W A V E - Asian Bistro & Sushi 301 N Baker St, Suite 101
301 N Baker St, Suite 106
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Popular Items
Appetizers
Asian Street Corn
Grilled corn served off the cob mixed with spicy mayo, cotija cheese, togarashi, cilantro & lime
Bao Bun - Bulgogi
Korean marinated beef, pickled cucumber & red onion, kimchi, served on a steamed fluffy bun
Bao Bun - Pork Belly
crispy pork belly, banh mi slaw, cilantro, sweet n spicy sauce, served on a steamed fluffy bun
Bao Bun - Spicy Butter Krab
spicy krab served on a crispy fried bun with melted drawn butter on the side
Edamame
Boiled soybeans in pod, served with salt (Spicy Garlic $1 more)
Egg Rolls
Fried Vietnamese egg rolls made with shredded pork, shrimp, carrots, and clear noodles
Krab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks
House made krab rangoon mix with mozzarella cheese fried to perfection
Pork Gyoza
Pork and veggie dumplings served fried
Sushi Fries
French fries tossed with togarashi and topped with spicy krab, masago, and scallions drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Sushi Stack
Sushi rice, spicy krab mix, avocado and spicy tuna piled up into a tower, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, masago, and sesame seeds
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna drizzled with ponzu, served with a side of cucumber salad or seaweed salad
WAVE Nachos
Tuna, krab, avocado, masago, and scallions mixed with spicy mayo, surrounded by crispy wonton chips
Entrees
#19 Combo
Steak & chicken with hibachi noodles, fried or steamed rice, and mixed vegetables
Bulgogi Entree
Korean grilled marinated beef with steamed rice, crunchy onion, scallions, kimchi, and a fried egg
Hibachi Bowl
Your choice of rice or noodles, protein, served with mixed vegetables and a ginger salad
Spicy Tofu
Crispy tofu tossed with a spicy brown sauce. Served with broccoli and steamed rice
WAVE Ramen
Tonkotsu style broth with slices of pork belly, corn, scallion, kikurage, ajitama & nori
Birria Ramen
Taco Time's birria consomé, slow cooked pork, red onion, cilantro, mozarella & cotija cheese, sesame seeds, and lime
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon
Teriyaki grilled salmon served on a bed of steamed rice and Asian coleslaw
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
Panko fried chicken dipped in our signature spicy sesame, house made pickles & red onion, jalapenos, house made coleslaw, spicy mayo, togarashi, on a lightly toasted brioche bun. Comes with a side of crinkle cut fries
Poke Bowls
Poke Bowl - Chicken
teriyaki chicken, cucumbers, red onion, green onion, edamame, cilantro, crispy wonton strips, spicy ginger dressing
Poke Bowl - Salmon
salmon, cucumbers, mango, red onion, green onion, edamame, shoyu dressing
Poke Bowl - Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumbers, red onion, crunchy onion, green onion, masago, spicy mayo
Poke Bowl - Tuna (Classic)
tuna, cucumber, red onion, green onion, classic poke sauce
Sushi Burgers
@SoFloFooodie Burger
Spicy krab, salmon, cucumbers, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, Flamin' Hot Cheetos coated "buns"
Spicy Krab Burger
Spicy krab, cucumbers, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon Burger
Spicy salmon, cucumbers, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Burger
Spicy tuna, cucumbers, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds
Vegetarian Burger
Seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, red cabbage, carrots, and sesame seeds
Sushi Burritos
Bulgogi Burrito
Grilled marinated beef, cucumbers, mixed greens, and carrots
Rainbow Burrito
Tuna, salmon, albacore, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, and avocado
Slammin Salmon Burrito
Salmon, mixed greens, scallions, carrots, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Burrito
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, scallions, crunchy onions, carrots, cucumber, and avocado
WAVE Sushi Burrito
Tempura shrimp, krab, spicy tuna, mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, and avocado
Sushi Donuts
Avocado Donut
Stuffed with avocado. Topped with tuna, salmon, masago, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds
Spicy Krab Donut
Stuffed with spicy krab. Topped with tuna, salmon, masago, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Donut
Stuffed with spicy tuna. Topped with tuna, salmon, masago, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds
Sushi Hotdogs
Sushi Hotdog
Spicy krab roll tempura fried, loaded with spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with masago, scallions, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Poke Hotdog
Spicy krab roll tempura fried, loaded with cubed tuna, salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with edamame, tobiko, scallions, and sesame seeds. Served with a side of poke sauce
Sushi Pizzas
Meat Lover's Pizza
Salmon roll "crust" with a spicy krab base, topped with spicy tuna "pepperoni" and sesame seeds
Poke Pizza (Tuna/Salmon)
Tuna roll "crust" with tuna, salmon and masago base, topped with cucumber, edamame, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds. Served with a side of poke sauce
Tuna Supreme Pizza
Salmon roll "crust" with a spicy tuna base, topped with cucumber, edamame, avocado, red cabbage, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and scallion
Vegetarian Pizza
Cucumber roll "crust" with seaweed salad base, topped with cucumber, edamame, avocado, red cabbage, carrots, and sesame seeds
Sushi Tacos
Poke Taco (Tuna/Salmon)
Tempura fried nori shell filled with cubed tuna and salmon, avocado, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, and sesame seeds. Served with a side of poke sauce
Salmon Taco
Tempura fried nori shell filled with salmon, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, and sesame seeds
Spicy Krab Taco
Tempura fried nori shell filled with spicy krab, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, and sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Taco
Tempura fried nori shell filled with spicy tuna, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, and sesame seeds
Spider Taco
Tempura fried nori shell filled with a fried soft shell crab, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, masago, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
Nigiri / Sashimi
Regular Rolls / Hand Rolls
Alaska
krab, salmon, avocado, masago
Avocado
avocado
Bagel
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, scallions
California
krab, cucumber, avocado, masago
Chicken Tempura
chicken tempura, eel sauce, white sauce
Cucumber
cucumber
Eel
eel, cucumber, avocado
Philly
krab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese
Salmon
salmon, cucumber, scallions
Shrimp Tempura
shrimp tempura, avocado, eel sauce
Spicy Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura flakes
Tuna
tuna, cucumber, scallions
Vegan
cucumber, avocado, carrots, asparagus, red cabbage (Served as 6 pieces)
Vegetable
cucumber, avocado, carrots
Yellow Tail
yellow tail, cucumber, scallions
Krab Roll
krab stick
Spicy Krab Roll
spicy krab, cream cheese
Specialty Rolls
@SoozieTheFoodie Roll
spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, krab, masago, avocado, cucumber, mixed greens, and cream cheese wrapped in soy paper
Beauty & The Beast Roll
tempura shrimp, cucumber, and cream cheese inside, topped with slices of tuna, avocado, and eel, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Captain Krunch Roll
tempura chicken, spicy krab, avocado and cream cheese inside, topped with masago, tempura flakes, scallion, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Crunchy Salmon Roll
salmon and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo
Dancing Krab Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese inside, topped with spicy krab and eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
spicy tuna, masago and cucumber inside, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, togarashi, and scallions (torch whole roll)
Flaming Dragon Roll
tempura shrimp, krab, and avocado inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Florida Roll
krab, cucumber, asparagus and cream cheese inside, topped with tuna, avocado, togarashi, scallions, and spicy mayo
Godzilla Roll
tempura shrimp, smoked salmon and avocado inside, topped with seaweed salad, fried shredded krab, and eel sauce
Holy Krab Roll
shredded krab, scallions, ponzu, served with a side of melted drawn butter
Hot Roll
tempura krab and cucumbers inside, topped with spicy tuna, scallions, and eel sauce
Ichiban Roll
spicy salmon, cucumber and tempura flakes inside, topped with slices of avocado, tobiko white sauce, and eel sauce
Lava Roll
tempura shrimp, krab, avocado and cream cheese inside, topped with salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, togarashi, and scallions (bake whole roll)
Love Roll
yellow tail, avocado and scallions inside, topped with slices of tuna and avocado
Mango Madness Roll
tempura shrimp, spicy krab, avocado, mango, cream cheese, and spicy mayo
Mount Dora Roll
krab and avocado inside, topped with slices of boiled shrimp and avocado, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Orlando Roll
krab, avocado and masago inside, topped with salmon then fried and drizzled with eel sauce, and scallion
Over the Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with diced tuna, salmon, yellow tail, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, and scallions
Paradise Roll (6 pc)
salmon, tuna, krab, yellowtail, tobiko, & avocado (6 pc) No Rice
Rainbow Roll
slices of tuna, salmon, yellow tail, and avocado over a California Roll
Spicy Kraken Roll
tempura shrimp & avocado topped with a mixture of baked octopus, krab, and cream cheese, drizzled in eel sauce sprinkled with togarashi
Spider Roll (6 pc)
tempura soft-shell crab, cucumber, masago, scallions, and eel sauce
Super Mexican Roll
tempura krab, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, masago, crunchy onions, scallions, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Surf n Turf Roll
tempura shrimp, cucumber and cream cheese inside, topped with beef, scallions, white sauce, and eel sauce (torch whole roll)
Texas Roll
teriyaki beef, asparagus, cream cheese, eel sauce, and white sauce
Tsunami Roll
tempura shrimp, krab, spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese inside, topped with slices of jalapeños, scallions, white sauce, and hot sauce (rolled in soy paper)
Volcano Roll
krab, smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese inside, topped with tuna and avocado, baked spicy krab and shrimp, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Sides
Clear Mushroom Soup
Clear broth with thinly sliced mushrooms, scallions, and crunchy onion
Miso Soup
Traditional Japanese soup with tofu and dried kelp
Seaweed Salad
Ginger Salad (Side)
Steamed Rice (Side)
Fried Rice (Side)
comes with 1 white sauce
Noodles (Side)
comes with 1 white sauce
Mixed Vegetables (Side)
Stir fried zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, onions, and broccoli
Side of Fries
Side of Wonton Chips
Side of Kimchi
Kids Meal
Dessert
Side Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
We've brought Sushi Donuts, Sushi Burgers, and Sushi Tacos to Central Florida and are proud to offer the "Sushi Crunch Wrap" among our creations. We also serve savory Rice and Noodle Bowls, Bao Buns, and a variety of Signature Sushi Creations. Come experience the new "WAVE" of Asian Dining in Historic Downtown Mount Dora!
301 N Baker St, Suite 106, Mount Dora, FL 32757