Seafood
American
Watervue Grille
168 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
Gallery