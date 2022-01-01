Main picView gallery

Waterfront Bar & Grill 2044 Kettner Blvd

No reviews yet

2044 Kettner Blvd

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

MARINE FAMILY CHRISTMAS FUND

$10.00

To celebrate our anniversary The Waterfront has Dollar Beers and Burgers for those who donate 10$ to the Marine Family Xmas Fund 12/5. Donations go to Marines and their family through gift cards used for the Holidays. Thank you for your support.

BREAKFAST

BURRITO SPECIAL

$5.00

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$11.95

ATLANTIC JAG

$9.95

SANTA MARIA

$10.95

DELUXE BURRITO

$10.95

BFAST SAND

$6.95

BISCUIT & GRAVY

$11.95

OMELETTE

$9.75

SCRAMBLE

$9.75

BORRACHO TOAST

$9.95

B RADS BACON

$49.95

CUP OF POZOLE

$6.50

POZOLE

$13.95

BREAKFAST SIDES

S/ EGG

$2.95

S/ 1 PANCAKE

$1.95

S/ BACON

$3.00

S/ BEEF PATTY

$3.00

S/ BISCUIT PLATE

$2.99

S/ CORN TORTS

$0.50

S/ HSH BRWNS

$3.50

S/ SAUSAGE

$3.00

S/ TOAST

$1.50

S/ GRAVY

$3.00

APPS

BUFFALO WINGS

$9.95

CHIPOTLE FRIES

$10.95

CHIPOTLE TOTS

$11.95

MINI NACHOS

$7.95

$3.50

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$9.95

CHILI CHEESE TOTS

$10.95

HONEY CHIPOTLE WINGS

$9.95

QUESADILLA

$9.95

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.95

CHICKEN PARM SLIDER

$4.00

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

SIDE SALAD

$4.95

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95

BEETS BRUSSEL BLEU SALAD

$10.95

BURGER

BACON BLEU BURGER

$14.95

JALAPENO BACON BURGER

$14.95

RODEO BURGER

$14.95

TEXAS CHEESE BURGER

$13.95

WATERFRONT BURGER WITH CHEESE

$11.95

$3.50

SANDWICH

BLT

$7.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.95

PATTY MELT

$12.95

WATERFRONT DIP

$10.95

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$12.95

TACOS

GRILLED MAHI TACO

$4.95

CHICKEN TACO

$4.00

CARNE ASADA TACO

$4.00

FISH TACO

$4.00

SHRIMP TACO

$4.95

BURRITOS

SURF & TURF BURRITO

$14.95

SOYRIZO BURRITO

$11.95

CALI BURRITO

$11.95

OLD FAVS

CJ CHILI

$9.95

FISH & CHIPS

$10.95

SIDES

S/ 1/3 BURGER PATTY

$3.50

S/ AVOCADO

$1.50

S/ BACON

$3.00

S/ BRUSS SPROUTS

$3.95

S/ CHICKEN BREAST

$3.50

S/ CUP CHILI

$5.95

S/ FRIES

$4.95

S/ FRIES CHEESY

$5.50

S/ FRINGS

$5.95

S/ GARLIC FRIES

$5.95

S/ GARLIC TOTS

$5.95

S/ GUACAMOLE

$3.00

S/ ONION RINGS

$5.95

S/ RINGS N TOTS

$5.95

S/ TOTS

$4.95

S/ CARNE ASADA

$3.95

S/ RANCH

S/ BLEU CHEESE

S/ CHIPOTLE

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2044 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Main pic

