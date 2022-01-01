Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Water's Edge Dock and Grill

40 Reviews

$$$

257 Boat Club Lane

Salisbury, NC 28146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Tacos
Pizza
Cherry Dump Cake

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$7.99

Roma Tomatoes, fresh Basil, Feta, Red Onion & Garlic, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction

Calamari

$11.99

Flash-fried and pan-sauteed with Garlic Butter, Cherry Peppers and Pepperoncini

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.99

With house made corn Tortilla Chips

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99Out of stock

With Thai Chili or Mango Habanero Sauce

Fried Green Beans

$6.99

With Southwest Ranch dipping sauce

Pork Rinds

$6.99

With choice of warm Pimento Cheese, Beer Cheese, or house made Queso

Pontoon Poppers

$9.99

Jalapeno-stuffed Eggrolls with Cheddar Cheese, Cream Cheese, & Bacon served with house Ranch

Pork Pot Stickers

$8.99

Served with Thai Chili Soy Sauce

Poutine

$6.99

Battered fries topped with Cheese Curds and Brown Gravy

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$9.99

Giant, soft Pretzels and craft Beer Cheese (Sharp Cheddar, Gouda, and Peoples’ Porter)

Schnitzel Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Flattened and breaded bites of tender Chicken with fresh Lemon

Shrimp Skewer

$4.99

Skewer of 4 grilled Shrimp

Stuffed Mushrooms

$6.99

Large Mushroom caps stuffed with Sausage, Cream Cheese, & Panko

Tuna Poke

$9.99

Hawaiian-style Tuna Sashimi, with Macadamia, Scallions, Wasabi Aioli and Wontons

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.99

Breaded Cheese Curds with Marinara Sauce for dipping

Loaded Nachos

$10.99

With Chicken, Queso, Pico, Jalapenos, and Bacon.

Jumbo Wings

Marinated in house and tossed with your choice of sauce, celery, carrots & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

6 Wings

$10.99

10 Wings

$14.99

Salads

Edge Wedge

$9.99

Romaine, bleu cheese, bacon, red onion, tomato, balsamic dressing

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Spinach, egg, candied bacon, pine nuts, red onion, warm bacon vinaigrette

Summer Salad

$11.99

Arcadian lettuce, seasonal berries, tomatoes, feta, candied walnuts, red onions, strawberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, parmesan crisp, house made dressing, sourdough garlic croutons

Side Salad

$2.99

Arcadian lettuce blend, Roma tomatoes, English cucumbers, carrots

Sandwiches

With choice of Fries, Broccoli Slaw or Side Salad

Cuban

$10.99

Ham, swiss cheese, pickles & mustard aioli on a hoagie roll

The Edge Wich

$12.99

Ham, bacon, pepperoni, provolone cheese, Arcadian Spring Mix, tomato & jalapeno caps with Sriracha aioli on a Hoagie Roll

Buffalo Fried Chicken

$9.99

Battered, fried then dipped in house buffalo sauce with Arcadian Spring mix, tomato, onion & bleu cheese on a Brioche bun

Grilled Three Cheese

$6.99

Cheddar, pepper jack, and pimento cheese with sliced tomato on Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Pimento cheese, Arcadian Spring Mix & sliced tomato on a brioche bun

Oyster Po Boy

$13.99

Classic Louisiana sandwich with fried Oysters and Sriracha Aioli

Chicken Philly

$10.99

1/2 lb Burgers

Served with Fries, Broccoli Slaw or Side Salad on a fresh Brioche bun or Romaine leaves

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Arcadian spring mix, tomato & onion

Classic Burger

$9.99

Classic burger with lettuce, tomato, & onion. Add Cheese for $1.49

Edge Burger

$13.99

Fried jalapeno caps, onion ring, pepper jack cheese, sriracha aioli, Arcadian spring mix, tomato & onion

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Mushroom and swiss with brown gravy

Veggie Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Panko-crusted mushroom & pinto bean patty, topped with lettuce tomato, onion & house aioli

Extra Burger Patty

$3.99

Poutine Burger

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Pizza

14” thin crust pizzas

Pizza

Entrees

6 oz Filet Mignon

$25.99

6oz Filet Mignon and Shrimp, with Mashed Potatoes and Chef’s Veggies

10 oz Filet Mignon

$35.99

16 oz Ribeye

$37.99

16oz Braveheart Black Angus Ribeye cooked to order with Mashed Potatoes and Side Salad.

Smothered Chicken

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Bruscetta, Feta, and Balsamic drizzle. With Garlic Parmesan Green Beans.

Bruscetta Chicken

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with Bruscetta, Feta, and Balsamic drizzle. With Garlic Parmesan Green Beans.

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99Out of stock

Classic linguine and house-made alfredo sauce with grilled chicken and broccoli. Served with garlic toast.

Honey-Glazed Salmon

$18.99

With grilled Pineapple ring and fresh sauteed Spinach.

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Three Mahi Mahi Tacos with flour Tortillas and Pico de Gallo.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

Louisiana-style savory Shrimp and cheesy Grits.

Sides

Add cheese(Server Please Specify)

$1.49

Beer Cheese Side

$4.99

Bowl of soup

$5.99Out of stock

Broccoli

$2.99

Broccoli Slaw

$2.99

Brussel Sprouts

$2.99

Brussel Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze and Bacon

Fried Egg

$1.49

Fries

$2.99

Garlic Toast

$0.99

Grits

$2.99

Large Alfredo Sauce

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes (available after 5pm)

$2.99

Pimento Cheese

$2.99

Sauteed Spinach

$2.99

Scrambled Egg

$1.49

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$2.99

Shrimp Skewer

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Side of Bacon (3 slices)

$2.99

Side of Candied Bacon (2 slices)

$2.99

Side Poutine

$4.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Small Alfredo Sauce

$1.99

Desserts

Cherry Dump Cake

$4.99

Indescribably delicious, warm Cherry Cobbler, served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$8.99

Gooey, half-baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream & Caramel Sauce

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Fried Cheesecake Chimichangas with Whipped Cream & Caramel Sauce. Way too good to share!

Lava Cake

$6.99

With a warm & delicious gooey center. Like on that cruise you took last year.

Beverages

7-up

$2.99

Cheerwine

$2.99

Coffee (Decaf)

$2.99

Coffee (Regular)

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Sun Drop

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Monthly Specials

Pecan Pie Martini

$10.00

Apple Cider Mule

$10.00

Frozens

Lava Flow

$10.00

Lime-a-Rita Popsicle

$2.50

Mango Daiquiri

$9.00

Mango Meltdown

$10.00

Margarita Frozen

$8.00

Miami Vice

$11.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Straw-ber-Rita Popsicle

$2.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita Frozen

$8.00

BEER SPECIALS

New Belgium Smash Pink Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

New Belgium Smash Tropical Punch

$3.00Out of stock

Canned KONA Big Wave

$4.00Out of stock

Canned KONA Longboard Lager

$4.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual dining, craft drinks, and live music venue on the shores of High Rock Lake.

Website

Location

257 Boat Club Lane, Salisbury, NC 28146

Directions

Gallery
Waters Edge Dock and Grill image
Waters Edge Dock and Grill image
Waters Edge Dock and Grill image
Waters Edge Dock and Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coach's - Lexington
orange starNo Reviews
51 PLAZA PARKWAY LEXINGTON, NC 27292
View restaurantnext
Hot Box NC
orange star4.5 • 119
165 Brumley Ave NE Concord, NC 28025
View restaurantnext
Tiffany's at the Boardroom
orange starNo Reviews
135 W. Main St Albemarle, NC 28001
View restaurantnext
Harmancos
orange starNo Reviews
1407 East Main St Albemarle, NC 28001
View restaurantnext
44 Mills Kitchen and Tap
orange star4.6 • 929
6189 Bayfield Pkwy Concord, NC 28027
View restaurantnext
Tanglewood Pizza Company
orange star4.3 • 577
5539 US Hwy 158 Advance, NC 27006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salisbury

City Tavern Salisbury
orange star4.4 • 1,227
113 E Fisher St Salisbury, NC 28144
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salisbury
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston