Waterdog Tavern

Canned Wine
CAN Tiamo Pinot Grigio
2 servings of Washington State Pinot Grigio
CAN Bubble Butt Rose Seltzer
single serving, 250ml. Hard Seltzer with 8.4% alcohol & champagne-style bubbles, GF & V, only 137 calories!
CAN Essentially Geared Bubbles
2 servings, 375ml. This Cali sparkling is, according to them, the ultimate party drink in a can. Remember, Bubbles go with every food!
CAN Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon
single serving, 187ml.
CAN Freakshow Chardonnay
single serving, 187ml. This Goddess of the Sea has been scouring the ocean depths & tempting pirates; this chardonnay is approachable, flirty & fun-loving!
CAN Jam Cellars Butter Chardonnay
single serving 250ml of the famous Butter Chardonnay from CA; rich, bold, & luscious!
CAN Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Lemon Spritzer
single serving, 250ml. Line 39 spritzers are made simply with only 3 ingredients: their award-winning wine, sparkling water & a hint of fruit!
CAN WineSociety 'Chance' Premium Rose
3 servings (500ml) of Premium California Rose Blend
Non Waterdog Wine Fee
Bottled Wine
Bottle Woodside Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon
2014 Kings Mountain, Santa Cruz Mountains
Bottle Blood Root Pinot Noir
Bottle Sarah's Vineyard Madonne
Bottle Cava Gran Campo Viejo Sparkling Wine
Bottle Embankment Chardonnay
2017 Chardonnay from the Russian River Valley
Bottle Rippey Sauvignon Blanc
2020 Wildwood Vineyards, Sonoma Valley
Bottle BAND OF ROSES Rose
Non Waterdog Wine Fee
Beverges to go (Non-Alch)
Cocktails (To Go)
Dawg' Manhattan (12 oz, serves 2+)
Rye whiskey, carpano antica vermouth, angostura bitters, maraschino cherry garnish. NO BOURBON OR RYE SUBSTITUTIONS!
Hawg' Old Fashioned (12 oz, serves 2+)
House-made bacon bourbon, maple syrup, fresh orange peel, maraschino cherry, BBQ bitters, club soda. NO BOURBON OR RYE SUBSTITUTIONS!
House Margarita (16 oz, serves 3+)
Silver Agave Tequila, fresh lime, agave
Moscow Mule (16 oz, serves 3+)
Vodka, House-made Ginger Beer, fresh lime, lime garnish
Troublemaker Margarita (16 oz, serves 3+)
House-made jalapeno-infused agave tequila, fresh cucumber juice, fresh lime, agave, lime & jalapeno garnish
Gin Martinis (Dine In)
Vodka Martinis (Dine In)
Vodka (Dine In)
Gin (Dine In)
Scotch/Single Malt (Dine In)
Dessert
Appetizers
Adult Chicken Strips
(3) Breaded chicken tenders, served with BBQ & Ranch
Bavarian Pretzel
House-made Three Cheese sauce, served warm. Has dairy & contains gluten
Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried, fluer de sel garnish, gochujang aioli. GF, Sauce contains garlic
Chicken Wings
One pound of delicious wings! Choose from classic buffalo with ranch, smoky BBQ, sweet chili, or lemon pepper. Contains gluten, garlic & onion, dairy in the blue cheese & buffalo sauce
Loaded Potato Soup
Smooth, creamy potato soup garnished with fresh tomato, chopped bacon, chives and sour cream. GF, DF without crema
Queso Fundido
Three cheeses melted with bell peppers, red onion, chorizo & chipotle topped with cotija & colantro, served with tortilla chips. GF, has garlic & dairy.
Shrimp Ceviche Tostada
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, tossed with fresh tomatoes, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, sliced avocado topped with crema and picked cilantro. Contains dairy and seafood. Please note that the consumption of raw or undercooked seafood may be dangerous to some.
Street Tacos
Have two different, or two of your favorite! Carnitas with salsa verde, cilantro, cotija cheese, onion; Achiote Chicken with cilantro, cotija, achiote sauce. GF, contains garlic, onion, dairy; Mushroom, Potato and Onion with cilantro aioli and cotija (VG, V w/o cheese, GF)
Waterdog Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheddar, american, pepper jack cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs. Contains gluten & dairy
Salads
Sundried Caesar
Chopped romaine, sundried tomato caesar dressing, croutons, baked parmesan frico. GF w/o croutons, dressing contains garlic, dairy & anchovies
Iceberg Wedge
seasoned iceberg, blue cheese dressing, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, chives, pickled onion.
Mixed Greens
fresh spring mixed greens, tossed in citrus vinaigrette topped with crumbled goat cheese, shaved red onion and toasted walnuts (dressing has shallot and garlic). GF, DF w/o goat cheese CONTAINS NUTS
Sandwiches
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded white meat chicken, coleslaw, butter pickles, garlic aioli, toasted brioche bun, choice of side. Contains gluten, garlic, dairy
Carlmont Burger
Angus beef patty cooked medium, cheddar cheese, 'hush hush' sauce, tomato, pickles, shredded iceburg, caramelized onions, toasted brioche bun. Choice of side. Bun contains gluten, has dairy, garlic, onion
Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty, cheddar cheese, 'hush hush' sauce, tomato, pickles, shredded iceburg, caramelized onions, toasted brioche bun. Choice of side. Patty is GF, Bun contains gluten, has dairy, garlic, onion
Mains
F.W.B. Chicken Adobo bowl
Braised dark meat chicken covered in a tangy adobo sauce with steamed zucchini, white rice, garnished with green onions. GF & DF
Jerk Chicken
Jerk marinated whole chicken leg, served on a bed of Jamaican rice and peas (kidney beans), fried plantains, & a red cabbage slaw. Slathered with Jerk sauce. Caution! Spicy and delicious. GF, DF
Meatloaf
Pan seared meatloaf (ground beef, pork, chorizo) topped with a smokey chipotle glaze, served with buttermilk herbed mashed potatoes and garlic green beans garnished with crispy onions. ( Has Dairy and gluten, garlic and some spice .)
Pan-seared Salmon
mashed potatoes , warm quinoa (quinoa, chive, orange zest), garlic green beans, poached garlic vinaigrette. GF, dairy in the puree and green beans, has onion & garlic. (We don't have acorn squash puree tonight.)
St. Louis Ribs
Smoked half rack of Memphis style pork ribs slathered in bbq sauce, choice of 3 sides. contains garlic, onion.
Thai Vegetable Curry
Spicy red Thai coconut curry sauce, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, potatoes served over jasmine rice. Garnished with fresh mint, basil, & cilantro, cashews, & coconut-ginger crema. GF, DF & Vegan w/o crema, has garlic, garnish contains nuts
Sides
Coleslaw
Cabbage, carrot, red onion, green onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime dressing. DF, GF
French Fries
Tossed with parsley, salt & pepper, served with ketchup, with option to add ranch or aioli. contains gluten
Garlic Green Beans
Contains dairy, garlic, onion, & dairy
Jalapeno Cornbread
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
GF, Contains garlic & dairy
Waterdog Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheddar, american, pepper jack cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs. Contains gluten & dairy
Kids
Kids Burger
Patty & bun only, cooked medium. Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Bun contains gluten
Kids Cheeseburger
Patty, cheese & bun only, cooked medium. Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Bun contains gluten, has dairy
kids Chicken Strips
Breaded, deep fried. Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Contains gluten
Kids Impossible Burger
Plant-based patty & bun only. Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Bun contains gluten
Kids Mac & Cheese
Topped with toasted bread crumbs, comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Contains gluten & dairy
Kids Plain Pasta with Parmesan Cheese
Comes with choice of broccoli or fries. Contains gluten & dairy
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
