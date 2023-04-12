Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses

Waterman's Restaurant

1,578 Reviews

$$$

14302 Stewart Rd

Galveston, TX 77554

Popular Items

Sausage and Crawfish Gumbo (Copy)
Mrs. Martin's Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp Beso


Soups

Lobster Bisque

$9.00+

Sausage and Crawfish Gumbo (Copy)

$9.00+

Salads

Waterman's Salad

$8.00+

Lakeside Salad

$8.00+

Classic Caesar

$8.00+

Classic Wedge

$15.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Avocado

$4.00

Basket Onion Strings

$8.00

Basket Potato Dipper Fries

$6.00

Fresh Vegetable of the Day

$7.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Mac 'N Cheese

$12.00

Cheesy Gritts

$6.00

5 Shrimp

$15.00

3 Scallop

$17.00

4 oz Chicken

$7.00

Side Tarter

$1.50

Side Cocktail

$1.50

Xtra Sauce

$1.50

Baked Patato

$10.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Beef

8oz Center Cut Filet Mignon

$55.00

16oz Prime Ribeye Steak

$60.00

Private Blend Angus 8oz Cheeseburger

$16.00

Beef Tips

$28.00

Chicken/Pasta

Seafood Treasure Chest

$32.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00Out of stock

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$14.00

143 Bread Pudding w/ Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$12.00

Brown Butter Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Double Chocolate Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$12.00

KROD'S Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Waterman's Sundae

$12.00

Seafood

Gulf Red Snapper

$44.00

Fish Of The Day Red Fish

$42.00

Texas Gulf Shrimp GRILLED

$25.00

Texas Gulf Shrimp FRIED

$25.00

Texas Gulf Shrimp BLACKENED

$25.00

Mrs. Martin's Coconut Shrimp

$30.00

Seafood Platter

$36.00

You Catch it, We cook it

$18.00

Fish N Chips

$20.00

Cocktail Sauce

Tartar Sauce

Shrimp And Grits

$28.00

Stuff Flounder

$56.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kids Shrimp

$9.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Buttery Pasta

$9.00

Kids Fried Fish Filet

$9.00

Kids Grilled Fish Filet

$9.00

13 To 64

$4.00

Appetizers

Shrimp Beso

$21.00

Crab Cake

$30.00

Baked Brie

$28.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Basket Onion Strings

$8.00

Bread Service

$6.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Citrus Shrimp Ceviche

$26.00

5 CRAB BALLS

$18.00

4 Boudin Balls

$12.00

Madhouse Oysters

$3.00Out of stock

Hollywood Oysters

$3.00

Copps Island Oysters

$3.00

Pepperjack Shrimp Boat

$16.00

Coco's Cuisine

Scrambled Egg

$9.00

Grilled Chicken 4oz

$13.00

Salmon Filet 3oz

$17.00Out of stock

Polo's Patty 4oz

$11.00

Crotch Sniffin Ale

$7.00

Tail Chasin Ale

$7.00

Mailman Malt Licker

$7.00

IPA lot In The Yard

$7.00

Biscottis Berry Parfait

$8.00

Crawfish

Crawfish

$9.00Out of stock

Potato

$1.00Out of stock

Sausage

$1.00Out of stock

Corn

$1.00Out of stock

Extr Butter

$1.00Out of stock

Fourth Of July 2022

Smoked Brisket

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Pork

$14.00Out of stock

smoked Boudin Sausage (1 link)

$7.00Out of stock

Manc N Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Slider Buns

$3.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$4.00Out of stock

Pickles

$1.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary Kitchen Req

Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston, TX 77554

Directions

Gallery
Waterman's Restaurant image
Waterman's Restaurant image

Map
