Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Waverly Stone Gastropub

1,091 Reviews

$$

20 W 8th St

Holland, MI 49423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Curry Chicken Salad
Lunch Combo
Classic Burger

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

Sandwich with your choice of daily soup or side salad

7oz Stone Burger

$15.50

Shareables

Baked Halloumi Cheese

$13.00

Crostini, Tomato Compote, Green Onions, Herb Oil (V)

Whipped Goat Cheese

$11.00

Greens, Celery Slaw, Baguette (V)

Smoked Whitefish Spread

$13.00

Capers, Parmesan, Bell Pepper, Celery, Toasted Naan

Waverly Poutine

$13.00

Herb Sauce, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Cheese Blend

IPA Beer Cheese

$14.00

Bavarian Pretzel, Whole Grain Mustard

Burgers & Handhelds

Chorizo Burger

$14.50

Custom Ground Chorizo, Tomato, Greens, Muenster, Green Goddess, Fried Egg

Classic Burger

$15.50

Tomato, Greens, Cheddar, Pickled Red Onion, Rosemary Spread

Loco burger

$15.50Out of stock

Asian Beef Blend, Bacon, Tomato, Wasabi Mayo, Kimchi

Celery Root Tacos

$14.00

Walnut & Celery root Vegan Chorizo, Corn Torilla, Bell Pepper Pico (VE)

Curry Chicken Salad

$14.00

Naan Bread, Dried Cranberries, Celery, Tomato, Greens

Hotdog Ruben

$15.00

Salads

Small House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Parmesan, Carrot, Green Goddess Dressing GF (GF)

Large House Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Parmesan, Carrot, Green Goddess Dressing GF (GF)

Salmon Salad

$24.00

Mixed Greens, Apple, Bacon, Grape Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette ( GF)

Santa Fe Salad

$15.00

Diced Chicken, Mixed Greens, Cotija Cheese, Roasted Corn Relish, Grape Tomato, Green Goddess (GF)

Mains

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Red Rice, House Veg, Coriander Crema, Lemon (GF)

Basmati Rice Bowl

$16.00

Pickled Cauliflower, Carrot, Zucchini, Grape Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette (VE) (GF)

Mac and Beer Cheese

$22.00

Smoked Pork Belly, Panko Bread Crumbs, Peas

Sides

Small Pork Fat Potatoes

$4.00

Large Pork Fat Potatoes

$8.00

Celery Slaw

$3.00

Fries

$4.00

Toasted Naan

$3.00

House Vegetable

$4.00

Daily Soup

$6.00

Kimchi

$3.00

Baguette

$3.00

Refill - Naan

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Sweets

Chocolate Cherry Tart

$6.00

Baked Apple

$6.00

Kids

Butter Noodles

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Add

Addon - Food

Drinks (NA)

Brix Soda

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

French Press

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A pub for food lovers. Not stuffy. Not fancy. Just a welcoming, relaxed dining experience packed with flavor. We opened Waverly Stone Gastropub in 2018 to bring fresh, creative food and warm, friendly service to Holland's pub scene. Whether you're craving a classic burger and fries or an adventurous, globally-inspired plate, we're here to take care of you.

Website

Location

20 W 8th St, Holland, MI 49423

Directions

Gallery
Waverly Stone Gastropub image
Waverly Stone Gastropub image
Waverly Stone Gastropub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Spectators Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 513
6432 BLUE STAR HWY Saugatuck, MI 49453
View restaurantnext
Sandy Point Beach House - West Olive
orange star4.2 • 2,022
7175 Lakeshore Dr West Olive, MI 49460
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub - Allendale
orange star5.0 • 280
11240 University Pkwy Allendale, MI 49041
View restaurantnext
The Kirby House
orange star4.0 • 1,004
2 Washington Ave. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
The Paisley Pig GastroPub - Grand Haven
orange starNo Reviews
501 Miller Dr. Grand Haven, MI 49417
View restaurantnext
Ironwood Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2501 Wilson Ave NW Walker, MI 49534
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Holland

Playa Tacos + Tequila
orange star4.1 • 760
2155 Ottawa Beach Road Holland, MI 49424
View restaurantnext
The 205 Coffee Bar
orange star4.7 • 600
205 Columbia Avenue Holland, MI 49423
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Holland
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston