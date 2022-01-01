Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American

Waterman's Surfside Grille 415 Atlantic Avenue

9,174 Reviews

$$

415 Atlantic Ave

Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SHE CRAB SOUP
WATERMANS SALAD
FRIED CAKE SAND

APPETIZERS LUNCH

SHE CRAB SOUP

$8.25

CRAB DIP

$13.99

GARLIC MUSSELS

$11.99

THAI MUSSELS

$11.99

HUMMUS PLATTER

$10.99

CRABBY FRIES

$11.99

SMOTHERED FRIES

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

MOZZ STICKS

$8.00

BACON WRAPPED SCALLOPS

$15.99

TUNA BITES

$10.99

Hush Puppies

$6.99

HALF LB SHRIMP

$12.99

FULL LB SHRIMP

$24.99

CHIPS N QUESO

$6.99

CHIPS N SALSA

$6.99

CHIPS N GUAC

$8.99

Dinner Rolls

PITA

PITA N HUMMUS

$8.99

SALADS LUNCH

WATERMANS SALAD

$12.99

SUMMER SALAD

$13.99

SOUTH END SALAD

$13.99

GREEK SALMON SALAD

$17.99

SOUTHWEST CHX SALAD

$14.99

SMALL HOUSE

$6.99

LARGE HOUSE

$9.99

SMALL CAESAR

$6.99

LARGE CAESAR

$9.99

SMALL SUMMER

$7.99

SMALL SOUTHWEST

$8.99

SMALL WATERMAN

$9.99

SMALL SOUTHEND

$7.99

GREEK SALAD

$10.99

SMALL GREEK

$6.99

PLAIN SW

$8.99

SANDWICHES LUNCH

CHICKEN AVOCADO WRAP

$11.99

COCONUT SHRIMP WRAP

$12.99

HUMMUS WRAP

$10.99

FRIED FOD SAND

$15.99

FOD TACO

$13.99

TUNA TACO

$13.99

BURGER

$10.99

CHEESE BURGER

$11.99

BACON BURGER

$11.99

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.99

GUINNESS BURGER

$12.99

WATERMAN BURGER

$16.99

SMOTHERED CHX

$13.99

GRILLED TUNA SANDWICH

$15.99

BLACKENED TUNA SANDWICH

$15.99

CALI TUNA SANDWICH

$16.99

BROILED CAKE SAND

$16.99

FRIED CAKE SAND

$16.99

CRAB RIPPER

$17.99

PLAIN CHX SANDWICH

$10.99

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.99

BLKN CHX TACOS

$12.99

GRILLED FOD SAND

$15.99

BLACKENED FOD SAND

$15.99

TROPICAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

BBQ SAND

$10.99

ENTREES LUNCH

1 BROILED CAKE LUNCH

$18.99

2 BROILED CAKE LUNCH

$28.99

1 FRIED CAKE LUNCH

$18.99

2 FRIED CAKE LUNCH

$28.99

FRIED SEAFOOD

$32.99

PARM FOD

$29.99

JUST SEAFOOD

$29.99

FRIED SHRIMP

$23.99

1 TAIL LUNCH

$27.99

2 TAIL LUNCH

$39.99

WATERMANS PASTA

$26.99

CAJUN CHX PASTA

$19.99

THAI VEG CURRY

$18.99

SEAFOOD MEDITERRANEAN

$24.99

GRILLED SALMON

$26.99

BLACKENED SALMON

$26.99

Grilled Tuna

$26.99

BLACKENED TUNA

$26.99

Fried Fish of the Day

$26.99

Broiled Fish of the Day

$26.99

Grilled Fish of the Day

$26.99

BLACKENED FOD

$26.99

MISO PASTA

$12.99

SIDES

Hushpuppies

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Sautéed Veggies

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Cilantro-lime rice.

Broccoli

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Sautéed Spinach

$3.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

Fresh Side of the Day

$2.99

Give us a call to hear our daily selection!

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Smothered Fries

$3.50

Fries topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, queso, scallions, and ranch.

Crabby Fries

$4.50

Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.

SIDE PITA

$2.99

KID LUNCH

KIDS BURGER

$5.50

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.99

KIDS TENDERS

$4.99

KIDS GRILLED CHZ

$4.99

KIDS MAC N CHZ

$4.99

KIDS PBJ

$4.99

KIDS MOZZ STICKS

$6.99

KIDS PASTA

$4.99

KIDS CHICKEN PASTA

$6.99

KIDS POWER MEAL

$5.50

KIDS CHICKEN PLATE

$7.99

KIDS SHRIMP

$9.99

KIDS STEAK

$11.99

SURFER STICKS

$6.99

KIDS CRAB CAKE

$12.99

KIDS FISH TACO

$6.99

SEASIDE

$3.99

COOKIE MONSTER

$4.50

SURFER DUDE

$3.99

VERY BERRY SMOOTHIE

$3.99

If you like fruit punch, you’ll love this smoothie! A yummy cool blend of tropical fruits and citrus.

DESSERT

House-made Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Freshly made everyday with Floridian Key limes.

5th Street Brownie Sundae

$7.99

A warm double chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.

Frozen Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Rich peanut butter pie drizzled with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce for the perfect blend of sweet and salty.

New York-style Cheesecake

$7.99

A rich slice of our New York-style cheesecake.

Flourless Cake

$6.99

This gluten-friendly menu option is a decadent slice of our flourless chocolate cake.

Fat Banana Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Scratch-made Local Artisan ice cream sandwich naturally flavored with banana.

Orange Crush Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

A Waterman's exclusive! A scratch-made local artisan ice cream sandwich flavored naturally with orange to give you all the goodness of our famous orange crush.

Seasonal Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Rotating flavor that changes with the season! Give us a call to find out about today's selection.

Kid's 5th Street Brownie Sundae

$4.00

Kid's portion of our brownie sundae.

Kid's Chocolate Sundae

$3.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.

Triple Sundae

$5.50

Brownie

$2.50

Warm double chocolate brownie.

Ice Cream

$2.50

A scoop of ice cream.

Whole New York-style Cheesecake

$70.00

Whole House-made Key Lime Pie

$25.00

Whole Frozen Peanut Butter Pie

$25.00

Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake

$70.00

A LA CARTE

Grilled Chicken 5.5 oz

$8.99

Blackened Chicken 5.5 oz

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp 4ct

$10.99

Blackened Shrimp 4ct

$10.99

Fried Shrimp 4ct

$10.99

Broiled Crab Cake 4oz

$12.99

Fried Crab Cake 4oz

$12.99

Grilled Scallops 4ct

$10.99

Blackened Scallops 4ct

$10.99

Fried Scallops 4ct

$10.99

Grilled Tuna 5oz

$10.99

Blackened Tuna 5oz

$10.99

Grilled Salmon 5oz

$10.99

Blackened Salmon 5oz

$10.99

Broiled FOD 5oz

$10.99

Blackened FOD 5oz

$10.99

Fried FOD 5oz

$10.99

1 Tail

$17.99

Steak 6oz

$11.99

1/2 Rack

$12.99

Sautee Crab 4oz

$11.99

Add Tuna Taco

$6.99

Add FOD Taco

$6.99

Ex Pattie

$6.99

Dinner Appetizers

She Crab Soup

$8.25

Our signature bisque with premium lump crab meat. House favorite!

Waterman's Famous Crab Dip

$13.99

Served with house-fried corn tortilla chips.

Calamari

$12.99

Flash-fried calamari served with banana peppers and orange chipotle sauce.

Crabby Fries

$11.99

Fries topped with Waterman's Famous Crab Dip.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

House-made mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Spicy Buffalo Tuna Bites

$10.99

Lightly breaded and fried tuna bites served with celery and bleu cheese.

Hush Puppies

$6.99

Bacon-wrapped Sea Scallops

$15.99

Four jumbo sea scallops wrapped in Applewood-smoked bacon served with pineapple-tomato salsa and orange chipotle sauce.

Smothered Fries

$7.99

Fries topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, queso, and scallions. Served with ranch.

Thai Mussels

$11.99

Prince Edward Island mussels served in a Thai red curry sauce served with grilled pita.

Garlic Mussels

$11.99

Prince Edward Island mussels in a garlic wine sauce. Served with grilled pita.

Mediterranean Hummus Platter

$10.99

House-made cilantro lime hummus, pickled onions, cucumbers, feta, banana peppers, Kalamata olives, carrots, celery, Granny Smith apples, and grilled pita.

Half Pound of Shrimp

$12.99

Old Bay-steamed peel n' eat shrimp with cocktail sauce and a lemon.

Pound of Shrimp

$24.99

Old Bay-steamed peel n' eat shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce and a lemon.

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Chips n' Queso

$6.99

House-fried corn tortilla chips and queso.

Chips n' Salsa

$6.99

House-fried corn tortilla chips with salsa.

Chips n' Guacamole

$8.99

House-fried corn tortilla chips and guacamole.

Dinner Rolls

Quart of She Crab Soup

$25.00

Pita

Hummus And Pita

$7.99

Dinner Salads

Small House Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumber.

Large House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and cucumber.

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Waterman's Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with pecans, cucumbers, golden raisin, tomatoes, red peppers, Granny Smith apples, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with white balsamic vinaigrette.

Endless Summer Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens topped with mango, jicama, feta, red pepper, sliced almonds, avocado, and pickled onions. Served with honey-lime vinaigrette.

South End Salad

$13.99

Baby kale topped with farro, granny Sith apples, shredded carrots, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and candied pecans. Served with a white balsamic vinaigrette.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with blackened chicken, salsa Fresca, cucumbers, banana peppers, pepper-jack cheese, house-made guacamole, shredded carrots, and tortilla strips. Served with house-made cilantro lime dressing.

SW SALAD

$10.99

Greek Salmon Salad

$17.99

Chopped romaine topped with blackened or grilled salmon, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, pickled onions, feta, cucumbers, capers, and banana peppers. Served with grilled pita and tossed in greek dressing.

Greek Salad

$10.99

Our classic greek salad served with grilled pita.

Small Endless Summer Salad

$10.99

A smaller portion of our endless summer salad.

Small Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

A smaller portion of our southwest chicken salad.

Small Waterman's Salad

$9.99

A smaller portion of our Waterman's salad.

Small South End Salad

$10.99

A smaller portion of our south end salad.

Small Greek Salad

$7.99

A smaller portion of our greek salad.

Dinner Sandwiches

Beach Burger

$10.99

Served on a toasted roll with lettuce and tomato.

Beach Cheeseburger

$11.99

Our classic beach burger topped with your choice of cheese.

Beach Burger with Bacon

$11.99

Our classic Beach Burger topped with Applewood-smoked bacon.

Beach Cheeseburger with Bacon

$12.99

Our classic Beach Burger topped with Applewood-smoked bacon and your choice of cheese.

Waterman's Burger

$16.99

Chargrilled Angus patty topped with a broiled lump crab cake and melty cheddar cheese. Served with fries and a roasted red pepper aioli.

Guinness Burger

$12.99

Chargrilled Angus patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, marinated red onions, and a Guinness mustard aioli.

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with Applewood-smoked bacon and melted mozzarella. Served with fries and a roasted red pepper aioli.

PLAIN CHX SAND

$10.99

Broiled Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and a roasted red pepper aioli.

Fried Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and a roasted red pepper aioli.

Crab Ripper

$17.99

A fried crab cake topped with melted mozzarella and Applewood-smoked bacon.

Surfside Blackened Tuna Tacos

$13.99

Topped with mango slaw and Sriracha aioli. Served with corn tortilla chips and a pineapple-tomato salsa.

Surfside Fried Fish Taco

$13.99

Topped with mango slaw and Sriracha aioli. Served with corn tortilla chips and a pineapple-tomato salsa.

Blackened Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

Served with fries and a roasted red pepper aioli.

Grilled Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

Served with roasted red pepper aioli.

Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Served with corn tortilla chips and a pineapple-tomato salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Grilled shrimp tacos served with corn tortilla chips and a pineapple-tomato salsa.

FRIED FOD SANDWICH

$16.00

Dinner Entrées

Just Seafood

$29.99

Jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, and lump crabmeat all broiled in white wine lemon butter and sprinkled with Old Bay.

Ultimate Just Seafood

$41.99

Our Just Seafood platter served with a broiled 6oz lobster tail.

Broiled Crab Cake Dinner

$28.99

Premium local lump crab cakes served with roasted red pepper aioli. This is a sustainable seafood option!

Fried Crab Cake Dinner

$28.99

Premium local lump crab cakes served with a roasted red pepper aioli. This is a sustainable seafood option!

Fried Seafood Platter

$32.99

Fresh fish, sea scallops, jumbo shrimp, and a crab cake served with a side of hushpuppies, fries, and coleslaw. Comes with cocktail and tartar sauce.

Broiled Fish of the Day

$26.99

Grilled Fish of the Day

$26.99

Crab Stuffed Fish of the Day

$29.99

Served with a lemon butter cream sauce. Call to hear our fresh fish selection!

Fried Fish of the Day

$26.99

Blackened Fish of the Day

$26.99

Call to hear our fresh fish selection!

Parmesan Peppercorn Fish of the Day

$29.99

Fresh fish served with parmesan peppercorn sauce topped with scallions and crumbled bacon.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$23.99

Seven butterflied jumbo shrimp served with fries and coleslaw. Comes with cocktail sauce.

Just Scallops

$26.99

Half-pound of jumbo sea scallops broiled in a white wine lemon butter and sprinkled with Old Bay.

Classic Virginia Crab Imperial

$28.99

Rich and creamy crab bake. A Chesapeake Bay Tradition! This is a sustainable seafood option.

Lobster Tail Dinner

$27.99

One broiled 6oz coldwater lobster tail.

Two Lobster Tail Dinner

$39.99

Miso-glazed Salmon

$24.99

Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon coated in a miso glaze on top of a bed of hoisin rice noodles and stir-fry veggies.

Grilled Tuna

$26.99

Bronzed Yellowfin Tuna

$29.99

Pecan-crusted Yellowfin tuna with a brown sugar-spice rub topped with local lump crab meat. Served with a chipotle beurre blanc.

Blackened Tuna

$26.99

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$19.99

Cavatappi pasta topped with chicken, andouille sausage, red peppers, and onion tossed in a cajun cream sauce.

Thai Veggie Curry

$18.99

This vegan dish is served with a coconut milk red ginger curry topped with fresh veggies, cashews, chickpeas, and shredded coconut. Served over cilantro lime rice.

Waterman's Pasta

$26.99

Cavatappi pasta topped with shrimp, scallops, andouille sausage, red peppers, and onions tossed in a cajun cream sauce.

Seafood Mediterranean

$24.99

Linguine pasta tossed in a lemon garlic wine sauce topped with shrimp, calamari, mussels, Kalamata olives, capers, and red peppers.

Grilled Salmon

$25.99

Blackened Salmon

$25.99

12oz Boneless Ribeye

$32.99

Served with chef's potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Full Rack of Ribs

$24.99

Tender hickory-smoked pork served with BBQ sauce, fries, and coleslaw.

Half Rack of Ribs

$18.99

Half rack of our tender hickory-smoked pork served with BBQ sauce, fries, and coleslaw.

Grilled BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Grilled Chicken

$19.99

Half Rack of Ribs and BBQ Shrimp

$25.99

Half rack of ur ribs served with a skewer of BBQ shrimp.

Half Rack of Ribs and BBQ Chicken

$24.99

Half rack of ribs served with grilled BBQ chicken.

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Smothered Fries

$3.50

Fries topped with Applewood-smoked bacon, queso, scallions, and ranch.

Crabby Fries

$4.50

Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Sautéed Veggies

$2.99

Hushpuppies

$3.99

Rice

$2.99

Cilantro-lime rice.

Broccoli

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Sautéed Spinach

$3.99

Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

Fresh Side of the Day

$2.99

Give us a call to hear our daily selection!

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Guacamole

$2.99

Kid's Dinner Menu

Kid's Burger

$5.50

Chargrilled burger served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Chargrilled cheeseburger served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Basket of kid's portioned chicken tenders served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.99

House-made grilled cheese sandwich served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Mac n' Cheese

$4.99

Three cheese Mac n' Cheese served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.99

An "Uncrustables" peanut butter and jelly served with fresh fruit.

Kid's Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Waterman's house-made mozzarella sticks served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Pasta

$4.99

Perfectly portioned pasta served with marinara sauce.

Kid's Chicken Pasta

$6.99

Perfectly portioned pasta served with chicken and marinara sauce.

Waterkid's Power Meal

$5.50

Carrots, celery, and green apple slices served with peanut butter for dippin'!

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Tender grilled chicken breast served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Shrimp Plate

$9.99

A basket of fried shrimp served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Steak

$11.99

Surfer Sticks

$6.99

House-fried fish strips served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Crab Cake Plate

$12.99

One of our premium lump crab cakes served with fresh fruit and fries.

Kid's Taco

$6.99

Kid's fish taco served with chips and salsa.

Seaside Shake

$4.50

Flavored with your choice of strawberry, vanilla, banana, or chocolate.

Cookie Monster

$4.50

Ice cream, chocolate syrup, and cookie crumbles.

Surfer Dude Smoothie

$4.50

Fresh squeezed orange juice, pineapple juice, and strawberry purée.

Very Berry Smoothie

$4.50

A yummy cool blend of tropical fruits and citrus.

Dessert Menu

House-made Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Freshly made everyday with Floridian Key limes.

5th Street Brownie Sundae

$7.99

A warm double chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.

Frozen Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Rich peanut butter pie drizzled with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce for the perfect blend of sweet and salty.

New York-style Cheesecake

$7.99

A rich slice of our New York-style cheesecake.

Flourless Cake

$6.99

This gluten-friendly menu option is a decadent slice of our flourless chocolate cake.

Fat Banana Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Scratch-made Local Artisan ice cream sandwich naturally flavored with banana.

Orange Crush Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

A Waterman's exclusive! A scratch-made local artisan ice cream sandwich flavored naturally with orange to give you all the goodness of our famous orange crush.

Seasonal Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Rotating flavor that changes with the season! Give us a call to find out about today's selection.

Kid's 5th Street Brownie Sundae

$4.00

Kid's portion of our brownie sundae.

Kid's Chocolate Sundae

$3.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce.

Triple Sundae

$5.50

Brownie

$2.50

Warm double chocolate brownie.

Ice Cream

$2.50

A scoop of ice cream.

Whole New York-style Cheesecake

$70.00

Whole House-made Key Lime Pie

$25.00

Whole Frozen Peanut Butter Pie

$25.00

Whole Flourless Chocolate Cake

$70.00

NYE CREME BRULEE

$12.00

A La Carte

Grilled Chicken 5.5 oz

$8.99

Blackened Chicken 5.5 oz

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp 4ct

$10.99

Blackened Shrimp 4ct

$10.99

Fried Shrimp 4ct

$10.99

Broiled Crab Cake 4oz

$12.99

Fried Crab Cake 4oz

$12.99

Grilled Scallops 4ct

$10.99

Blackened Scallops 4ct

$10.99

Fried Scallops 4ct

$10.99

Grilled Tuna 5oz

$10.99

Blackened Tuna 5oz

$10.99

Grilled Salmon 5oz

$10.99

Blackened Salmon 5oz

$10.99

Broiled FOD 5oz

$10.99

Blackened FOD 5oz

$10.99

Fried FOD 5oz

$10.99

1 Tail

$17.99

Steak 6oz

$11.99

1/2 Rack

$12.99

Sautee Crab 4oz

$11.99

Queso

$2.99

Ex Pattie

$6.99

Add Tuna Taco

$6.99

Add FOD Taco

$6.99

MONDAY APPS

Pound of Shrimp

$12.49

Old Bay-steamed peel n' eat shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce and a lemon.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located right on the strip at 5th Street, Waterman’s offers the best dining view of the Atlantic. Every table in the restaurant offers a view! This lively restaurant offers a vast array of tasty beef, chicken, pasta, pork and seafood dishes. Their salads are outrageous! People-watch and dine on their outdoor cafe. Live Music. (Call for more information.) Featuring a wood-fired grille and Chef’s specials, as well. Visit Waterman’s for great food and fun! Gluten-free options are also available on their menu. Waterman’s is a hot spot for locals and visitors of all ages. Ample parking and Valet parking available. Try the “Orange Crush” for a real refreshing treat that will give you a taste of the local’s flare!

Location

415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Directions

Gallery
Waterman's Surfside Grille image
Waterman's Surfside Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fishbones
orange starNo Reviews
1211 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Oceans Ole - 1307 Atlantic Avenue
orange star5.0 • 2
1307 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Virginia Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1718 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Pints Local Brews and Craft Foods
orange starNo Reviews
2314 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
21st Street Grill - 200 21ST STREET STE 103B
orange starNo Reviews
200 21ST STREET STE 103B VIRGINIA BEACH, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Beachhouse 757
orange starNo Reviews
1910 Atlantic Avenue Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach

The Egg Bistro
orange star4.6 • 2,984
2129 General Booth Blvd Virgina Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
orange star4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
19 Italian Bistro
orange star4.8 • 2,173
209 19th Street Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
orange star4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurantnext
Aberdeen Barn
orange star4.1 • 1,915
5805 Northampton Blvd Virginia beach, VA 23455
View restaurantnext
Chix on the Beach - 701 Atlantic Avenue
orange star4.1 • 1,795
701 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Virginia Beach
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston