Waterman's Seafood Company

review star

No reviews yet

12505 Ocean Gateway

OCEAN CITY, MD 21842

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Leafy greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and Cheddar cheese served with your choice of house made dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crispy Romaine, buttery croutons and shaved Parmesan tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon and Bleu cheese with balsamic drizzle, served with our house made Bleu cheese dressing.

Side Wedge

$4.99

Iceberg lettuce, crumbled bacon and Bleu cheese with balsamic drizzle, served with our house made Bleu cheese dressing.

Side Caesar

$4.99

Crispy Romaine, buttery croutons and shaved Parmesan tossed in our house made Caesar dressing.

Add Chicken Breast to Salad

$8.00

Add 1 Fried Crab Cake to Salad

$17.00

Add 1 Broiled Crab Cake to Salad

$17.00

Add 5 Shrimp to Salad

$11.00

Add Salmon to Salad

$15.00

To Go Pint - Cream of Crab

$12.00

To Go Pint - Md Crab

$10.00

To Go Quart - Cream of Crab

$24.00

To Go Quart - Md Crab

$19.00

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.50

Atlantic Scallops wrapped in bacon and topped with house BBQ sauce

Basket Fresh Cut Fries

$11.00

Basket Hushpuppies

$11.00

Basket of Fried Shrimp

$15.00

A half pound of lightly breaded shrimp fried golden brown.

Calamari

$15.00

A plentiful portion fried golden brown topped with shaved Parmesan, served with herb aioli and marinara.

Crab Dip

$15.75

Baked hot and bubbly served with baguette bread.

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.00

Fried shrimp with a sweet and spicy glaze.

Fried Clams

$12.00

Strips of clam breaded & fried golden brown.

Hot Crab Pretzel

$15.00

Hot baked Philly style pretzel topped with Waterman’s crab dip, melted cheese.

Seafood Skins

$16.00

A cheesy blend of scallops and shrimp piled over potato skins toasted in the oven and served with sour cream.

Wings

$14.50

Served with celery and ranch.

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Crab Dip Bread

$2.00

Extra Breadstick

$1.00

Clams & Oysters

6 Clams Casino

$16.00

Oven Baked Top Neck Clams with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and topped with Bacon & Provolone.

12 Clams Casino

$30.00

Oven Baked Top Neck Clams with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and topped with Bacon & Provolone.

12 Steamed Littleneck Clams

$12.00

24 Steamed Littleneck Clams

$22.00

50 Steamed Littleneck Clams

$40.00

6 Top Neck Clams

$10.00

Raw or steamed.

12 Top Neck Clams

$17.00

Raw or steamed.

6 Local Bay Oysters

$11.00

Raw or Steamed

12 Local Bay Oysters

$20.00

Raw or Steamed

6 Seaside Salt Oysters

$13.00

Raw or Steamed

12 Seaside Salt Oysters

$25.00

Raw or Steamed

8 Fried Oyster Appetizer

$14.00

Sandwiches

2 Fish Tacos

$15.00

Blackened fish tacos topped with house made pico de gallo.

2 Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Blackened shrimp tacos topped with house made pico de gallo.

3 Fish Tacos

$19.00

Blackened fish tacos topped with house made pico de gallo.

3 Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Blackened shrimp tacos topped with house made pico de gallo.

Blk Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

Blk Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Broiled Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Broiled Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

with lettuce and tomato on potato roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Broiled Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

with lettuce and tomato on potato roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Cheeseburger

$15.00

All American half pound Certified Angus beef burger with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Chesapeake Burger

$17.50

Half pound Certified Angus beef topped with our own crab dip, bacon and Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Chesapeake Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Juicy Chicken Breast topped with our own crab dip, bacon and cheddar jack cheese.

Chicken Club Sandwhich

$15.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Provolone, lettuce and tomato on brioche bun. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Fresh Soft Crab Sandwich w Chips

$18.00

Fried Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$15.00

with lettuce and tomato on potato roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

with lettuce and tomato on potato roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Fried Oyster Sub

$15.00

Single Breaded & Fried Oysters on a Soft Sub Roll with lettuce and tomato. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Hamburger

$15.00

All American half pound Certified Angus beef burger with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Prime Dip

$18.00

Slow cooked Certified Angus beef topped with with lettuce, tomato, Provolone served with house made au jus and horsey mayo. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Blackened Salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato on white toast . Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

House made shrimp salad served as a wrap, on a croissant or on a bed of lettuce and tomato. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Waterman's Crab Club

$19.00

Local fried soft shell with a mini jumbo lump crab cake topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and Cheddar. Served with Old Bay Bistro chips and a pickle.

Steamer

1/2 Large Shrimp

$15.00

Peel & Eat. Steamed with JO Spice. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Melted Butter upon request.

1LB. Large Shrimp

$26.00

Peel & Eat. Steamed with JO Spice. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Melted Butter upon request.

1/2 Jumbo Shrimp

$17.00

Peel & Eat. Steamed with JO Spice. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Melted Butter upon request.

1LB. Jumbo Shrimp

$30.00

Peel & Eat. Steamed with JO Spice. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Melted Butter upon request.

1LB. Snow Crab

$35.00

Snow Crab Platter For 1

$49.00

1lb. snow crab clusters, 1/2lb. large steamed shrimp, 2pc fried chicken & 1 side

Snow Crab Platter For 2

$92.00

2lb. snow crab clusters, 1lb. large steamed shrimp, 4pc fried chicken & 2 sides

Drunken Mussels

$14.00

Entrees

Wild caught Salmon served with 2 sides, rolls & butter.

1 Broiled Crab Cake

$25.00

1 Lump Crab Cake. Served with your choice of sides, house-made rolls and butter.

2 Broiled Crab Cake

$38.00

2 Lump Crab Cakes. Served with your choice of sides, house-made rolls and butter.

1 Fried Crab Cake

$25.00

1 Lump Crab Cake. Served with your choice of sides, house-made rolls and butter.

2 Fried Crab Cake

$38.00

2 Lump Crab Cakes. Served with your choice of sides, house-made rolls and butter.

1 Stuffed Lobster Tail

$36.00

Lobster tail stuffed with our own crab imperial. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.

2 Stuffed Lobster Tails

$59.00

Lobster tail stuffed with our own crab imperial. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.

Blackened Stuffed Scallops

$38.00

Blackened jumbo sea scallops stuffed with our own house made crab Imperial. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.

Broiled Scallop Platter

$34.00

10 Broiled Sea Scallops with 2 sides

Fried Scallop Platter

$34.00

10 Breaded and Fried Scallops with 2 sides

Caribbean Jerk Swordfish

$30.00

A local favorite! Served grilled over roasted corn salsa. Served with your choice of side, house-made rolls and butter.

Crab Imperial

$30.00

Lumps of Blue Crab Meat in Traditional Creamy Sauce Broiled to perfection. Served with 2 sides, rolls & butter.

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Crunchy fried haddock and hand cut fries. Served with your choice of side, house-made rolls and butter.

Fish Board

Grilled, blackened or broiled. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Four pieces of our famous and locally loved fried chicken. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.

Fried Oyster Platter

$30.00

Single Breaded & Fried Oysters served with 2 sides, rolls & butter.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$25.00

Ten butterflied served lightly fried. Served with your choice of side, house-made rolls and butter.

Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$32.00

Five broiled and stuffed with our house made crab imperial. Served with your choice of side, house-made rolls and butter.

Rib Eye Steak

$33.00

14 oz. Certified Angus Beef

Salmon

$28.00

Stuffed Flounder

$32.00

Fresh flounder fillets stuffed with our house made crab imperial. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Grilled chicken over pasta in a light cream sauce with diced tomatoes. Served with side salad & breadstick.

Seafood Alfredo

$30.00

Scallops, lump crab, jumbo shrimp, over fettuccine in a light cream sauce with salad and breadstick.

Seafood Marinara

$30.00

Scallops, lump crab, jumbo shrimp, over fettuccine in a light cream sauce with salad and breadstick.

Broiled Combo

$34.00

Butterflied shrimp, scallops, crab cake and flounder all broiled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.

Fried Combo

$34.00

Hand-breaded shrimp, crab cake, haddock and clam strips fried up crispy and golden brown. Served with your choice of two sides, house-made rolls and butter.

Steamed Combo

$56.00

1lb. Whole Lobster, 1/2lb. large shrimp, clams & mussels

Add on Crab Imperial

$16.00

Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)

Add On Fried Crab Cake

$17.00

Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)

Add On Broiled Crab Cake

$17.00

Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)

Add on 5 Steamed Jumbo Shrimp

$11.00

Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)

Add On 5 Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$11.00

Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)

Add 5 Fried Scallops

$14.00

Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)

Add 5 Broiled Scallops

$14.00

Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)

Add On Lobster Tail

$16.00

Add on items are for adding onto Entrees only please :)

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Applesauce

$3.25

Hushpuppies

$3.25

Garden Salad

$3.25

Pasta Salad

$3.25

Potato Salad

$2.25

Macaroni Salad

$2.25

Vegetable Of The Day

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Green Beans

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.75

Old Bay Chips

$3.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Apple Pie

$8.50

Cheesecake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Big Kids Chicken Tender (7)

$13.00

Kid Pasta Plain

$7.99

Kid Pasta Butter

$7.99

Kid Pasta Red

$7.99

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kid Hamburger

$7.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kid Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Kid Steamed Shrimp

$10.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

12505 Ocean Gateway, OCEAN CITY, MD 21842

