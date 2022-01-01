Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

800 South Street

Waltham, MA 02453

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Smoked Turkey Club
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$4.89

Fresh Avocado, sliced over your choice of Toasted Bread, topped with an Arugula Salad seasoned with Lemon, Sea Salt, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.89

Fluffy Scrambled Eggs, Slow Cooked Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese, wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with a side of House Salsa Roja.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.50

Scrambled Egg with melted Local Cabot Cheddar, Brioche Roll

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Breakfast Additions

smoked bacon & sliced avocado, under a fried egg, sandwich in a toasted bagel

B.A.C. Breakfast Bagel

$5.89

Fried Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar on your Choice of Bagel

Soups of the Week

Chunks of beef, onions, peppers, chipotle peppers, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes and savory seasonings

Turkey Chili

$5.50

Reginaldo's Family Recipe! Corn, Black Beans, Onion and Garlic, All Slow cooked together. Mild but with a spicy finish. Garnished with Queso Fresco

Lunch Additions

Chunks of beef, onions, peppers, chipotle peppers, jalapeño peppers, tomatoes and savory seasonings

Classic Burger

$10.89

1/4 # Burger, Bacon Cabot Cheddar, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato on a Grilled Brioche bun with Truffle chips

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.89Out of stock

Chicory and Romaine Lettuce Blend, tossed with House made Caesar Dressing, and topped with Shaved Grana Padano, House Baked Croutons, and a Hard Boiled Egg.

Green salad

Green salad

$7.89

Blend of Seasonal and Local Greens and Vegetables, with Your Choice of Vinaigrette.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.89

Romaine Lettuce, tossed with chopped Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber, Crumbled Feta, and Roasted Red Pepper with your Choice of Vinaigrette.

Baby Kale Salad

Baby Kale Salad

$9.89Out of stock

Baby Kale, Braised Chickpeas, Cherry Tomato, and Parmigiano Reggiano, tossed in a Garlic Lemon Dressing.

Cold Sandwich

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$8.89

North Country Smoked Bacon with Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, and Mayonnaise, on Toasted Bread of Choice.

Tony's Italian Sandwich

Tony's Italian Sandwich

$10.89

Cured Salamis Genoa, bresaola , spicy soppressata with Provolone Cheese topped with Pickled peppers and Arugula, on a House Baked Roll.

Smoked Turkey Club

Smoked Turkey Club

$10.89

The Classic Club! Sliced Smoked Turkey, Local Cheddar, Crispy Bacon, Crunchy Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, on Your Choice of Bread.

Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich

Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.89

House Mixed Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Toasted Bread.

Roasted Veggie wrap

Roasted Veggie wrap

$7.89Out of stock

seasonal roasted vegetables, spinach, avocado, hummus, pickled roasted red peppers on whole wheat wrap

Cajun Chicken Wrap

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$9.50Out of stock

Dry Rubbed, Cajun Chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Slaw, Ranch Dressing and Bacon, All bundled together in a wheat wrap

Hot Sandwich

Ham and Swiss Melt

Ham and Swiss Melt

$8.89

Smoked Ham, Swiss, & Hot Honey Mustard on your choice of Bread.

Lunch Combos

the soup of the day and 1/2 Salad sandwich or a personal grilled cheese for a lighter and quick break

Soup of the Day and 1/2 sandwich

$8.25

Soup of the Day and Green Salad

$8.25

Snacks

House Truffle Potato Chips

House Truffle Potato Chips

$2.50

Idaho Potatoes sliced fresh every morning and fried to a perfect crisp, then tossed in White Truffle Salt. Insanely Addicting.

Soft Pretzel Bites

Soft Pretzel Bites

$7.89

Locally crafted Soft Pretzel Bites from our Friends at ES Provisions. Served with a Whole Grain Mustard Dipping Sauce.

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Water

Poland Spring Water 16.0oz

$1.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water 12oz

$2.25

Saratoga Still Water 12oz

$2.25

Spindrift Grapefruit

$1.50

Spindrift Lemon

$1.50

Spindrift Orange Mango

$1.50Out of stock

Spindrift Raspberry Lime

$1.50

Spindrift Pineapple

$1.50Out of stock

Spindrift Half Tea & Half Lemon

$1.50

Juice

Natalies Orange with beets

$3.50

Natalies Lemonade 16oz

$2.75

Natalies Orange Juice 16oz

$2.75

Natalies Strawberry Lemonade 16 oz

$2.75

Red Star Apple Cider

$2.65

Energy Drinks

Jocko Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Powder

$1.98

Jocko Chocolate Protein Powder

$1.98

Jocko Iced Tea

$3.25

Jocko Mint Chocolate Protein Powder

$1.98

Jocko Sour Apple

$3.25

Jocko Strawberry Protein Powder

$1.98

Jocko Tropic Thunder Pineapple Coconut

$3.25Out of stock

Jocko Vanilla Protein Powder

$1.98

Chips/Pretzels/Popcorn

Cheez-It, 3 oz

Cheez-It, 3 oz

$2.19

Cheez-It, White Cheddar 3 oz

$2.19

North Fork Potato Chips, 2oz

$1.75

North Fork Potato Chips, 6oz

$3.50

Pretzel, Thin & Crispy Pretzel Chips

$2.49Out of stock
Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn

Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

Orange

$1.00

Apple, Green

$2.00

Fruit Snacks

Barnana, Chocolate Banana Bites

Barnana, Chocolate Banana Bites

$2.49

Solely, Organic Dried Mango Strips 5oz Bag

$5.89
Solely, Dried Banana Bite Coins 5oz Bag

Solely, Dried Banana Bite Coins 5oz Bag

$5.89

Welch's Fruit Snacks, 4 oz Bag

$1.99Out of stock

Gum/Mint

Orbit, Wintermint

Orbit, Wintermint

$1.99
Altoids, Peppermint

Altoids, Peppermint

$2.79

Health & Wellness

Lil Aleve

Lil Aleve

$3.59
Lil Advil

Lil Advil

$3.59

Lil Excedrin Xtra Strength

$2.59
Lil Pepto Bismol Complete

Lil Pepto Bismol Complete

$2.99
Lil Tylenol Xtra Strength

Lil Tylenol Xtra Strength

$2.79
Tampax Pearl Tampons

Tampax Pearl Tampons

$3.99
5 Hour Energy, Berry

5 Hour Energy, Berry

$3.79
5 Hour Energy, Xtra Grape

5 Hour Energy, Xtra Grape

$3.79

Nutritional/Meal Bars

Casey and Sabina, the co-founders of Byte Bars, moved to Colorado to build a healthier lifestyle. The cousin duo couldn’t find a satisfying snack that could keep up. So, they made Byte Bars. Fuel small enough to throw in your pocket, powerful enough to get you up the mountains, and raw enough to get you through the powder.
Byte Bar's D-Bomb Peanut

Byte Bar's D-Bomb Peanut

$3.00Out of stock
Byte Bar's So Extra Choco Chip

Byte Bar's So Extra Choco Chip

$3.00Out of stock
Byte Bars Beanie's Seedy

Byte Bars Beanie's Seedy

$3.00Out of stock
Cliff Bar, Crunchy Peanut Butter

Cliff Bar, Crunchy Peanut Butter

$2.39
Cliff Bars, Chocolate Chip

Cliff Bars, Chocolate Chip

$2.39
Graham Bear Bites Chocolate

Graham Bear Bites Chocolate

$2.55
Justins Almond Butter cups

Justins Almond Butter cups

$2.49

Kind Bar, Dark Cherry Cashew Bar

$1.50Out of stock

Lara Bar, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$3.19
Nature's Bakery, Oatmeal Crumble Bar, Strawberry

Nature's Bakery, Oatmeal Crumble Bar, Strawberry

$0.99Out of stock

Pastry/Cookies

Pain D'avignon GF Chocolate Cookie

$3.55Out of stock
Keebler, M&M Mini Cookies

Keebler, M&M Mini Cookies

$0.99Out of stock
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.59Out of stock

Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie (contains almonds, tree nuts and toffee)

Sweet Treats/Candy

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar

Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar

$1.59
Barkthins, Dark Chocolate Pretzel

Barkthins, Dark Chocolate Pretzel

$5.49
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$2.19
Starburst

Starburst

$1.59

Keebler Cheese & Peanut Butter Crackers

$1.69
Unreal Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups

Unreal Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups

$3.98

Tempesta Charcuterie

Finocchiona

$8.99

Pepperoni

$16.00
Snack Sticks, Mild

Snack Sticks, Mild

$4.00
Snacks Sticks, Spicy

Snacks Sticks, Spicy

$4.00

Soppressata

$8.99

Soppressata, Picante

$8.99

Tartufo

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Watermill Café & Catering by Alltown Fresh offers fresh made-to-order meals – featuring organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced ingredients. Watermill Café & Catering by Alltown Fresh, is built on a strong commitment to healthy, natural, locally-sourced ingredients and a dedication to all things fresh. Whether you’re looking for a fresh, clean sandwich for lunch; a warm grain bowl on a cold day; or a delicious charcuterie, salad and sandwich platter for your next meeting, Watermill Café & Catering by Alltown Fresh serves up mouthwatering fare with a focus on fresh.

Location

800 South Street, Waltham, MA 02453

Directions

