Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$12.99

Ellsworth Cheese Curds

$11.99

Homemade Haystacks

$10.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Mini Tacos

$7.99

Nachos Supreme

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Waffle Fries with Seasoned Dipping Sauce

$7.99

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Baskets

Chicken Strips Basket

$13.99

Fish Strips Basket

$13.99

Burgers

Haystack Burger

$13.99

Red, White, & Blue Burger

$13.99

California Burger

$12.99

Alpine Burger

$13.99

Wisconsin Burger

$14.99

Sloppy Wapo Burger

$14.99

Chipotle Burger

$12.99

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Hamburger

$10.49

Lil Waterside Guests

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.00

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese with a Breadstick

$7.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$7.00

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mac Attack Salad

$12.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

Big Wapo Sandwich

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$12.99

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Alpine Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.99

BLT Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.49

Mac Attack Wrap

$11.99

Taco Wrap

$11.99

Alpine Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Chipotle Wrap

$11.99

Haystack Wrap

$12.49

LIQUOR

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.75

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Cilantro

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Lime

$7.00

Absolut Peppar

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Jeremiah Weed

$6.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Kinky Blue

$6.00

Kinky Green

$6.00

Kinky Red

$6.00

Lime Vodka

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$6.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Smirnoff Lemonade

$7.00

Smirnoff Red, White, & Blue

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

UV Birthday Cake

$6.00

UV Blue

$6.00

UV Red

$6.00

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Absolut

DBL Absolut Cilantro

DBL Absolut Citron

DBL Absolut Lime

DBL Absolut Peppar

DBL Deep Eddy

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Jeremiah Weed

DBL Ketel One

DBL Kinky Blue

DBL Kinky Green

DBL Kinky Red

DBL Lime

DBL Pink Whitney

DBL Smirnoff

DBL Smirnoff Caramel

DBL Smirnoff Citrus

DBL Smirnoff Lemonade

DBL Smirnoff Red, White, & Blue

DBL Titos

DBL UV Birthday Cake

DBL UV Blue

DBL UV Red

Gin

Well Gin

$3.75

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

DBL Gordons

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

Rum

Well Rum

$3.75

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Malibu Pineapple

$6.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$6.00

Malibu Mango

$6.00

Malibu Lime

$6.00

Numskull

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Apple

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Bacardi

DBL Bacardi Limon

DBL Malibu

DBL Malibu Pineapple

DBL Malibu Passion Fruit

DBL Malibu Mango

DBL Malibu Lime

DBL Numskull

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced Apple

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.75

Cabo Wabo

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron Cafe

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Cos Amigos

$7.00

Sweet Heat

$6.00

Teremana

$7.00

Tequila Rose

$7.00

Avion

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Cabo Wabo

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron Cafe

DBL Jose Cuervo

DBL Cos Amigos

DBL Sweet Heat

DBL Teremana

DBL Tequila Rose

DBL Avion

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Windsor

$5.00

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Woodford Reserve

DBL Seagrams 7

DBL Windsor

DBL Sheep Dog Peanut Butter

DBL Southern Comfort

DBL Crown

DBL Crown Apple

DBL Crown Peach

DBL Crown Vanilla

DBL Jameson

DBL Jack Fire

DBL Johhny Walker Red

DBL Johnny Walker Black

DBL Glen Livet

Brandy

Well Brandy

$3.75

Blackberry

$6.00

Christian Brothers

$7.00

E & J

$7.00

Korbel

$7.00

DBL Well Brandy

DBL Blackberry

DBL Christian Brothers

DBL E & J

DBL Korbel

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Or-G

$7.00

X-Rated

$7.00

Jump Around

$5.00

Chambord

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Baileys

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy Cherry

$5.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy Vanilla

$5.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy Root Beer

$5.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy Mentholmint

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Creme De Banana

$5.00

Creme De Menthe

$5.00

Creme De Cocoa

$5.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Melon Schnapps

$5.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$5.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$5.00

Island Punch

$5.00

Grape Schnapps

$5.00

Strawberry Schnapps

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumpleminz

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Or-G

DBL X-Rated

DBL Jump Around

DBL Chambord

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Baileys

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy Cherry

DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy Vanilla

DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy Root Beer

DBL Dr. Mcgillicuddy Mentholmint

DBL Blue Curacao

DBL Creme De Banana

DBL Creme De Menthe

DBL Creme De Cocoa

DBL Sambuca

DBL Rumchata

DBL Fireball

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Goldschlager

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

DBL Melon Schnapps

DBL Watermelon Schnapps

DBL Rootbeer Schnapps

DBL Grape Schnapps

DBL Strawberry Schnapps

DBL Island Punch

DBL Buttershots

DBL Peach Schnapps

DBL Rumpleminz

Shots

Scooby Snack

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Chuck Norris

$6.00

Jag Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Grape Tootsie Pop

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Kamikazi

$5.00

Lunch Box

$7.00

Pancake Breakfast

$7.00

Salted Nut Roll

$5.00

Slippery Nipple

$5.00

Water Moccasin

$5.00

P B & J

$5.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$9.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Colada Sunrise

$8.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

Coronarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Lake Punch

$7.00

Lake Punch N/A

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rum Punch

$7.00

Screw Dew

$6.00

Screw Up

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Summer Hummer

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Vodka Collins

$8.00

Vodka Gimlet

$8.00

Waterside Buckets

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$7.00

BEER

Draft Beer

DFT Bell's 2 Hearted Ale

$6.00

DFT BLB Mill Pond Blonde

$7.00

DFT BLB Old Fashioned

$7.00

DFT BLB Up In Kolsch

$7.00

DFT BLB Weebinator

$7.00

DFT Blue Moon

$5.00

DFT Leinie's Seasonal

$6.00

DFT Liftbridge Seasonal

$7.00

DFT McGolden Draft Light

$4.00

DFT Sam Adams Seasonal

$7.00

DFT Spotted Cow

$5.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.00

BTL Bud Light Lime

$4.00

BTL Bud Lite

$3.75

BTL Bud Lite Lime

$3.75

BTL Budweiser

$3.75

BTL Budweiser 55

$3.75

BTL Busch Lite

$3.75

BTL Busch N/A

$3.75

BTL Coors Lite

$3.75

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Goose Island IPA

$5.00

BTL Grain Belt Blue

$4.00

BTL Grain Belt Regular

$3.75

BTL Leinie's Honeyweiss

$5.00

BTL Leinie's Regular

$5.00

BTL McGolden Light

$3.75

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Mike Black Cherry

$5.00

BTL Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

BTL Miller 64

$4.00

BTL Miller High Life

$3.75

BTL Miller Lite

$3.75

BTL Redds Apple Ale

$5.00

BTL Twisted Tea

$5.00

Seltzers

Arnold Palmer 1/2 & 1/2

$6.00

Carblyss Black Cherry

$6.00

Carblyss Black Lemon

$6.00

Carblyss Black Raspberry

$6.00

Carblyss Lemon

$6.00

Carblyss Lime

$6.00

Simply Lemonade

$6.00

Simply Lemonade Blueberry

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

WINE

Red Wine

GLS Merlot

$8.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

White Wine

GLS Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Le Creme Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Moscato

$8.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Rose

GLS Rose

$8.00

GLS Sangria

$8.00

NA BEVERAGE

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Diet Starry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

NA Beverage

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Liquid Ice

$5.00

Bag of Ice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

SPECIAL EVENTS MENU

Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich

$12.99

Basket of Fries

$5.99

Waffle Fries with Seasoned Dipping Sauce

$7.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

Ellsworth Cheese Curds

$11.99

Mini Tacos

$7.99