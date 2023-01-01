Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wayland Brewing 3740 N Buffalo St

3740 N Buffalo St

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Beverage Menu

Beer

Pub Ale

$7.00

House Lager

$7.00

Waylander

$8.00

Larkspur

$7.00

Troost

$7.00

Festa

$8.00

Future Ghost

$7.00

Super Deluxe

$8.00

Rift

$8.00

Total Consciousness v1

$8.00

Fun Fact v1

$8.00

Baby Märzen

$7.00

Helm

$7.00

Astute

$8.00

Table Beer

$6.00

Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Slow Down Cider

$7.00

Pub Ale Half Pour

$3.50

House Lager Half Pour

$3.50

Waylander Half Pour

$4.00

Larkspur Half Pour

$3.50

Troost Half Pour

$3.50

Fiesta Half Pour

$5.00

Future Ghost Half Pour

$3.50

Super Deluxe Half Pour

$4.00

Rift Half Pour

$4.00

Total Consciousness v1 Half Pour

$5.00

Fun Fact v1 Half Pour

$4.00

Baby Marzen Half Pour

$3.50

Helm Half Pour

$3.50

Astute Half Pour

$5.00

Table Beer Half Pour

$3.00

Hard Seltzer Half Pour

$3.50

Slow Down Cider Half Pour

$3.50

Taste Of Beer

Solo Can

$6.00

House Lager Six Pack

$13.00

Larkspur Six Pack

$13.00

Troost Six Pack

$13.00

Festa Six Pack

$18.00

Future Ghost Six Pack

$15.00

Super Deluxe Six Pack

$16.00

Rift Six Pack

$16.00

Total Consciousness v1 Six Pack

$19.00

Fun Fact v1 Six Pack

$15.00

Baby Marzen Six Pack

$14.00

Helm Six Pack

$14.00

Astute Six Pack

$17.00

NYS Can Deposit

$0.30

Cocktails

Nick at Nite

$12.00

You're So Eddie Money

$12.00

Talavera

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

New York Sour

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Open Drink

Wine

Sparkling Blanc de Blanc BTG

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$11.00

Pinot Grigio BTG

$12.00

Pinot Noir BTG

$12.00

Garnacha BTG

$11.00

Antxiola Hondarrabi BTG

$12.00

Pet-Nat Grignolino BTG

$11.00

Orange Wine (Meinklang) BTG

$12.00

BTL Sparkling Blanc de Blanc

$48.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Garnacha

$44.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Antxiola Hondarrabi

$48.00

BTL Pet-Nat Grignolino

$55.00

BTL Orange (Meinklang)

$48.00

Spirts

Vodka Shot

$5.00

Vodka Mix

$8.00

Vodka Double

$11.00

Gin Shot

$5.00

Gin Mix

$8.00

Gin Double

$11.00

Bourbon Shot

$5.00

Bourbon Mix

$8.00

Bourbon Double

$11.00

Rye Shot

$5.00

Rye Mix

$8.00

Rye Double

$11.00

Tequila Shot

$5.00

Tequila Mix

$8.00

Tequila Double

$11.00

Spiced Rum Shot

$5.00

Spiced Rum Mix

$8.00

Spiced Rum Double

$11.00

Titos Shot

$6.00

Titos Mix

$9.00

Titos Double

$12.00

Ketel One Shot

$6.00

Ketel One Mix

$9.00

Ketel One Double

$12.00

Hendricks Shot

$6.00

Hendricks Mix

$9.00

Hendricks Double

$12.00

Tommy Rotter Shot

$6.00

Tommy Rotter Mix

$9.00

Tommy Rotter Double

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco Shot

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco Mix

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco Double

$13.00

Casamigos Repo Shot

$8.00

Casamigos Repo Mix

$11.00

Casamigos Repo Double

$14.00

Casamigos Ajeno Shot

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo Mix

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo Double

$15.00

Del Maguey Mezcal Shot

$5.00

Del Maguey Mezcal Mix

$8.00

Del Maguey Mezcal Double

$11.00

Bacardi Silver Shot

$5.00

Bacardi Silver Mix

$8.00

Bacardi Silver Double

$11.00

Basil Haydens Shot

$8.00

Basil Haydens Mix

$11.00

Basil Haydens Double

$14.00

Dewars Shot

$6.00

Dewars Mix

$9.00

Dewars Double

$12.00

Jamison Shot

$6.00

Jamison Mix

$9.00

Jamison Double

$12.00

Open Drink

N/A Beverages

Mango Sanzo

$4.00

Calamansi Sanzo

$4.00

Wits Peak Athletic Brewing

$6.00

Hazy IPA Athletic Brewing

$6.00

Cerveza Athletica Athletic Brewing

$6.00

Overwinter Coffee

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

Soda

$3.00

Soda Refill

$1.50

Seasonal Soda

$3.50

Tonic Water

Soda Water

Mem Tea

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Open Drink

Merchandise

Stickers

Blue Block Sticker

$4.00

Red Block Sticker

$4.00

Blue Bumper Sticker

$4.00

Green Bumper Sticker

$4.00

Tee-Shirts

Small Blue Brandmark

$30.00

Medium Blue Brandmark

$30.00

Large Blue Brandmark

$30.00

XL Blue Brandmark

$30.00

2XL Blue Brandmark

$30.00

Small Cream Brandmark

$30.00

Medium Cream Brandmark

$30.00

Large Cream Brandmark

$30.00

XL Cream Brandmark

$30.00

2XL Cream Brandmark

$30.00

Small Blue Tee

$28.00

Medium Blue Tee

$28.00

Large Blue Tee

$28.00

XL Blue Tee

$28.00

2XL Blue Tee

$28.00

Small Yellow Tee

$28.00

Medium Yellow Tee

$28.00

Large Yellow Tee

$28.00

XL Yellow Tee

$28.00

2XL Yellow Tee

$28.00

Small White Tee

$28.00

Medium White Tee

$28.00

Large White Tee

$28.00

XL White Tee

$28.00

2XL White Tee

$28.00

Small Black Tee

$28.00

Medium Black Tee

$28.00

Large Black Tee

$28.00

XL Black Tee

$28.00

2XL Black Tee

$28.00

Small Green Tee

$28.00

Medium Green Tee

$28.00

Large Green Tee

$28.00

XL Green Tee

$28.00

2XL Green Tee

$28.00

Hats

5 Panel Red Hat

$32.00

Winter Hat

$38.00

Blue Dad Hat

$32.00

Cream Dad Hat

$32.00

Mugs

Camp Mug

$28.00

Green Mug

$15.00

White Mug

$15.00

Blue Retro Mug

$15.00

Orange Retro Mug

$15.00

Sweatshirts

Small Green Crewneck

$48.00

Medium Green Crewneck

$48.00

Large Green Crewneck

$48.00

XL Green Crewneck

$48.00

2XL Green Crewneck

$48.00

Small Grey Crewneck

$48.00

Medium Grey Crewneck

$48.00

Large Grey Crewneck

$48.00

XL Grey Crewneck

$48.00

2XL Grey Crewneck

$48.00

Small Cream Crewneck

$48.00

Medium Cream Crewneck

$48.00

Large Cream Crewneck

$48.00

XL Cream Crewneck

$48.00

2XL Cream Crewneck

$48.00

Small Black Hoodie

$48.00

Medium Black Hoodie

$48.00

Large Black Hoodie

$48.00

XL Black Hoodie

$48.00

2XL Black Hoodie

$48.00

Totes

Tote

$28.00

Glassware

Wayland Beer Glass

$12.00

Patches

Blue Square Patch

$8.00

Red Square Patch

$8.00

Yellow Square Patch

$8.00

Blue Arch Patch

$8.00

Red Arch Patch

$8.00

Daytime Food Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Golden Beet Salad

$14.00

Hummus

$13.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Smoked Cashew Dip

$12.00

Carrot Tacos

$12.00

BBQ Pork Tacos

$12.00

Hanger Steak Tacos

$13.00

Chicken Taquitos

$13.00

Smashburger

$15.00

Smoked Brisket Torta

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Sausage Torta

$14.00

Tuna Tartare Tostada

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp Torta

$13.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Wayland Brewing Company, located in Orchard Park at 3740 N Buffalo Street is a production brewery, event venue, and seasonal restaurant. Our approach focuses on pure ingredients and superior workmanship, culminating in a classic taste that celebrates simplicity. This extends to our kitchen, where the quality of our drafts is complemented by our elevated take on standard brewery fare.

3740 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127

