Watermark Restaurant

587 Reviews

$$

188 South Erie St

Mayville, NY 14757

Order Again

N/A Beverage

Fountain

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Iced tea

$2.25

Soda water

$2.00

Milk

$2.25

Pink lemonade

$2.25

Arnold palmer

$2.25

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Labatts Blue lite

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bottle

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

EBC Bllueberry

$5.00

Ginger beer

$2.75

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Labatt

$4.50

Labatt N/A

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

ST

$5.00

St vanilla porter

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

STIER 2XIPA

$5.00

STIER IPA

$5.00

White claws blackberry

$5.00

White claws grapefruit

$5.00

White claws lime

$5.00

White claws Mango

$5.00

White claws rasp

$5.00

White claws watermelon

$5.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Draft Beer

Yuenling

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Havy

$6.50Out of stock

Stella

$6.50

St 2x

$6.50

Vodka

3 Olives

$6.00

3 Olives Cherry

$6.00

3 olives Choc

$6.00

3 Olives Grape

$6.00

3 olives Pomegranate

$6.00

3 Olives Rasp

$6.00

3 Olives Vanilla

$6.00

Absolute

$7.00

Absolute Citron

$7.00

Absolute Cucumber

$7.00

Absolute Grapefruit

$7.00

Absolute Manderin

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Black Velvet

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Seg 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

ST Corn Whiskey

$7.00

ST Maple Wiskey

$7.00

ST Whiskey

$7.00

Tellermore Dew

$7.00

VO

$7.00

Bullit rye

$7.00

Crown apple

$8.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Patron Silver

$8.50Out of stock

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

Gin

Beefeaters

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.00

House Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bourbon

Basil Haydens

$9.00

Bullit bourbon

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim beam Honey

$7.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Woodford

$9.00

Scotch

Dewers

$7.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

MacCallen 12

$9.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers

$7.00

Parrot Bay

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Cocktail

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bourbon & Spritzer

$9.00

CHQ Lemonade

$8.00

Cranberry Bourbon SOur

$8.00

Cucumber Cooler

$9.00

Empress G&T

$7.00

Jack & Berry Lemonade

$9.00

Long island ice tea

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pineapple Express

$9.00

Raspberry Collins

$9.00

Rob roy

$8.00

Rose Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Strawberry Daquari

$9.00

The Mojito

$9.00

The New Old Fahioned

$9.00

Virgin bloody mary

$5.50

Virgin pins colada

$5.50

Virgin straw daqu

$5.50

Martinis

Appletini

$9.00

Chocolate martini

$9.00

Cran cosmo

$9.00

French Martini

$9.00

Lemontini

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Pineapple Cosmo

$9.00

Pomegranate Martini

$9.00

White Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cordials & Liquors

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Gran Manier

$7.00

Drambue

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Ameretto

$5.00

Disaromno

$7.00

Compari

$7.00

White russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Glass White Wine

5 Blush Marius ROse

$8.00

5 Chard-stone cellar

$7.50

5 Kendall Jackson

$10.00

5 La Crema

$11.50

5 Merrritt Bella Rosa

$8.00

5 Mirassou-Moscato

$7.50

5 Pg-Stone cellar

$7.50

5 PG Ecco

$8.50

5 Reisling Shades Of Blue

$8.00

5 SB Bonterra

$8.00

5 SB-Kim Craw

$9.50

5 Stone cellarWhite Zinf.

$7.50

8 Chard-Stone cellar

$9.50

8 Kendall Jack

$12.50

8 La Crema

$14.00

8 Merritt Bella Rosa

$10.00

8 Mirassou Mosccato

$10.00

8 PG Ecco

$11.00

8 PG stone cellar

$9.50

8 SB-Bonterra

$10.00

8 SB-Kim Craw

$13.00

8 Shade Of Blue Reisling

$10.00

8 Stone cellar White Zinf

$9.50

9 Blush Marius Rose

$10.00

White wine Spritzer

$11.00

Glass Red Wine

5 19 Crimes

$9.50

5 7 Deadly Zins

$13.00

5 Apothic

$10.50

5 Cab Stone CEllar

$7.50

5 Cab-j Lohr

$10.00

5 Cab-Louis Mart Sonoma

$10.50

5 Malbec-Trivento

$9.50

5 Merlot estancia

$8.50

5 Merlot-Stone cellar

$7.50

5 PN Cline

$10.00

5 PN-Coppola Votre

$10.00

5 PN Clos Du Bois

$8.00

8 19 Crimes

$12.00

8 7 Deadly Zins

$13.00

8 Apothic Red

$10.50

8 Cab-J Lohr

$12.50

8 Cab-Louis Marini Sonoma

$13.00

8 Cab-Stone cellar

$9.50

8 Malbec-Trivento

$12.00

8 Merlot estancia

$11.50

8 Merlot-Stone cellar

$9.58

8 PN Cline

$13.00

8 PN-Coppola Votre Sante

$13.00

8 PnClos Du Bois

$10.00

Bottle White Wine

BTL Mirassou Moscato

$29.00

BTL PG-Ecco Domani

$32.00

BTL proseco

$7.95

BTL SB-Kim Crawford

$36.00

BTL Shades of BLue Riesling

$29.00

BTL Stone Cellar White Zinfandel

$27.00

BTLKendall Jackson

$36.00

BTLLa Crema

$42.00

BTLSB-Bonterra

$28.00

Corkage

$10.00

Martini Rossi

$30.00

Pelligrinoo

$4.95

Bottle Red Wine

BTL 19 Crimes

$35.00

BTL 7 Deadly Zins

$38.00

BTL Apothic Red

$30.00

BTL Cab-Louis Martini Sonoma

$38.00

BTL J Lor Cab

$35.00

BTL Malbec-Trivento

$35.00

BTL Merlot Estancia

$32.00

BTL PN Cline

$38.00

BTL PN Clos Du BOis

$29.00

BTL PN Coppola Votre Sante

$38.00

Corking fee

$10.00

Soup

Cream of Crab Soup 1/2Pint

$11.50

Cream of Crab Soup Pint

$23.00

Gazpacho

$10.00

Classic Spanish Chilled soup with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers & fresh herbs and topped with cucumber avocado salsa.

French Onion

$9.00

Appetizer

Artichoke & Asiago Dip

$10.95

A chilled blend of roasted artichokes, creamed cheeses, and asiago. Served with crispy baguette. Perfect for sharing

Bruschetta

$12.95

Garlic bread toasted with cheese and served with fresh tomato bruschetta

Burrata

$13.95

Calamari

$15.95

Crab Rangoon

$15.95

Fried artichoke

$12.95

Mussels

$14.95

Steamed with white wine, fresh herbs, butter and tomatoes

One crab cake

$13.95

Shrimp cocktail

$15.95

Tuna crisp

$16.95

Coconut Shrimp

$14.95

Tempura Fried Shrimp

$16.95

Steamed Clams

$14.95

Salads

Cobb Salad

$19.95

Fresh greens with grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese

House Salad

$4.95

Large Caesar

$14.95

Add Grilled Chicken or Salmon $5.00

Small Caesar

$6.95

Summer Salad

$19.95

Tuna Nicoise

$22.95

Wedge

$8.95

Caprese salad

$6.95

From the Grill

Black Blue Strip

$38.95

Boatguy

$18.95

Gorgonzola Filet

$34.95

Lobster tail

$42.00

NY Strip Steak

$36.95

Choice of Baked potato, garlic mashed or green beans

Watermark Steak Twin Filet

$32.95

Steak special

$32.95

Seafood

Asian Salmon

$27.95

Baked haddock

$14.95

Blackened Tuna

$28.95

Cajun Honey butter Salmon

$28.95

Carlson Scallops

$35.95

Crab Cakes

$28.95

A Watermark favorite! Served with Grilled summer veggies

Fish Fry

$14.95

Served with French fries and slaw

Fish sp

$40.00Out of stock

Fish special

$22.00Out of stock

Fish Tacos

$21.95Out of stock

Jalapeno Shrimp Tacos

$21.95

Lobster dinner

$48.00Out of stock

Mango Salmon

$28.95

Royal

$29.95

Sautéed scallops and shrimp served on seafood risotto

Salmon & Scallops

$36.95

Seared salmon and scallops served with risotto and asparagus

Scallops

$36.95

Sautéed jumbo scallops served on risotto with bacon jam

Seafood Norfolk

$27.95

Scallops, Shrimp and haddock baked with lemon and herbs

Stuffed Haddock

$26.95

Crab stuffed Haddock topped with crab reduction & served on a bed of wilted greens

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$24.95

Grilled chicken served on penne in a light alfredo sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.95

Jumbo Shrimp tossed with penne pasta and creamy alfredo

Tuscan Chicken

$25.95

Grilled chicken served on top a bed of penne pasta tossed with tomatoes, spinach, basil, and fresh grated parmesan

Vegetable Pasta

$24.95

Watermark Pasta

$28.95

Shrimp, scallops, and muscles tossed with garlic, tomatoes, fresh herbs and Penne. Topped with shaved parm

Pasta sp

$25.95

Kids

Chicken Breast w/Pasta Kids

$9.95

Chicken Tenders with French Fries Kids

$9.95

Mac & Cheese Kids

$9.95

Pasta Alfredo w/Beans Kids

$9.95

Pasta red w\beans kids

$9.95

Pasta with butter with beans kids

$9.95

Sides

Asparagus Side

$5.95

Baked Potato

$2.00

Broccolini

$4.95

French fry

$4.95

Garlic bread

$2.00

Garlic mashed

$4.95

Green Bean Side

$4.95

Sautéed Spinach

$4.95

Seafood Risotto Side

$6.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.50

Peanut butter tart

$8.50

Coconut cream tart

$8.50

Salty turtle

$8.50Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream

$4.95

Birthday

Cake

$8.50

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.50

Land & Sea

Crab Cakes and Filet

$36.95

Shrimp and Filet

$36.95

Lobster and filet

$56.95Out of stock

Scallops and Filet

$42.95

TOGO Sliverware

Silverware, Please Select a Quantity:

Open food

Open food

Retail

Mug

$5.00

Nons Salt

$10.95

Open

$100.00

Steak

$61.61
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

188 South Erie St, Mayville, NY 14757

Directions

Watermark Restaurant image

Search popular restaurants
