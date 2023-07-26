Waterside Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
1342 Lone Pine Lane
Amery, WI 54001
MENU
Appetizers
Burgers
Lil Waterside Guests
Sandwiches
Wings
Wraps
LIQUOR
Vodka
Well Vodka
$3.75
Absolut
$7.00
Absolut Cilantro
$7.00
Absolut Citron
$7.00
Absolut Lime
$7.00
Absolut Peppar
$7.00
Deep Eddy
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Jeremiah Weed
$6.00
Ketel One
$7.00
Kinky Blue
$6.00
Kinky Green
$6.00
Kinky Red
$6.00
Lime Vodka
$5.00
Pink Whitney
$7.00
Smirnoff
$6.00
Smirnoff Caramel
$6.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$6.00
Smirnoff Lemonade
$7.00
Smirnoff Red, White, & Blue
$7.00
Titos
$7.00
UV Birthday Cake
$6.00
UV Blue
$6.00
UV Red
$6.00
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Cilantro
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Lime
DBL Absolut Peppar
DBL Deep Eddy
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Jeremiah Weed
DBL Ketel One
DBL Kinky Blue
DBL Kinky Green
DBL Kinky Red
DBL Lime
DBL Pink Whitney
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Smirnoff Caramel
DBL Smirnoff Citrus
DBL Smirnoff Lemonade
DBL Smirnoff Red, White, & Blue
DBL Titos
DBL UV Birthday Cake
DBL UV Blue
DBL UV Red
Gin
Rum
Well Rum
$3.75
Captain Morgan
$6.00
Bacardi
$6.00
Bacardi Limon
$6.00
Malibu
$6.00
Malibu Pineapple
$6.00
Malibu Passion Fruit
$6.00
Malibu Mango
$6.00
Malibu Lime
$6.00
Numskull
$7.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Apple
$6.00
DBL Well Rum
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Malibu
DBL Malibu Pineapple
DBL Malibu Passion Fruit
DBL Malibu Mango
DBL Malibu Lime
DBL Numskull
DBL Captain Morgan Spiced Apple
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch
Well Whiskey
$3.75
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Makers Mark
$7.00
Woodford Reserve
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$5.00
Windsor
$5.00
Sheep Dog Peanut Butter
$7.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Crown
$7.00
Crown Apple
$7.00
Crown Peach
$7.00
Jameson
$7.00
Crown Vanilla
$7.00
Jack Fire
$6.00
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Windsor
DBL Sheep Dog Peanut Butter
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Crown
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Vanilla
DBL Jameson
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Johhny Walker Red
DBL Johnny Walker Black
DBL Glen Livet
Brandy
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
$6.00
Or-G
$7.00
X-Rated
$7.00
Jump Around
$5.00
Chambord
$7.00
Drambuie
$7.00
Frangelico
$5.00
Godiva Chocolate
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Baileys
$6.00
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Lemoncello
$6.00
Licor 43
$6.00
Dr. Mcgillicuddy Cherry
$5.00
Dr. Mcgillicuddy Vanilla
$5.00
Dr. Mcgillicuddy Root Beer
$5.00
Dr. Mcgillicuddy Mentholmint
$5.00
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Creme De Banana
$5.00
Creme De Menthe
$5.00
Creme De Cocoa
$5.00
Sambuca
$6.00
Rumchata
$6.00
Fireball
$6.00
Jagermeister
$6.00
Goldschlager
$7.00
Peppermint Schnapps
$5.00
Melon Schnapps
$5.00
Watermelon Schnapps
$5.00
Rootbeer Schnapps
$5.00
Island Punch
$5.00
Grape Schnapps
$5.00
Strawberry Schnapps
$5.00
Buttershots
$5.00
Peach Schnapps
$5.00
Rumpleminz
$5.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Or-G
DBL X-Rated
DBL Jump Around
DBL Chambord
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Baileys
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy Cherry
DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy Vanilla
DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy Root Beer
DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy Mentholmint
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Creme De Banana
DBL Creme De Menthe
DBL Creme De Cocoa
DBL Sambuca
DBL Rumchata
DBL Fireball
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Goldschlager
DBL Peppermint Schnapps
DBL Melon Schnapps
DBL Watermelon Schnapps
DBL Rootbeer Schnapps
DBL Grape Schnapps
DBL Strawberry Schnapps
DBL Island Punch
DBL Buttershots
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Rumpleminz
Shots
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Appletini
$9.00
Black Russian
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Colada Sunrise
$8.00
Colorado Bulldog
$8.00
Coronarita
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Daiquiri
$9.00
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Greyhound
$6.00
Lake Punch
$7.00
Lake Punch N/A
$7.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Margarita
$9.00
Martini
$9.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Pina Colada
$8.00
Rum Punch
$7.00
Screw Dew
$6.00
Screw Up
$6.00
Screwdriver
$6.00
Sea Breeze
$6.00
Sex on the Beach
$6.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$8.00
Summer Hummer
$6.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Vodka Collins
$8.00
Vodka Gimlet
$8.00
Waterside Buckets
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$7.00
BEER
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
BTL Angry Orchard
$5.00
BTL Bud Light Lime
$4.00
BTL Bud Lite
$3.75
BTL Bud Lite Lime
$3.75
BTL Budweiser
$3.75
BTL Budweiser 55
$3.75
BTL Busch Lite
$3.75
BTL Busch N/A
$3.75
BTL Coors Lite
$3.75
BTL Corona
$5.00
BTL Goose Island IPA
$5.00
BTL Grain Belt Blue
$4.00
BTL Grain Belt Regular
$3.75
BTL Leinie's Honeyweiss
$5.00
BTL Leinie's Regular
$5.00
BTL McGolden Light
$3.75
BTL Michelob Ultra
$4.00
BTL Mike Black Cherry
$5.00
BTL Mike's Hard Lemonade
$5.00
BTL Miller 64
$4.00
BTL Miller High Life
$3.75
BTL Miller Lite
$3.75
BTL Redds Apple Ale
$5.00
BTL Twisted Tea
$5.00
Seltzers
NA BEVERAGE
Soda
NA Beverage
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Open for Dine In, Inside & Patio dining, Take Out, & Delivery.
Location
1342 Lone Pine Lane, Amery, WI 54001
Gallery
