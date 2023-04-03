  • Home
Waterfall Bar & Grille 643 Washington Street, Canton Center

100 Reviews

2 Forge Pond

Canton, MA 02021

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fish Soft Taco
Cheese Quesadilla
Hot Pretzels (3)


STARTERS & SMALL BITES

(gf) = item is gluten-free; (gf*) = item is gluten free with modiifications

Bone-in Wings (8)

$12.00

tossed in your choice of honey mustard, garlic parmesan, BBQ or Buffalo sauce

Boneless Wings (5)

$12.00

fried chicken tenders tossed in your choice of honey mustard, garlic parmesan, BBQ or Buffalo sauce

BOWL SOUP

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

shredded cheddar grilled in a flour tortilla, with pico de gallo and sour cream -- add grilled chicken 5. / add steak 8. / add side of guacamole 2.

Cup of Homemade Chili (gf)

$6.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

$8.00

ask your server for today's soup

Fish Soft Taco

$8.00

fried haddock, shredded lettuce, Colby Jack, house tartar sauce, flour tortilla -- add pico de gallo +2. / add guacamole +2.

Fried Mozzarella (6)

$9.00

breaded mozzarella deep fried to golden brown, served with marinara sauce

Hot Pretzels (3)

$10.00

served with whiped maple butter and honey mustard sauce

Irish Nachos

$12.00

potato chips layered with melted cheddar, chopped scallions, pico de gallo -- add beef chili +2. / add guacamole +2.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail (4) (gf)

$8.00

add additional shrimp for 2. each

Potato Skins (6)

$9.00

topped with cheddar and bacon, and served with side of sour cream

Chicken Soup

$8.00Out of stock

RUBEN EGG ROLLS

$11.00

ask your server

Spinach & Artichoke Dip (gf*)

$14.00

bubbly hot combination of creamy cheese, spinach and artichokes served with bread rounds for dipping -- *substitute carrots & celery sticks for gluten-free dipping option +3.

Crab Cakes (2)

$14.00Out of stock

home-made crab cakes, served with pico de gallo and spicy remoulade

French Onion Soup

$8.00

SALADS

add to any salad: grilled chicken 5. / grilled shrimp, steak tips, salmon 8. / scoop of tuna salad 6. / scoop of lobster salad 10.

Baby Arugula & Sweet Potato (gf)

$12.00

goat cheese, sunflower kernels, dried cranberries, house-made honey-lemon vinaigrette

Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese (gf)

$12.00

chopped beets over mixed spring greens with goat cheese, topped with a house-made fresh tangerine vinaigrette

Caprese Salad (gf)

$12.00

thick-sliced, vine-ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil over a bed of baby arugula, with a balsamic reduction drizzle

Caesar Salad

$12.00

chopped hearts of Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad (gf)

$14.00

Romaine, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad (gf)

$10.00

mixed spring greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion slivers, balsamic vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

served with house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear

BLT Wrap

$11.00

with mayo---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

house marinara, mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted bun

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

sliced corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on toasted marble rye

Custom Burger

$13.00

8 oz. Angus burger, LTO, toasted bun---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear

Fried Haddock

$14.00

on toasted bun with LTO, house tartar sauce---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear

Thanksgiving Turkey Stack

$14.00

sliced turkey breast, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce on while bread

Tuna Melt

$13.00

house-made tuna salad, Swiss cheese, griddled on toasted marble rye---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear

Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

$13.00

ground corn, carrots, onions, grated parm and a touch of chili powder, served on a toasted bun with baby arugula, pico de gallo and a side of spicy remoulade---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear

Waterfall Burger

$16.00

8 oz. Angus burger with a sweet Jameson onion jam, bacon, sliced cheddar, toasted bun---comes with your choice of house-cut fries or sweet potato fries and a dill pickle spear

ENTREES

Good old fashioned Meatloaf with mashed potatoes and seasonal veg

Baked Haddock

$22.00

white wine, lemon, butter and Ritz cracker crumb topping, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

BBQ Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

slow-cooked 1/2 rack, served with house-fries, coleslaw

Bourbon Steak Tips

$24.00

served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Fish & Chips

$21.00

golden-brown, beer-battered fresh haddock, house-cut fries, coleslaw, house tartar sauce

Guinness Beef Stew (Bowl)

$16.00

bowl of hearty stew with tender beef, potatoes, veggies

Lemon Parm Chicken

$18.00

chicken breast sauteed with lemon, cream, Parmesan, baby spinach, garlic, cherry tomatoes, served over a bed of rice

Shepherd's Pie

$20.00

ground beef, onions, celery peas and carrots in a brown gravy, topped with mashed spuds

Teriyaki-Glazed Salmon

$24.00

fresh North Atlantic salmon oven-roasted, served with rice and grilled asparagus

Butternut Squash Raviolis

$14.00Out of stock

Wild Mushroom Ravoli

$14.00

SPECIALS

IRISH FLATBREAD

$15.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.00Out of stock

Lobster Roll

$25.00Out of stock

Creamy Garlic Parm Pasta with Chicken

$18.00

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake

$9.00

Irresistibly Moist, Rich and Delicious

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00Out of stock

Fudge brownie base, layered with velvety smooth peanut butter mousse and rich chocolate cake. Topped with mini brownie pieces, reese's peanut butter chips & drizzled in fudge!

BAILEYS CHEESE CAKE

$9.00

Molten Lava Chocolate Cake

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Waterfall is a neighborhood bar and grille that serves fresh, casual American food with a bit of an Irish twist. People can just come in for a couple of pints and a snack, or they can enjoy a full meal in a laid-back, friendly atmosphere. Our guests are our friends (both new and old), our family and our neighbors. When our guests come to Waterfall, we strive to deliver them a good meal at a reasonable price, with efficient service.

Website

Location

2 Forge Pond, Canton, MA 02021

Directions

Gallery
Waterfall Bar & Grille image
Waterfall Bar & Grille image

