Chinese
Watersong
383 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
The first Chinese restaurant, serving authentic Chinese food of Yunan Provice, in Charm City Baltimore, MD!
Location
21 E Cross St, 21230, Baltimore, MD 21230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baltimore
Mother's Federal Hill Grille - 1113 S Charles St
4.1 • 1,368
1113 S Charles St Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurant