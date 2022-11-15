Restaurant header imageView gallery

Waves Sandwich Company 224 N Main St

224 N Main St

Hopewell, VA 23860

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Italian
Club

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

In-House Shaved Steak, Grilled Onions, and Cooper Sharp Cheese, on a Buttered Amoroso Roll

Club

Club

$12.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

French Dip

French Dip

$12.00
BLT

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Chicken Salad Sub

Chicken Salad Sub

$11.00
Italian

Italian

$13.00

Mayo, House Pepper Spread, Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, Pepperoncini, Tomato, Lettuce, House Dressing

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00
Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

In-House Shaved Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, and Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread

Turkey Bacon Pesto

Turkey Bacon Pesto

$10.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Housemade Pesto, Mayo.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$13.00
Waves Smash Burger

Waves Smash Burger

$8.00
Super Smash Burger

Super Smash Burger

$10.50

Custom Burger

$8.00

Grilled Chz & Chili

$10.00

Vegetarian

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Seasoned Mashed Avocado with Tomatoes on Dave's Killer Bread.

Vegan BLT With Avocado

Vegan BLT With Avocado

$12.00

Housemade Tempeh "bacon", Avocado,Tomato, Lettuce, Vegan Mayo

Impossible Burger

$10.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Chorizo Chili

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Pasta Salad (v)

$2.50

Chips

$1.50

Fruit cup

$4.00

Black Bean Hummus

$4.00

Birthday Cake

$4.00

Magic Bar (V)

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

Choc Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.25

Large Pickles

$3.25Out of stock

Small Pickle

$0.65Out of stock

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Ketchup

$0.25

Side Horsey

$0.65

Side O&V

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Pesto

$1.25

Side Au Jus

$2.00

Side Cherry Pepp Spread

$0.65

Side Mustard

$0.35

Waves T-shirt Large

$30.00

Waves T-Shirt Medium

$30.00

Waves T-shirt XL

$30.00Out of stock

Watermelon Cup

$2.50Out of stock

Choc Cupcake (v)

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Cider Donuts (V)

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

$2.25Out of stock

Side BBQ sauce

$0.65Out of stock

Bottles & Cans

BTL Coke

$2.50

BTL Coke Zero

$2.50

BTL Dasani

$2.50

BTL Diet Coke

$2.50

BTL Mello Yello

$2.50

BTL Mr Pibb

$2.50

BTL Root Beer

$2.50

BTL Sprite

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.33

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Monster White

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Downtown Hopewell's newest lunch spot!

Location

224 N Main St, Hopewell, VA 23860

Directions

