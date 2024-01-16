Wau
434 Amsterdam Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10024
FOOD
Starters
- Roti Canai$11.00
- Roti Telur
Another popular roti option - stuffed with egg, onions, bell peppers, jalapeño served with coconut milk curry potato dipping.$15.00
- Murtabak$18.00
- Satay Ayam
Indonesian Chicken satay served with peanut sauce, cucumber, onion and kecap manis (sweet soy sauce ), 4 skewers$17.00
- Wonton in Chill Oil
Chicken and shrimp dumplings (6pcs) in soy vinaigrette and chili oil. Sauce contain sesame seed$12.00
- Savory Dounut
Chicken and shrimp mince, kaffir lime leaf, chili padi, oatmeal crust.$15.00
- Honey Chili Sambal Chicken Wings
Indonesian-style chicken wings. Sweet, aromatic, and spicy. contain: sesame seed.$16.00
- Crying Tiger Beef
Spicy grilled beef, tamarind, shallot, and chili padi.$28.00
- Salt and Pepper Coconut
Young coconut battered in pepper, garlic, five spice, and bell peppers.$16.00
- Black Pepper Prawns
Prawns cooked with curry leaves, black pepper, garlic, and shallots. (Contain butter can be removed.)$28.00
- Crispy Kale and Spinach Dumpling
Crispy spinach - kale dumplings ( kale, spinach, onion, carrot, egg, cilantro, vermicelli) with soy vinaigrette.$12.00
- Salt and Pepper Calamari
Battered in pepper, garlic, five spice, bell pepper with sambal aioli$18.00
- Moo Tod
Caramelized pork strips, coriander seed and white pepper.$15.00
- Crispy Tom Yum Lotus Root
Lotus Root battered in lime leaf, onion, shallots, scallions, peppers, and tossed in sweet-sour chili sauce.$16.00
- Small Bites Combo
Kale dumplings, wonton, fried fishball, shrimp crackers with sweet chili sauce,$20.00
- Popcorn Chicken$14.00
- Tom Yum Soup
Lime leaf, lemongrass, chili and cilantro.$9.00
- Wonton Soup
Bok choy, wonton (shrimp & chicken- steam) in ginger stock.$8.50
- Thai Green Mango Salad
Refreshing mix of mango, onion, cashews, tomato, chili. In Yum Thai dressing (add grill shrimp +5)$15.00
- Spicy Papaya Salad
Raw papaya, carrot, peanut, tomato, chili. [ Add grilled shrimp +5]$15.00
- Larb Salad
Long beans, onion, mint leaf, lettuce and tomato, with ground chicken. contain fish sauce$18.00
Signature Dishes
- Beef Rendang
Caramelized beef curry, slow cooked braised in spices and coconut milk. Choice of: Jasmine Rice / Coconut Rice +2/ Aromatic Chicken Rice 2+ on side. FYI. based on " CNN Your Pick : World 's 50 best food" 2017. RENDANG BEEF is #1 the best food in the world.$30.00
- Pineapple Flower Curry
Tamarind coconut milk broth, with galangal flower, okra, eggplant and hint of fresh chili . Comes with side of jasmine Rice / Coconut Rice +2/ Aromatic Chicken Rice +2 on side .$28.00
- Chilean Sea Bass with Sambal Mentah
Shallot, fresh chili, garlic, lime leaf and lemongrass. Choice of steam or lightly breaded. By request : gluten-free. It comes with side of Jasmine Rice / Coconut Rice +2/ Aromatic Chicken Rice 2+ on the side.$40.00
- Charred Lobster Tail with Salted Egg Noodle
Broiled lobster tail in garlic butter and mixed spices served with egg noodles in salted egg sauce.$40.00
- Balinese Pork BBQ Ribs
Grilled Balinese-style BBQ Pork Ribs coat with our secret dark sauce and signature sambal. Mildly sweet and cooked to perfection. Comes with mixed green salad and turmeric chicken rice.$33.00
- Nasi Padang
Rendang Beef, coconut rice, sambal, potato chips with anchovy and peanut, achar, egg, onion, and cucumber. (Indonesian variation on Nasi Lemak). contains, nut, and sesame on achar cannot be removed$29.00
- Peranakan Laksa
Egg noodle and vermicelli noodle soup in a rich curry coconut milk broth, laksa leaves, cucumber, mixed seafood (shrimps, squid, fishball, mussels), tofu puffs and bean sprouts. Gluten-free/ Vegetarian by request.$28.00
- Indonesian Fried Chicken
Indonesian-style "smashed" fried chicken with fresh chili, onion, sambal rica rica(spicy) cucumber and tomato$25.00
- Hainanese Chicken Rice
Poached chicken (skin-on), chicken-infused rice, Hainan chili, ginger and Hainan soy and chicken broth.$28.00
- Red Curry
Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, onion, basil, fresh chili. Curry contains fish sauce that cannot be removed.$25.00
- Pad Kra Pow Basil
Ground chicken, garlic, chili, basil, fish sauce topped with fried egg.$24.00
- Green Curry
Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, onion, basil, fresh chili. Curry contains fish sauce that cannot be removed.$25.00
- Kang Kung with Fermented Tofu Sauce
Stir-fried water spinach/morning glory in fermented tofu sauce and served with rice.$26.00
- Claypot Golden Tofu
Tze-char-style braised tofu, simmered in gravy and topped off with bokchoy. It comes with a side of rice on the side.$18.00
- Eggplant Balado$23.00
Wok Fry Noodles and Rice
Side Order
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
