Waterford Inn II 6466 W Johnson Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Classic dive bar, with an elevated Twist!
Location
6466 W Johnson Rd, La Porte, IN 46350
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant