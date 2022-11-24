- Home
Watershed Restaurant 440 Greenfield Road
440 Greenfield Road
Montague, MA 01076
Popular Items
Appetizers
Charcuterie Board (for 2)
Charcuterie Board (serves two) Cured Chorizo, Juniper Beef Salami, Spiked Chèvre, Brie, Quince Jam, Truffle Honey Marcona Almond, Pickled Vegetable Medley, Whole Grain Mustard, Cornichone, Crostini (items may vary due to supply issues)
Charcuterie Board (for 4)
Cured Chorizo, Juniper Beef Salami, Spiked Chèvre, Brie, Quince Jam, Truffle Honey Marcona Almond, Pickled Vegetable Medley, Whole Grain Mustard, Cornichone, Crostini (items may vary due to supply issues)
Cod Cakes
House Smoked Cod Cakes with Meyer Lemon Aioli
Curry Roasted Cauliflower
Vadouvan Curry Roasted Cauliflower Steak, Tahini Sauce, Grilled Lemon, Smokey Crumbs on a Bed of Greens V
PEI Mussels
Maine Mussels, White Wine Garlic Butter Broth with Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs, Beurre Rouge Sauce & Crostini
Mushroom Ravioli App
Large Raviolis filled with exotic mushrooms, mozzarella, mascarpone, thyme, wrapped in fresh pasta, topped with a brown butter sauce and Pecorino-Romano cheese.
Rice noodle salad with chili sauce
Crispy Lettuce Wraps, Sweet Chili Sesame Rice Noodles, Crunchy Fresh Vegetables (V) **
Seasonal Vegetable Appetizer
Olive Oil Roasted Zucchini & Summer Squash with a sprinkle of pecorino romano cheese and Maldon salt.
Steak Quesadilla
Steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheddar on a flour tortilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Cauliflour, Chickpeas, Onions, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese
Wine flight charcuterie
Hummus platter
Soup/Salad
Garden Salad
House Salad - Crispy Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banyul’s Balsamic Vinaigrette V **
Soup of the Day
Seasonal Watershed Salad
Fresh Greens, Strawberries, Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Banyul's Balsamic Vinaigrette. **
Cup of soup of the day
White bean salad
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted Beets Over Arugula and Greens, Shallots, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts and Maple Balsamic Dressing
Entrees
Baked Haddock
Baked Cod, Smashed Sweet Potato, Grapefruit Beurre Blanc, Green Beans & Smokey Crumbs
Black Bean Burger with Side Salad
Black Bean Burger, Lettuce Tomato, Avocado Crema, Served on a Fresh Baked Khorasan Roll from Rise Above Bakery, Side Salad with Banyul’s Balsamic Vinaigrette
Fish Tacos
Cod Fish Tacos with Watermelon Radish Slaw, Topped with Lemon Cream Sauce
Mac n Cheese
Austrian Gruyere and White Cheddar Mac n Cheese topped with Smoked Bread Crumbs
Mushroom Ravioli Entree
Mussels and Linguine
Large Maine Mussels over Handmade Linguine in a Garlic, Tomato, Caper & White Wine Sauce
Orange Sesame Glazed Tofu Steak
Ginger Glazed Tofu Steak with Sautéed Vegetables, Baby Bok Choy, Jasmine Rice (V) **
Roasted Half Chicken
Crispy Roasted Half Chicken, Vegetable Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetable
Short Rib Ravioli
Short Rib Ravioli Made with Braised Short Ribs, Caramelized Onions, Pureed Carrots & Mozzarella, Wrapped in Fresh Pasta and Topped with a Brown Butter Sauce & Pecorino Romano Cheese
Tri Tip Steak
Grilled Skirt Steak over garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable and chimichurri sauce.
Vegetarian Tacos
Vegetarian Tacos with Cauliflower, Chickpeas, Onions, Peppers, Daikon Cabbage Slaw Topped with Spicy Avocado Cream Sauce
Watershed Burger & Mac n Cheese
Smashed Watershed Burger with Aged White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Black Garlic Mayo, Brioche Bun, and a side of Austrian Gruyere and White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese
Dessert
Apple Pie
Blueberry pie
Carrot cake
Chocolate board
Chocolate board with maderia
Chocolate raspberry cake
Coconut cake
Gluten free cake
Lemon Sorbet Large
Lemon Sorbet (V) **
Lemon Sorbet Small
Lemon Sorbet (V) **
Pumpkin cheese cake
Strawberry Rhubarb pie
Tiramisu
Vanilla Ice Cream Large
Vanilla Ice Cream Small
Vegan choc cake
Sides / Extra Condiments
Brunch Specials
Avocado Toast, Poached Eggs & Potato
Maldon Sea-Salted Avocado Toast, Poached Egg on Fresh Sourdough
Eggs, Bacon, Potatoes & Toast
Eggs with Bacon, Confit Breakfast Potatoes and Sourdough Toast
Eggs, Steak, Potatoes & Toast
Eggs with Trimmed Skirt Steak, Confit Breakfast Potatoes and Sourdough Toast
Bacon Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs, Bacon on English Muffin with Béarnaise, Confit Breakfast Potatoes
French Toast
Pecan Encrusted French Toast, served with Warm Maple Syrup and Creme Fraiche
Salmon Eggs Benedict
Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs on Toasted Sourdough with Béarnaise
Tofu Scramble with Potatoes
Tofu Scramble with Onions and Peppers and Potatoes
Soup/Salad
Specialties
BLT with Side Salad
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on Sourdough with a Side Salad, Banyul's Balsamic Vinaigrette
Charcuterie Board for 2
Charcuterie Board for 4
Mac n Cheese
PEI Mussels
Smoked Cod Cakes
Watershed Burger & mac n cheese side
Tomato Mozzarella Bruschetta
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil Bruschetta with Balsamic Reduction & Crostini
Chicken Salad Sandwich and Salad
Steak Quesadilla
Smoked Chicken Bacon Quessadilla
Pulled pork sandwich with side salad
Black Bean Burger with Side Salad
Black Bean Burger, Lettuce Tomato, Avocado Crema, Served on a Fresh Baked Khorasan Roll from Rise Above Bakery, Side Salad with Banyul’s Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sides
Non Alcoholic
Black Tea
Chamomile tea
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry
Diet Ginger Beer
Diet Pepsi
Fogbuster Decaf Coffee
Fogbuster Hot Coffee
Free Soda Refill
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Green Tea
Herbal Tea
Lemon black tea
Milk
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Saratoga Bubbly
Saratoga Still Water
Seltzer
Sierra Mist
Six Depot Cold Brew Coffee
Tonic Water
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Hot Cider
Wine
Aviary Cab Sauv Bottle
Bogel Phantom Bottle
Bogel Zin Bottle
Candoni Organic Cab Sauv Bottle
Candoni Pinot Noir Bottle
Carol Shelton Wild Thing Zin Bottle
Chateau Saint Eulalie Plaisir d'Eulalie Bottle
Cotes du Rhone Les Serines Bottle
Dante Pinot Noir Bottle
Decoy Cab Sauv Bottle
Dollar Bills Only Bottle
Duckhorn Cab Sauv Bottle
El Castro de Valtuille Bottle
Giuliano Rosati Valpoliceella Ripassos Superiore Bottle
Kendall Jackson Merlot Bottle
Montepulciano, Villa Barcaroli Bottle
Omen Red Blend Bottle
Sean Minor Pinot Noir Bottle
Stags Leap Cab Sauv Bottle
Watershed Merlot Bottle
Aviary Cab Sauv. glass
Candoni Organic Cab Sauv glass
Candoni Pinot Noir Glass
Carol Shelton Wild Thing Zin glass
Chateau Sainte Eulalie Plaisir d'Eulalie glass
Dante Pinot Noir glass
Dollar Bills Only glass
El Castro de Valtuille Glass
Giuliano Rosati Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore glass
Kendall Jackson Merlot glass
Montepulciano, Villa Barcaroli Glass
Omen Red Blend Glass
Sean Minor Glass
Watershed Merlot glass
Cotes du Rhone Les Serines Glass
Bogel Phantom Glass
Allen Scott Sauv Blanc Bottle
Anselmo Mendes Contacto Alvarinho Verde Bottle
Aviary Chardonnay Bottle
Boundary Breaks 198 Riesling Reserve Bottle
Candoni Organic Pinot Grigio Bottle
Diamant Bottle
Fleur Chardonnay Bottle
Frogs Leap Sauv Blanc Bottle
Joel Gott Pinot Grigio Bottle
Jordan Chardonnay Bottle
Pouilly Fume Bottle
Rodney Strong Chardonnay Bottle
Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle
Verdejo, Nebla Bottle
Watershed Pinot Grigio Bottle
Allen Scott Sauv Blanc Glass
Anselmo Mendes Contacto Alvarinho Verde Glass
Aviary Chardonnay Glass
Boundary Breaks 198 Riesling Reserve Glass
Candoni Organic Pinot Grigio Glass
Diamant glass
Fleur Chardonnay
Frogs Leap
Joel Gott Pinot Grigio Glass
Pouilly fume glasd
Rodney Strong Chardonnay Glass
Verdejo, Nebla Glass
Watershed Pinot Grigio Glass
La Vieille Ferme Bottle
Whispering Angel Bottle
Adega Ponce De Lima Bottle
Whispering Angel Glass
Adega Ponte De Lima Glass
Montana's Rocosas Cava Brut Glass
Ruffino Glass
Stift-Klosterneuberg Gruner Veltliner Glass
Alexandre Penet Extra Brut NV
Moet Brut Imperial Champagne bottle
Montanas Rocosas Cave Brut Bottle
Ruffino Bottle
Stift-Klosterneuberg Gruner Veltliner Bottle
Madeira
Beer/Seltzer/Cider
Amstel Light
Athletic All Out (non alcoholic)
Athletic Cerveza (non alcoholic)
Athletic First Ride
Athletic Free Wave (non alcoholic)
Athletic light
Athletic Octoberfest
Athletic Run Wild IPA
Athletic Upside (non-alcoholic)
Athletic Wits Peak
Bad Martha Vineyard Ale
Born 2 Run Whetstone Brewery
Bridge Closed Pioneer Valley
Element Brewing Summer Pilsner Fusion
Element Brewing Tachyon IPA
Heineken
Heineken Light
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy German Weiss Beer
Long Trail Ale
Off the Rails Whetstone Brewery
Southern Tier Irish Cream Stout
Watershed IPA
White Lion Brew Local Lager can
Berkshire Brewing Lager
Berkshire Brewing Pilsner
Bridge Closed Hazy IPA
Brown Ale Pioneer Valley
Cinna-Mane Red Ale White Lion
Cocoa Bourbon Stout Fetch Brewing
Coffee porter pioneer valley
Connect the Dots Progression Brewing
Fogbuster Coffee Stout Pioneer Valley
Golden Ale Pioneer Valley
Guinness Stout
Local Pilsner White Lion
Poet's Seat Porter Pioneer Valley
Rye IPA Fetch Brewing
Session IPA Floodwater Brewing
Shabadoo Black & Tan Berkshire Brew
Steel Rail Extra Pale Ale Berkshire Brew
Watershed IPA Vanishing Valley
Western MA IPA Pioneer Valley
October fest white Lion
White Lion Super Dank IPA
Spiritfruit Blackberry Seltzer
Spiritfruit Clementine Seltzer
Spiritfruit Cran Lime
Spiritfruit Grapefruit
Artifact Groove Steady Cider
Artifact Feels Like Home Cider
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Apple Cider Margarita
Bellini
Blueberry bellini
Calliope
Circle the Wagons
Coffee Cadabra
Cucumber Gimlet
Espresso Martini
French Connection
Ginger Sparkler
Half Moon Horchata
Harvest Apple
Irish 75
Key Lime Pie
Le Fleur
Manhattan Metro
Maple Walnut
Mimosa
Mojito
Monkeybones
Montague Bookmule
Negroni
Passion fruit Bellini
Peach Whiskey Smash
Penelope is Old Fashioned
Pumpkin Martini
Red Velvet Martini
Ruby Red
Rum Punch
Sangria
Silky Apple
Smokey Paloma
Sparkling Raspberry
Spice Pineapple Margarita
Spicy Toddy
Strawberry basil margarita
The 440
The Godfather
The Sawmill
Thin Mint Martini
Watershed Bloody
Witches Brew
Margarita
Candy cane martini
Eggnog and Rum
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Watershed is a gathering place for family, friends, and great fun. Located at the Historic Montague Mill, Watershed features a breathtaking view of the Sawmill River, that flows just outside our dining area. Our team is energetic, professional, service-focused, and will give you the experience you expect and deserve when dining out.
440 Greenfield Road, Montague, MA 01076