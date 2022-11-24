  • Home
  • Watershed Restaurant - 440 Greenfield Road
Watershed Restaurant 440 Greenfield Road

No reviews yet

440 Greenfield Road

Montague, MA 01076

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Haddock
Soup of the Day
Mushroom Ravioli Entree

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board (for 2)

$26.00

Charcuterie Board (serves two) Cured Chorizo, Juniper Beef Salami, Spiked Chèvre, Brie, Quince Jam, Truffle Honey Marcona Almond, Pickled Vegetable Medley, Whole Grain Mustard, Cornichone, Crostini (items may vary due to supply issues)

Charcuterie Board (for 4)

$49.00

Cured Chorizo, Juniper Beef Salami, Spiked Chèvre, Brie, Quince Jam, Truffle Honey Marcona Almond, Pickled Vegetable Medley, Whole Grain Mustard, Cornichone, Crostini (items may vary due to supply issues)

Cod Cakes

$13.50

House Smoked Cod Cakes with Meyer Lemon Aioli

Curry Roasted Cauliflower

$14.50

Vadouvan Curry Roasted Cauliflower Steak, Tahini Sauce, Grilled Lemon, Smokey Crumbs on a Bed of Greens V

PEI Mussels

$19.00

Maine Mussels, White Wine Garlic Butter Broth with Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs, Beurre Rouge Sauce & Crostini

Mushroom Ravioli App

$15.00

Large Raviolis filled with exotic mushrooms, mozzarella, mascarpone, thyme, wrapped in fresh pasta, topped with a brown butter sauce and Pecorino-Romano cheese.

Rice noodle salad with chili sauce

$14.00

Crispy Lettuce Wraps, Sweet Chili Sesame Rice Noodles, Crunchy Fresh Vegetables (V) **

Seasonal Vegetable Appetizer

$8.00

Olive Oil Roasted Zucchini & Summer Squash with a sprinkle of pecorino romano cheese and Maldon salt.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar on a flour tortilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.50

Cauliflour, Chickpeas, Onions, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese

Wine flight charcuterie

$46.00

Hummus platter

$14.50

Soup/Salad

Garden Salad

$9.50

House Salad - Crispy Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banyul’s Balsamic Vinaigrette V **

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Seasonal Watershed Salad

$14.00

Fresh Greens, Strawberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banyul's Balsamic Vinaigrette. **

Cup of soup of the day

$5.00

White bean salad

$11.50

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beets Over Arugula and Greens, Shallots, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Maple Balsamic Dressing

Entrees

Baked Haddock

$29.00

Baked Cod, Smashed Sweet Potato, Grapefruit Beurre Blanc, Green Beans & Smokey Crumbs

Black Bean Burger with Side Salad

$17.00

Black Bean Burger, Lettuce Tomato, Avocado Crema, Served on a Fresh Baked Khorasan Roll from Rise Above Bakery, Side Salad with Banyul’s Balsamic Vinaigrette

Fish Tacos

$21.50

Cod Fish Tacos with Watermelon Radish Slaw, Topped with Lemon Cream Sauce

Mac n Cheese

$18.50

Austrian Gruyere and White Cheddar Mac n Cheese topped with Smoked Bread Crumbs

Mushroom Ravioli Entree

$29.00

Mussels and Linguine

$29.00

Large Maine Mussels over Handmade Linguine in a Garlic, Tomato, Caper & White Wine Sauce

Orange Sesame Glazed Tofu Steak

$28.00

Ginger Glazed Tofu Steak with Sautéed Vegetables, Baby Bok Choy, Jasmine Rice (V) **

Roasted Half Chicken

$30.00

Crispy Roasted Half Chicken, Vegetable Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetable

Short Rib Ravioli

$29.00

Short Rib Ravioli Made with Braised Short Ribs, Caramelized Onions, Pureed Carrots & Mozzarella, Wrapped in Fresh Pasta and Topped with a Brown Butter Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Tri Tip Steak

$34.00

Grilled Skirt Steak over garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable and chimichurri sauce.

Vegetarian Tacos

$20.50

Vegetarian Tacos with Cauliflower, Chickpeas, Onions, Peppers, Daikon Cabbage Slaw Topped with Spicy Avocado Cream Sauce

Watershed Burger & Mac n Cheese

$20.00

Smashed Watershed Burger with Aged White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Black Garlic Mayo, Brioche Bun, and a side of Austrian Gruyere and White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese

Dessert

Apple Pie

$9.50

Blueberry pie

$9.50

Carrot cake

$10.50

Chocolate board

$11.50

Chocolate board with maderia

$21.00

Chocolate raspberry cake

$10.50Out of stock

Coconut cake

$10.50

Gluten free cake

$10.50

Lemon Sorbet Large

$5.00

Lemon Sorbet (V) **

Lemon Sorbet Small

$2.50

Lemon Sorbet (V) **

Pumpkin cheese cake

$8.00

Strawberry Rhubarb pie

$9.50

Tiramisu

$10.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Large

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Small

$2.00

Vegan choc cake

$10.50

Sides / Extra Condiments

Side of Mac N Cheese

$7.50

Side of Green Beans

$5.00

Side of Potato Gratin

$7.50

Side of Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Side of Slaw

$4.00

Side of Crostini

$3.00

Black Garlic Mayo

$0.25

Side of Roasted Asparagus

$6.50

Brunch Specials

Avocado Toast, Poached Eggs & Potato

$14.00

Maldon Sea-Salted Avocado Toast, Poached Egg on Fresh Sourdough

Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes & Toast

$13.50

Eggs with Bacon, Confit Breakfast Potatoes and Sourdough Toast

Eggs, Steak, Potatoes & Toast

$14.50

Eggs with Trimmed Skirt Steak, Confit Breakfast Potatoes and Sourdough Toast

Bacon Eggs Benedict

$13.50

Poached Eggs, Bacon on English Muffin with Béarnaise, Confit Breakfast Potatoes

French Toast

$13.50

Pecan Encrusted French Toast, served with Warm Maple Syrup and Creme Fraiche

Salmon Eggs Benedict

$14.50

Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs on Toasted Sourdough with Béarnaise

Tofu Scramble with Potatoes

$14.00

Tofu Scramble with Onions and Peppers and Potatoes

Soup/Salad

Garden Salad

$9.50

Crispy Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, with Banyul’s Balsamic Vinaigrette (V) **

Soup of the Day

$7.50

Seasonal watershed salad

$13.50

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.50

Specialties

BLT with Side Salad

$13.50

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on Sourdough with a Side Salad, Banyul's Balsamic Vinaigrette

Charcuterie Board for 2

$26.00

Charcuterie Board for 4

$49.00

Mac n Cheese

$18.00

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Smoked Cod Cakes

$13.50

Watershed Burger & mac n cheese side

$20.00

Tomato Mozzarella Bruschetta

$13.50

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Bruschetta with Balsamic Reduction & Crostini

Chicken Salad Sandwich and Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Bacon Quessadilla

$12.00

Pulled pork sandwich with side salad

$14.00

Black Bean Burger with Side Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Black Bean Burger, Lettuce Tomato, Avocado Crema, Served on a Fresh Baked Khorasan Roll from Rise Above Bakery, Side Salad with Banyul’s Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sides

Smoked Salmon Side

$7.00

Bacon Side

$6.00

Potatoes Side

$6.00

Toast Side

$3.00

One Egg

$1.50

Sweet Potato Chorizo Hash

$4.00

Kid food

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kid Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kid Pasta with Butter

$8.50

Kid Soup & Salad

$8.50

Kid Hamburger

$8.50

Charcuterie Plate

$8.50

Non Alcoholic

Black Tea

$1.50

Chamomile tea

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Ginger Beer

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Fogbuster Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Fogbuster Hot Coffee

$2.00

Free Soda Refill

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Green Tea

$1.50

Herbal Tea

$1.50

Lemon black tea

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Saratoga Bubbly

$2.50

Saratoga Still Water

$2.50

Seltzer

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Six Depot Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Wine

Aviary Cab Sauv Bottle

$28.00

Bogel Phantom Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Bogel Zin Bottle

$26.00

Candoni Organic Cab Sauv Bottle

$29.00

Candoni Pinot Noir Bottle

$29.00

Carol Shelton Wild Thing Zin Bottle

$40.00

Chateau Saint Eulalie Plaisir d'Eulalie Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

Cotes du Rhone Les Serines Bottle

$37.00Out of stock

Dante Pinot Noir Bottle

$26.00

Decoy Cab Sauv Bottle

$43.00

Dollar Bills Only Bottle

$31.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Cab Sauv Bottle

$90.00

El Castro de Valtuille Bottle

$41.00

Giuliano Rosati Valpoliceella Ripassos Superiore Bottle

$35.00

Kendall Jackson Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Montepulciano, Villa Barcaroli Bottle

$31.00

Omen Red Blend Bottle

$39.00

Sean Minor Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Stags Leap Cab Sauv Bottle

$80.00

Watershed Merlot Bottle

$26.00

Aviary Cab Sauv. glass

$9.00

Candoni Organic Cab Sauv glass

$9.50

Candoni Pinot Noir Glass

$9.50

Carol Shelton Wild Thing Zin glass

$14.50

Chateau Sainte Eulalie Plaisir d'Eulalie glass

$11.00

Dante Pinot Noir glass

$8.50

Dollar Bills Only glass

$11.00

El Castro de Valtuille Glass

$14.00

Giuliano Rosati Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore glass

$12.25

Kendall Jackson Merlot glass

$13.50

Montepulciano, Villa Barcaroli Glass

$12.00

Omen Red Blend Glass

$13.75

Sean Minor Glass

$13.50

Watershed Merlot glass

$8.50

Cotes du Rhone Les Serines Glass

$13.00

Bogel Phantom Glass

$13.50

Allen Scott Sauv Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Anselmo Mendes Contacto Alvarinho Verde Bottle

$44.00

Aviary Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

Boundary Breaks 198 Riesling Reserve Bottle

$44.00

Candoni Organic Pinot Grigio Bottle

$29.00

Diamant Bottle

$29.00

Fleur Chardonnay Bottle

$33.00

Frogs Leap Sauv Blanc Bottle

$42.00

Joel Gott Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Jordan Chardonnay Bottle

$52.00

Pouilly Fume Bottle

$44.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$69.00

Verdejo, Nebla Bottle

$26.00

Watershed Pinot Grigio Bottle

$26.00

Allen Scott Sauv Blanc Glass

$9.00

Anselmo Mendes Contacto Alvarinho Verde Glass

$15.00

Aviary Chardonnay Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Boundary Breaks 198 Riesling Reserve Glass

$15.00

Candoni Organic Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.50

Diamant glass

$9.50

Fleur Chardonnay

$12.25

Frogs Leap

$13.50

Joel Gott Pinot Grigio Glass

$12.00

Pouilly fume glasd

$15.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Verdejo, Nebla Glass

$8.50

Watershed Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.50

La Vieille Ferme Bottle

$26.00Out of stock

Whispering Angel Bottle

$44.00

Adega Ponce De Lima Bottle

$24.00

Whispering Angel Glass

$15.00

Adega Ponte De Lima Glass

$8.00

Montana's Rocosas Cava Brut Glass

$12.25

Ruffino Glass

$8.00

Stift-Klosterneuberg Gruner Veltliner Glass

$14.00

Alexandre Penet Extra Brut NV

$80.00

Moet Brut Imperial Champagne bottle

$84.00

Montanas Rocosas Cave Brut Bottle

$33.00

Ruffino Bottle

$25.00

Stift-Klosterneuberg Gruner Veltliner Bottle

$41.00

Madeira

$13.00

Beer/Seltzer/Cider

Amstel Light

$6.00

Athletic All Out (non alcoholic)

$6.50

Athletic Cerveza (non alcoholic)

$6.50

Athletic First Ride

$6.50

Athletic Free Wave (non alcoholic)

$6.50

Athletic light

$6.50

Athletic Octoberfest

$6.50

Athletic Run Wild IPA

$6.50

Athletic Upside (non-alcoholic)

$6.50

Athletic Wits Peak

$6.50

Bad Martha Vineyard Ale

$10.00

Born 2 Run Whetstone Brewery

$9.50

Bridge Closed Pioneer Valley

$8.00

Element Brewing Summer Pilsner Fusion

$8.00

Element Brewing Tachyon IPA

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy German Weiss Beer

$7.00

Long Trail Ale

$6.50

Off the Rails Whetstone Brewery

$8.50Out of stock

Southern Tier Irish Cream Stout

$7.50

Watershed IPA

$8.50Out of stock

White Lion Brew Local Lager can

$7.50

Berkshire Brewing Lager

$7.00

Berkshire Brewing Pilsner

$7.00

Bridge Closed Hazy IPA

$7.50Out of stock

Brown Ale Pioneer Valley

$7.00

Cinna-Mane Red Ale White Lion

$8.00

Cocoa Bourbon Stout Fetch Brewing

$8.00

Coffee porter pioneer valley

$7.50

Connect the Dots Progression Brewing

$8.00Out of stock

Fogbuster Coffee Stout Pioneer Valley

$7.50Out of stock

Golden Ale Pioneer Valley

$7.00

Guinness Stout

$8.00Out of stock

Local Pilsner White Lion

$7.50Out of stock

Poet's Seat Porter Pioneer Valley

$8.00Out of stock

Rye IPA Fetch Brewing

$7.00Out of stock

Session IPA Floodwater Brewing

$7.00Out of stock

Shabadoo Black & Tan Berkshire Brew

$7.00

Steel Rail Extra Pale Ale Berkshire Brew

$6.50Out of stock

Watershed IPA Vanishing Valley

$7.00Out of stock

Western MA IPA Pioneer Valley

$7.00

October fest white Lion

$7.50Out of stock

White Lion Super Dank IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Spiritfruit Blackberry Seltzer

$7.00

Spiritfruit Clementine Seltzer

$7.00

Spiritfruit Cran Lime

$7.00

Spiritfruit Grapefruit

$7.00

Artifact Groove Steady Cider

$8.00

Artifact Feels Like Home Cider

$8.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$11.00

Bellini

$8.50

Blueberry bellini

$8.50

Calliope

$13.00

Circle the Wagons

$12.50

Coffee Cadabra

$9.50

Cucumber Gimlet

$9.50

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French Connection

$11.00

Ginger Sparkler

$13.00

Half Moon Horchata

$13.50

Harvest Apple

$13.00

Irish 75

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$13.00

Le Fleur

$12.50

Manhattan Metro

$15.00

Maple Walnut

$9.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Mojito

$9.50Out of stock

Monkeybones

$12.50

Montague Bookmule

$9.00

Negroni

$10.50

Passion fruit Bellini

$9.50

Peach Whiskey Smash

$9.50

Penelope is Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pumpkin Martini

$13.00

Red Velvet Martini

$12.50

Ruby Red

$12.50

Rum Punch

$11.00

Sangria

$10.50

Silky Apple

$13.00

Smokey Paloma

$13.00

Sparkling Raspberry

$10.50

Spice Pineapple Margarita

$13.00

Spicy Toddy

$12.00

Strawberry basil margarita

$13.00

The 440

$8.50

The Godfather

$12.00

The Sawmill

$11.50

Thin Mint Martini

$13.00

Watershed Bloody

$10.50

Witches Brew

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Candy cane martini

$13.00

Eggnog and Rum

$12.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Watershed is a gathering place for family, friends, and great fun. Located at the Historic Montague Mill, Watershed features a breathtaking view of the Sawmill River, that flows just outside our dining area. Our team is energetic, professional, service-focused, and will give you the experience you expect and deserve when dining out.

440 Greenfield Road, Montague, MA 01076

