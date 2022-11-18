Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waterway Fish Market - AMP 1210 Waterway Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

1210 Waterway Boulevard

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hawaiian Fish

Ono

Big Eye Tuna

Out of stock

Kanpachi

$36.00

Hawaiian Swordfish

$24.00

Mero Sea Bass

Monchong

$39.00Out of stock

Madaka Tako - Octopus

Out of stock

Onaga

Out of stock

Opakapaka

Out of stock

Hapuka Hawaiian Sea Bass

$39.00

Kajiki

Nairagi

Hebi

Ahi 2+

$32.00

Opah Cheeks

$20.00Out of stock

Sea Asparagus

Out of stock

Walu

$29.00

Hawaiian Butterfish

$29.00

Hawaiian Mahi Mahi

$25.50

Hawaiian Yellow Tail

$29.00

Bright Red Ahi

$38.00

Blue Nose Snapper

$37.00

Madia Snapper Whole

$18.50

Amberjack

$20.00

East Coast Fish

Sole

$23.00

Haddock

Cod

$19.75

Scrod

Red Drum

Black Cod

Hake

NC Trout

Flounder

$23.00

Cobia

Porgy

Trigger Fish

Skipjack Tuna

Tilefish

$31.00

Scorpion Fish

Red LionFish

Bluefish

$18.50

Calamari/Squid

$15.00

Porgy Whole

$12.00

Striped bass

$26.00

Florida

Red Snapper

$39.50

Yellowtail Snapper

Red Grouper

$37.00

Black Grouper

Mahi

$25.00

Amberjack

Kingfish

Pompano

Out of stock

Shark

Out of stock

Swordfish

$23.00

Wahoo

Triple Tail

Hogfish

$43.00

Grouper Cheeks

Black Sea Bass

$33.00

Goliath Grouper

Out of stock

Queen Snapper

Blue Fish

Wahoo

Blackfin Tuna

Out of stock

Mullet

Out of stock

Chilean Seabass

$45.00

Alligator

$16.75

Red Snapper Whole

$15.00Out of stock

Red Fish

$21.00

Alaskan Fish

King Salmon

Coho Salmon

$16.00

Sockeye Salmon

$25.50

Rockfish

Lingcod

Sable Fish

$36.50

Pacific Cod

Halibut Cheeks

$30.00

Halibut Chops

Out of stock

Halibut

$33.00

Ora King Salmon

$29.50

Smoked Salmon

$29.00

Troll king salmon

$31.50

Shell Fish

U/15 Scallops

$33.00

16/20 Shrimp

Little Neck Clams

$0.75

Mussels

$6.00

Hawaiian Blue Prawns

Squid

$15.75

Kauai Shrimp 13/15

$33.00

Crab Claw Meat

$38.00

East Coast Oysters

Blue Point

Island Creek Select

$2.50

East Beach Blonde

$2.75

Tauton Bay Select

$2.50

Delaware

$2.00

Maryland Blue Point

$2.00

Eastern Oyster

$2.00

Moon Shoal

$2.50

Beach Plum

$2.50

West Coast Oysters

Kusshi

$3.00

Cougar Creek

Fanny Bay

$2.50

Fresh Water Fish

Lake Perch

$28.25

Rainbow Trout

$18.50

Lake Trout

$16.00

Catfish

$13.50

Sauces

Tarter Sauce

$9.00

Horseradish Sauce

$7.00

Cocktail Sauce

$7.00

Carmel soy sauce

$5.00

Lemon dill butter

$6.00

Bleu cheese cranberry butter

$6.00

Spices and Salts

Waterway Blackened

$7.00

Waterway FishRub

$7.00

Waterway Go To Seasoning

$7.00

Alaskan Sea Salt

$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Pureleaf Tea

$3.00

Tropicana Juice

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Food

Oysters Half Shell

$3.00

Crudo Plate

$15.00

Ceviche of the Day

$13.25

Shrimp Ceviche

$10.00

Waterway Slaw

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Add 3oz Tuna

$3.00

Add 3oz Sockeye Salmon

$2.00

Add Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Crab Cake (uncooked)

$7.50

Small Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Oyster Night

$1.75

Waterway Tuna Plate

$10.00

Tuna Tartare

$12.00

Lobster roll

$20.00

Crabcake Lunch

$17.00

Crab salad

$14.00

Tuna salad melt

$16.00

Clam chowder

$6.00

Shrimp po boy

$12.00

Seafood nachos

$25.00

Potato salad

$3.00

Crab Roll Feature

$13.00

Crab Cake Feature

$15.00

Tuna Melt Feature

$15.00

Po Boy Feature

$11.00

Nacho Feature

$25.00

Ceviche feature

$9.00

Clam chowder feature

$5.00

Kitchen Tools

Cedar Wood Planks

$3.00

Alder Wood Planks

$3.00

Cedar Wraps

$1.00

Cedar 2Pack

$5.00

Alder 2 Pack

$5.00

Oyster Knife

$10.00

Crudo plate

$15.00

Chef Dinners

November Chef Dinner

$150.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood Elevated

Location

1210 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

Gallery
Waterway Fish Market - AMP image
Waterway Fish Market - AMP image
Waterway Fish Market - AMP image

Similar restaurants in your area

PB&J Factory - 1220 Waterway Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1220 Waterway Boulevard Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
CC Holdings - Coffee Zon - Riley Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
705 Riley Hospital Dr Indianapolos, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Burger - IUPUI - 910 W 10th St.
orange starNo Reviews
910 W 10th St. Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Sushi Boss - 10th St - 803 W 10th St
orange starNo Reviews
803 W 10th St Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
CC Holdings - Indiana Government Center
orange starNo Reviews
402 West Washington St Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Brew Link Brewing - Downtown - 714 N Capitol Ave
orange starNo Reviews
714 N Capitol Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston