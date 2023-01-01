Waterman's Crab House 21055 West Sharp Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Soups & Starters

Cream of Crab

$8.00+

Maryland Crab Soup

$8.00+

Half & Half

$8.00+

1/2 Cream of Crab / 1/2 Md Crab

Soup Of The Day

$8.00+Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$10.50Out of stock

Crab Dip

$17.00

Calamari & Peppers

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Broiled Oysters

$16.00

Hush Puppies

$11.00Out of stock

Asparagus soup

$7.00+Out of stock

Sandwich

Chessie Burger

$24.00

Waterman's Burger

$19.00

Fried Chicken

$14.00
Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Mushroom and Arugula Hoagie

$14.00

Lunch Special Chix Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Sides

House Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Caesar Side

$7.00Out of stock

French Fries

$8.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Vegetable Medley

$8.00

Salads

Harbormaster Seafood Chopped

$24.00Out of stock

Arugula & Beet Salad

$14.00

Burrata & Local Tomato Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Raw Bar

Orchard Point Oysters

$18.00

Well Fleet Oysters

$21.00

Seafood Pots

Low Country Boil

$22.00Out of stock

1/2 lb Shrimp Pot

$16.00

1lb Shrimp Pot

$26.00

Mussel Pot

$17.00

Clam Pot

$19.00

Entrees

Seafood Pasta

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffle

$19.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$29.00

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$45.00Out of stock

Grilled Porkchop

$34.00Out of stock

Single Crab Cake Platter

$24.00

Double Crab Cake Platter

$47.00

Wild Rockfish

$34.00

Crab Imperial

$32.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$22.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Cookies and Cream

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Creame Brulee

$9.00

Crumble

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.00

Misc

Glass Deposit

$1.50

Refund of Deposit

-$1.50

Kids Menu

Butter Pasta

$12.00

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Classic Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Fried or Baked Fish

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Burger

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Fried Chicken Strips

$12.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Potato Chips

$2.00

Crabs

Smalls

$65.00

Small 1/2 dz

$42.00

Medium

$85.00

Medium 1/2 dz

$50.00

Large

$110.00

Large 1/2 dz

$65.00

Xlarge

$125.00Out of stock

Xlarge 1/2

$85.00Out of stock

Jumbos

$130.00Out of stock

Jumbos 1/2

$95.00Out of stock

Bushel Crabs

$420.00Out of stock

Bar Menu

Draft

RAR Nanticoke Nectar IPA

$7.00

Dogfish 60 Minute

$7.00

Yuengling

$7.00

Waterman's Seasonal Draft

$7.00

EVO Pilsner Draft

$7.00

Ten Eyck Draft

$7.00

Bottles & Cans

Bud

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Natural light

$4.50

Angry Orachard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Heavy Seas Loose Cannon

$7.00

Elk River IPA

$7.00

Seltzers & N/A

White Claw "Mango"

$8.00

White Claw "Black Cherry"

$8.00

High Noon "Peach"

$8.00

High Noon "Pineapple"

$8.00

Heineken 0.0 Non-Alc.

$6.00

Classic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$17.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Gin & Tonic

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Mimosa

$16.00

Mint Julep

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Paper Plane

$15.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Rum and Coke

$13.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Vesper

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

French 75

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Boat Drinks

Coconut Mojito

$10.00

Rock Hall Poloma

$11.00

Waterman's Bloody

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

The Real Arnold

$10.00

George's Rita

$11.00

Waterman's Lemonade

$11.00

Rock Hall Hurricane

$11.00

Crush's

The Original Orange

$10.00

Grapefruit

$10.00

Strawberry

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon

$10.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$9.00

Beefeaters

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Rum

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Malibu Pineapple

$8.00

Parrot Bay Coconut

$8.00

Parrot Bay Silver

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00

Goslings Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Mt. Gay Rum

$8.00

Tequila

Arette Blanco

$9.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Clase Azul Repo 2oz

$29.00

Don Julio 1942 2oz

$29.00

El Jimador

$9.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jamison

$10.00

Jamison Orange

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek 9yo

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Seagram's VO

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Scotch

Dewar's 12yr

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$15.00

Johnny Walker Red

$13.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Baileys Irish Cream

Blue Curacao

Chila Cinnamon

Creme De Banana

Creme De Cocoa Dark

Creme De Menthe Gr

Peach Schnaps

Sour Apple

Island Punch

Razzmatazz

Triple Sec

Pomegranate

Skrewball

Tia Maria

Green Chartreuse

$9.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cappelletti

$9.00

Cocchi Americano

$3.00

Cocchi Rouge

$3.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Lillet Blanc

$4.00

Suze

$5.00

Cap Corse Rouge

$3.00

Cap Corse Blanc

$3.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$5.00

Kronan Swedish Punsch

$5.00

John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum

$3.00

Caffo Sambuca

$8.00

Caffo Anisette

$3.00

Massenez Creme de Cassis

$5.00

Luxardo Cherry Liquor

$7.00

Elizabeth Alspice Dram

$5.00

Salers Apertif

$4.00

St Germain

$6.00

Italicus

$5.00

Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao

$6.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe

$6.00

Tempous Fugit Creme de Banane

$6.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Noyaux

$6.00

Benedictine 750ml

$7.00

Caravella Limoncello

$3.00

Contratto Red Bitter

$5.00

Select Red Bitter

$5.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartreuse DBL

$13.50

Yellow Chartreuse DBL

$13.50

Aperol DBL

$17.00

Campari DBL

$17.00

Cappelletti DBL

$17.00

Cocchi Americano DBL

$4.50

Cocchi Rouge DBL

$4.50

Grand Marnier DBL

$12.00

Cointreau DBL

$10.50

Lillet Blanc DBL

$6.00

Suze DBL

$7.50

Cap Corse Rouge DBL

$4.50

Cap Corse Blanc DBL

$4.50

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao DBL

$7.50

Kronan Swedish Punsch DBL

$7.50

John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum DBL

$4.50

Caffo Sambuca DBL

$11.00

Caffo Anisette DBL

$4.50

Massenez Creme de Cassis DBL

$7.50

Luxardo Cherry Liquor DBL

$10.50

Elizabeth Alspice Dram DBL

$7.50

Salers Apertif DBL

$6.00

St Germain DBL

$9.00

Italicus DBL

$7.50

Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao DBL

$9.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe DBL

$9.00

Tempous Fugit Creme de Banane DBL

$9.00

Tempus Fugit Creme de Noyaux DBL

$9.00

Benedictine 750ml DBL

$10.50

Caravella Limoncello DBL

$4.50

Contratto Red Bitter DBL

$7.50

Select Red Bitter DBL

$7.50

Amaretto

$11.00

Vodka

Deep Eddies Cranberry

$8.00

Deep Eddies Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddies Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddies Sweet Tea

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

New Amsterdam Grapfruit

$8.00

New Amsterdam Lemon

$8.00

New Amsterdam Pinapple

$8.00

Smirnoff Bluberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Orange

$8.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Wines

RED WINE

Pinot Noir, Maison Nicolas GLS

$12.00

Cabernet, Josh Cellars GLS

$9.00

Malbec, Diseno GLS

$9.00

Pinot Noir, Maison Nicolas BTL

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Erath BTL

$42.00

Pinot Noir, Le Crema BTL

$59.00

Pinot Noir, Dom. Drouhin BTL

$68.00

Cabernet Sauv, Josh Cellars BTL

$45.00

Cabernet Sauv, Crow Vyds BTL

$35.00

Cabernet Sauv, Silver Oak BTL

$130.00

Cabernet Sauv, Stag's Leap BTL

$125.00

Malbec, Diseno BTL

$45.00

Red Blend, Casa Carman BTL

$45.00

Rioja, Marques de Riscal BTL

$42.00

Montepulciano, La Braccesca BTL

$42.00

Barolo, Piazzo BTL

$110.00

WHITE WINE

Pinot Grigio, La Villa GLS

$9.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc, Matua Valley GLS

$12.00

Chardonnay, Hess GLS

$10.00

Chardonnay, Decoy GLS

$12.00

Riesling, Ch. Ste. Michelle GLS

$7.00

Pinot Grigio, La Villa BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio, Ca'Montini BTL

$52.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Matua BTL

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre, BTL

$70.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn, BTL

$59.00

Chardonnay, Hess BTL

$50.00

Chardonnay, Joel Gott BTL

$45.00

Chardonnay, Decoy BTL

$60.00

Chardonnay, Rombauer BTL

$68.00

Riesling, Ch. STE Michelle BTL

$35.00

Verde, Casa Carman BTL

$45.00

Vidal Blanc, Crow BTL

$48.00

Bordeaux Blanc, Mary Taylor BTL

$52.00

ROSE

Rose, La Bollina GLS

$11.00

Rose, La Bollina BTL

$52.00

Rose, "The Palm" Whispering Angel BTL

$52.00

Rose, Casa Carmen BTL

$54.00

SPARKLING

Sparkling, LaVie Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Sparkling, LeVia Prosecco BTL

$50.00

Sparkling, Veuve Clicquot BTL

$95.00

Sparkling, Bouvet Rose BTL

$45.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

Coke

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Root beer

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Ginger

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Sparking Water

$4.50

Juice

Apple

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21055 West Sharp Street, Rock Hall, MD 21661

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Map
