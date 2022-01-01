Watermark Restaurant
587 Reviews
$$
188 South Erie St
Mayville, NY 14757
N/A Beverage
Bottle Beer
Angry Orchard
Labatts Blue lite
Blue Moon
Bottle
Bud
Bud Light
Coors Light
Corona
EBC Bllueberry
Ginger beer
Guiness
Heineken
Labatt
Labatt N/A
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Sam Adams
ST
St vanilla porter
Stella
STIER 2XIPA
STIER IPA
White claws blackberry
White claws grapefruit
White claws lime
White claws Mango
White claws rasp
White claws watermelon
Yuengling
Vodka
Whiskey
Tequila
Bourbon
Cocktail
Bloody Mary
Bourbon & Spritzer
CHQ Lemonade
Cranberry Bourbon SOur
Cucumber Cooler
Empress G&T
Jack & Berry Lemonade
Long island ice tea
Margarita
Moscow Mule
Pina Colada
Pineapple Express
Raspberry Collins
Rob roy
Rose Aperol Spritz
Strawberry Daquari
The Mojito
The New Old Fahioned
Virgin bloody mary
Virgin pins colada
Virgin straw daqu
Martinis
Cordials & Liquors
Glass White Wine
5 Blush Marius ROse
5 Chard-stone cellar
5 Kendall Jackson
5 La Crema
5 Merrritt Bella Rosa
5 Mirassou-Moscato
5 Pg-Stone cellar
5 PG Ecco
5 Reisling Shades Of Blue
5 SB Bonterra
5 SB-Kim Craw
5 Stone cellarWhite Zinf.
8 Chard-Stone cellar
8 Kendall Jack
8 La Crema
8 Merritt Bella Rosa
8 Mirassou Mosccato
8 PG Ecco
8 PG stone cellar
8 SB-Bonterra
8 SB-Kim Craw
8 Shade Of Blue Reisling
8 Stone cellar White Zinf
9 Blush Marius Rose
White wine Spritzer
Glass Red Wine
5 19 Crimes
5 7 Deadly Zins
5 Apothic
5 Cab Stone CEllar
5 Cab-j Lohr
5 Cab-Louis Mart Sonoma
5 Malbec-Trivento
5 Merlot estancia
5 Merlot-Stone cellar
5 PN Cline
5 PN-Coppola Votre
5 PN Clos Du Bois
8 19 Crimes
8 7 Deadly Zins
8 Apothic Red
8 Cab-J Lohr
8 Cab-Louis Marini Sonoma
8 Cab-Stone cellar
8 Malbec-Trivento
8 Merlot estancia
8 Merlot-Stone cellar
8 PN Cline
8 PN-Coppola Votre Sante
8 PnClos Du Bois
Bottle White Wine
Bottle Red Wine
Soup
Appetizer
Artichoke & Asiago Dip
A chilled blend of roasted artichokes, creamed cheeses, and asiago. Served with crispy baguette. Perfect for sharing
Bruschetta
Garlic bread toasted with cheese and served with fresh tomato bruschetta
Burrata
Calamari
Crab Rangoon
Fried artichoke
Mussels
Steamed with white wine, fresh herbs, butter and tomatoes
One crab cake
Shrimp cocktail
Tuna crisp
Coconut Shrimp
Tempura Fried Shrimp
Steamed Clams
Salads
From the Grill
Seafood
Asian Salmon
Baked haddock
Blackened Tuna
Cajun Honey butter Salmon
Carlson Scallops
Crab Cakes
A Watermark favorite! Served with Grilled summer veggies
Fish Fry
Served with French fries and slaw
Fish sp
Fish special
Fish Tacos
Jalapeno Shrimp Tacos
Lobster dinner
Mango Salmon
Royal
Sautéed scallops and shrimp served on seafood risotto
Salmon & Scallops
Seared salmon and scallops served with risotto and asparagus
Scallops
Sautéed jumbo scallops served on risotto with bacon jam
Seafood Norfolk
Scallops, Shrimp and haddock baked with lemon and herbs
Stuffed Haddock
Crab stuffed Haddock topped with crab reduction & served on a bed of wilted greens
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken served on penne in a light alfredo sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Jumbo Shrimp tossed with penne pasta and creamy alfredo
Tuscan Chicken
Grilled chicken served on top a bed of penne pasta tossed with tomatoes, spinach, basil, and fresh grated parmesan
Vegetable Pasta
Watermark Pasta
Shrimp, scallops, and muscles tossed with garlic, tomatoes, fresh herbs and Penne. Topped with shaved parm
Pasta sp
Kids
Sides
Desserts
Land & Sea
TOGO Sliverware
Open food
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
188 South Erie St, Mayville, NY 14757