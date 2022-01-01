Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Watermark 20 S 1st St

394 Reviews

$$

20 S 1st St

Miamisburg, OH 45342

Popular Items

Great Miami Burger

Carryout Appetizers

Chicken & Dip

Chicken & Dip

$9.95

Chestnut Farms Ohio Amish chicken breast, in our special batter, with delicious house-made ranch dip

Crispy Crackly Pork Skins

Crispy Crackly Pork Skins

$9.95

served with Southern pimento cheese dip - GF

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$14.95

crispy and tender, served with house remoulade

Panko-Crusted Brie

Panko-Crusted Brie

$14.95

with fig jam and walnuts; served with wonton crisps

Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$11.95

steamed buns with braised pork belly, hoisin glaze, pickled vegetables

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.95

Crispy Calamari or Crispy Shredded Sweet Potato freshly griddled corn tortillas with roasted poblano vinaigrette, fresh mango salsa, queso fresco – GF (with corn tortillas)

Carryout Soup & Salad

Seasonal Soup

Seasonal Soup

$4.50+

Butternut Squashn Bisque fresh roasted squash, sautéed with onion, cream, and butter, garnished with bacon crumbles and crème fraiche

Green Salad

Green Salad

$6.95

artisan mixed greens, shaved parmesan, fresh croutons, house-made herbed buttermilk ranch – V, Can be GF

Watermark Salad

Watermark Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, juicy grape tomatoes, crumbled bacon and blue cheese, and Chef’s signature creamy parmesan dressing GF

The Big Salad

The Big Salad

$14.95

mixed greens with shredded cheddar, chopped bacon, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, fresh croutons, choice of dressing

Carryout Sandwiches

Great Miami Burger

Great Miami Burger

$15.95

8 oz. all-prime burger on brioche, bacon jam, pickled onion, house pickles, blue cheese or cheddar

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$15.95

fresh salmon patty with onion and dill, pan-seared and topped with fresh sliced avocado, our own special remoulade, pickled red onion on a toasted brioche bun

IMPOSSIBLE Burger

IMPOSSIBLE Burger

$15.95

The amazing plant-based burger topped with vegan Dijonnaise, tomato, pickles, lettuce; vegan bun

Carryout Entrees

Center-Cut Strip Steak (10 oz)

Center-Cut Strip Steak (10 oz)

$37.95

Topped with a flavorful soubise sauce; served with fresh asparagus and our signature Lithuanian potato & bacon casserole (kugelis), topped with bacon, cheddar, sour cream, and scallions - GF

Shrimp Cakes (2)

Shrimp Cakes (2)

$24.95

served with house remoulade and garnished with pickled veggies, alongside our house green salad

Drunken Fish & Chips

Drunken Fish & Chips

$18.95

fresh cod, dipped in our signature crispy batter, house-made tartar sauce, pub fries

House-made Pasta

$20.95

Thai Noodle Bowl with coconut & ginger broth, bean sprouts, greens, marinated tofu - V

Meatloaf Wellington

Meatloaf Wellington

$27.95

rich & savory with mushroom duxelles in puff pastry; garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, topped with sherry demi-glace

Pan-Seared Salmon

Pan-Seared Salmon

$28.95

seared fresh with crispy skin; served atop wilted fresh spinach, savory Cannellini beans and caramelized onion; topped with oven-roasted tomato – GF

Carryout Side Dishes

Cassoulet Beans

$6.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

House Fries

$6.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$6.00

Potato & Bacon Casserole (Kugelis)

$6.00

Carryout Desserts

Molten Lava Cake

Molten Lava Cake

$8.95

warm and decadently delicious, painted with fudge served with house-churned vanilla bean ice cream

House-Churned Ice Cream

House-Churned Ice Cream

$5.95

served with a fresh butter cookie – (GF without cookie)

Ice Cream Trio

Ice Cream Trio

$7.95

A scoop of each of our flavors!

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for ordering from Watermark! If you would like to pay with cash or a gift card, please select "In Store" for your payment method, and you may provide payment when you pick up your order! #eatdrinkmiamisburg

Website

Location

20 S 1st St, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Directions

