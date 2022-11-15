Restaurant header imageView gallery

Water Dog

531 Reviews

$$

7319 Ventnor Ave

Ventnor City, NJ 08406

Order Again

Popular Items

Poke Bowl
Jack's Reubens
Fowl Territory | Roasted Turkey

Today's Specials

Chicken finger w/ tots

$11.99Out of stock

Fried shrimp platter

$17.50Out of stock

Gobbler

$13.99+Out of stock

Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

Salmon BLT

$12.99

Cream Cheese

Regular Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Vegetable CC

$3.25+

Caramelized Onion CC

$2.75+

Everything Seasoning Cream Cheese

$2.75+

Pickled Jalapeno CC

$2.50+

Scallion Cream Cheese

$2.75+

House-Smoked & Roasted Meats

Bacon

$3.50+
Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$6.75+

Corned Beef

$5.25+

Honey Ham

$2.75+

Meat Loaf

$6.50+

Pastrami

$5.50+

Pulled Pork

$7.50+

Roasted Beef

$3.75+

Roasted Turkey

$3.75+

Smoked Turkey

$3.75+

Roast Brisket

$7.50+

House-Smoked Fish

Smoked Nova

$10.75+

Pastrami Nova

$10.75+
Everything Nova

Everything Nova

$10.75+

Kippered Salmon

$10.75+

Salmon Jerky

$5.63+

Salmon Candy

$5.63+

Whitefish Salad

$4.50+

Nova Spread

$4.25+

Kippered Salmon Spread

$4.75+

House-Smoked Fish Platters

Water Dog Smoked Fish Flights

Water Dog Smoked Fish Flights

$49.00

Served with cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, and capers. 1 lb. combination of our house-smoked nova, pastrami nova, kippered salmon, and whitefish salad. Includes three bagels

Other Deli

Chicken Salad

$4.00+

Coleslaw

$2.00+

Potato Salad

$2.00+

Pickles

$2.50+

House-Smoked Fish Sandwiches

Choice of bagel, cream cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber & capers
The Beast | Nova

The Beast | Nova

$13.50

House-smoked nova on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers

The Squirrel Hill | Kippered Salmon

The Squirrel Hill | Kippered Salmon

$13.50

House-smoked kippered salmon on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers

The Boca | Whitefish Salad

The Boca | Whitefish Salad

$13.50

House-made whitefish salad on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers

The Short-Hills | Pastrami Herbed Nova

The Short-Hills | Pastrami Herbed Nova

$13.50

House-smoked pastrami herbed nova on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers

The Brentwood | Kippered Salmon Spread

$13.50

House-smoked kippered salmon spread on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers

The Scarsdale | Everything Nova

The Scarsdale | Everything Nova

$13.50

House-smoked nova with everything seasoning on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers

The Strathmere | Nova Spread (only)

$7.25

House-smoked nova spread on your choice of bagel

The Cape May | Kippered Salmon Spread (only)

$7.75

House-smoked kippered salmon spread on your choice of bagel

The Wildwood | White Fish Salad (only)

$7.25

House-smoked white fish salad on your choice of bagel

Meat, egg and cheese

Bacon, egg and cheese

$6.50

Sausage, egg and cheese

$6.50

Turkey sausage, egg and cheese

$6.50

Pork roll, egg and cheese

$6.50

Breakfast Sides

Bacon Side

$3.50

Ham, Pork Roll, or Sausage Side

$2.75

Breakfast Potato Side

$3.50

Tater Tots

$4.50

Egg Platter

Egg Platter

$8.50

Organic Egg Platters - any style, made with two organic eggs. Hashed browns included - choice of toast or bagel

Water Dog Specialty Breakfast Sandwiches

The OMG

$7.25

Two fried eggs, caramelized onion spread, and a shot of Cholula

The Water Dog

$9.00

Two fried eggs, cheddar, schmear of house-made kippered salmon spread

Bagel w/ Spread

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

The Holgate | Bagel w/ Butter or Jelly

$3.25

Sandwiches

Acadia | Lobster Roll

Acadia | Lobster Roll

$27.50

Meat from one lobster, clarified butter on a torpedo brioche, side of tarragon aioli and potato salad

Dr. Dan | Pastrami

Dr. Dan | Pastrami

$14.95

Pastrami served warm on rye, piled high with Russian or mustard and slaw

Fowl Territory | Roasted Turkey

Fowl Territory | Roasted Turkey

$12.25

House-Roasted turkey piled high on rye with Russian and slaw

Lous | Corned Beef

Lous | Corned Beef

$14.95

Corned Beef served warm piled high on rye with Russian or Mustard and slaw

Lois | Roast Brisket

Lois | Roast Brisket

$15.50

Roast Brisket with horseradish sauce and coleslaw on rye

Blado | Roast Beef

Blado | Roast Beef

$13.95

Top-round Angus beef on brioche with jack cheese, horseradish sauce and slaw

Birds of a Feather

Birds of a Feather

$12.50

White meat chicken salad, dried cranberries, walnuts, lettuce, tomato on toasted multi-grain

OG MVP | Turkey Club

OG MVP | Turkey Club

$14.95

Our BLT, but add house-roasted turkey and melted cheddar

MVP BLT

MVP BLT

$10.75

House-smoked bacon piled high on a grilled brioche with lettuce, tomato, and a schmear of mayo

Jack's Reubens

Jack's Reubens

$16.50

Corned beef, pastrami, brisket, or turkey on grilled buttered rye with Swiss, kraut and Russian

Rough Rider | Cheeseburger

Rough Rider | Cheeseburger

$8.25

Grilled USDA certified Angus with smashed onion, lettuce, tomato and onion brioche

Kahuna Tuna | Yellowfin Tuna

Kahuna Tuna | Yellowfin Tuna

$19.50Out of stock

Yellowfin Tuna seared with bacon, tomato, arugula on brioche with Thai chili sauce

Lunch Pail | Ham + Cheese

Lunch Pail | Ham + Cheese

$9.95

Warm honey ham and cheddar served on grilled rye with lettuce, tomato, and mustard

Betty | Scallops

Betty | Scallops

$21.50Out of stock

Grilled scallops on torpedo brioche lightly dressed with tarragon aioli

Loafer | BBQ Meatloaf

Loafer | BBQ Meatloaf

$13.50

BBQ Smoked Meatloaf with cheddar, caramelized onion, and Russian on brioche

Lone Star | Brisket Burnt Ends

Lone Star | Brisket Burnt Ends

$15.25

Our slow smoked "meat candy" with our tangy BBQ sauce on brioche with a side of slaw

Low Country | Pulled Pork

$14.75

Low 'n slow smoked pulled pork, served on toasted brioche with our BBQ sauce, side of slaw and pickles

Dog Dogs | Hot Dogs

Dog Dogs | Hot Dogs

$4.00+

Two natural casing deep fried beef hot dogs topped with mustard and pepper hash

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Colossal Lump Crabcake sandwich with lettuce & tomato on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with sides of remoulade and coleslaw

Beyond the Sea Burger

$14.25

Vegan burger with lettuce, tomato and onion on brioche *brioche is not vegan please select rye to make full sandwich vegan*

Water Dog Cheesesteak

Water Dog Cheesesteak

$13.50

1/2 pound of hand sliced rib steak, lettuce, tomato, & friend onion with your choice of cheese on an AC roll

Poke + Protein Bowls

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$11.00
Protein Bowl

Protein Bowl

$9.50

Salads

8 Days A Week

8 Days A Week

$23.00

Grilled Canadian salmon brushed with a wee bit of Thai chili sauce, served over arugula with avocado, tomato and three of our house grilled shrimp, plated with our house-made blueberry vinaigrette on the side

Water Dog Spinach Salad

Water Dog Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fresh spinach topped with red onion, our crumbled house-smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, dried cranberries, crumbled feta, with our house-made blueberry vinaigrette on the side

Water Dog Caesar

Water Dog Caesar

$9.00

Fresh romaine with our house-made Caesar dressing (served on the side), shaved parmesan and croutons

Water Dog Plates

Sushi-Grade Tuna Plate

$19.50Out of stock
Grilled Salmon Plate

Grilled Salmon Plate

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$16.99
Grilled Scallop Plate

Grilled Scallop Plate

$19.50
Kona Chicken Plate

Kona Chicken Plate

$16.00
Brisket Burnt Ends Plate

Brisket Burnt Ends Plate

$17.50
Smoked Meatloaf Plate

Smoked Meatloaf Plate

$16.75
Grilled Veggie Plate

Grilled Veggie Plate

$17.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

Sides, Snacks, & Cookies

Cole Slaw Side

$3.00

Cookies

$1.50+

House-Smoked Bacon Side

$3.50

Latkes w/ Dill Sour Cream

$4.75Out of stock

Potato Salad Side

$3.00

Tater Tots

$4.50Out of stock
Texas Beans Side

Texas Beans Side

$4.00Out of stock

Dirty Potato Chips

$1.75

Soup

Matzoh Ball

$6.00+

Chicken Noodle

$6.00+
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Water Dog Smoked Fish & Meats, Poke, Bagels, and delicious hot & cold sandwiches. "The Dog" is your one-stop shop for all things delicious!

7319 Ventnor Ave, Ventnor City, NJ 08406

