Watervue Grill imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Watervue Grille

168 Reviews

$$

700 Harbour Post Dr

Tampa, FL 33602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Everything Spiced Salmon
Margherita
Caesar Salad

APPETIZERS

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Cornichons, Whole Grain Mustard, Crostini, Ask Your Server for Today's Selection.

Flash Fried Calamari

$15.00

Spicy tomato sauce - Lemon

Crab Cake

$17.00

pickled onions - lemon aioli - lemon

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

chipotle cream - bell peppers - cilantro - lime - grilled bread

Beef Carpaccio

$16.00

saffron aioli, shaved radish, parmesan, micro greens, olive oil, lemon

East Coast Oysters

$15.00

Boursin Topped Broiled Oysters

Blackened Tuna

$16.00

beurre blanc - spicy soy mustard

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Panzanella Salad

$13.00

Heirloom Tomatoes – Red Onion – Cucumber – Grilled Sourdough – Mozzarella – Pink Peppercorn Vinaigrette

FLATBREADS

Margherita

$16.00

tomato sauce -fresh mozzarella - basil

Bianca

$16.00

Alfredo sauce - ricotta - mozzarella - parmesan cheese - spinach

MAINS

Red Chili Rubbed Grouper

$36.00

Creamy Jasmine Rice - Asparagus - Lobster Brandy Cream Sauce

Pecan-Crusted Pompano

$27.00Out of stock

fingerling sweet potatoes - broccolini - beurre blanc

Pan Seared Scallops

$30.00

crab fried rice - carrots and onions - peas

Whole Fried Snapper

$28.00

papaya salad - steamed jasmine rice

Everything Spiced Salmon

$27.00

smoked cream cheese risotto - haricot vert - pickled onions - dill

Grilled Veal Chop

$29.00

Terragon, Grapes, Verjus, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes.

Shellfish Combo

$40.00

1/2 lobster tail - shrimp - clams - saffron rice - green peas - romesco

Lamb Shank

$29.00

roasted root vegetables - baby zucchini

Beef Short Rib

$37.00

Cold Smoked Char-Grilled Ribeye

$40.00

Mashed potatoes - sautéed spinach

Seared Tuna

$32.00

blackened tuna - steamed jasmine rice - bok choy - spicy soy mustard - beurre blanc

DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Sea Salt Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

3-Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$7.00

Baby Zucchini

$7.00

Bok Choy

$7.00

Crab Fried Rice

$12.00

Creamy Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Crispy Baby Potatoes

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Papaya Salad

$7.00

Pumpkin Leek Potato Hash

$7.00

Roasted Root Vegetables

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Smoked Cream Cheese Risotto

$7.00

Tri-Colored Baby Carrots

$7.00

Side Bread

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

Gallery
Watervue Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Dufrain
orange star4.0 • 807
707 Harbour Post Dr Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
TeBella - OE-Oxford Exchange
orange starNo Reviews
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The Pint and Brew
orange star4.5 • 480
200 N Tampa St. Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
NY NY Pizza - Howard Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
533 South Howard Avenue tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Soho Saloon
orange star2.5 • 109
410 S HOWARD AVE TAMPA, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Cafe Dufrain
orange star4.0 • 807
707 Harbour Post Dr Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Ybor City
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Channelside
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
South Tampa
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
USF
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Downtown Tampa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Palma Ceia
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Busch Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston