  • Home
  • /
  • Mount Dora
  • /
  • W A V E - Asian Bistro & Sushi - 301 N Baker St, Suite 101
Restaurant header imageView gallery

W A V E - Asian Bistro & Sushi 301 N Baker St, Suite 101

review star

No reviews yet

301 N Baker St, Suite 106

Mount Dora, FL 32757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Krab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks
#19 Combo
Hibachi Bowl

Appetizers

Asian Street Corn

Asian Street Corn

$7.00

Grilled corn served off the cob mixed with spicy mayo, cotija cheese, togarashi, cilantro & lime

Bao Bun - Bulgogi

Bao Bun - Bulgogi

$4.50

Korean marinated beef, pickled cucumber & red onion, kimchi, served on a steamed fluffy bun

Bao Bun - Pork Belly

Bao Bun - Pork Belly

$4.50

crispy pork belly, banh mi slaw, cilantro, sweet n spicy sauce, served on a steamed fluffy bun

Bao Bun - Spicy Butter Krab

Bao Bun - Spicy Butter Krab

$4.50

spicy krab served on a crispy fried bun with melted drawn butter on the side

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Boiled soybeans in pod, served with salt (Spicy Garlic $1 more)

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$4.50

Fried Vietnamese egg rolls made with shredded pork, shrimp, carrots, and clear noodles

Krab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks

Krab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

House made krab rangoon mix with mozzarella cheese fried to perfection

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$9.00

Pork and veggie dumplings served fried

Sushi Fries

Sushi Fries

$12.50

French fries tossed with togarashi and topped with spicy krab, masago, and scallions drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Sushi Stack

Sushi Stack

$15.00

Sushi rice, spicy krab mix, avocado and spicy tuna piled up into a tower, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallions, masago, and sesame seeds

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$20.00

Seared tuna drizzled with ponzu, served with a side of cucumber salad or seaweed salad

WAVE Nachos

WAVE Nachos

$14.00

Tuna, krab, avocado, masago, and scallions mixed with spicy mayo, surrounded by crispy wonton chips

Entrees

#19 Combo

#19 Combo

$22.95

Steak & chicken with hibachi noodles, fried or steamed rice, and mixed vegetables

Bulgogi Entree

Bulgogi Entree

$21.95

Korean grilled marinated beef with steamed rice, crunchy onion, scallions, kimchi, and a fried egg

Hibachi Bowl

Hibachi Bowl

Your choice of rice or noodles, protein, served with mixed vegetables and a ginger salad

Spicy Tofu

Spicy Tofu

$14.95

Crispy tofu tossed with a spicy brown sauce. Served with broccoli and steamed rice

WAVE Ramen

WAVE Ramen

$16.00

Tonkotsu style broth with slices of pork belly, corn, scallion, kikurage, ajitama & nori

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$18.00Out of stock

Taco Time's birria consomé, slow cooked pork, red onion, cilantro, mozarella & cotija cheese, sesame seeds, and lime

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

$21.00

Teriyaki grilled salmon served on a bed of steamed rice and Asian coleslaw

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Panko fried chicken dipped in our signature spicy sesame, house made pickles & red onion, jalapenos, house made coleslaw, spicy mayo, togarashi, on a lightly toasted brioche bun. Comes with a side of crinkle cut fries

Poke Bowls

Poke Bowl - Chicken

$16.50

teriyaki chicken, cucumbers, red onion, green onion, edamame, cilantro, crispy wonton strips, spicy ginger dressing

Poke Bowl - Salmon

$16.95

salmon, cucumbers, mango, red onion, green onion, edamame, shoyu dressing

Poke Bowl - Spicy Tuna

$18.75

spicy tuna, cucumbers, red onion, crunchy onion, green onion, masago, spicy mayo

Poke Bowl - Tuna (Classic)

$16.95

tuna, cucumber, red onion, green onion, classic poke sauce

Sushi Burgers

Your favorite sushi ingredients in between two sushi rice "buns"
@SoFloFooodie Burger

@SoFloFooodie Burger

$24.00

Spicy krab, salmon, cucumbers, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, Flamin' Hot Cheetos coated "buns"

Spicy Krab Burger

Spicy Krab Burger

$16.50

Spicy krab, cucumbers, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Spicy Salmon Burger

$19.50

Spicy salmon, cucumbers, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Burger

Spicy Tuna Burger

$21.00

Spicy tuna, cucumbers, seaweed salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds

Vegetarian Burger

$13.50

Seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado, red cabbage, carrots, and sesame seeds

Sushi Burritos

Your favorite sushi ingredients rolled into an oversized sushi roll, cut in half
Bulgogi Burrito

Bulgogi Burrito

$15.00

Grilled marinated beef, cucumbers, mixed greens, and carrots

Rainbow Burrito

Rainbow Burrito

$18.50

Tuna, salmon, albacore, mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, and avocado

Slammin Salmon Burrito

Slammin Salmon Burrito

$16.50

Salmon, mixed greens, scallions, carrots, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Burrito

$18.50

Spicy tuna, mixed greens, scallions, crunchy onions, carrots, cucumber, and avocado

WAVE Sushi Burrito

WAVE Sushi Burrito

$16.50

Tempura shrimp, krab, spicy tuna, mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, and avocado

Sushi Donuts

Your favorite sushi ingredients in the shape of a donut. Choose between 3 different types of stuffing topped with tuna, salmon, masago, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds
Avocado Donut

Avocado Donut

$8.50

Stuffed with avocado. Topped with tuna, salmon, masago, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds

Spicy Krab Donut

Spicy Krab Donut

$9.50

Stuffed with spicy krab. Topped with tuna, salmon, masago, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Donut

Spicy Tuna Donut

$11.00

Stuffed with spicy tuna. Topped with tuna, salmon, masago, avocado, scallions, and sesame seeds

Sushi Hotdogs

Tempura spicy krab roll cut in half and stuffed with your favorite sushi ingredients resembling a "hotdog"
Sushi Hotdog

Sushi Hotdog

$21.00

Spicy krab roll tempura fried, loaded with spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with masago, scallions, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Poke Hotdog

Poke Hotdog

$23.00

Spicy krab roll tempura fried, loaded with cubed tuna, salmon, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with edamame, tobiko, scallions, and sesame seeds. Served with a side of poke sauce

Sushi Pizzas

Your favorite sushi ingredients shaped into a pizza with a "stuffed crust" sushi roll
Meat Lover's Pizza

Meat Lover's Pizza

$17.50

Salmon roll "crust" with a spicy krab base, topped with spicy tuna "pepperoni" and sesame seeds

Poke Pizza (Tuna/Salmon)

Poke Pizza (Tuna/Salmon)

$18.50

Tuna roll "crust" with tuna, salmon and masago base, topped with cucumber, edamame, spicy mayo, and sesame seeds. Served with a side of poke sauce

Tuna Supreme Pizza

Tuna Supreme Pizza

$18.50

Salmon roll "crust" with a spicy tuna base, topped with cucumber, edamame, avocado, red cabbage, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and scallion

Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$13.50

Cucumber roll "crust" with seaweed salad base, topped with cucumber, edamame, avocado, red cabbage, carrots, and sesame seeds

Sushi Tacos

Poke Taco (Tuna/Salmon)

Poke Taco (Tuna/Salmon)

$13.95

Tempura fried nori shell filled with cubed tuna and salmon, avocado, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, and sesame seeds. Served with a side of poke sauce

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

$11.00

Tempura fried nori shell filled with salmon, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, and sesame seeds

Spicy Krab Taco

Spicy Krab Taco

$10.00

Tempura fried nori shell filled with spicy krab, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, and sesame seeds

Spicy Tuna Taco

Spicy Tuna Taco

$13.00

Tempura fried nori shell filled with spicy tuna, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, and sesame seeds

Spider Taco

Spider Taco

$12.50

Tempura fried nori shell filled with a fried soft shell crab, seaweed salad, sushi rice, scallions, masago, eel sauce, and sesame seeds

Nigiri / Sashimi

Albacore (Shiro Maguro)

$6.00

Eel (Unagi)

$5.95

Krab Stick (Kani)

$4.50

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$4.95

Octopus (Tako)

$5.50

Salmon (Sake)

$5.95

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.95

Tamago (Sweet Egg Omelet)

$4.50

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$5.50

Tuna (Maguro)

$6.95

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$6.95

Chutoro

$10.00

Otorro

$12.00

Regular Rolls / Hand Rolls

Alaska

Alaska

$8.50

krab, salmon, avocado, masago

Avocado

Avocado

$5.95

avocado

Bagel

Bagel

$7.50

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, scallions

California

California

$6.00

krab, cucumber, avocado, masago

Chicken Tempura

Chicken Tempura

$6.95

chicken tempura, eel sauce, white sauce

Cucumber

Cucumber

$5.95

cucumber

Eel

Eel

$7.95

eel, cucumber, avocado

Philly

Philly

$7.00

krab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese

Salmon

Salmon

$6.95

salmon, cucumber, scallions

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, eel sauce

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, tempura flakes

Tuna

Tuna

$6.95

tuna, cucumber, scallions

Vegan

Vegan

$6.50

cucumber, avocado, carrots, asparagus, red cabbage (Served as 6 pieces)

Vegetable

Vegetable

$5.95

cucumber, avocado, carrots

Yellow Tail

$6.95

yellow tail, cucumber, scallions

Krab Roll

Krab Roll

$5.00

krab stick

Spicy Krab Roll

Spicy Krab Roll

$6.95

spicy krab, cream cheese

Specialty Rolls

@SoozieTheFoodie Roll

@SoozieTheFoodie Roll

$17.95

spicy tuna, tempura shrimp, krab, masago, avocado, cucumber, mixed greens, and cream cheese wrapped in soy paper

Beauty & The Beast Roll

Beauty & The Beast Roll

$15.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, and cream cheese inside, topped with slices of tuna, avocado, and eel, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Captain Krunch Roll

Captain Krunch Roll

$13.95

tempura chicken, spicy krab, avocado and cream cheese inside, topped with masago, tempura flakes, scallion, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$11.00

salmon and cucumber inside, topped with salmon, tempura flakes, and spicy mayo

Dancing Krab Roll

Dancing Krab Roll

$13.95

tempura shrimp, avocado, and cream cheese inside, topped with spicy krab and eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$13.95

spicy tuna, masago and cucumber inside, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, togarashi, and scallions (torch whole roll)

Flaming Dragon Roll

$13.95

tempura shrimp, krab, and avocado inside, topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Florida Roll

Florida Roll

$13.95

krab, cucumber, asparagus and cream cheese inside, topped with tuna, avocado, togarashi, scallions, and spicy mayo

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$14.95

tempura shrimp, smoked salmon and avocado inside, topped with seaweed salad, fried shredded krab, and eel sauce

Holy Krab Roll

Holy Krab Roll

$12.00

shredded krab, scallions, ponzu, served with a side of melted drawn butter

Hot Roll

Hot Roll

$12.50

tempura krab and cucumbers inside, topped with spicy tuna, scallions, and eel sauce

Ichiban Roll

$13.95

spicy salmon, cucumber and tempura flakes inside, topped with slices of avocado, tobiko white sauce, and eel sauce

Lava Roll

Lava Roll

$15.95

tempura shrimp, krab, avocado and cream cheese inside, topped with salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, togarashi, and scallions (bake whole roll)

Love Roll

Love Roll

$11.95

yellow tail, avocado and scallions inside, topped with slices of tuna and avocado

Mango Madness Roll

Mango Madness Roll

$14.95

tempura shrimp, spicy krab, avocado, mango, cream cheese, and spicy mayo

Mount Dora Roll

Mount Dora Roll

$10.00

krab and avocado inside, topped with slices of boiled shrimp and avocado, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Orlando Roll

Orlando Roll

$12.95

krab, avocado and masago inside, topped with salmon then fried and drizzled with eel sauce, and scallion

Over the Rainbow Roll

Over the Rainbow Roll

$14.50

California roll topped with diced tuna, salmon, yellow tail, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, and scallions

Paradise Roll (6 pc)

Paradise Roll (6 pc)

$18.00

salmon, tuna, krab, yellowtail, tobiko, & avocado (6 pc) No Rice

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

slices of tuna, salmon, yellow tail, and avocado over a California Roll

Spicy Kraken Roll

Spicy Kraken Roll

$14.00

tempura shrimp & avocado topped with a mixture of baked octopus, krab, and cream cheese, drizzled in eel sauce sprinkled with togarashi

Spider Roll (6 pc)

Spider Roll (6 pc)

$10.95

tempura soft-shell crab, cucumber, masago, scallions, and eel sauce

Super Mexican Roll

Super Mexican Roll

$14.95

tempura krab, tempura shrimp, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, masago, crunchy onions, scallions, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Surf n Turf Roll

Surf n Turf Roll

$13.95

tempura shrimp, cucumber and cream cheese inside, topped with beef, scallions, white sauce, and eel sauce (torch whole roll)

Texas Roll

Texas Roll

$13.00

teriyaki beef, asparagus, cream cheese, eel sauce, and white sauce

Tsunami Roll

Tsunami Roll

$17.95

tempura shrimp, krab, spicy tuna, avocado and cream cheese inside, topped with slices of jalapeños, scallions, white sauce, and hot sauce (rolled in soy paper)

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$17.00

krab, smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese inside, topped with tuna and avocado, baked spicy krab and shrimp, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Sides

Clear Mushroom Soup

$3.00

Clear broth with thinly sliced mushrooms, scallions, and crunchy onion

Miso Soup

$3.00

Traditional Japanese soup with tofu and dried kelp

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Ginger Salad (Side)

$3.00

Steamed Rice (Side)

$3.00

Fried Rice (Side)

comes with 1 white sauce

Noodles (Side)

comes with 1 white sauce

Mixed Vegetables (Side)

$5.00

Stir fried zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, onions, and broccoli

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side of Wonton Chips

$3.00

Side of Kimchi

$3.00

Kids Meal

Kids Fried Rice

$9.50

Choice of protein served with fried rice

Kids Noodles

$9.50

Choice of protein served with hibachi noodles

Kids Chicken Tempura w Fries

$11.00

Fried chicken tenders served with fries

Dessert

Taro Matcha Cheesecake

Taro Matcha Cheesecake

$8.95Out of stock

Layers of homemade Taro and Matcha Cheesecake topped with crushed graham crackers, raspberry, and mint

Fried Oreos

$9.95

Tempura fried Oreos served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, drizzled in Nutella and condensed milk

Side Sauces

White Sauce

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu

$1.00

Poke

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Sweet Thai Chili

$1.00

Spicy Sesame

$1.50

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Festival Menu

Stelle Rosa (Canned Wine)

$5.00

Boba-Mosa

$6.00

California Roll (Craft Fair)

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Roll (Craft Fair)

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll (Craft Fair)

$7.00

Vegetable Roll (Craft Fair)

$6.00

Budweiser (Craft Fair)

$5.00

Bud Light (Craft Fair)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

We've brought Sushi Donuts, Sushi Burgers, and Sushi Tacos to Central Florida and are proud to offer the "Sushi Crunch Wrap" among our creations. We also serve savory Rice and Noodle Bowls, Bao Buns, and a variety of Signature Sushi Creations. Come experience the new "WAVE" of Asian Dining in Historic Downtown Mount Dora!

Website

Location

301 N Baker St, Suite 106, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Directions

Gallery
W A V E - Asian Bistro & Sushi image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Mount Dora #581
orange starNo Reviews
6551 N Orange Blossom Trail Mt Dora, FL 32757
View restaurantnext
Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail
orange starNo Reviews
5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail Mount Dora, FL 32757
View restaurantnext
Chris' Place - 106 E Magnolia Ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 E Magnolia Ave Eustis, FL 32726
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Tavares
orange star4.7 • 680
1990 state road 19 Tavares, FL 32778
View restaurantnext
Indian Chef Take Out Express
orange starNo Reviews
531 North Central Avenue Umatilla, FL 32784
View restaurantnext
JB Boondock's Bar & Grill - 704 South Lakeshore Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
704 South Lakeshore Boulevard Howey In The Hills, FL 34737
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mount Dora
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Clermont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
The Villages
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston