Waterman's Brewing 1610 Pavilion Place

560 Reviews

$$

1610 Pavilion Place

Wilmington, NC 28403

Order Again

DRAFT BEER

Abundant Sunshine

$6.50+

Barreled In Blue

$6.00+

Tutu's Cocomutt Brown Ale

$6.00+

Habba Don't Peach

$6.00+

Sandblaster

$6.00+

Knotthead

$6.00+

Goseway

$6.00+

Narwhal Nectar

$6.00+

Kachow!

$6.00+

That's my Yam

$6.50+

Penitent Mole

$6.50+

Duck Sawse IPA

$6.00+

Glass Growler

$5.00

Crowler Low Gravity

$11.75

Crowler High Gravity

$13.50

Growler Low Grav

$18.50

Growler High Grav

$22.00

BOTTLES & CANS

Flat Rock Apple

$6.00

Flat Rock Blackberry

$6.00

Flat Rock Pineapple

$6.00

Flat Rock Cherry Poppin'

$6.00

Goslings Ginger Beer

$3.50

Lagunitas IPNA

$6.00

Rightside N/A Citrus Wheat

$6.00

Abundant 4-Pak

$15.99

Abundant Case + T

$89.99

WINE

Mirabello* F Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Savée Sea Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Hunky Dory Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Huia Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Josh Cellars Chardonnay

$8.00+

Noah River Chardonay

$20.00+

Raza Rose

$8.00+

Triennes Rose

$12.00+

La Perlina Moscato

$8.00+

Tarrica Riesling

$7.50+

Wycliff Champagne (House Bubbles)

$5.00+

Mirabello Prosecco

$8.00+

Spoken West *F Cab

$8.00+

99 Vines Cab

$9.00+

Armonia Malbec

$11.50+

Boatman Red Blend

$10.00+

Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Leese-Fitch Merlot

$9.50+

Noah River Cab

$9.00+

Prisma Pinot Noir

$24.00+

Requiem Cab

$15.00+

Zin Collective

$9.00+

LIQUOR

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Orange

$6.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Deep Eddy's

$7.00

Blue Shark

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel One Cuc

$9.00

End Of Days

$10.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay

$7.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Frying Pan Shoals

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michter's

$10.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Screwball

$7.50

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Woodford

$9.00

Old Fitzgerald 11yr

$23.00

Weller Full Proof

$20.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

JW Black

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Espolon

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Lunazul

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyer

$7.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Saint Germain

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Midori

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Creme De Coco

$5.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchatta

$6.00

Rumple Mintz

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Jager

$6.00

Aperol

$7.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Fall Cocktails

Hot Toddy Teddy

$3.00

Apple Cider Mojito

$12.00

Cidertini

$12.00

Boozie White Russian

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$3.00

"Gin"ny Appleseed

$12.00

Firecracker Margarita

$12.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Pumpkin Spice White Russian

$12.00

COCKTAILS

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Brew Shark

$10.00

Cucumber Smash

$10.00

Intercoastal Cocktail

$10.00

Port Side Punch

$10.00

Waterman's Tequila Mule

$10.00

Waterman's Bloody Mary

$10.00

Regular Mimosa

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Mimosa

$8.00

Specialty Mimosa

$9.00

Iced Green Tea

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Top Shelf Marg!

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Not Sure

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Double Mim

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Coco Marg

$9.00

Tropical Breeze

$12.00

Blueberry Mule

$12.00

Toes in the Sand

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Painkiller

$9.00

SHOTS

Kamikazi

$6.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

White Tea

$8.00

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

B52

$8.00

Shamrock Shooter

$8.00

Luck Of The Irish

$8.00

Duck Fart

$9.00

Gatorade Shot

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Regular Mimosa

$6.00

Specialty Mimosa

$9.00

Fresh Squeeze OJ Mimosa

$8.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$10.00

Tito's Orange Crush

$10.00

Dbl Fresh Mimosa

$13.00

Dbl Mimosa

$9.00

OJ

$6.00+

Grapefruit

$6.00+

Cranberry

$6.00+

Pineapple

$6.00+

Passion Fruit

$8.00+

Mango

$8.00+

Guava

$8.00+

KOMBUCHA

Hard Booch!

$6.00+

N/A Booch!

$5.00+

Appetizers

Wings

$13.20+

Ahi Tuna

$14.10

Boiled Peanuts

$4.50

Chips & Queso

$7.50

Grouper Fingers

$13.40

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.50

Peel N Eat Shimp

$12.50

Pork Nachos

$13.20

Pork Rinds

$6.50

Porto Fries

$9.40

Pretzel Bites

$6.90

Rotating Hummus

$8.20

Sol Fuego Shrimp

$13.40

Currie Cattle Sliders

$14.10

Green Things

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$9.90

House Salad

$7.10

Wedge Salad

$9.50

Tacos

Blackened Tuna Tacos

$13.80

Shrimp Tacos

$12.90

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$12.90

Pork Tacos

$10.90

Fish Tacos

$13.20

Chef Specials

Fish n Chips

$15.50

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.20

Shrimp Basket

$12.70

Handhelds

Waterman's Steak Burger

$12.90

The Eastwood

$14.10

The Ono

$14.40

Moody Bleu

$14.10

Veg Out Burger

$12.30

Chicken Sandwich

$12.90

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$14.90

Bacon BLT

$10.90

Salmon BLT

$14.30

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.60

Flounder Po'Boy

$16.60

Kids Meals

Kid Landlubber Burger

$6.70

Kids Quater 'Dilla

$6.70

Kid Chicken Peg Legs

$6.70

Kid Shark Bait Fried Shrimp

$6.70

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.70

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.70

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00

Sides

Homemade Chips

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.70

Tater Tots

$2.50

Side Loaded Tots

$4.20

Brussels Sprout Slaw

$3.70

Jalapeno Broccoli Salad

$3.70

Side Garden Salad

$3.70

Chicken

$6.20

Shrimp

$6.50

Tuna

$7.40

Salmon

$6.90

Bacon

$2.50

Chickpea Salad

$3.70

Beef Patty

$6.20

Extra Pita

$1.00

Desserts

Beer Brownie

$4.50

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.08

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Asian Chili

$0.50

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.75

Cucumber Wasabi

$0.75

Cilantro Lime

$0.75

Beer Cheese 4 oz

$2.00

Beer Cheese 2 oz

$1.00

Beer Mustard

$0.75

Yellow Mustard

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Peppercorn Mayo

$0.50

Wings Challenge

Blow Hole Wings

$15.00

Daily Specials

Tuesday Burger Special

$100.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.11

Frickles

$7.20

Tacos

$9.60

Burrito Special

$10.20

Brunch Bagel

$12.10

Merchandise

Sticker

$1.00

Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

Logo Tulip 11.5oz Glass

$6.00

Logo 9oz Glass

$4.00

Baseball Hat

$26.00

Straw Hat

$39.00

Visor Hat

$15.00

Sili Pint

$13.00

Sili Lid

$5.50

Sili Combo (Pint & Lid)

$18.00

Sili Shot

$5.00

Silidog Bowl

$18.00

Sili Straw

$2.00

Crowler Koozie

$5.00

Calvin's Dog Treats

$9.50

Calvin's Dog Beer

$3.50

T-SHIRTS

Mens Retail Tee

$18.00+

Mens Mother Hops

$23.00+

WOMEN'S CROP "T"

$23.00+

Abundant TEE

$23.00+

TANKS

Mens Blk/Gold Tank

$18.00+

Mens Grey Muscle Tank

$18.00+

WOMENS Tank

$18.00+

Mother Hops Tank

$23.00+

SWEATSHIRTS

Hoodie

$38.00+

Zip Up

$38.00+

BASEBALL TEES

Grey Baseball Tees

$24.00+

Black Baseball Tees

$28.00+

XL Tie-Dyed "T"

$35.00Out of stock

BUTTON UPS

Medium

$42.00

Large

$42.00

X-Large

$42.00

XX-Large

$42.00

MIMOSAS

GROOVE MIMOSA!

$7.00

Ginny appleseed

Ginny

$13.00

Apple cider Mojito

Mojito

$13.00

Bloody Mary

Spicy

$11.00

Regular

$11.00

Bloody Maria

Spicy

$11.00

Regular

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1610 Pavilion Place, Wilmington, NC 28403

Directions

