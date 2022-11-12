Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wavy Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

127 E Eighth St

National City, CA 91950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MERCHANDISE

HAYES X WAVY TSHIRT

$25.00+

WAVY BASKETBALL T - WHITE

$25.00+

WAVY BASKETBALL T - GRAY

$25.00+

WAVY STICKER SINGLE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hella WAVY!

Location

127 E Eighth St, National City, CA 91950

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Weapon Ramen MO8
orange starNo Reviews
41 E 8th St National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Pizza Kaiju (Market on 8th) - 41 E 8th St Unit 105
orange starNo Reviews
41 E 8th St Unit 105 National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Market on 8th- Indonesian Food - 41 E 8th street
orange starNo Reviews
41 E 8th street national city, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Moe Coffee - National City
orange starNo Reviews
41 East 8th Street Unit 106 National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Mujer Divina Coffee & Burrito House
orange starNo Reviews
310 8th Street, Suite A National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
San Diego Boba Tea Cafe - National City
orange starNo Reviews
1105 E Plaza Blvd National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in National City

Jamba - 001092 - Plaza Bonita Mall
orange star4.5 • 194
3030 Plaza Bonita Rd National City, CA 91950
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near National City
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston