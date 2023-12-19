Waverly 160 S El Molino Ave #202
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a small town Bookshop Cafe and Cooking School that specializes in coffee, tea and empanadas!
Location
160 S El Molino Ave #202, Pasadena, CA 91101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Pasadena, CA
4.5 • 897
625 East Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurant