Waterman's Surfside Grille 415 Atlantic Avenue
9,174 Reviews
$$
415 Atlantic Ave
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Popular Items
APPETIZERS LUNCH
SHE CRAB SOUP
CRAB DIP
GARLIC MUSSELS
THAI MUSSELS
HUMMUS PLATTER
CRABBY FRIES
SMOTHERED FRIES
Chicken Tenders
MOZZ STICKS
BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS
TUNA BITES
Hush Puppies
HALF LB SHRIMP
FULL LB SHRIMP
CHIPS N QUESO
CHIPS N SALSA
CHIPS N GUAC
Dinner Rolls
PITA
PITA N HUMMUS
SALADS LUNCH
SANDWICHES LUNCH
CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP
COCONUT SHRIMP WRAP
HUMMUS WRAP
FRIED FOD SAND
FOD TACO
TUNA TACO
BURGER
CHEESE BURGER
BACON BURGER
BACON CHEESE BURGER
GUINNESS BURGER
WATERMAN BURGER
SMOTHERED CHX
GRILLED TUNA SANDWICH
BLACKENED TUNA SANDWICH
CALI TUNA SANDWICH
BROILED CAKE SAND
FRIED CAKE SAND
CRAB RIPPER
PLAIN CHX SANDWICH
SHRIMP TACOS
BLKN CHX TACOS
GRILLED FOD SAND
BLACKENED FOD SAND
TROPICAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
BBQ SAND
ENTREES LUNCH
1 BROILED CAKE LUNCH
2 BROILED CAKE LUNCH
1 FRIED CAKE LUNCH
2 FRIED CAKE LUNCH
FRIED SEAFOOD
PARM FOD
JUST SEAFOOD
FRIED SHRIMP
1 TAIL LUNCH
2 TAIL LUNCH
WATERMANS PASTA
CAJUN CHX PASTA
THAI VEG CURRY
SEAFOOD MEDITERRANEAN
GRILLED SALMON
BLACKENED SALMON
Grilled Tuna
BLACKENED TUNA
Fried Fish of the Day
Broiled Fish of the Day
Grilled Fish of the Day
BLACKENED FOD
MISO PASTA
SIDES
Hushpuppies
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Veggies
Rice
Cilantro-lime rice.
Broccoli
Coleslaw
Fries
Sautéed Spinach
Guacamole
Mac n' Cheese
Fresh Side of the Day
Give us a call to hear our daily selection!
Fresh Fruit
Smothered Fries
Fries topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, queso, scallions, and ranch.
Crabby Fries
Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.
SIDE PITA
KID LUNCH
KIDS BURGER
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
KIDS TENDERS
KIDS GRILLED CHZ
KIDS MAC N CHZ
KIDS PBJ
KIDS MOZZ STICKS
KIDS PASTA
KIDS CHICKEN PASTA
KIDS POWER MEAL
KIDS CHICKEN PLATE
KIDS SHRIMP
KIDS STEAK
SURFER STICKS
KIDS CRAB CAKE
KIDS FISH TACO
SEASIDE
COOKIE MONSTER
SURFER DUDE
VERY BERRY SMOOTHIE
If you like fruit punch, you’ll love this smoothie! A yummy cool blend of tropical fruits and citrus.
DESSERT
House-made Key Lime Pie
Freshly made everyday with Floridian Key limes.
5th Street Brownie Sundae
A warm double chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.
Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
Rich peanut butter pie drizzled with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce for the perfect blend of sweet and salty.
New York-style Cheesecake
A rich slice of our New York-style cheesecake.
Flourless Cake
This gluten-friendly menu option is a decadent slice of our flourless chocolate cake.
Fat Banana Ice Cream Sandwich
Scratch-made Local Artisan ice cream sandwich naturally flavored with banana.
Orange Crush Ice Cream Sandwich
A Waterman's exclusive! A scratch-made local artisan ice cream sandwich flavored naturally with orange to give you all the goodness of our famous orange crush.
Seasonal Ice Cream Sandwich
Rotating flavor that changes with the season! Give us a call to find out about today's selection.
Kid's 5th Street Brownie Sundae
Kid's portion of our brownie sundae.
Kid's Chocolate Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.
Triple Sundae
Brownie
Warm double chocolate brownie.
Ice Cream
A scoop of ice cream.
Whole New York-style Cheesecake
Whole House-made Key Lime Pie
Whole Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake
A LA CARTE
Grilled Chicken 5.5 oz
Blackened Chicken 5.5 oz
Grilled Shrimp 4ct
Blackened Shrimp 4ct
Fried Shrimp 4ct
Broiled Crab Cake 4oz
Fried Crab Cake 4oz
Grilled Scallops 4ct
Blackened Scallops 4ct
Fried Scallops 4ct
Grilled Tuna 5oz
Blackened Tuna 5oz
Grilled Salmon 5oz
Blackened Salmon 5oz
Broiled FOD 5oz
Blackened FOD 5oz
Fried FOD 5oz
1 Tail
Steak 6oz
1/2 Rack
Sautee Crab 4oz
Add Tuna Taco
Add FOD Taco
Ex Pattie
Dinner Appetizers
She Crab Soup
Our signature bisque with premium lump crab meat. House favorite!
Waterman's Famous Crab Dip
Served with house-fried corn tortilla chips.
Calamari
Flash-fried calamari served with banana peppers and orange chipotle sauce.
Crabby Fries
Fries topped with Waterman's Famous Crab Dip.
Mozzarella Sticks
House-made mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Spicy Buffalo Tuna Bites
Lightly breaded and fried tuna bites served with celery and bleu cheese.
Hush Puppies
Bacon-wrapped Sea Scallops
Four jumbo sea scallops wrapped in Applewood-smoked bacon served with pineapple-tomato salsa and orange chipotle sauce.
Smothered Fries
Fries topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, queso, and scallions. Served with ranch.
Thai Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels served in a Thai red curry sauce served with grilled pita.
Garlic Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels in a garlic wine sauce. Served with grilled pita.
Mediterranean Hummus Platter
House-made cilantro lime hummus, pickled onions, cucumbers, feta, banana peppers, Kalamata olives, carrots, celery, Granny Smith apples, and grilled pita.
Half Pound of Shrimp
Old Bay-steamed peel n' eat shrimp with cocktail sauce and a lemon.
Pound of Shrimp
Old Bay-steamed peel n' eat shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce and a lemon.
Chicken Tenders
Chips n' Queso
House-fried corn tortilla chips and queso.
Chips n' Salsa
House-fried corn tortilla chips with salsa.
Chips n' Guacamole
House-fried corn tortilla chips and guacamole.
Dinner Rolls
Quart of She Crab Soup
Pita
Hummus And Pita
Dinner Salads
Small House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumber.
Large House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumber.
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Waterman's Salad
Mixed greens topped with pecans, cucumbers, golden raisin, tomatoes, red peppers, Granny Smith apples, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette.
Endless Summer Salad
Mixed greens topped with mango, jicama, feta, red pepper, sliced almonds, avocado, and pickled onions. Served with honey-lime vinaigrette.
South End Salad
Baby kale topped with farro, granny Sith apples, shredded carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Served with a white balsamic vinaigrette.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with blackened chicken, salsa Fresca, cucumbers, banana peppers, pepper-jack cheese, house-made guacamole, shredded carrots, and tortilla strips. Served with house-made cilantro lime dressing.
SW SALAD
Greek Salmon Salad
Chopped romaine topped with blackened or grilled salmon, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pickled onions, feta, cucumbers, capers, and banana peppers. Served with grilled pita and tossed in greek dressing.
Greek Salad
Our classic greek salad served with grilled pita.
Small Endless Summer Salad
A smaller portion of our endless summer salad.
Small Southwest Chicken Salad
A smaller portion of our southwest chicken salad.
Small Waterman's Salad
A smaller portion of our Waterman's salad.
Small South End Salad
A smaller portion of our south end salad.
Small Greek Salad
A smaller portion of our greek salad.
Dinner Sandwiches
Beach Burger
Served on a toasted roll with lettuce and tomato.
Beach Cheeseburger
Our classic beach burger topped with your choice of cheese.
Beach Burger with Bacon
Our classic Beach Burger topped with Applewood-smoked bacon.
Beach Cheeseburger with Bacon
Our classic Beach Burger topped with Applewood-smoked bacon and your choice of cheese.
Waterman's Burger
Chargrilled Angus patty topped with a broiled lump crab cake and melty cheddar cheese. Served with fries and a roasted red pepper aioli.
Guinness Burger
Chargrilled Angus patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, marinated red onions, and a Guinness mustard aioli.
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with Applewood-smoked bacon and melted mozzarella. Served with fries and a roasted red pepper aioli.
PLAIN CHX SAND
Broiled Crab Cake Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, and a roasted red pepper aioli.
Fried Crab Cake Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, and a roasted red pepper aioli.
Crab Ripper
A fried crab cake topped with melted mozzarella and Applewood-smoked bacon.
Surfside Blackened Tuna Tacos
Topped with mango slaw and Sriracha aioli. Served with corn tortilla chips and a pineapple-tomato salsa.
Surfside Fried Fish Taco
Topped with mango slaw and Sriracha aioli. Served with corn tortilla chips and a pineapple-tomato salsa.
Blackened Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich
Served with fries and a roasted red pepper aioli.
Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich
Served with roasted red pepper aioli.
Chicken Tacos
Served with corn tortilla chips and a pineapple-tomato salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp tacos served with corn tortilla chips and a pineapple-tomato salsa.
FRIED FOD SANDWICH
Dinner Entrées
Just Seafood
Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, and lump crabmeat all broiled in white wine lemon butter and sprinkled with Old Bay.
Ultimate Just Seafood
Our Just Seafood platter served with a broiled 6oz lobster tail.
Broiled Crab Cake Dinner
Premium local lump crab cakes served with roasted red pepper aioli. This is a sustainable seafood option!
Fried Crab Cake Dinner
Premium local lump crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper aioli. This is a sustainable seafood option!
Fried Seafood Platter
Fresh fish, sea scallops, jumbo shrimp, and a crab cake served with a side of hushpuppies, fries, and coleslaw. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.
Broiled Fish of the Day
Grilled Fish of the Day
Crab Stuffed Fish of the Day
Served with a lemon butter cream sauce. Call to hear our fresh fish selection!
Fried Fish of the Day
Blackened Fish of the Day
Call to hear our fresh fish selection!
Parmesan Peppercorn Fish of the Day
Fresh fish served with parmesan peppercorn sauce topped with scallions and crumbled bacon.
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Seven butterflied jumbo shrimp served with fries and coleslaw. Comes with cocktail sauce.
Just Scallops
Half-pound of jumbo sea scallops broiled in a white wine lemon butter and sprinkled with Old Bay.
Classic Virginia Crab Imperial
Rich and creamy crab bake. A Chesapeake Bay Tradition! This is a sustainable seafood option.
Lobster Tail Dinner
One broiled 6oz coldwater lobster tail.
Two Lobster Tail Dinner
Miso-glazed Salmon
Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon coated in a miso glaze on top of a bed of hoisin rice noodles and stir-fry veggies.
Grilled Tuna
Bronzed Yellowfin Tuna
Pecan-crusted Yellowfin tuna with a brown sugar-spice rub topped with local lump crab meat. Served with a chipotle beurre blanc.
Blackened Tuna
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Cavatappi pasta topped with chicken, andouille sausage, red peppers, and onion tossed in a cajun cream sauce.
Thai Veggie Curry
This vegan dish is served with a coconut milk red ginger curry topped with fresh veggies, cashews, chickpeas, and shredded coconut. Served over cilantro lime rice.
Waterman's Pasta
Cavatappi pasta topped with shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, red peppers, and onions tossed in a cajun cream sauce.
Seafood Mediterranean
Linguine pasta tossed in a lemon garlic wine sauce topped with shrimp, calamari, mussels, Kalamata olives, capers, and red peppers.
Grilled Salmon
Blackened Salmon
12oz Boneless Ribeye
Served with chef's potatoes and sautéed vegetables.
Full Rack of Ribs
Tender hickory-smoked pork served with BBQ sauce, fries, and coleslaw.
Half Rack of Ribs
Half rack of our tender hickory-smoked pork served with BBQ sauce, fries, and coleslaw.
Grilled BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken
Half Rack of Ribs and BBQ Shrimp
Half rack of ur ribs served with a skewer of BBQ shrimp.
Half Rack of Ribs and BBQ Chicken
Half rack of ribs served with grilled BBQ chicken.
Sides
Fries
Smothered Fries
Fries topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, queso, scallions, and ranch.
Crabby Fries
Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.
Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Veggies
Hushpuppies
Rice
Cilantro-lime rice.
Broccoli
Coleslaw
Sautéed Spinach
Mac n' Cheese
Fresh Side of the Day
Give us a call to hear our daily selection!
Fresh Fruit
Guacamole
Kid's Dinner Menu
Kid's Burger
Chargrilled burger served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Cheeseburger
Chargrilled cheeseburger served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Basket of kid's portioned chicken tenders served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
House-made grilled cheese sandwich served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Mac n' Cheese
Three cheese Mac n' Cheese served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Peanut Butter and Jelly
An "Uncrustables" peanut butter and jelly served with fresh fruit.
Kid's Mozzarella Sticks
Waterman's house-made mozzarella sticks served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Pasta
Perfectly portioned pasta served with marinara sauce.
Kid's Chicken Pasta
Perfectly portioned pasta served with chicken and marinara sauce.
Waterkid's Power Meal
Carrots, celery, and green apple slices served with peanut butter for dippin'!
Kid's Grilled Chicken
Tender grilled chicken breast served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Shrimp Plate
A basket of fried shrimp served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Steak
Surfer Sticks
House-fried fish strips served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Crab Cake Plate
One of our premium lump crab cakes served with fresh fruit and fries.
Kid's Taco
Kid's fish taco served with chips and salsa.
Seaside Shake
Flavored with your choice of strawberry, vanilla, banana, or chocolate.
Cookie Monster
Ice cream, chocolate syrup, and cookie crumbles.
Surfer Dude Smoothie
Fresh squeezed orange juice, pineapple juice, and strawberry purée.
Very Berry Smoothie
A yummy cool blend of tropical fruits and citrus.
Dessert Menu
House-made Key Lime Pie
Freshly made everyday with Floridian Key limes.
5th Street Brownie Sundae
A warm double chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.
Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
Rich peanut butter pie drizzled with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce for the perfect blend of sweet and salty.
New York-style Cheesecake
A rich slice of our New York-style cheesecake.
Flourless Cake
This gluten-friendly menu option is a decadent slice of our flourless chocolate cake.
Fat Banana Ice Cream Sandwich
Scratch-made Local Artisan ice cream sandwich naturally flavored with banana.
Orange Crush Ice Cream Sandwich
A Waterman's exclusive! A scratch-made local artisan ice cream sandwich flavored naturally with orange to give you all the goodness of our famous orange crush.
Seasonal Ice Cream Sandwich
Rotating flavor that changes with the season! Give us a call to find out about today's selection.
Kid's 5th Street Brownie Sundae
Kid's portion of our brownie sundae.
Kid's Chocolate Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.
Triple Sundae
Brownie
Warm double chocolate brownie.
Ice Cream
A scoop of ice cream.
Whole New York-style Cheesecake
Whole House-made Key Lime Pie
Whole Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake
NYE CREME BRULEE
A La Carte
Grilled Chicken 5.5 oz
Blackened Chicken 5.5 oz
Grilled Shrimp 4ct
Blackened Shrimp 4ct
Fried Shrimp 4ct
Broiled Crab Cake 4oz
Fried Crab Cake 4oz
Grilled Scallops 4ct
Blackened Scallops 4ct
Fried Scallops 4ct
Grilled Tuna 5oz
Blackened Tuna 5oz
Grilled Salmon 5oz
Blackened Salmon 5oz
Broiled FOD 5oz
Blackened FOD 5oz
Fried FOD 5oz
1 Tail
Steak 6oz
1/2 Rack
Sautee Crab 4oz
Queso
Ex Pattie
Add Tuna Taco
Add FOD Taco
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Located right on the strip at 5th Street, Waterman’s offers the best dining view of the Atlantic. Every table in the restaurant offers a view! This lively restaurant offers a vast array of tasty beef, chicken, pasta, pork and seafood dishes. Their salads are outrageous! People-watch and dine on their outdoor cafe. Live Music. (Call for more information.) Featuring a wood-fired grille and Chef’s specials, as well. Visit Waterman’s for great food and fun! Gluten-free options are also available on their menu. Waterman’s is a hot spot for locals and visitors of all ages. Ample parking and Valet parking available. Try the “Orange Crush” for a real refreshing treat that will give you a taste of the local’s flare!
415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451