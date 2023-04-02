- Home
Waterman's Seafood Company
12505 Ocean Gateway
OCEAN CITY, MD 21842
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Leafy greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and Cheddar cheese served with your choice of house made dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crispy Romaine, buttery croutons and shaved Parmesan tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon and Bleu cheese with balsamic drizzle, served with our house made Bleu cheese dressing.
Side Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon and Bleu cheese with balsamic drizzle, served with our house made Bleu cheese dressing.
Side Caesar
Crispy Romaine, buttery croutons and shaved Parmesan tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.
Add Chicken Breast to Salad
Add 1 Fried Crab Cake to Salad
Add 1 Broiled Crab Cake to Salad
Add 5 Shrimp to Salad
Add Salmon to Salad
To Go Pint - Cream of Crab
To Go Pint - Md Crab
To Go Quart - Cream of Crab
To Go Quart - Md Crab
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Atlantic Scallops wrapped in bacon and topped with house BBQ sauce
Basket Fresh Cut Fries
Basket Hushpuppies
Basket of Fried Shrimp
A half pound of lightly breaded shrimp fried golden brown.
Calamari
A plentiful portion fried golden brown topped with shaved Parmesan, served with herb aioli and marinara.
Crab Dip
Baked hot and bubbly served with baguette bread.
Dynamite Shrimp
Fried shrimp with a sweet and spicy glaze.
Fried Clams
Strips of clam breaded & fried golden brown.
Hot Crab Pretzel
Hot baked Philly style pretzel topped with Waterman’s crab dip, melted cheese.
Seafood Skins
A cheesy blend of scallops and shrimp piled over potato skins toasted in the oven and served with sour cream.
Wings
Served with celery and ranch.
Extra Celery
Extra Crab Dip Bread
Extra Breadstick
Clams & Oysters
6 Clams Casino
Oven Baked Top Neck Clams with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and topped with Bacon & Provolone.
12 Clams Casino
Oven Baked Top Neck Clams with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and topped with Bacon & Provolone.
12 Steamed Littleneck Clams
24 Steamed Littleneck Clams
50 Steamed Littleneck Clams
6 Top Neck Clams
Raw or steamed.
12 Top Neck Clams
Raw or steamed.
6 Local Bay Oysters
Raw or Steamed
12 Local Bay Oysters
Raw or Steamed
6 Seaside Salt Oysters
Raw or Steamed
12 Seaside Salt Oysters
Raw or Steamed
8 Fried Oyster Appetizer
Sandwiches
2 Fish Tacos
Blackened fish tacos topped with house made pico de gallo.
2 Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp tacos topped with house made pico de gallo.
3 Fish Tacos
Blackened fish tacos topped with house made pico de gallo.
3 Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp tacos topped with house made pico de gallo.
Blk Flounder Sandwich
Blk Haddock Sandwich
Broiled Crab Cake Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Broiled Flounder Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato on potato roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Broiled Haddock Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato on potato roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Cheeseburger
All American half pound Certified Angus beef burger with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Chesapeake Burger
Half pound Certified Angus beef topped with our own crab dip, bacon and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Chesapeake Chicken Sandwich
Juicy Chicken Breast topped with our own crab dip, bacon and cheddar jack cheese.
Chicken Club Sandwhich
Juicy grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Provolone, lettuce and tomato on brioche bun. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Fresh Soft Crab Sandwich w Chips
Fried Crab Cake Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Fried Flounder Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato on potato roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Fried Haddock Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato on potato roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Fried Oyster Sub
Single Breaded & Fried Oysters on a Soft Sub Roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Hamburger
All American half pound Certified Angus beef burger with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Prime Dip
Slow cooked Certified Angus beef topped with with lettuce, tomato, Provolone served with house made au jus and horsey mayo. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Salmon BLT
Blackened Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato on white toast . Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Shrimp Salad
House made shrimp salad served as a wrap, on a croissant or on a bed of lettuce and tomato. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Waterman's Crab Club
Local fried soft shell with a mini jumbo lump crab cake topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and Cheddar. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.
Steamer
1/2 Large Shrimp
Peel & Eat. Steamed with JO Spice. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Melted Butter upon request.
1LB. Large Shrimp
Peel & Eat. Steamed with JO Spice. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Melted Butter upon request.
1/2 Jumbo Shrimp
Peel & Eat. Steamed with JO Spice. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Melted Butter upon request.
1LB. Jumbo Shrimp
Peel & Eat. Steamed with JO Spice. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Melted Butter upon request.
1LB. Snow Crab
Snow Crab Platter For 1
1lb. snow crab clusters, 1/2lb. large steamed shrimp, 2pc fried chicken & 1 side
Snow Crab Platter For 2
2lb. snow crab clusters, 1lb. large steamed shrimp, 4pc fried chicken & 2 sides
Drunken Mussels
Entrees
1 Broiled Crab Cake
1 Lump Crab Cake. Served with your choice of sides, house-made rolls and butter.
2 Broiled Crab Cake
2 Lump Crab Cakes. Served with your choice of sides, house-made rolls and butter.
1 Fried Crab Cake
1 Lump Crab Cake. Served with your choice of sides, house-made rolls and butter.
2 Fried Crab Cake
2 Lump Crab Cakes. Served with your choice of sides, house-made rolls and butter.
1 Stuffed Lobster Tail
Lobster tail stuffed with our own crab imperial. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.
2 Stuffed Lobster Tails
Lobster tail stuffed with our own crab imperial. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.
Blackened Stuffed Scallops
Blackened jumbo sea scallops stuffed with our own house made crab Imperial. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.
Broiled Scallop Platter
10 Broiled Sea Scallops with 2 sides
Fried Scallop Platter
10 Breaded and Fried Scallops with 2 sides
Caribbean Jerk Swordfish
A local favorite! Served grilled over roasted corn salsa. Served with your choice of side, house-made rolls and butter.
Crab Imperial
Lumps of Blue Crab Meat in Traditional Creamy Sauce Broiled to perfection. Served with 2 sides, rolls & butter.
Fish & Chips
Crunchy fried haddock and hand cut fries. Served with your choice of side, house-made rolls and butter.
Fish Board
Grilled, blackened or broiled. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.
Fried Chicken
Four pieces of our famous and locally loved fried chicken. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.
Fried Oyster Platter
Single Breaded & Fried Oysters served with 2 sides, rolls & butter.
Fried Shrimp Platter
Ten butterflied served lightly fried. Served with your choice of side, house-made rolls and butter.
Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp
Five broiled and stuffed with our house made crab imperial. Served with your choice of side, house-made rolls and butter.
Rib Eye Steak
14 oz. Certified Angus Beef
Salmon
Stuffed Flounder
Fresh flounder fillets stuffed with our house made crab imperial. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken over pasta in a light cream sauce with diced tomatoes. Served with side salad & breadstick.
Seafood Alfredo
Scallops, lump crab, jumbo shrimp, over fettuccine in a light cream sauce with salad and breadstick.
Seafood Marinara
Scallops, lump crab, jumbo shrimp, over fettuccine in a light cream sauce with salad and breadstick.
Broiled Combo
Butterflied shrimp, scallops, crab cake and flounder all broiled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.
Fried Combo
Hand-breaded shrimp, crab cake, haddock and clam strips fried up crispy and golden brown. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.
Steamed Combo
1lb. Whole Lobster, 1/2lb. large shrimp, clams & mussels
Add on Crab Imperial
Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)
Add On Fried Crab Cake
Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)
Add On Broiled Crab Cake
Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)
Add on 5 Steamed Jumbo Shrimp
Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)
Add On 5 Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)
Add 5 Fried Scallops
Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)
Add 5 Broiled Scallops
Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)
Add On Lobster Tail
Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
