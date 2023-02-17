Restaurant header imageView gallery

Water's Edge Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

1510 Anchors Way

Ventura, CA 93001

Popular Items

The International
Rodeo
Shrimp Lumpia

Dining

BITES

Shrimp Lumpia

Shrimp Lumpia

$15.00

Ground shrimp, carrots, leeks, braised cabbage, garlic & miso. Rolled and fried in spring roll wrap until crispy. Served with our house Szechuan sauce. Kind of like a Filipino eggroll.

Calamari Fries

Calamari Fries

$15.00

Calamari steaks thinly sliced and flash fried in cornstarch/flour mix until tender and crispy. Served with homemade lemon aioli.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Brussel sprout halves flash fried until crispy, then drizzled with our house guajillo chili honey and topped with applewood smoked bacon.

SOUPS & SALAD

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

Creamy baby clams, red potatoes, celery, onion, applewood smoked bacon and bay leaves sauteed with sherry wine and garlic.

King Caesar

King Caesar

$14.00

Romaine heart, parmesan cheese, house made herb croutons and house Caesar dressing.

Oxberry

Oxberry

$15.00

Kale mix, strawberry rhubarb vinaigrette, red onion, cucumber, fresh local strawberry, candied walnuts and goat cheese.

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$16.00

Romaine heart, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, diced local tomato, red onion, blue cheese, house buttermilk ranch.

HOUSE BURGERS

Water’s Edge Original

Water’s Edge Original

$13.00

Grilled umami seasoned wagyu beef patty, house everything seasoned bun, cheddar cheese, chef’s special sauce, house pickles, lettuce and tomato.

Rodeo

Rodeo

$14.00

Grilled umami seasoned wagyu beef patty, house everything seasoned bun, blue cheese, house applewood bacon jam, arugula tossed with drizzle of balsamic reduction topped with crispy onion ring.

Meet Me In Cabo

Meet Me In Cabo

$15.00

Grilled umami seasoned wagyu beef patty, house everything seasoned bun, pepper jack, capicola, pepperoncini, chimichurri, tomato & lettuce

SoCal

SoCal

$15.00

Grilled umami seasoned wagyu beef patty, house everything seasoned bun, pepper jack cheese, house avocado spread, chorizo & beef Bolognese, arugula tossed with our house honey cilantro vinaigrette.

Mushroom Dip

Mushroom Dip

$14.00

Grilled umami seasoned wagyu beef patty, house everything seasoned bun, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and veal demi-glace.

B.Y.O. BURGER

Build Your Burger

$13.00

SIGNATURE PIZZAS

Rancher's Trio

Rancher's Trio

$16.00

Hand tossed 10-inch house malt dough, chef’s marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, spicy capicola Italian ham, pepperoni and Texas style chorizo.

Fisherman's

Fisherman's

$17.00

Hand tossed 10-inch house malt dough, garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, baby clams, shrimp and arugula tossed with honey cilantro vinaigrette.

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Hand tossed 10-inch house malt dough, house marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and house basil garlic sauce.

The International

The International

$16.00

Hand tossed 10–inch house malt dough, house confit garlic alfredo sauce, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, local tomato, red onion, olives, confit garlic, oregano and drizzle of house guajillo chili honey.

Farm To Table

Farm To Table

$15.00

Hand tossed 10–inch house malt dough, house chimichurri sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, local kale mix, (2oz.) diced local tomatoes, red onion and confit garlic.

B.Y.O. PIZZA

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00

EDGE PASTAS

Drunken Shrimp

Drunken Shrimp

$24.00Out of stock

Confit tomato vodka cream which is, slow oil roasted local tomatoes until tender & sweet then deglazed with vodka and married with confit garlic, basil & cream

Local Farm Chimichurri

Local Farm Chimichurri

$21.00

Local seasonal medley that will consist of Kale mix, mushrooms, diced local tomatoes, artichoke, bell pepper and confit garlic. Sauteed and served with fettuccine pasta, house chimichurri sauce and parmesan.

SoCal Bolognese Pasta

SoCal Bolognese Pasta

$22.00

House So-Cal Bolognese which is the chefs own chorizo beef meat sauce, simmered with tomatoes, herbs and seasonings. Sauteed and served with penne pasta.

Braised Short Rib & Shrooms

Braised Short Rib & Shrooms

$26.00

Shredded sherry wine braised short rib that is slowly cooked with aromatics and beef stock. Sauteed and served with mushrooms, house veal demi cream, penne pasta and parmesan cheese.

B.Y.O. PASTA

Build Your Pasta

$15.00

SPECIALTIES

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$32.00

Grilled NY strip steak glazed with house chimichurri served with crispy fried golden French fries seasoned with our house umami seasoning and house veal demi-glace.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$19.00

Your Choice of local rock fish, shrimp\ or coconut shrimp, beer battered and fried until golden brown served with crispy fried golden French fries seasoned with our house umami seasoning. Includes tartar sauce and house slaw.

Ahi Steak

Ahi Steak

$26.00

Sushi grade ahi steak seared with wasabi sesame seed crust and served with green beans glazed with house citrus Szechuan ponzu.

Szechuan Ribs

Szechuan Ribs

$25.00

1 lb. Crispy fried pork spareribs tossed in house Szechuan sauce and finished with sesame seeds.

Coco Shrimp & Chips

Coco Shrimp & Chips

$19.00
Shrimp & Chips

Shrimp & Chips

$19.00

ADD SAUCE

Special

$0.50

Garlic

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Lemon

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Szechuan Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

DESSERTS

The Edge Sundae

The Edge Sundae

$11.00

Warm house Chocolate Chip Cookie served with scoop of your choice of "805 Creams” ice cream, Chocolate Chai/ Vanilla Oolong/ Strawberry Sorbet/ Coffee, then topped with house caramel & cherry

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake served with dessert wine marinated local berries, whipped cream and house caramel.

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$9.00

Your choice of ‘805 Creams” ice cream, Chocolate Chai, Vanilla Oolong, Strawberry Sorbet or Coffee, blended with milk topped with whipped cream & a cherry on top.

Boozy Milkshakes

Boozy Milkshakes

$19.00

Your choice of "805 Creams” ice cream inspired adult milkshakes. Vanilla Old Fashion, Fire Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Daiquiri or Kahlua Coffee, blended with milk topped with whipped cream & a cherry on top.

Ice cream

$9.00

Add Protein

NY Strip

$11.00

Short Rib

$11.00

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

Shrimp

$11.00

Crispy Chicken

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

BIRTHDAY DESSERT

Sundae

Chocolate cake

Chefs Specials

Special Appetizers

Tuna Tartar

$12.00

Special Entrees

Swordfish Special Entree

$29.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come for the food stay for the view!

Location

1510 Anchors Way, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

