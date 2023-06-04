Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Waterfront Restaurant Edisto

1,051 Reviews

$$

136 Jungle Road

Edisto Island, SC 29438

KIDS MENU

Kids

Kids Alfredo (Dinner Only)

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Served with fries.

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Served with fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Served with fries.

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Tea

$2.45

Soda

$2.45

Coffee

$2.45

Milk

$2.45

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.45

Water

FAMILY STYLE

Platters

Chicken Fingers Platter

$26.00+

Orders for same day pick-up must be placed by 3:30pm.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$46.00+

Orders for same day pick-up must be placed by 3:30pm.

Steamed Shrimp Platter

$46.00+

Orders for same day pick-up must be placed by 3:30pm.

Lowcountry Boil

$55.00+

Steamed shrimp (peel on), potatoes, sausage, and corn on the cob. Orders for same day pick-up must be placed by 3:30pm.

Wings Platter

$50.00+

Orders for same day pick-up must be placed by 3:30pm.

Sides

Coleslaw

$6.00

Fresh Vegetable

$6.00+

Red Rice

$7.00

Creamy Stone Ground Grits

$8.00

She Crab Soup

$14.50+

Hushpuppy Basket (12 pups)

$7.00

Catering

Buffet Adult

$18.50

Buffet Kids

$11.00

DESSERTS

Death by Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.75

Lava Cake

$8.50

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island, SC 29438

