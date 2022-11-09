Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waves Bar & Grill 3 9th Street

review star

No reviews yet

3 9th Street

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 9th Street, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DaVincis by the Sea
orange starNo Reviews
1409 N Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Pickles Pub - Ocean City
orange star3.7 • 2
706 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
orange star4.3 • 615
1601 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Happy Jack Pancake House
orange starNo Reviews
2504 N Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 170
1513 ATLANTIC AVE OCEAN CITY, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - OC - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 1,560
6600 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
4th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,141
407 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Fisher's Popcorn
orange star4.5 • 679
200 South Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocean City
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston