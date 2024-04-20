Waterfront Grille - Okoboji
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Waterfront Grille & Event Center is located on the shores of Lake Okoboji, IA boasting stunning lake views and a menu with something for everyone.
Location
610 Linden Drive, Arnolds Park, IA 51331
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Okoboji Dough Company - 293 N Highway 71
No Reviews
293 N Highway 71 Arnolds Park, IA 51331
View restaurant
Ready Spaghetti - 1609 18th St Suite #1
No Reviews
1609 18th St Suite #1 Spirit Lake, IA 51360
View restaurant
More near Arnolds Park