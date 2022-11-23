Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Juice & Smoothies
American

Water's Edge Restaurant & Bar

102 Reviews

$

306 Eddy Rd. #1

Edgecomb, ME 04556

Starters

Fruit and Yogurt

$8.00

Bowl of Greek Yogurt with a Side of Fresh Fruit, Honey, and Toasted Almonds

Chef's Soup Creation Cup

$6.00

Delicious Cup of Hot Soup Creation featured weekly by our Chef

Chef's Soup Creation-Crock

$10.00

Larger Portion of our Chef's delicious weekly creation of made from scratch soups.

Pastry Basket

$7.00

Chef's Pastries baked fresh in house served with Sweet Butter and Jam

Spinach Salad Small

$9.00

Spinach Salad Large

$16.00

The Pier Salad Small

$7.00

The Pier Salad Large

$14.00

Starters

Artisan Cheese Board

$18.00

Four Artisan Style Cheeses, Fruit, Nuts, and Crostini

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

Oven Baked Scallops wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with Crisp Apple and Cabbage Slaw and Drizzled with Honey Mustard.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lightly Floured and Fried Calamari served with a Sweet Pepper Aioli and Lemon

Fries

$2.50

Hot Wings with Blue Cheese

$12.00

Crunchy Chicken Wings tossed in Traditional Hot Sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing

Tuna Crudo

$15.00

Seared Tuna crusted with Sesame Seeds and a Siracha Drizzle. Served Chilled and Rare with Chopped Avocado and Toasted Crostini

Warm Pretzel with Craft Beer Cheese Sauce

$12.00

Large Pretzel baked hot and fresh, served with Warm Craft Beer and Cheese Sauce and Whole Grain Mustard.

Local Mussels

$15.00

Local Mussels sautéed with Garlic, Shallots, White Wine, Butter and Parsley. Topped with Tomatoes and Scallions, served with Toasted Baguette

Crab & Lobster Cakes

$17.00

Oven Baked Scallops wrapped in Applewood Smoked Bacon. Served with Crisp Apple and Cabbage Slaw and Drizzled with Honey Mustard.

Crab & Spinach Dip

$14.00

Local Maine Oysters

$2.50

Soup

Haddock Chowder with Chives and Crackers Cup

$6.00

Fresh Haddock, Celery, Onions, and Potatoes finished with Cream. Topped with Chives and served with Oyster Crackers

Haddock Chowder with Chives and Crackers Bowl

$9.00

Fresh Haddock, Celery, Onions, and Potatoes finished with Cream. Topped with Chives and served with Oyster Crackers

Salads

Chopped and Tossed Salad Small

$6.00

Small Green Salad with Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes with Buttermilk Herb Dressing. To Go orders will have dressings on the side.

Chopped and Tossed Salad Large

$10.00

Large Tossed Green Salad with Garden Greens, Carrots, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes with Buttermilk Herb Dressing. To Go Orders will have Dressings on the side.

Caesar Salad Small

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad with Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Classic Caesar Dressing To Go Orders will have dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad Large

$10.00

Large Caesar Salad with Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Classic Caesar Dressing

The Pier Salad Small

$7.00

The Pier Salad Large

$14.00

Spinach Salad Small

$9.00

Spinach Salad Large

$16.00

Citrus & Avocado Salad Small

$7.00

Citrus & Avocado Salad Large

$14.00

Sandwiches

Wharf Buger

$15.00

Eight Ounce Burger Patty with White Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or a Salad

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh Haddock, lightly breaded and fried. Served on Brioche Roll with Caper Tartar Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Choice of French Fries or Salad

The Imposter

$14.00

Plant Based Patty, Seared and Served with Sliced Avocado, and Sautéed Red Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Roll. Choice of French Fries or Salad

Dry Aged Burger

$24.00

B.L.T. Burger

$15.00

BBQ Salmon Burger

$15.00

Hot & Sour Chicken

$15.00

Entrees

Iron Skillet Beef Tips

$26.00

Skillet Seared Beef Tenderloin Tips with Olive Oil Whipped Potatoes, Peas and Carrots and Red Wine Sauce

Clams Linguini

$23.00

Fresh Clams steamed in White Wine, Butter and Basil served with Linguini Noodles and Toasted Baguette.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$32.00

Maine Lobster Meat with Cavatappi Pasta with a Rich Cheese Sauce.

Fried Haddock

$25.00

Fresh Haddock Fillets lightly breaded and fried. Served with Malt Vinegar, Caper Tartar Sauce along with Cole Slaw and Fries

Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

Braised Tender Short Ribs with Red Pepper Risotto, Braised Greens and Seasonal Vegetables with Pan Gravy

Prime+Wine

$34.00

Chicken Puttanesca

$19.00

Parmesan Crusted Haddock

$29.00

Pepper Grilled Salmon

$32.00

Bolognese

$23.00

Prime Rib

$28.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

Vanilla infused Cheesecake with Berries and Whip Cream

Molten Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake with Warm Chocolate Center served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Warm Brownie with Chocolate Sauce and Whip Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie served warm with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream.

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Créme Brulée

$10.00

Vanilla bean custard with caramelized sugar.

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Indulge with this sweet chocolate torte with a sweet black cherry chutney finished off with whipped topping.

Mascarpone Cake

$10.00

Dense, buttery pound cake topped with whipped cream and garnished with candied oranges.

Kids Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Served with fries or substitute for the vegetable of the day.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00

Served with fries or substitute for the vegetable of the day.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries or substitute for the vegetable of the day.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with fries or substitute for the vegetable of the day.

Kid's Cheese Flatbread

$8.00

Served with fries or substitute for the vegetable of the day.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar offers a relaxed and casual dining experience overlooking the beautiful Sheepscot River. Gather with friends and family for drinks and appetizers in our comfortable lounge areas and around the stone fireplace, then stay for dinner. Or call to order take-out at (207) 579-1800.

Website

Location

306 Eddy Rd. #1, Edgecomb, ME 04556

Directions

