Waterman's Crab House 21055 West Sharp Street
No reviews yet
21055 West Sharp Street
Rock Hall, MD 21661
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Soups & Starters
Cream of Crab
$8.00+
Maryland Crab Soup
$8.00+
Half & Half
$8.00+
1/2 Cream of Crab / 1/2 Md Crab
Soup Of The Day
$8.00+Out of stock
Fish Tacos
$10.50Out of stock
Crab Dip
$17.00
Calamari & Peppers
$18.00Out of stock
Fried Green Tomatoes
$16.00Out of stock
Chicken Wings
$16.00
Broiled Oysters
$16.00
Hush Puppies
$11.00Out of stock
Asparagus soup
$7.00+Out of stock
Sandwich
Sides
Salads
Seafood Pots
Entrees
Seafood Pasta
$19.00Out of stock
Chicken & Waffle
$19.00Out of stock
Steak Frites
$29.00
Grilled Ribeye Steak
$45.00Out of stock
Grilled Porkchop
$34.00Out of stock
Single Crab Cake Platter
$24.00
Double Crab Cake Platter
$47.00
Wild Rockfish
$34.00
Crab Imperial
$32.00Out of stock
Fish & Chips
$22.00Out of stock
Grilled Salmon
$28.00Out of stock
Dessert
Kids Menu
Crabs
Bar Menu
Draft
Bottles & Cans
Seltzers & N/A
Classic Cocktails
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Champagne Cocktail
$17.00
Classic Margarita
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$15.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$13.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Gin & Tonic
$13.00
Greyhound
$13.00
Lemon Drop
$13.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Manhattan
$15.00
Mimosa
$16.00
Mint Julep
$14.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
Paloma
$14.00
Paper Plane
$15.00
Rob Roy
$13.00
Rum and Coke
$13.00
Sazerac
$15.00
Sidecar
$13.00
Tom Collins
$14.00
Long Island
$14.00
Vesper
$15.00
Hot Toddy
$14.00
Aviation
$14.00
French 75
$15.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
Screwdriver
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$15.00
Boat Drinks
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Baileys Irish Cream
Blue Curacao
Chila Cinnamon
Creme De Banana
Creme De Cocoa Dark
Creme De Menthe Gr
Peach Schnaps
Sour Apple
Island Punch
Razzmatazz
Triple Sec
Pomegranate
Skrewball
Tia Maria
Green Chartreuse
$9.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$9.00
Aperol
$9.00
Campari
$9.00
Cappelletti
$9.00
Cocchi Americano
$3.00
Cocchi Rouge
$3.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Lillet Blanc
$4.00
Suze
$5.00
Cap Corse Rouge
$3.00
Cap Corse Blanc
$3.00
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao
$5.00
Kronan Swedish Punsch
$5.00
John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum
$3.00
Caffo Sambuca
$8.00
Caffo Anisette
$3.00
Massenez Creme de Cassis
$5.00
Luxardo Cherry Liquor
$7.00
Elizabeth Alspice Dram
$5.00
Salers Apertif
$4.00
St Germain
$6.00
Italicus
$5.00
Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao
$6.00
Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe
$6.00
Tempous Fugit Creme de Banane
$6.00
Tempus Fugit Creme de Noyaux
$6.00
Benedictine 750ml
$7.00
Caravella Limoncello
$3.00
Contratto Red Bitter
$5.00
Select Red Bitter
$5.00
Amaretto
$6.00
Drambuie
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Green Chartreuse DBL
$13.50
Yellow Chartreuse DBL
$13.50
Aperol DBL
$17.00
Campari DBL
$17.00
Cappelletti DBL
$17.00
Cocchi Americano DBL
$4.50
Cocchi Rouge DBL
$4.50
Grand Marnier DBL
$12.00
Cointreau DBL
$10.50
Lillet Blanc DBL
$6.00
Suze DBL
$7.50
Cap Corse Rouge DBL
$4.50
Cap Corse Blanc DBL
$4.50
Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao DBL
$7.50
Kronan Swedish Punsch DBL
$7.50
John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum DBL
$4.50
Caffo Sambuca DBL
$11.00
Caffo Anisette DBL
$4.50
Massenez Creme de Cassis DBL
$7.50
Luxardo Cherry Liquor DBL
$10.50
Elizabeth Alspice Dram DBL
$7.50
Salers Apertif DBL
$6.00
St Germain DBL
$9.00
Italicus DBL
$7.50
Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao DBL
$9.00
Tempus Fugit Creme de Menthe DBL
$9.00
Tempous Fugit Creme de Banane DBL
$9.00
Tempus Fugit Creme de Noyaux DBL
$9.00
Benedictine 750ml DBL
$10.50
Caravella Limoncello DBL
$4.50
Contratto Red Bitter DBL
$7.50
Select Red Bitter DBL
$7.50
Amaretto
$11.00
Vodka
Deep Eddies Cranberry
$8.00
Deep Eddies Lemon
$8.00
Deep Eddies Lime
$8.00
Deep Eddies Sweet Tea
$8.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$9.00
New Amsterdam Grapfruit
$8.00
New Amsterdam Lemon
$8.00
New Amsterdam Pinapple
$8.00
Smirnoff Bluberry
$8.00
Smirnoff Orange
$8.00
Smirnoff Strawberry
$8.00
Smirnoff Whipped Cream
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Wines
RED WINE
Pinot Noir, Maison Nicolas GLS
$12.00
Cabernet, Josh Cellars GLS
$9.00
Malbec, Diseno GLS
$9.00
Pinot Noir, Maison Nicolas BTL
$60.00
Pinot Noir, Erath BTL
$42.00
Pinot Noir, Le Crema BTL
$59.00
Pinot Noir, Dom. Drouhin BTL
$68.00
Cabernet Sauv, Josh Cellars BTL
$45.00
Cabernet Sauv, Crow Vyds BTL
$35.00
Cabernet Sauv, Silver Oak BTL
$130.00
Cabernet Sauv, Stag's Leap BTL
$125.00
Malbec, Diseno BTL
$45.00
Red Blend, Casa Carman BTL
$45.00
Rioja, Marques de Riscal BTL
$42.00
Montepulciano, La Braccesca BTL
$42.00
Barolo, Piazzo BTL
$110.00
WHITE WINE
Pinot Grigio, La Villa GLS
$9.00Out of stock
Sauvignon Blanc, Matua Valley GLS
$12.00
Chardonnay, Hess GLS
$10.00
Chardonnay, Decoy GLS
$12.00
Riesling, Ch. Ste. Michelle GLS
$7.00
Pinot Grigio, La Villa BTL
$45.00Out of stock
Pinot Grigio, Ca'Montini BTL
$52.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Matua BTL
$48.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre, BTL
$70.00
Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn, BTL
$59.00
Chardonnay, Hess BTL
$50.00
Chardonnay, Joel Gott BTL
$45.00
Chardonnay, Decoy BTL
$60.00
Chardonnay, Rombauer BTL
$68.00
Riesling, Ch. STE Michelle BTL
$35.00
Verde, Casa Carman BTL
$45.00
Vidal Blanc, Crow BTL
$48.00
Bordeaux Blanc, Mary Taylor BTL
$52.00
ROSE
SPARKLING
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
21055 West Sharp Street, Rock Hall, MD 21661
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Admirals Club Beachside Bar - 21140 Green Ln
No Reviews
21140 Green Lane Hidden Acres, MD 21661
View restaurant
Haven Harbour South- Ark & Dove Restaurant - 21144 Green Ln
No Reviews
21144 Green Lane Rock Hall, MD 21661
View restaurant
Passages Bar & Grill - 20832 Rock Hall Ave
No Reviews
20832 Rock Hall Avenue Rock Hall, MD 21661
View restaurant
Blue Heron Oyster House & Inn - 20658 Wilkins Ave.
No Reviews
20658 Wilkins Ave. Rock Hall, MD 21661
View restaurant
More near Rock Hall
Stevensville
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Grasonville
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Arnold
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Dundalk
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Middle River
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Annapolis
Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.