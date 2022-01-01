Waterdog Tavern imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Waterdog Tavern

1,345 Reviews

$$

1015 Alameda de las Pulgas

Belmont, CA 94002

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bavarian Pretzel

Canned Wine

CAN Tiamo Pinot Grigio

CAN Tiamo Pinot Grigio

$6.00

2 servings of Washington State Pinot Grigio

CAN Bubble Butt Rose Seltzer

CAN Bubble Butt Rose Seltzer

$6.00

single serving, 250ml. Hard Seltzer with 8.4% alcohol & champagne-style bubbles, GF & V, only 137 calories!

CAN Essentially Geared Bubbles

CAN Essentially Geared Bubbles

$6.00Out of stock

2 servings, 375ml. This Cali sparkling is, according to them, the ultimate party drink in a can. Remember, Bubbles go with every food!

CAN Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00Out of stock

single serving, 187ml.

CAN Freakshow Chardonnay

CAN Freakshow Chardonnay

$6.00

single serving, 187ml. This Goddess of the Sea has been scouring the ocean depths & tempting pirates; this chardonnay is approachable, flirty & fun-loving!

CAN Jam Cellars Butter Chardonnay

CAN Jam Cellars Butter Chardonnay

$6.00Out of stock

single serving 250ml of the famous Butter Chardonnay from CA; rich, bold, & luscious!

CAN Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Lemon Spritzer

CAN Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Lemon Spritzer

$6.00

single serving, 250ml. Line 39 spritzers are made simply with only 3 ingredients: their award-winning wine, sparkling water & a hint of fruit!

CAN WineSociety 'Chance' Premium Rose

CAN WineSociety 'Chance' Premium Rose

$10.00

3 servings (500ml) of Premium California Rose Blend

Non Waterdog Wine Fee

$15.00

Bottled Wine

Bottle Woodside Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon

$58.00

2014 Kings Mountain, Santa Cruz Mountains

Bottle Blood Root Pinot Noir

$56.00

Bottle Sarah's Vineyard Madonne

$56.00Out of stock

Bottle Cava Gran Campo Viejo Sparkling Wine

$56.00

Bottle Embankment Chardonnay

$58.00

2017 Chardonnay from the Russian River Valley

Bottle Rippey Sauvignon Blanc

$54.00

2020 Wildwood Vineyards, Sonoma Valley

Bottle BAND OF ROSES Rose

$54.00

Non Waterdog Wine Fee

$15.00

Beverges to go (Non-Alch)

Canned Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Pt. House-made Honey Lemonade (To Go)

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kids Milk

$3.50

Kids Apple Juice

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Cocktails (To Go)

Dawg' Manhattan (12 oz, serves 2+)

$25.00Out of stock

Rye whiskey, carpano antica vermouth, angostura bitters, maraschino cherry garnish. NO BOURBON OR RYE SUBSTITUTIONS!

Hawg' Old Fashioned (12 oz, serves 2+)

$25.00Out of stock

House-made bacon bourbon, maple syrup, fresh orange peel, maraschino cherry, BBQ bitters, club soda. NO BOURBON OR RYE SUBSTITUTIONS!

House Margarita (16 oz, serves 3+)

$30.00Out of stock

Silver Agave Tequila, fresh lime, agave

Moscow Mule (16 oz, serves 3+)

$30.00Out of stock

Vodka, House-made Ginger Beer, fresh lime, lime garnish

Troublemaker Margarita (16 oz, serves 3+)

$30.00Out of stock

House-made jalapeno-infused agave tequila, fresh cucumber juice, fresh lime, agave, lime & jalapeno garnish

Gin Martinis (Dine In)

All martinis are based on 2 1/2 oz pours, and will be served over a large ice cube unless otherwise specified

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$14.00

Tanqueray Martini

$13.00Out of stock

Hendricks Martini

$15.00

Well Gin Martini

$12.00

Beefeater Martini

$13.00

Vodka Martinis (Dine In)

Titos Martini

$14.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Martini

$15.00

Ketel One Martini

$15.00

Stolichnaya Martini

$14.00

Absolut Martini

$14.00

Well Vodka Martini

$12.00

Vodka (Dine In)

Absolut

$9.50

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stolichnaya

$9.50

Tito's

$9.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Gin (Dine In)

based on a 2 oz pour

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.50Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.50

Scotch/Single Malt (Dine In)

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Dewar's White Label

$8.00

Glendronach 12

$15.00

Glenfarclas 10

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Talisker 10

$15.00Out of stock

The Balvenie 12

$15.00Out of stock

The Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

The Macallan 12

$17.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Dessert

Brownie a la Mode

$9.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream, caramel & chocolate sauce, served warm. Contains gluten & dairy

PB fudge & chocolate Brownie

$11.00

contains gluten & dairy

Espresso chip cookies

$11.00

Contains dairy & gluten

scoop of vanilla ice cream

$4.00

Appetizers

Adult Chicken Strips

Adult Chicken Strips

$13.50

(3) Breaded chicken tenders, served with BBQ & Ranch

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

House-made Three Cheese sauce, served warm. Has dairy & contains gluten

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Flash fried, fluer de sel garnish, gochujang aioli. GF, Sauce contains garlic

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.50

One pound of delicious wings! Choose from classic buffalo with ranch, smoky BBQ, sweet chili, or lemon pepper. Contains gluten, garlic & onion, dairy in the blue cheese & buffalo sauce

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.00+

Smooth, creamy potato soup garnished with fresh tomato, chopped bacon, chives and sour cream. GF, DF without crema

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Three cheeses melted with bell peppers, red onion, chorizo & chipotle topped with cotija & colantro, served with tortilla chips. GF, has garlic & dairy.

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$14.00

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, tossed with fresh tomatoes, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, sliced avocado topped with crema and picked cilantro. Contains dairy and seafood. Please note that the consumption of raw or undercooked seafood may be dangerous to some.

Street Tacos

$12.00

Have two different, or two of your favorite! Carnitas with salsa verde, cilantro, cotija cheese, onion; Achiote Chicken with cilantro, cotija, achiote sauce. GF, contains garlic, onion, dairy; Mushroom, Potato and Onion with cilantro aioli and cotija (VG, V w/o cheese, GF)

Waterdog Mac & Cheese

Waterdog Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheddar, american, pepper jack cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs. Contains gluten & dairy

Salads

Sundried Caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine, sundried tomato caesar dressing, croutons, baked parmesan frico. GF w/o croutons, dressing contains garlic, dairy & anchovies

Iceberg Wedge

$12.50

seasoned iceberg, blue cheese dressing, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, chives, pickled onion.

Mixed Greens

$12.50

fresh spring mixed greens, tossed in citrus vinaigrette topped with crumbled goat cheese, shaved red onion and toasted walnuts (dressing has shallot and garlic). GF, DF w/o goat cheese CONTAINS NUTS

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Breaded white meat chicken, coleslaw, butter pickles, garlic aioli, toasted brioche bun, choice of side. Contains gluten, garlic, dairy

Carlmont Burger

Carlmont Burger

$16.50

Angus beef patty cooked medium, cheddar cheese, 'hush hush' sauce, tomato, pickles, shredded iceburg, caramelized onions, toasted brioche bun. Choice of side. Bun contains gluten, has dairy, garlic, onion

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$18.00

Plant-based patty, cheddar cheese, 'hush hush' sauce, tomato, pickles, shredded iceburg, caramelized onions, toasted brioche bun. Choice of side. Patty is GF, Bun contains gluten, has dairy, garlic, onion

Mains

F.W.B. Chicken Adobo bowl

$17.00

Braised dark meat chicken covered in a tangy adobo sauce with steamed zucchini, white rice, garnished with green onions. GF & DF

Jerk Chicken

$20.00

Jerk marinated whole chicken leg, served on a bed of Jamaican rice and peas (kidney beans), fried plantains, & a red cabbage slaw. Slathered with Jerk sauce. Caution! Spicy and delicious. GF, DF

Meatloaf

$25.00

Pan seared meatloaf (ground beef, pork, chorizo) topped with a smokey chipotle glaze, served with buttermilk herbed mashed potatoes and garlic green beans garnished with crispy onions. ( Has Dairy and gluten, garlic and some spice .)

Pan-seared Salmon

$29.00

mashed potatoes , warm quinoa (quinoa, chive, orange zest), garlic green beans, poached garlic vinaigrette. GF, dairy in the puree and green beans, has onion & garlic. (We don't have acorn squash puree tonight.)

St. Louis Ribs

St. Louis Ribs

$27.00

Smoked half rack of Memphis style pork ribs slathered in bbq sauce, choice of 3 sides. contains garlic, onion.

Thai Vegetable Curry

Thai Vegetable Curry

$19.50

Spicy red Thai coconut curry sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes served over jasmine rice. Garnished with fresh mint, basil, & cilantro, cashews, & coconut-ginger crema. GF, DF & Vegan w/o crema, has garlic, garnish contains nuts

Sides

Coleslaw

$5.00

Cabbage, carrot, red onion, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime dressing. DF, GF

French Fries

$4.50

Tossed with parsley, salt & pepper, served with ketchup, with option to add ranch or aioli. contains gluten

Garlic Green Beans

$7.00

Contains dairy, garlic, onion, & dairy

Jalapeno Cornbread

$4.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

GF, Contains garlic & dairy

Waterdog Mac & Cheese

Waterdog Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheddar, american, pepper jack cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs. Contains gluten & dairy

Condiments

Finger Wipes

Gochujang Aioli

Ketchup

Ranch

Salt 'n Pepper

Sriracha

Tobasco

Kids

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$10.50

Patty & bun only, cooked medium. Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Bun contains gluten

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.50

Patty, cheese & bun only, cooked medium. Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Bun contains gluten, has dairy

kids Chicken Strips

$9.50

Breaded, deep fried. Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Contains gluten

Kids Impossible Burger

Kids Impossible Burger

$13.50

Plant-based patty & bun only. Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Bun contains gluten

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Topped with toasted bread crumbs, comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Contains gluten & dairy

Kids Plain Pasta with Parmesan Cheese

$7.50

Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Contains gluten & dairy

Retail

Waterdog Tavern T-Shirt

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002

Directions

Gallery
Waterdog Tavern image

Map
