Waterman's Brewing 1610 Pavilion Place
560 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:15 pm, 3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1610 Pavilion Place, Wilmington, NC 28403
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Donut Inn - Military Cutoff - 1427 Military Cutoff Rd
No Reviews
1427 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Nikki's Hibachi - Wilmington - 1055 military cutoff rd suite 100
No Reviews
1055 military cutoff rd suite 100 Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant