95

Plum with a lush finish of tobacco and leather. $9 Glass; $357 Batch

Stags Leap Merlot

Stags Leap Merlot

$26.95

Soft, supple fruity palate of plums and red berries. $9 Glass; $525 Batch

The Carrington

The Carrington

$39.95

Exquisite blend of Cab, Syrah & Zinfandel. Aromas of vanilla, sweet flavors of ripe raspberry, chocolate and cherry. $10 Glass; $575 Batch

The Full Monte

The Full Monte

$26.95

Full of amazing berry flavors, such as blackberry, wild cherry, and plum. Hints of dried tobacco and oregano. $9 Glass; $525 Batch

Twice Blessed

Twice Blessed

$26.95

A classic Bordeaux blend of Cabernet and Merlot. $9 Glass; $525 Batch

Whiskey River Red

Whiskey River Red

$37.95

Hearty Cab aged in a whiskey barrel for an unbelievably smooth whiskey finish. $10 Glass

The Harvest

$41.95

Texas Grown & Texas Made; Herbaceous with amazing berry flavors, such as cranberry and plum. Hints of dried tobacco and clove. $12 Glass

King's Highway

$29.95

Marselan with rich ripe fruit flavors of blackberry, plum and black currant with spicy notes. $9 Glass

Bottle

Copperhead Chardonnay

Copperhead Chardonnay

$26.95

A traditional Chardonnay with a buttery taste. Our famous Diamondback Chardonnay with a Water 2 Wine twist. $10 glass; $550 Batch

Diamondback Chardonnay

Diamondback Chardonnay

$26.95

Lightly oaked with citrus aromas and topical flavors. $10 Glass; $525 Batch

French Rose

French Rose

$20.95

Classic French rosé style, light bodied, pink in color. Fresh strawberry flavors with a refreshing fruity finish. $7 Glass; $357 Batch

Guns & Rose

Guns & Rose

$20.95

Fresh strawberry and tart cherry flavors with a crisp finish. $8 Glass; $357 Batch

Italian Pinot Grigio

Italian Pinot Grigio

$20.95

Fruit flavors and floral aromas with a zip of acidity. $7 Glass; $357 Batch

Moscato

Moscato

$18.95

Sweet, lush & fruity with juicy peach flavors. $7 Glass; $357 Batch

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

$24.95

Zesty flavors of pink grapefruit and crisp finish. $9 Glass; $446 Batch

Viognier

Viognier

$24.95

Dazzling aromas of orange blossom and spiced pear. $9 Glass; $446 Batch

Prince Solms Gewurztraminer

Prince Solms Gewurztraminer

$24.95

TX-German wine! Semi-sweet Gewurztraminer with floral notes. $8 Glass; $446 Batch

South African Chenin Blanc

South African Chenin Blanc

$20.95

Crisp, refreshing with green apple notes. $8 Glass; $357 Batch

Stella Blanca

Stella Blanca

$20.95

Herbal aromas, flavors of lemon and pear with a crisp and clean finish. $7 Glass; $357 Batch

Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay

Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay

$20.95

Lightly oaked with vanilla notes. $7 Glass; $357 Batch

Washington Riesling

Washington Riesling

$24.95

Off-dry with flavors of peach & apricot with rich finish. $8 Glass; $446 Batch

Bottle

Black Cherry Noir

Black Cherry Noir

$18.95

A sweet wine full of notes of fresh berries and luscious black cherries. $7 Glass; $295 Batch

Black Cherry RESERVE

Black Cherry RESERVE

$24.95

A sweet wine full of notes of fresh berries and luscious black cherries. $9 Glass; $446 Batch 13% ABV

Blackberry Vino

Blackberry Vino

$18.95

The sweet and tart taste of blackberries combine perfectly into this popular sweet red wine. $7 Glass; $295 Batch

Blackberry Vino RESERVE

Blackberry Vino RESERVE

$24.95

The sweet and tart taste of blackberries combine perfectly into this popular sweet red wine. $9 Glass; $446 Batch 13% ABV

Blueberry Bliss

Blueberry Bliss

$18.95

A burst of sweet blueberries combined with a light body Pinot Noir in this fruity sweet red wine. $7 Glass; $295 Batch

Cranberry Classic

Cranberry Classic

$18.95

The crispness of cranberries blended with a velvety rich sweet red wine. $7 Glass; $357 Batch. 8% Alc/Vol

Cranberry RESERVE

Cranberry RESERVE

$24.95

Our award-winning Cranberry Classic with a little more kick! $9 Glass; $446 Batch. 13% Alc/Vol

Gruene Apple Orchard

Gruene Apple Orchard

$18.95

Cool and crisp. Like biting into a crunchy green apple with a juicy finish. $7 Glass; $295 Batch.

Gruene Apple RESERVE

Gruene Apple RESERVE

$24.95

Cool and crisp. Like biting into a crunchy green apple with a juicy finish. $9 Glass; $446 Batch. 13% ABV

Kiwi Pear Blanc

Kiwi Pear Blanc

$18.95

A white wine with sweet tropical kiwi and pineapple flavors with and rich pear aromas. $7 Glass; $295 Batch.

Peach Apricot Orchard

Peach Apricot Orchard

$18.95

Luscious Peaches and Apricots are the perfect pair in this lightly sweet white wine. $7 Glass; $295 Batch.

Peach Raspberry Sangria

Peach Raspberry Sangria

$18.95

Sweet, ripe raspberries mix with juicy peaches for the perfect summer sangria wine. $7 Glass; $357 Batch.

Peach Raspberry RESERVE

Peach Raspberry RESERVE

$24.95Out of stock

Our beloved Peach Raspberry Sangria with a little more kick! $9 Glass; $446 Batch. 13% ABV

Pom Zen

Pom Zen

$18.95

This luscious sweet red wine pairs juicy pomegranate with fruity zinfandel. $7 Glass; $295 Batch.

Pom Zen RESERVE

Pom Zen RESERVE

$24.95

This luscious sweet red wine pairs juicy pomegranate with fruity zinfandel and we add a little extra. $9 Glass; $446 Batch. 13% ABV

Sevillity

Sevillity

$18.95Out of stock

A delightful sangria with sweet juicy flavors infused with Seville Orange. $7 Glass; $357 Batch.

Strawberry Mist

Strawberry Mist

$18.95

A refreshing sweet pink rosé wine with fresh strawberry flavors. $7 Glass; $295 Batch.

Bottle

Black Forest

Black Forest

$24.95Out of stock

Bursting with dark cherry aromas and hints of dark chocolate. 17% Alc./Vol 375ml bottle. $9 Glass; $446 Batch

Java

Java

$24.95

Flavors of roasted coffee with aromas of toffee and chocolate. 17% Alc/Vol 375 ml bottle. $9 Glass; $446 Batch

Macchiato

Macchiato

$24.95

Sweet Caramel with a hint of coffee; 17% ABV 375 ml bottle. $9 Glass; $446 Batch

Razzie Red

Razzie Red

$24.95

Sweet raspberries paired with dark chocolate make up this delicious dessert wine. 17% Alc/Vol. 375 ml bottle. $9 Glass; $446 Batch

Toasted Caramel

Toasted Caramel

$24.95

Rich notes of buttery caramel make up this sweet dessert wine. 17% Alc./Vol. 375ml bottle. $9 Glass; $446 Batch

White Chocolate

$24.95Out of stock

Wedding cake in a glass. Subtle hints of white chocolate and orange. $9 Glass

Bottle

Cava Brut

Cava Brut

$23.95

Sparking wine with vibrant aromas of ripe peaches and pears. Dry with a rich, creamy texture, imported from Spain. $9 Glass

Rose Cava

Rose Cava

$25.95

Sparking wine with elegant notes of strawberry, raspberry and rose petals. Light and fresh, imported from Spain, $9 Glass

Non-alcoholic - Beverages & Snacks

Artisan Cheese Charcuterie Board

Artisan Cheese Charcuterie Board

$20.00
Bruschetta with Crostinis

Bruschetta with Crostinis

$10.00
Hummus & Pita Slices

Hummus & Pita Slices

$10.00
Salami with Artisan Cheese Charcuterie Board

Salami with Artisan Cheese Charcuterie Board

$25.00
Soda/Water/Coffee

Soda/Water/Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Eats

Macaroons

Macaroons

$6.95

Locally made and gluten free! Earl Grey, Vanilla, and Strawberry

Cake Balls

Cake Balls

$6.95

Locally made gluten free cake pops (Red Velvet, Vanilla, and Strawberry)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Water2Wine is a craft winery located at the Buda Mill & Grain Silos. We source only the best grapes from around the world and make our own wine right here in the winery. Our casual, family-friendly patio and tasting room makes Water2Wine the perfect backdrop for a date night, family get together, or girls night out.

Location

304 S MAIN ST STE 103, BUDA, TX 78610

Directions

Gallery
Water 2 Wine image
Water 2 Wine image

