Watersview Restaurant 2107 Eaton Ferry Rd

NA BEVERAGES

Soft Drink

$2.50

Coke Products (Coke, Diet Coke, Lemonade, Mr. Pibb, Sprite)

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Miami Vice

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Red Bull

$3.50

SF Red Bull

$3.50

FOOD

Salads

SM Farmhouse Salad

$7.00

SM Strawberry Wedge

$7.00

SM Caesar

$7.00

LG Farmhouse Salad

$13.00

LG Strawberry Wedge

$13.00

LG Caesar

$13.00

Soup

$4.00

Appetizers

Sweet Potato Cornbread

$11.00

Seafood Dip

$16.00

Calamari

$14.00

Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Smoked Wings

$16.00

App Special

$15.00

Desserts

Choc Bundt Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Dessert Special

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chocolate Chalet

$12.00

Single Scoop

$1.50

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Gilled Chz

$10.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.50

Smirnoff

$6.50

Absolut

$7.50

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$7.75

Grey Goose

$9.50

Double Well Vodka

$11.00

Double Smirnoff

$13.00

Double Absolut

$15.00

Double Ketel One

$18.00

Double Titos

$15.50

Double Grey Goose

$19.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.50

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Empress

$9.50

Double Well Gin

$11.00

Double Beefeater

$13.00

Double Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Double Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$7.00

Captain Morgan Coconut

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$6.50

Bacardi Pineapple

$7.00

Myers Rum

$7.00

Double Well Rum

$10.00

Double Bacardi

$14.00

Double Captain Morgan Spiced

$14.00

Double Captain Morgan Coconut

$14.00

Double Malibu Rum

$13.00

Double Bacardi Pineapple

$14.00

Double Myers Rum

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Avion 44

$28.00

Blue Lava

$17.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Repo

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$8.00

Cincoro Anjeo

$26.00

Clase Azul Repo

$32.00

Corzo Silver

$14.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Cuervo Tradicional

$7.00

Dobel Cristallino

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$34.00

Gran Coramino Blanco

$14.00

Gran Coramino Anejo

$18.00

Grand Mayan Blanco

$18.00

Grand Mayan Repo

$20.00

Herradura Anejo

$26.00

Lunazul Blanco

$7.00

Lunazul Repo

$7.00

Lunazul Anejo

$8.00

Patron Estate

$16.00

Patron Silver

$9.75

Patron XO Cafe

$9.75

Patsch

$26.00

Double Well Tequila

$10.00

Double Patron Silver

$19.50

Double Cuervo Gold

$14.00

Double Cuervo Tradicional

$14.00

Double Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Double Patron XO Cafe

$19.50

Double Cincoro Anejo

$52.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$12.00

Angels Envy RYE

$18.00

Basil Haydens

$11.00

Black Velvet

$6.50

Blantons

$14.00

Bookers

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Bulleit

$8.25

Bulleit RYE

$9.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Chivas Regal

$7.50

Crown Apple

$8.25

Crown Peach

$9.25

Crown Royal

$8.25

Dewars White Label

$7.25

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Fire ball

$6.50

Jack Daniels Black

$7.25

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.25

Macallans 12

$11.50

Makers Mark

$8.25

Michter’s

$10.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Skrewball

$10.00

Soldiers Cut

$11.00

Well Scotch

$5.00

Woodford

$9.25

Woodford RYE

$11.00

Jefferson’s Ocean

$17.00

Elmer T Lee

$15.00

Knob Creek RYE

$10.00

Double Well Scotch

$10.00

Double Fire ball

$13.00

Double Black Velvet

$13.00

Double Canadian Club

$13.00

Double Crown Royal

$16.50

Double Crown Apple

$16.50

Double Crown Peach

$18.50

Double Jack Daniels Black

$14.50

Double Jameson

$16.00

Double Skrewball

$20.00

Double Jim Beam

$14.00

Double Knob Creek

$18.50

Double Makers Mark

$16.50

Double Seagrams 7

$13.00

Double Buffalo Trace

$17.00

Double Woodford

$18.50

Double Blantons

$28.00

Double Basil Haydens

$22.00

Double Bulleit

$16.50

Double Soldiers Cut

$22.00

Double Angels Envy

$24.00

Double Eagle Rare

$22.00

Double Old Forester

$20.00

Double Macallans 12

$13.00

Double Chivas Regal

$15.00

Double Dewars White Label

$14.50

Liqueurs / Cordials

Jager

$7.50

Pucker Apple

$5.00

DeKuyper Peach

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Almond

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Creme De Banana

$5.00

Creme De Cacao

$5.00

Creme De Menthe Dark

$5.00

Creme De Menthe Light

$5.00

Creme De Cassis

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Vermouth Dry

Vermouth Sweet

Baileys

$7.00

Chambord

$5.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Hennessy VS

$8.75

Kahlua

$6.50

Midori

$5.00

Campari

St Germain

Pama

Tuaca

Sambuca

Disaronno

$5.00

Triple Sec

Rumchata

Domain De Canton

Watermelon Pucker

Grind Espresso

$6.00

Aperol

Citronge

$5.00

Double Jager

$15.00

Double Southern Comfort

$13.00

Double Baileys

$14.00

Double Drambuie

$16.00

Double Frangelico

$15.00

Double Hennessy VS

$17.50

Double Kahlua

$13.00

Cocktails

Adios MF

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Appletini

$1.00

B-52

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$1.00

Bellini

$8.00

Black Russian

$1.00

Bloody Maria

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Blue Motorcycle

$11.00

Cape Cod

$1.00

Choc Martini

$10.00

Cinn. Toast

$8.00

Clint Eastwood

$4.00

Cosmopolitan

$2.00

Daiquiri

$4.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Drunk Monkey

$8.00

Duck Fart

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Forbidden Sour

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Giggle Juice

$10.00

Gimlet Gin

$1.00

Gimlet Vodka

$1.00

Gin Rickey

$1.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Greyhound

$1.00

Hairy Navel

$2.00

Hot Toddy

$2.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kamikaze

$2.00

L.I. Tea

$9.00

L.I.T. Top Shelf

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$2.00

Liquid Marij

$11.00

Love Potion

$10.00

Manhattan

$2.00

Margarita Frozen

$3.00

Margarita Rox

$3.00

Martini Gin

$2.00

Martini Vodka

$2.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Miami Vice

$4.00

Midori Sour

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$2.00

Mojito

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$3.00

Negroni

$11.00

Nuts & Berries

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$2.00

Orange Crush

$1.00

Orange Gatorade

$9.00

Paloma

$3.00

PB&J

$10.00

Pina Colada

$4.00

Pine Upsd Down

$10.00

Pomtini

$8.50

Royal Flush

$8.00

Rum Runner

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Salty Dog Gin

$1.00

Salty Dog Vodka

$1.00

Screwdriver

$1.00

Sea Breeze

$1.00

Sex OTB

$2.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$1.00

Tom Collins

$1.00

Wash Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$1.00

White Russian

$1.00

WV Old Fashioned

$4.00

Skrew the Grind

$11.00

Specialty

Blackberry Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Day Drinkin’

$11.00

Strawberry Basil Martini

$14.00

Lake Life Punch

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Watersview Mai Tai

$14.00

Pomegranate Mule

$12.00

WV Old Fashioned

$4.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

$5 MARGARITA

$5.00

BEER

Bottled

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Natural Light

$3.50

Stella

$4.25

White Claw

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.50

Draft

LG Blue Moon

$7.00

LG DB Vienna

$7.00

LG Dominga

$8.00

LG Golden Ale

$7.00

LG Jai Alai

$8.00

LG Luau

$8.00

LG Mother Earth

$8.00

LG Oatmeal Port

$8.00

LG Scrimshaw

$8.50

LG Shandy

$8.50

LG St. G Pilsner

$8.00

LG VooDoo IPA

$8.00

SM Blue Moon

$5.50

SM DB VIenna

$5.50

SM Dominga

$6.00

SM Golden Ale

$5.00

SM Jai Alai

$6.00

SM Luau IPA

$6.00

SM Mother Earth

$6.00

SM Oatmeal Port

$6.00

SM Shandy

$6.50

SM St. G Pilsner

$6.00

SM VooDoo IPA

$6.00

WINE

Red Wine

GL Carmel Road PN

$8.00

GL Merlot

$8.00

GL Malbec

$7.00

GL Roaming Elk

$8.00

GL High Valley Cab

$8.00

GL Hess Cab

$10.00

GL Red Sangria

$10.00

BT Carmel Road PN

$30.00

BT Merlot

$30.00

BT Malbec

$26.00

BT Roaming Elk

$30.00

BT High Valley Cab

$30.00

BT Hess Cab

$38.00

BT Planet Or

$37.00

BT Cambria PN

$40.00

BT Belle Gloss

$88.00

BT Matanzas

$40.00

BT Earthquak

$45.00

BT Alex Valley

$40.00

BT Freakshow

$36.00

BT Bonanza

$42.00

BT Lion Tam Red Blend

$75.00

BT Convert

$37.00

BT Upshot

$33.00

BT Quilt Cab

$88.00

BT Big Easy

$60.00

BT Daou Cab

$55.00

CPT Grgich Hills

$78.00

CPT Lion Tamer Cab

$86.00

CPT Emmolo

$95.00

CPT Bodyguard

$82.00

CPT Silver Oak

$130.00

CPT Caymus Cab

$140.00

CPT Caymus SS

$250.00

CPT Opus One

$440.00

White Wine

GL Riesling

$7.00

GL Moscato

$6.00

GL Fini

$7.00

GL Kono

$8.00

GL Hess Chard

$7.00

GL Fess P. Chard

$9.00

GL White Sangria

$10.00

BT Riesling

$26.00

BT Moscato

$22.00

BT Fini

$26.00

BT Kono

$30.00

BT Hess Chard

$26.00

BT Fess P. Chard

$34.00

BT Candoni

$22.00

BT Craggy SB

$45.00

BT Chalk Hill

$36.00

BT Quilt Chard

$63.00

BT Jordan Chard

$65.00

CPT Willakenzie

$53.00

CPT Freemark

$63.00

Rose Wine

GL Rose

$6.00

BT Moulin Rose

$22.00

BT Segura Rose

$27.00

Champagne

GL Prosecco

$7.00

BT Prosecco

$26.00

BT Nic Fev

$87.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2107 Eaton Ferry Rd, Littleton, NC 27850

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

