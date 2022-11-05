Water 2 Wine Buda
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Water2Wine is a craft winery located at the Buda Mill & Grain Silos. We source only the best grapes from around the world and make our own wine right here in the winery. Our casual, family-friendly patio and tasting room makes Water2Wine the perfect backdrop for a date night, family get together, or girls night out.
Location
304 S MAIN ST STE 103, BUDA, TX 78610
Gallery