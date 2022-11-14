BG picView gallery

Waterman Fishbar Lake Norman

9615 Bailey Rd

Cornelius, NC 28031

Shrimp Taco
Classic Lobster Roll
Fries

Utensils (Included Upon Request)

Utensil Packet

We strive to be sustainable whenever possible. Please note that we do not automatically provide utensil packets with To-Go orders. However, we are happy to provide them upon request.

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.50

10 Tail on Shrimp, with house made cocktail sauce

Dozen Oysters TOGO

$30.00

12 house oysters on the half shell with house-made cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon, and white fennel mignonette

Lobster Shrimp Canoes

$19.00

Maine lobster, cooked shrimp, Creole mustard, corn salsa, spiced avocado, wonton crisps, romaine leaves

Shareables / Appetizers

Nachos

$12.50

white queso, corn salsa, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado creme, scallions; add braised Springer Mountain chicken or blackened shrimp for an additional charge

Hush Puppies

$9.00

brown sugar honey butter

Crispy Oysters

$14.00

Creole mustard, cocktail sauce

Waterman Cakes

$18.00

crab, shrimp, and whitefish, creole mustard, corn salsa

Crispy Calamari

$15.50

Crispy Calamari served with Aji Verde Saice and Sweet Chili Sauce

Voodoo Shrimp

$13.00

fried, spicy glaze, celery, dipping sauce

Tacos

Fish Taco

$5.25

tri-pepper slaw, pickled onion, sweet Sriracha

Oyster Taco

$5.50

tri-pepper slaw, creole mustard

Salmon Taco

$5.50

grilled pineapple herb slaw, sweet Asian glaze

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

corn salsa, cotija, sweet Sriracha

Entrees

Teriyaki Salmon

$26.50

grilled salmon with house teriyaki, roasted potato and vegetable medley, broccoli

Shrimp Creole

$26.50

Tail on shrimp in a blistered cherry tomato cream sauce, creole trinity, over a seafood potato cake

Maine Sea Scallops

$35.00

Crispy sweet potato tots, brown sugar spice, caramel butter, sauteed duck fat spinach, peppers, crispy oyster mushroom.

Seasonal Daily Catch

$37.00

Pan seared daily catch, shaved brussels, Parmesan elote cream sauce, lobster and crab rice pilaf

NC Trout

$27.50

blackened, grilled or fried NC trout, dirty rice, roasted corn, Creole crawfish cream sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Adluh Mills stone ground grits, Creole crawfish cream sauce

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$34.00

Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheese sauce, claw & knuckle meat, Parmesan, Old Bay, topped with bread crumbs and a garlic-butter broiled lobster tail.

Blackened Seafood Platter

$36.00

Blackened shrimp, scallops, Carolina Classics catfish, rice pilaf, charred broccoli, citrus herb butter

Springer Mountain Chicken Supper

$22.00

fried chicken, garlic onion butter, 6 cheese mac & cheese, charred broccoli

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

fried Springer Mountain chicken, two pearled Belgian waffles, chipotle maple syrup

Waterman Platter

$29.00

fried Carolina Classic's catfish, crispy oysters, fried shrimp, hushpuppies, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar, aji verde

Fried Shrimp Platter

$23.00

house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar, aji verde

Fried Oyster Platter

$23.00

house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar, aji verde

Fish & Chips

$24.00

beer-battered cod, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar

Soups/Salads

Chowder

$9.25

classic, New England style

Seafood Gumbo

$9.75

fish, shrimp, sausage, dark roux, white rice

Waterman Salad w/ Shrimp

$18.50

grilled shrimp, romaine, red cabbage, corn salsa, cucumber, cotija, cilantro lime vinaigrette, ancho chili

The "Wedge"

$11.50

iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato and bleu cheese dressing

Fried Chicken Caesar

$17.50

Springer Mountain chicken, romaine, brown butter croutons, Parm blend, smoked spices, house Caesar dressing

Spinach Salmon Apple Salad

$18.50

Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette

Sandwiches/Burgers

"The Sedgefield" Burger

$13.00

made with 7oz Schweid & Sons “Butcher’s Blend” patty, American cheese, Waterman sauce, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, brioche bun

Bayou Burger

$17.00

Single 7 oz burger patty, crispy oysters, Swiss, Creole craw-fish gravy, lettuce, tomato, Brioche bun

Bacon Swiss Burger

$15.00

choice of single 7 oz patty or double patty, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, caramelized, onion, mayo, Brioche bun

Hot Chicken

$15.00

fried Springer Mountain chicken, spicy glaze, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, mayo, brioche bun

Salmon BLT

$16.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Texas toast

Classic Lobster Roll

$29.00

Choice of: Maine Style-cold mayo or Connecticut style-warm butter

Fishermans Pick

$15.50

beer-battered cod, house-made pickle, cole slaw, tartar, brioche bun

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.50

fried, Waterman sauce, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, French bread

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$14.50

Carolina Classics catfish, lettuce tomato, red onion, Creole mustard, brioche bun

Sides

Charred Broccoli

$5.00
Cole Slaw

$4.00
Dirty Rice

$6.50
Fries

$4.00
Grits

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

$6.50
Rice Pilaf

$5.00
Side Salad

$5.00

1\2 hushpuppies

$4.00

brown sugar honey butter

Side Boo Fries

$6.50

Fries, Crawfish Creole Gravy, Cotija Cheese, Scallion.

Side Creole Gravy 2oz

$2.00

Side Creole Gravy 4oz

$4.00

Side Cheese Sauce 6oz

$3.00

Sweet Tots

$6.50

crispy sweet potato tots, brown sugar spice, caramel butter

Pineapple Pilaf

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Potatoes and Veg Side

$6.50

Desserts

"Southern" Pecan Bar

$7.00

classic, vanilla ice cream

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$4.50

vanilla

Key Lime Tart

$9.50

lime caramel glaze, vanilla whipped cream

Chocolate in a Jar

$7.00

chocolate cake, layered mousse, salted caramel

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

7oz patty with American cheese on a brioche bun

Kid Shrimp

$8.00

choice of grilled or fried shrimp with side of tartar sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

made with American cheese

Kid Chicken

$7.00

fried chicken fingers served with Ranch dip

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

spiral noodles with house made cheese

Kid Salmon

$13.00

Kids Salmon served with broccoli or fries

Kid Frisbee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in Cornelius. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!

9615 Bailey Rd, Cornelius, NC 28031

