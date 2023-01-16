Main picView gallery

Way Of Bean Coffee Club

335 West American Avenue

Oracle, AZ 85623

Order Again

Membership Lifetime and Day Membership

Lifetime Membership-Includes first drink

$10.00

Day Membership

$0.50

Hot Coffee Beverages

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Drip Coffee

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Cafe Latte- 2 shots of espresso and steamed milk

Cafe Mocha/White Mocha

$4.75+

Cafe Mocha or White Mocha- 2 shots of espresso and either dark chocolate or white chocolate sauce and steamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Caramel Mocchiato- 2 shots of espresso, caramel sauce and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.25

Cappuccino - 2shots of espresso and steamed foamed milk.

Americano

$3.25+

Americano- 2 shots of espresso and hot water.

Britta 16oz - 1/2 coffee-1 shot of esp, 1 pump sugar free vanilla and 1/2 steamed oat milk

$5.25

Cold Beverages

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold brew - smooth, more caffeine, iced.

Iced Cafe Latte 16oz

$4.75

Iced Cafe Latte- 2 shots of espresso, milk of choice and ice. 16oz

Iced Cafe Mocha

$5.25

Cafe Mocha- 2 shots of espresso, chocolate sauce, milk of choice and ice. 16oz

Iced Cafe White Mocha

$5.25

Cafe White Mocha- 2 shots of espresso, white chocolate sauce, milk of choice and ice.

Iced Carmel Macchiato

$5.25

Iced Americano

$3.75

Iced Americano- 2 shots of espresso, water and ice.

Italian Soda

$4.50

Iced Shaken Espresso

$5.25

Mertail Tonics

Hydration Mertini 12oz

$6.50

Stimulation Merkola

$6.50

Relaxation Mergarita

$6.50

Exhalation Merjito

$6.50

Tea -Cups and Pots

Cup of tea 16oz

$4.25

Pot of Tea 24oz Sharable

$5.25

Matcha Green Tea Latte 12oz

$4.75

Matcha Green Tea Latte 16oz

$5.25

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.75

Chai Latte 16oz

$5.25

Matcha Tea Plain 16oz

$4.75

Matcha Tea Plain 12oz

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate Kids

$2.25

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Kids

Steamer 8oz

$2.25

Apple Juice

$1.50

Hot Cocoa 8oz

$2.25

Italian Soda

$3.00

Add On

Blended add on

$1.00

Iced drinks blended into a shake

Flavored Syrup

$0.50

Add 1 flavor syrup of choice to any drink.

Alternative Milk

$1.00

Almond, Oat

Double Espresso

$2.50

Single Espresso Shot

$1.25

Baked Goods

Biscotti

$2.00

Danish

$4.00

Muffin

$2.75

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.75

GF Pumpkin Cake

$4.25

Scones Berry Citrus

$4.25

Retail

Standard T Shirt

$23.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Sweet & Spicy Roasted Pecans

$8.00

Cutting Boards

$90.00

Mug

$8.00

Glass with wooden top

$20.00

Plastic cups

$10.00

Small to go Plastic coffee mugs

$6.00

Bagged Tea Resale

Apricot Dream

$18.00

Bramble Patch

$18.00

Bridids Cup

$18.00

Cunning Russian

$18.00

Luminous Sol

$22.00

Ole #36

$22.00

Ravens Delight

$22.00

Scryer's Cup

$20.00

Solstice Harvest

$22.00

DECAF Brigids Cup

$18.00

Cursed Earl

$18.00

Coffee Retail

Columbia

$16.00

Organic Dominican Republic

$16.00

Brazil

$16.00

Papua New

$16.00

Costa Rica

$16.00

Sulanesi Indonesia

$16.00

Nicaraguia

$16.00

Mexico

$16.00

Dark Chocolate Espresso Bars

$9.00

Gift boxes

$20.00

Tanzania

$16.00

Ethiopia

$16.00

Breakfast

Waffle With syrup

$6.95

Waffle Plate with 2 eggs and 2 slices of bacon or sausage

$12.95

Savory Mashed Potato Waffle w/ two eggs and bacon or sausage

$13.95

Waffle W/ Berry Compote

$7.95

Avocado open face bagel two eggs with bacon or sausage

$9.95

Dirty JJ

$11.95

Two eggs and Bacon or sausage and Potatoes

$7.75

Two eggs and Potatoes

$5.75

Cinnamon Bagel With Cream Cheese

$3.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel with butter

$2.50

Side of Eggs

$3.50

Add potatoes

$3.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Orange Juice

$4.25

Side of bacon - two strips

$3.50

Art Paintings

The Big Crown

$125.00

The Blue Breasted Fly Catcher

$125.00

The Greater Roadrunner

$125.00

The Red Wig Warbler

$125.00

The Gentleman Heron

$125.00

Frank Pierson - Sometimes David Wins

Book

$19.99
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

335 West American Avenue, Oracle, AZ 85623

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

