Waves Bar & Kitchen Columbus 828 East Long Street
No reviews yet
828 East Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Waves Menu
Salads
Handhelds
- Cheesesteak$13.00
Steak, provolone cheese, sauteed onions, pepper, mayo
- Salmon Philly$16.00
Grilled salmon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, peppers, remoulade sauce
- Shrimp Po' Boy$14.00
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, remoulade sauce
- Fried Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried fish, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Sides
House Specials
Pizza
Dessert
Beverage Menu
Non Alcoholic
Beer
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Coors Lite$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Modelo$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Great Lakes Lager$4.00
- Great Lakes Porter$4.00
- Great Lakes Amber Lager$4.00
- Domestic Bucket$15.00
- Import Bucket$18.00
- Hieneken$7.00
- Bodhi$6.00
- Truth$6.00
- High Noon -Watermelon$7.00
- High Noon - Passion Fruit$7.00
- High Noon - Grapefruit$7.00
- High Noon - Peach$7.00
- High Noon - Black Cherry$7.00
- HIgh Noon - Mango$7.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
Wine
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Glass Chardonnay$9.00
- Glass Moscato$9.00
- Glass Moscato Sparkling$10.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc$50.00
- Bottle Chardonnay$45.00
- Bottle Moscato$35.00
- Bottle Moscato Sparkling$40.00
- Glass Red Blend$11.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- Glass Reggage Red$9.00
- Glass Sweet Red$9.00
- Bottle Red Blend$40.00
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon$35.00
- Bottle Reggage Red$30.00
- Bottle Sweet Red$30.00