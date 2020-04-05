Watersview Restaurant 2107 Eaton Ferry Rd
2107 Eaton Ferry Rd
Littleton, NC 27850
NA BEVERAGES
Soft Drink
$2.50
Coke Products (Coke, Diet Coke, Lemonade, Mr. Pibb, Sprite)
Tea
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Hot Tea
$2.50
Roy Rogers
$2.50
Shirley Temple
$2.50
Arnold Palmer
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Orange Juice
$4.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
Virgin Daiquiri
$5.00
Virgin Pina Colada
$5.00
Virgin Miami Vice
$5.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$5.00
Red Bull
$3.50
SF Red Bull
$3.50
FOOD
Salads
Appetizers
Desserts
Kids
LIQUOR
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Well Rum
$5.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Captain Morgan Spiced
$7.00
Captain Morgan Coconut
$7.00
Malibu Rum
$6.50
Bacardi Pineapple
$7.00
Myers Rum
$7.00
Double Well Rum
$10.00
Double Bacardi
$14.00
Double Captain Morgan Spiced
$14.00
Double Captain Morgan Coconut
$14.00
Double Malibu Rum
$13.00
Double Bacardi Pineapple
$14.00
Double Myers Rum
$14.00
Tequila
Well Tequila
$5.00
1800 Coconut
$10.00
Avion 44
$28.00
Blue Lava
$17.00
Cabo Wabo Blanco
$11.00
Cabo Wabo Repo
$11.00
Cabo Wabo Anejo
$13.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$14.00
Casamigos Repo
$8.00
Cincoro Anjeo
$26.00
Clase Azul Repo
$32.00
Corzo Silver
$14.00
Cuervo Gold
$7.00
Cuervo Tradicional
$7.00
Dobel Cristallino
$28.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Repo
$12.00
Don Julio Anejo
$14.00
Don Julio 1942
$34.00
Gran Coramino Blanco
$14.00
Gran Coramino Anejo
$18.00
Grand Mayan Blanco
$18.00
Grand Mayan Repo
$20.00
Herradura Anejo
$26.00
Lunazul Blanco
$7.00
Lunazul Repo
$7.00
Lunazul Anejo
$8.00
Patron Estate
$16.00
Patron Silver
$9.75
Patron XO Cafe
$9.75
Patsch
$26.00
Double Well Tequila
$10.00
Double Patron Silver
$19.50
Double Cuervo Gold
$14.00
Double Cuervo Tradicional
$14.00
Double Casamigos Repo
$16.00
Double Patron XO Cafe
$19.50
Double Cincoro Anejo
$52.00
Whiskey
Angels Envy
$12.00
Angels Envy RYE
$18.00
Basil Haydens
$11.00
Black Velvet
$6.50
Blantons
$14.00
Bookers
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$8.50
Bulleit
$8.25
Bulleit RYE
$9.00
Canadian Club
$6.50
Chivas Regal
$7.50
Crown Apple
$8.25
Crown Peach
$9.25
Crown Royal
$8.25
Dewars White Label
$7.25
Eagle Rare
$11.00
Fire ball
$6.50
Jack Daniels Black
$7.25
Jameson
$8.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Knob Creek
$9.25
Macallans 12
$11.50
Makers Mark
$8.25
Michter’s
$10.00
Old Forester
$10.00
Seagrams 7
$6.50
Skrewball
$10.00
Soldiers Cut
$11.00
Well Scotch
$5.00
Woodford
$9.25
Woodford RYE
$11.00
Jefferson’s Ocean
$17.00
Elmer T Lee
$15.00
Knob Creek RYE
$10.00
Double Well Scotch
$10.00
Double Fire ball
$13.00
Double Black Velvet
$13.00
Double Canadian Club
$13.00
Double Crown Royal
$16.50
Double Crown Apple
$16.50
Double Crown Peach
$18.50
Double Jack Daniels Black
$14.50
Double Jameson
$16.00
Double Skrewball
$20.00
Double Jim Beam
$14.00
Double Knob Creek
$18.50
Double Makers Mark
$16.50
Double Seagrams 7
$13.00
Double Buffalo Trace
$17.00
Double Woodford
$18.50
Double Blantons
$28.00
Double Basil Haydens
$22.00
Double Bulleit
$16.50
Double Soldiers Cut
$22.00
Double Angels Envy
$24.00
Double Eagle Rare
$22.00
Double Old Forester
$20.00
Double Macallans 12
$13.00
Double Chivas Regal
$15.00
Double Dewars White Label
$14.50
Liqueurs / Cordials
Jager
$7.50
Pucker Apple
$5.00
DeKuyper Peach
$5.00
Buttershots
$5.00
Almond
$5.00
Blue Curacao
$5.00
Creme De Banana
$5.00
Creme De Cacao
$5.00
Creme De Menthe Dark
$5.00
Creme De Menthe Light
$5.00
Creme De Cassis
$5.00
Cointreau
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$6.50
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Baileys
$7.00
Chambord
$5.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Frangelico
$7.50
Grand Marnier
$5.00
Hennessy VS
$8.75
Kahlua
$6.50
Midori
$5.00
Campari
St Germain
Pama
Tuaca
Sambuca
Disaronno
$5.00
Triple Sec
Rumchata
Domain De Canton
Watermelon Pucker
Grind Espresso
$6.00
Aperol
Citronge
$5.00
Double Jager
$15.00
Double Southern Comfort
$13.00
Double Baileys
$14.00
Double Drambuie
$16.00
Double Frangelico
$15.00
Double Hennessy VS
$17.50
Double Kahlua
$13.00
Cocktails
Adios MF
$11.00
Aperol Spritz
$8.00
Appletini
$1.00
B-52
$7.00
Bahama Mama
$10.00
Bay Breeze
$1.00
Bellini
$8.00
Black Russian
$1.00
Bloody Maria
$4.00
Bloody Mary
$4.00
Blue Motorcycle
$11.00
Cape Cod
$1.00
Choc Martini
$10.00
Cinn. Toast
$8.00
Clint Eastwood
$4.00
Cosmopolitan
$2.00
Daiquiri
$4.00
Dark & Stormy
$8.00
Drunk Monkey
$8.00
Duck Fart
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
Forbidden Sour
$10.00
Fuzzy Navel
$7.00
Giggle Juice
$10.00
Gimlet Gin
$1.00
Gimlet Vodka
$1.00
Gin Rickey
$1.00
Green Tea
$9.00
Greyhound
$1.00
Hairy Navel
$2.00
Hot Toddy
$2.00
Hurricane
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Kamikaze
$2.00
L.I. Tea
$9.00
L.I.T. Top Shelf
$12.00
Lemon Drop
$2.00
Liquid Marij
$11.00
Love Potion
$10.00
Manhattan
$2.00
Margarita Frozen
$3.00
Margarita Rox
$3.00
Martini Gin
$2.00
Martini Vodka
$2.00
Mexican Candy
$8.00
Miami Vice
$4.00
Midori Sour
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mint Julep
$2.00
Mojito
$4.00
Moscow Mule
$3.00
Negroni
$11.00
Nuts & Berries
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$2.00
Orange Crush
$1.00
Orange Gatorade
$9.00
Paloma
$3.00
PB&J
$10.00
Pina Colada
$4.00
Pine Upsd Down
$10.00
Pomtini
$8.50
Royal Flush
$8.00
Rum Runner
$9.00
Rusty Nail
$9.00
Salty Dog Gin
$1.00
Salty Dog Vodka
$1.00
Screwdriver
$1.00
Sea Breeze
$1.00
Sex OTB
$2.00
Slippery Nipple
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$1.00
Tom Collins
$1.00
Wash Apple
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$1.00
White Russian
$1.00
WV Old Fashioned
$4.00
Skrew the Grind
$11.00
Specialty
BEER
Bottled
Draft
LG Blue Moon
$7.00
LG DB Vienna
$7.00
LG Dominga
$8.00
LG Golden Ale
$7.00
LG Jai Alai
$8.00
LG Luau
$8.00
LG Mother Earth
$8.00
LG Oatmeal Port
$8.00
LG Scrimshaw
$8.50
LG Shandy
$8.50
LG St. G Pilsner
$8.00
LG VooDoo IPA
$8.00
SM Blue Moon
$5.50
SM DB VIenna
$5.50
SM Dominga
$6.00
SM Golden Ale
$5.00
SM Jai Alai
$6.00
SM Luau IPA
$6.00
SM Mother Earth
$6.00
SM Oatmeal Port
$6.00
SM Shandy
$6.50
SM St. G Pilsner
$6.00
SM VooDoo IPA
$6.00
WINE
Red Wine
GL Carmel Road PN
$8.00
GL Merlot
$8.00
GL Malbec
$7.00
GL Roaming Elk
$8.00
GL High Valley Cab
$8.00
GL Hess Cab
$10.00
GL Red Sangria
$10.00
BT Carmel Road PN
$30.00
BT Merlot
$30.00
BT Malbec
$26.00
BT Roaming Elk
$30.00
BT High Valley Cab
$30.00
BT Hess Cab
$38.00
BT Planet Or
$37.00
BT Cambria PN
$40.00
BT Belle Gloss
$88.00
BT Matanzas
$40.00
BT Earthquak
$45.00
BT Alex Valley
$40.00
BT Freakshow
$36.00
BT Bonanza
$42.00
BT Lion Tam Red Blend
$75.00
BT Convert
$37.00
BT Upshot
$33.00
BT Quilt Cab
$88.00
BT Big Easy
$60.00
BT Daou Cab
$55.00
CPT Grgich Hills
$78.00
CPT Lion Tamer Cab
$86.00
CPT Emmolo
$95.00
CPT Bodyguard
$82.00
CPT Silver Oak
$130.00
CPT Caymus Cab
$140.00
CPT Caymus SS
$250.00
CPT Opus One
$440.00
White Wine
GL Riesling
$7.00
GL Moscato
$6.00
GL Fini
$7.00
GL Kono
$8.00
GL Hess Chard
$7.00
GL Fess P. Chard
$9.00
GL White Sangria
$10.00
BT Riesling
$26.00
BT Moscato
$22.00
BT Fini
$26.00
BT Kono
$30.00
BT Hess Chard
$26.00
BT Fess P. Chard
$34.00
BT Candoni
$22.00
BT Craggy SB
$45.00
BT Chalk Hill
$36.00
BT Quilt Chard
$63.00
BT Jordan Chard
$65.00
CPT Willakenzie
$53.00
CPT Freemark
$63.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2107 Eaton Ferry Rd, Littleton, NC 27850
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
