Chinese

Watersong

383 Reviews

$$

21 E Cross St

21230

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

Xiao Guo (pork) Rice Noodle
Braised Beef Rice Noodle
Soft Tofu Rice Noodle (Vegan)

Small Sharable Dishes

Kunming Fried Potato

Kunming Fried Potato

$10.00

Spicy Level 3. Deep fried potato morsels mixed with unique Water Song sauce, cilantro and roasted peanuts.

Auntie Ying BBQ ribs

Auntie Ying BBQ ribs

$13.00

Deep fried pork short ribs with special house bbq sauce and freshly fried mint

Sliced Spicy Tofu

Sliced Spicy Tofu

$10.00

Vegan. Tofu slices tossed with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic chili oil, Chinese peppercorn oil, fresh cilantro and green onions

Peppercorn Fried Pork

Peppercorn Fried Pork

$13.00

Buttered ham hocks fried with Chinese peppercorns, presented with Chef’s special dry chili dipping powder.

Double Fried Sweet Cauliflower

Double Fried Sweet Cauliflower

$10.00

Deep fried until crispy, then wok flashed with sweet soy, garlic and fresh chives

Roasted Beef Shank Slices

Roasted Beef Shank Slices

$13.00

Cold dish. On the bone tender beef marinated with seasoned soy sauce and served with a buttery rich peanut sauce.

Stir Fry Spicy Little Clam

Stir Fry Spicy Little Clam

$20.00
Banana Leaves Eggplant

Banana Leaves Eggplant

$14.00

Tender eggplant with minced pork, garlic, Thai red peppers then tossed with fresh herb medley

Banana Leaves Enoki Mushroom

Banana Leaves Enoki Mushroom

$14.00

Wrapped in a banana leaf and slowly roasted.

Grilled Tofu Pudding (Vegan)

Grilled Tofu Pudding (Vegan)

$10.00
Golden Pig Trotters

Golden Pig Trotters

$15.00

Tender and sweet pig feet slow cooked with ginger, green onions and star anise.

Lemongrass Pork Short Ribs

Lemongrass Pork Short Ribs

$16.00

Spicy Vegan Wontons

$15.00
Mild Vegan Wontons

Mild Vegan Wontons

$15.00
Dehong Chicken Box

Dehong Chicken Box

$17.00
Lemongrass Tilapia

Lemongrass Tilapia

$29.00
Mild Kunming Fried Potatoes

Mild Kunming Fried Potatoes

$10.00

Single Serving Dishes

Xiao Guo (pork) Rice Noodle

Xiao Guo (pork) Rice Noodle

$14.00

Spicy Level 3. Minced tender pork in a slow-cooked pork broth laced with homemade garlic-chili oil and seasonally fresh veggies with rice noodles.

Braised Beef Rice Noodle

Braised Beef Rice Noodle

$16.00

Homemade slow cooked beef with Chinese peppers and seasonal greens in a rich beef broth with rice noodles.

Kunming Zajiang (pork) Rice Noodle

Kunming Zajiang (pork) Rice Noodle

$14.00

Spicy Level 2. Cold and dry dish. Signature minced pork and seasonal greens in a mild, savory broth with rice noodles.

Kunming Stir Fry Rice Cake

$15.00

Soft Tofu Rice Noodle (Vegan)

$14.00

Dessert

Bubble Ruda

Bubble Ruda

$7.00

Coconut milk mixed with sticky rice, sago and dried coconut slices. Topping with roasted Baguette piece

Bing Fen

Bing Fen

$7.00

Special Jelly made from papaya seed, toping with two different raisins, Brown sugar and sweet ferment rice.

Tangyuan w/ Soybean Powder

Tangyuan w/ Soybean Powder

$7.00

Drinks

Pepsi (Regular)

$2.00

Pepsi (Diet)

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Chinese herbal tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

coconuts milk

$3.50

Sides

Steamed Rice

$1.00

Rice Noodle 16oz

$3.00

Beef Topping

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

The first Chinese restaurant, serving authentic Chinese food of Yunan Provice, in Charm City Baltimore, MD!

Website

Location

21 E Cross St, 21230, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen image

